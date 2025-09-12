#1 Not creepy but still freak out material. My mom passed several months prior. I woke up around 3am with the lights on in the living room and the tv was on at full volume. I walk out of my room into the living room and my moy mom is sitting in my rocker/swivel chair knitting with her back to me, tv at full blast and all the lights on. I turn to look at the clock it was 3:44am and I looked back and it was dark, tv off and nobody in the chair but an afghan my mom knitted for me. I lost it.

#2 When I was in high school, my mom had a nightmare and we shared the experience. The way our house was set up, my bedroom was the first in the hallway, then my brother’s, the bathroom and laundry and my mom was at the end of the hallway. While we were all in bed(I sleep with my door open cause pets), I heard her gasp up the hallway but didn’t really think anything of it. A few moments later, a shadow as tall as my doorframe walked past my door. I got up and immediately started flicking on lights and asking did she walk up the hallway. Of course my mom saw since she was awake and we walked through the house. I went to get in bed with her after we found nothing, and she was telling me about her nightmare, which was a tall man in wife beater at the end of her bed with an axe that was swinging towards her(which is why she gasped awake in the first place). While we were laying there, we heard and felt knocking on her footboard of the bed and just laid there in silence holding each other’s hand until it stopped and asked did the other hear it. My brother stayed sleep throughout the entire thing and nothing else ever happened but boy that was a scary a*s night. I definitely don’t look at my doorway for too long at night time if I can help it, and I have fairy lights in my room so it’s never completely dark.

#3 I have a brother who is 8 years older than me. My mom used to talk about a creepy, grinning version of my brother that she and a babysitter saw when he was little. It seemed to age with him and my mom saw him multiple times. The babysitter saw him once and freaked the f**k out.



I saw him when I was in high school.



My brother worked multiple jobs and was gone a lot. To help him out and make some extra cash, I would clean his room and do his laundry for him each week. I would usually stay up late Saturday nights to watch MadTV and SNL while folding laundry.



I started feeling like I was being watched, but my brother was at work and everyone else was asleep. When I turned to look, there was my brother peeking around the wall of the hallway at me with a super creepy grin on his face. All I could see were his hands holding the wall and his head sticking out around the corner, but that grin was freaky. I instantly thought my brother was messing with me so I said something along the lines of, "Ugh. F**k off," and looked back to the tv. Then I remembered that he wasn't even home and the hairs on my arms stood up. I looked back and he was gone. But the next morning, I told my mom what I had seen and she just nodded in understanding.



It was almost as freaky as the times I would catch something out of the corner of my eye or hear something late at night and try to ignore it only for my dog to start growling and facing the same direction. That house had some weird s**t sometimes...

#4 When my sister and I were really small, we used to wave to a construction worker through the kitchen window while my mom fed us. He always smiled and waved back. My mom would always ask who we were waving to because there was nobody there. I remember getting frustrated with her always because she thought we were lying. This happened often enough that I can still remember him now even though it was like over 30 years ago. It wasn't creepy to us back then, but now I think we were probably waving to a ghost....

#5 April of 2015 - I was up late working with a couple other teams for a large implementation (IT) and decided to take the dog out and grab a smoke while the other team finished up their work.



It was about 3am, so I didn't bother with a leash and just headed downstairs and outside. Once we got out, my dog went over to the grassy area in front of my apartment building and started her 5 minute ritual of picking the perfect poop spot. I grabbed a spot on the stairs and lit a cigarette.



The grassy area my dog was scouring was very well lit, but the rest of the neighborhood was nearly pitch black due to lack of street lights, so it almost looked a wall of darkness starting just at the street.



Anyways, I'm sitting there watching my dog in the light, when out of nowhere, I see something move out of the street and onto the grass and behind a tree about 30 yds. in front of my dog. She had her back to it, so she never saw it, and whatever it was didn't make any sort of sound while it moved, so I thought my eyes were playing tricks on me and it was probably a good time to get back and check-in at work.



I got up off my butt and took a few steps in my dogs direction. It was about then that my dog went on the defensive. Her hackles came out, she started growling, and her body went completely stiff. When I caught up to her she was locked in on a tree in front of her just staring and growling. It was the same tree I had seen whatever I had seen move behind it.



I tried to get her to follow me, or respond to me, or even look at me, but she was just all about that tree. At this point, I figured she was just spazzing out at some perceived (non) threat. Something she had done before when she came across a new sign at the park that hadn't been there before. This time though, I wasn't interested in her taking another 5 minutes to figure out what it was before trying to make friends with it, because I knew she first had to bark at it aggressively for a minute or two, and I didn't want to wake up the entire neighborhood.



As it goes from here, I remember leaning down on one knee to "talk" to her in a soft voice. As a got on one knee, I looked over at the tree, and saw... it. It was standing in front of tree, and it stood about 10 feet tall. It resembled a man in figure, but was too skinny to host any sort of major organs. It was black from head to toe, and I don't know if it's the way the light was catching it, but it looked almost like a 2-D stick figure that had jumped off a notebook page or something; no discernible features whatsoever.



I froze, my dog got real quit, and for a second or two it was just us three staring at each other. Then it took off running down the street... or more like glided down the street in the oddest fashion. Almost like the way a cross country skier moves. It was odd and hard to describe. It didn't make a sound as it "ran" and a moment later, it disappeared into the dark.



My dog relaxed after that, and we headed back inside.

#6 Not creepy, more unexplainable. Weirdest thing is I wasn’t the only one who saw what I did.



My parents, younger brother and I were on our way out of a busy restaurant and happened to pass right by a table with two people seated across from each other in the middle of a conversation. After a brief moment, my parents turned toward each other and commented very quietly something like: “did you see that lady talking to the empty space across from her like that?”



I remember sharing a look with my brother that was something like “are they blind?” Lol. We very much insisted there were two people; she was talking to the person across from her. My parents were dumbfounded and both claimed she was alone. We were out of the restaurant at this point and walking to the car, but I was adamant about what I (and my brother) saw.



I still remember the lady - I can’t recall what the “person” she was with looked like anymore, though.



Something I think about every so often! Just weird.

#7 I had a friend growing up who came over one day depressed. She told me she had a dream that a huge white bird told her that her mother was going to die. She was completely convinced of this and couldn't be persuaded otherwise. That weekend she was supposed to come over and didn't so my mom and I headed to her house- she wasn't there but her grandmother was. The night before, her mom was driving home from work and got t-boned by a drunk driver. I never saw my friend again so I never got to ask her about this.

#8 I had something go on for months that I still can’t explain. Lived with my mum at the time and was probably 15/16 when this happened. I’d always been a lover of horror movies and interested in anything spiritual but never felt like truly believed anything could happen.



At the time I had a single bed pushed up against one corner of my bedroom and one night I started seeing this girl appear as I was falling asleep. It would start whenever I went to close my eyes - I’d close my eyes and see this girl kneeling in front of me at eye level. She had her eyes closed but I still felt like I was being watched?? Happened for maybe a week before I started feeling really uneasy and as I fell further asleep this girl became less clear and began moving into the opposite corner of the room. Not physically got up and moved but I felt her presence become more sinister and dark and that corner of the room was pitch black even though it was opposite the window.



I tried to tell my mum but she didn’t want to know anything paranormal. I kept it to myself and just got on with less sleep than usual. Then I had two really really unsettling things happen. One friend came over after school with me to grab something from my room. We were standing at my bedroom door (her in my room and me standing on the upstairs landing) and she starts crying. Like really scared crying. She says “there’s something behind me” and of course I’m like EXCUSE ME!?! I had not mentioned a single thing to her at all and she told me she felt like there was something standing right behind her breathing down her neck. I stayed in her house that night and had friends over the following night to try to get myself over it.



When I had the friends over, two of us topped and tailed and in the morning I asked how she slept (she’s very spiritual fyi) she said fine but I saw a girl in here and it kept me awake for a while. She was totally unfazed and I asked her to explain and when I say she described exactly what I had been experiencing down to the smallest detail. I basically s**t my pants there and then.

She then tells me that if I’m uncomfortable I have to tell whatever spirit that I’m not afraid and to leave me alone.



Absolutely terrifying concept. I FaceTimed whatever friend I could that night and shouted that I wasn’t scared and to get out of my space and leave me in peace. Never experienced any discomfort in that room ever again….

#9 So I never got to say goodbye to my childhood dog who passed away 2 years ago, and it was something that always really made me upset.



About a month or two ago I woke up in the middle of the night to see him at the foot of my bed. I looked at him for a second before he jumped up on my bed and layed down, I was able to feel him there until I feel back asleep. I know it was most likely a dream but I remember waking up with hives the next morning which would always happen when id cuddle with him because I was allergic, I just like to think he came to say goodbye.

#10 I’ll preface this story by saying i am not religious at all. i was raised christian, but left the faith when i was a teenager. when i was 20 i lived in a house with my boyfriend and another couple. it was a large two story house. one night, i remember the other girl saying she didn’t like the stairs- she always felt things watching her from them. i told her i felt the same sometimes but never mentioned it because i figured it was just me being paranoid. sometimes i would sit down there late at night, cooking or finishing homework or cleaning, and i swear out of the corner of my eye i would see shadows darting up and down the stairs. they never left the stairs though, only went up and down and only when you weren’t looking directly. i pushed it all aside thinking i was being paranoid again. one day, my mother came to the house to help with something, i forget. my mother used to be a wiccan, and had always claimed to see weird things that she could never explain. she came into the house for the first time, paused with her face going white, and says “there’s things on the stairs isn’t there? don’t worry they can’t cross into upstairs.” i had never told her about what we saw and her saying that made my blood run cold. she never wanted to go back to my house after that and we ended up moving shortly after. still can’t explain those stairs or that house.

#11 When I was around 4 years old, I remember looking out of my bedroom window and seeing cars driving through our side yard. Instead of looking like our yard, it looked like an actual road and the cars were old fashioned looking like from the 1940s (this was in the 1970s). Our house was in a plan of homes with pretty large lots and the through street ran in a completely different area. Naturally, I was frightened by what I saw and ran to tell my mother and older sister. They dismissed it, and said I was either dreaming or making things up. I guess I can't really blame them for that. My sister occasionally would tease me about it over the years, and for some reason every time I was in that part of the yard I would get a creepy feeling that I shouldn't be there. I must have been about 12 or 13 and my grandmother was visiting. She told my sister and me that when she was a young girl our neighborhood was part of a farm and the main road used to run right through our side yard. The road was moved when the farm was broken up into housing lots. My sister and I looked at each other. All I could say was, "Yes, I know..." Years later I found aerials and maps online that proved the road was there until the 1940s.

#12 As a little kid I used to stay with my Great Aunt alot. She lived in the house that her grand parents built in the late 1800s. I'm talking this house was OLD she called the living room the "davenport", the basement was a dirt floor cellar (so many stories with that whole space i don't even know where to start with that) and she had these suuuuuper old huge framed photographs of passed loved ones(metal filigree frames with a bubble like glass covering.) Lots of posthumous portraits of infants and beloved family members that go sick and/or died suddenly. I used to stare at them all the time as a kid. One day I was chatting with one(I made friends with anyone/thing lol)

He was a man with an intricat mustache, combed over hair, foggy eyes and his neck wasnt sitting straight up. I felt a sudden chill run through me, I looked over my shoulder and when I turned back around to look at the portrait this f*****g dude BLINKED AT ME!!!! I yelled for my great Aunt and told her what I saw and she laughed and said "ah yes (insert name of man in portrait) has always been so lively even after he died. He never blinked at me again, but also I swear the lace bonnet of one of the posthumous baby portraits had on would shift differently (sometimes the lace was up and perky and sometimes it would fold down on the babies face) it was never bad energy just lively past relatives.

#13 More cool than creepy, but when I was younger we would always play hide and seek in the dark, but in the woods. One time I was hiding in a tree, and I saw two kids walking on the path holding arms. A little girl, and a boy about the same age. They were both dressed in early 1920’s styled clothes and just walking super calm as if they had no where to go. When I told my mom and described them, she mentioned seeing the same little boy multiple times as a child in her room, he would come from her antique armoire and just sit at the end of her bed. Not sure about the little girl, but it’s was so fascinating and trippy even as a child. Just writing this gave me chills, but not in a bad way. They seemed to be very relaxed and not worried about me at all. Never seen them again.

#14 Was about 17 years old. My dad's company he worked for had a beach house in Brookings, Oregon that senior employees could sign up for and use for free for a few days or a week. So we head there and it's great, exactly as advertised. I decide to head out at night with a buddy who I had brought with to just kind of explore and drive around the town. We turned down this one road and made it a couple hundred feet down. For context, there were high bushes on each side of the road and trees creating a canopy over the road. After we made it a little down, the headlights of the car just kind of....stopped lighting stuff. It was like a wall of black in front of us. No streetlights, house lights, nothing. We pulled forward a little more and the headlights continued to kind of end at this wall of black and just stop illuminating anything beyond or around it. Buddy and I each got a chill down our spines and decided it wasn't worth exploring anymore. We backed up and turned around and left. It was absolutely surreal. Here I am over 30 years later and if you put a gun to my head, I'd say that someone built a wall and painted it with vantablack. But back then? I don't know, it was just eerie as hell. We went back in the daytime the next day, totally normal road. Absolutely nothing that could be quantified as a reason for the road and lights to just...not exist beyond the point we found the previous night. Did not investigate it anymore the rest of the trip and went home after a few days with an creepy story and plenty of skeptical looks from friends and family my buddy and I told about it.

#15 My 2 year old son was sleep in the bed next to me and it was about 2 or 3 in the morning. I awoke to this really loud noise…as if someone took a dump truck of bricks and threw it against the wall outside. My son however was fast sleep as if he didn’t hear it. My wife and newborn daughter were in an adjacent room and they too did not appear to hear it.



Some family member said this happened to a relative shortly before someone died. I think it was right around the time my aunt died.

#16 Sure, I got one. I share it every few years hoping that someone somewhere had a similar experience because I haven't run across anyone yet and the experience was really formative.



I was around 9 years old, we were visiting my mom's parents and stayed overnight. There was a storm that night and the thunder woke me up. Constant lightning, but between flashes I could see a weird greenish glow coming from the hallway.



I got out of bed and, being clumsy, absolutely bashed my hip against a little table in the cluttered and unfamiliar room. I would later awake with a giant bruise to prove this happened.



I got to the hallway and realized the glow was coming from the room across the hall that my mom was sleeping in. I got to the doorway and I can see what's glowing, a giant, like 3ft tall old woman's hand from the wrist up, not moving (like the fingers individually) but rotating slowly, the whole thing like a sculpture.



Yeah, my 9 year old brain couldn't fathom wtf I was seeing any more than it makes sense to write out. I just gaped at it. I watched it rotate and blindly took in the details, frozen in fear because it was so weird. I could see the paper-thinness of the skin, the veins winding their way up, the deep nail beds. It was almost made of a faintly, sickly luminescent light, and wasn't see-through exactly, but you know how night time vision is like grainy?? I describe this thing as "double grainy." That might not make sense but it's the best way I've found to describe it. I finally started hoarsely yelling for Mom, who woke up (her bed was across the room under the window, so I'd have to run past the thing to get to her. She didn't appear to see anything and called for me to come to her.



So I gathered my courage and ran past (it didn't react, just kept rotating) and she gathered me up in bed and almost immediately went back to sleep. I continued to start at this giant thing invading my reality until I eventually drifted to sleep.



Morning, I woke with a big bruise on my hip, a mom convinced I was having a nightmare and remembers me waking her up and climbing into bed but swears she saw nothing. I never figured out what it could have been but it scared the hell out of me as a kid.

#17 Barely avoiding a head on collision 4 times, twice at the same location but all 4 times while the same song was on my radio, not on a tape deck. I’m perfectly fine with anyone calling b******t because honestly, I wouldn’t believe it if someone told me this.



So please if hating and doubting is all you have to write, just post an unhappy face.



Edit: The song is the somewhat apropos…“Reeling in the Years” by Steely Dan.

#18 I live in a rural area of my state. Think like driving 30 minutes to get to a store type of rural.



This actually happened recently.. I was outside with my dogs at around 3am (a story all on its own). Our house backs up to the woods but there is a clearing a few yards in. So the dogs and I are near the edge of the woods when I start to hear war drums. Me being like “nope. Let’s go Ivar.” and turned to walk away but he was firmly planted looking in the direction of the noise and would not move.



After about a minute the sound of the drums stopped and there was this roar noise. It was like the sound of thousands of people rushing into battle. It wasn’t windy at all that night but we were hit with a heavy gust of wind and all the noise stopped.



Thoroughly freaked out my dog.. and me. I haven’t heard it since then.

#19 We had a community pool growing up. My sisters were older than me so I always would find other kids my age in the pool to play with. I spotted this girl my age who was with her dad. She was wearing swimmies at a table and started yelling happily something like "apalaycha apalaycha!" while she approached the pool. She then jumped in right next to me. But never came out of the water. She was literally not there and neither was her Dad. I still think about it to this day. Like where did they go?

#20 When my sister and I were very young we had a sandbox in our backyard. One day we were playing in it and a hand came up from the sand and grabbed my sister and pulled her down. My sister was screaming and crying. I grabbed her and pulled her back up. We both ran to get our Mom. She didn’t believe us. To this day we both still talk about that and can’t explain what happened? So creepy!

#21 My parents took in a stray cat that we didn't know had a spreadable illness. After a few years all our cats passed on. One night I was laying on my bed and I physically felt a cat jump on my bed and lean against my back purring heavily. I called out my old cat's name then I remembered he was dead and looked behind me and no kitty.

#22 I once saw a “man” in my closet.



I was around 9 or 10, and always had a vivid imagination. I also had always been terrified of the dark and had problems with nightmares and insomnia my whole life (still do at 24 tbh)



One night I woke up and there was a man in my closet. He was tall, wearing a black suit, a blank white face, and symbols on his cheeks (think jigsaws markings but not swirls they were symbols)



I ran into my parents room, sobbing. I didnt sleep in my own bed for weeks. I still don’t 100% think it was a dream, but I’m not sure wtf else it could have been.

#23 My ex wife and I threw a party and invited a few different friend groups. At one point two roommates were talking about how they thought their attic was haunted and wanted to use a Ouija board but their third roommate was against it.



As the party ended they invited myself, wife and a third friend who, to my knowledge, they had met that night over to play Mario Kart and finish off the night. They brought up the Ouija board again and decided to go for it because their other roommate was out.



I didn't touch the board myself but watched. I don't trust them. They were doing it two people at a time. They didn't get any results if it was the guys but when ex wife was on they got answers. It was the same no matter who she was with



A lot of the answers didn't seem like they made sense until I noticed and pointed out the letters were being mixed up. As if it was a person with Dyslexia. She was able to give a first name, said she was born in Canada, couldn't give an age but said she was young and that she died from r**e.



After the question about death the answers stopped making sense. Seeming to be random words and then a repeating series of numbers. I told them to ask if it was still the girl or something else. It said it was the girl but when asked a second time it said it wasn't and then ignored all questions just doing the numbers.



I told them they should stop and explained how you are suppose to do that. The people on the board said it was hard to say goodbye. Then we drank more and played Mario Kart. The third roommate came home and saw the board in the attic and was angry. Later in the night the board flew down the steps. It would have had to go from the attic, around a corner to the stairs and then around another landing. The third roommate came out of his room after it hit the ground on the first floor and his room was at the far end of the hall. If he threw it he would have to been able to go to his room in seconds and then pretend to come out asking what was happening.



I don't think it was faked by my ex wife. She was really upset by the situation and never wanted to talk about it again. The roommates could have come up the idea but they didn't even initially start talking about it with me or my ex wife. Also like I said, the third guy didn't know them to my knowledge. He also wanted to bang my ex wife so I don't think he would try to scare her. In addition I was the one that made the connection to dyslexia and that the person they were speaking to had changed. It was either an incredible improv performance put on for no real reason other then freaking us out or something that I can't explain.

#24 My sister and I moved in together in our mid twenties. She had the en suite upstairs while I had a room down the hall from the open-plan kitchen / lounge / dining room. One night, shortly after heading to bed, we both heard a noise in the kitchen and immediately texted each other “Was that you?” - Nope. Then we both heard giggling. F*****g GIGGLING. We met in the kitchen, turned all the lights on, and there was… nothing. We spent about three hours sitting on the patio, chain smoking cigarettes (we had long stopped smoking at that point, lol) to calm ourselves. We were too scared to go back inside.



A couple of nights later, we were watching TV on the couch. We had a fan on in the centre of the kitchen counter - not remotely close to the edge - and it suddenly flew off, plug pulled out of the socket even, landing on the floor. Neither of us were even close to it. There was no breeze, nothing. It was a heavy metal fan.

#25 My mom had a fatal heart attack at the dental office she and my dad worked at for over 20 years. In the weeks following her passing , I stepped in to help my dad out . When my mom collapsed , she was attempting to grab the phone in their back office (probably to dial 911) . I think that part is relevant because the creepy part of this story involves that very same phone. A few days after she died , a call came into the office and the caller id was none other than my own mother name and number. I answered the phone…. literally shaking , and of course , the voice was not that of my deceased mother , but the voice of a patient that had been going to my parents since my dad started. She was confused bc I was stumbling over my words and I had to explain to her what happened with the caller id. I apologized saying that maybe the phone just glitched ….but it continued to happen for about two weeks after she died then the caller id issue just stopped happening ….around the time I stopped going in. Still freaks me out to think about.

#26 A few years ago, at the apartments I'm currently living at, wife and I were walking out our back door towards a grassy area where a basketball court is. We saw someone walking their dog in the direction we were gonna head, so we hung back a bit so we wouldn't be close to them.

They walk through the grass towards the chainlink fence that separates the property from the city sidewalk.



As we start walking in the same direction, they somehow went through the fence and were now walking on the sidewalk. I tell my wife "We've been here for years, how did we not know there's a d**n gate there!?"

We head the same direction and found NO GATE AT ALL.



I thought maybe there was an opening somewhere they could've slipped through, but nope! No opening, no gate, no way to get to the sidewalk unless you hop over.



We watched the guy walk the whole time, and they kept their stride the whole way through.



Completely baffled, we just stared at the guy as he walked up the sidewalk, wondering what the hell we just saw.



Nothing major scary, but we still talk about it every now and then.

#27 On multiple occasions, in 2004 when I was around 15, I'd suddenly wake up around 3am to find every single light on in the house. My mom worked nights, dad didnt live with us and when I checked, my brother and sister were still out cold. On one of those nights, all of the lights were turned on, the bathtub faucet was blasting with the tub nearly overflowed, and both the bathroom sink and kitchen faucets were also running full blast. The water and lights night terrified me so much that I ran and shook my older sister awake yelling "did you do this?!" She shrugged me off and had no idea what I was talking about. Same with my younger brother. After a couple of nights of it, I started yelling for whoever was there to please stop. I said I acknowledged their presence and now I needed them to leave. It never happened again.



Ive had lots of other super unexplainable experiences on and off throughout life. I use the same trick- "okay, yes, I'm acknowledging you, now kindly get the f**k out" and so far it's worked every time.

#28 It wasn't creepy while it was happening because I was so young, but in hindsight it's pretty weird and a bit disturbing. When I was very young and shared a bedroom with my little sister, I woke up one night to the sound of puppies whimpering. I looked under my bed and there were two puppies, one black, one brown and white. I woke my little sister and we crawled under the bed to interact with the puppies, never questioning where they came from. (We were VERY young.) Eventually our dad heard us and yelled through the door to go to bed, so we did. Never saw those puppies again. I asked my sister about this recently and she still remembers it, too.

#29 I don’t think I’ve ever written this down. Way back when I was learning to ride a bike, probably circa 1980, I had a typical little kid 2 wheel bike with training wheels. One night I left it over at the neighbors; no big deal bc I could see it out my window & it was fine when I went to bed. (We lived in a suburban neighborhood where the houses were very close. Just to paint the picture, this was during an era when kids played “Cowboys & Indians”, dressed up as Native Americans for Halloween, watched the Lone Ranger...) That night, I dreamed that a Native American, in full headdress, face paint, moccasins, etc, came into the neighbors yard & broke the training wheels off my bike. When I went down to check the next morning, the training wheels were broken off the bike. Not just removed, but broken in pieces, just like my dream. I kinda feel like no one was properly freaked out about this at the time, but it’s stayed with me as a vivid memory for almost 50 years! The happy ending is I never got new training wheels & learned to ride without them!

#30 Was out the front of my parents house at night with a friend. He was having a smoke while I was chatting away. For about five or seven seconds the whole sky went bright blue. It was like blue daylight everything completely visible but blueish. Along with a high pitch ringing for a couple of seconds.



We were just staring and then when it suddenly stopped I said hey um did you happen to see and hear that. He said yeah. And that’s all we said about it.



I messaged him maybe ten years later when I was with friends telling spooky experience stories. Just said hey do you remember that thing we saw can you tell me what you saw and heard.



He responded with all the details. Freaked all my friends out when I let them scroll through our past messages to prove we hadn’t set it up and actually fell out of touch a fair while ago. .

#31 As a teen I worked at a movie rental/tanning salon (yes, I know, odd combination) I usually closed the store because between all the teens that worked there I was the only one who could wrap my head around batch reports, checking in dvds and actually cleaning and putting away everything that needed it plus I didn't steal from register or the store. So I was alone by myself alot late at night. I was counting the register down and went to grab a pen from a container of them and the container of pens slid across the counter top and about 6 feet onto the ground right in front of me. I just stood there in disbelief for a hot second and then called my boyfriend at the time and asked him to come down and sit with me while I finished closing. He thought I was being silly. Teens am I right?

#32 As a kid various relatives used to take me on trips, zoo, museums, amusement park, the movies, etc.



One of these trips, my Grandfather took us kids to the movies. Now these old movie houses date back to the days when they had live stage entertainment, Vaudeville. This old theater my grandfather took us to had an orchestra pit even though its never been used in decades seeing as how vaudeville has been dead all that time.



I was following my grandfather in the area between the front row seats and the orchestra pit. When just out of curiosity i peeked into the orchestra pit. There was no floor. One could see into the basement.



BUT on the basement floor was....well you ever heard of the old humpty dumpty poem? (Humpty dumpty sat on a wall. Humpty dumpty had a great fall, etc). On the floor of the basement was a large man sized egg with a happy face painted on its shell. It had arms and legs. It was on its back, flailing its arms and legs as if it were trying to stand up but couldnt due to its egg shape.



I looked away at my grandfather for a second, then looked back into the orchestra pit. This time the painted expression on his face changed. Now the painted expression was one of grief and frustration. The eyes were closed and the mouth was in a grimace. I looked away for a brief second or so and looked back in to the orchestra pit. This time there was no egg. Just the bare floor of the basement. I looked away again. Just for a few seconds. I guess looking to tell someone what I saw. But then looked back into the orchestra pit. This time the orchestra pit floor was there. I couldnt see into the basement anymore. The orchestra pit floor had only a small handful of wooden folding chairs on it. Nothing else.



As the years passed, and i was going to the movies on my own, sometimes i went to that very same theater again. Each and every time i did, before the movie started, I'd go take a look into the orchestra pit. But i never saw anything like that again. Just the plain old bare floor of the orchestra pit (without the wooden folding chairs).



That old theater is now gone. A typical victim of the expansion of home video and cable tv.

#33 Not creepy per se, but definitely unexplained. Was riding shotgun with my family through a pretty densely populated area in central Florida, during broad daylight, and looked out the window to see a group of 6-7 people in either colonial or what I can only presume to be 'Amish' (? if I'm rationalizing) dress standing around the narrow strip of grass in front of an operating Burger King restaurant, digging a hole in the ground with a shovel. The man was in a black frock coat and pants and a black wide brim hat, and the women were all in long skirts with kerchiefs and bonnets. Nobody else saw it. The fact that it was on the Burger King property is possibly what perturbs me the most.

#34 I was driving home from work and ended up getting struck by another car. I have no memory of the crash itself I just recall waking up on the side of the road. As I was laying there I noticed movement in a stand of trees a ways off from the road. I couldn't make out anything initially other than just movement until it stepped into the beams of my vehicles headlights. Picture a werewolf but with black fur, no visible ears, and wolfs skull for a head and that's about what I saw.





The thing walked over to the other car and seemed to snoop around like it was looking for something but didn't find it so made its way over to my vehicle. And when it saw me I could see it's eyes light up. But all it ended up doing was standing over me and looking down at me as I stared up at it too scared to so much as blink.



But after what felt like hours the thing finally blinked and next thing I know I'm being loaded into the back of an ambulance.

#35 When I was younger (7 or 8?) and still lived in Korea, I remember occasionally waking up in the middle of the night from nightmares and yelling for my mom from my bedroom (their room was across my bedroom door). I’d never walk to my parents’ room nor got out of my bed — I only screamed for my mom till she heard me from across the apartment. My mom was always puzzled on why I didn’t simply come over to their bed, despite her constantly letting me know that I’m allowed to.



What she didn’t know was that my nightmares always occurred in my room. And they weren’t just nightmares. And in my room, beneath my bed, there was ALWAYS darkness. “Darkness” wasn’t just a shadow, but it was there physically. And it never spoke, but communicated to me that the moment I left my bed, I’ll be swallowed.

#36 I was in grad school (my first MFA) and contemplating switching my focus from the conflict in Ireland to women’s issues in the modern world. At the time, I lived on the Falls Road in West Belfast.



So, one night I’m going around checking all the lights are off, and for once the cats aren’t with me. Normally they’re running around my ankles tripping me up. Instead, they’re under the bed. Oh well, cats are weird, especially my cats.



So I get downstairs, go to pull the living room curtain, and freeze. There are literally hundreds of people outside. Some covered in blood. Some with babies. Some with horrific injuries. My mouth just fell open and I whipped the curtains closed, then slowly, after taking several deep calming breaths, peeking through them again.



Nothing. And this was well before the days of Ring doorbells so I couldn’t even check with my neighbours.



No, I did not change my concentration, and my book is now held in Magdalen College Library where it educates a whole new generation on Irish history, so I did the right thing - by me and by all those poor people.

#37 When my son was 5 (he is now 20) my now ex-wife, myself, him and my infant daughter were traveling back from my parents house after dark. They live about 2 hours away. May aunt "R" had recently passed away, maybe 2 months earlier? My son randomly says i see aunt R. We asked him where and he said she was up in the hill watching us. There was a hill at this particular location but there weren't really any lights on it for him to even see a person on it.

Recently, a couple of months ago, I was visiting my mom and she mentioned that around this time she was watching my son, at their house, and he was playing in the backyard. She heard him talking to someone, carrying on a conversation, and when she asked whom he was taking to, he said it was aunt R. She was taking to him as well.

#38 I have a story it’s a little creepy lol so i remember being about 11/12 and was out cold sleeping ( school night) and then the faint sound of crying woke me up out of my sleep lol i’ve always been a light sleeper so i immediately jump up and listen to what it is . I get up out of bed and put my ear to the door and can hear sniffling/crying so i open my door and it’s my lil sister ( 6yrs) sitting on the floor and crying that she seen demon ghosts flying around her ceiling fan . So i let her sleep in my bed and then that next morning we obviously tell our mom and the look she gave us was like she herself seen a ghost . She then says that my grandma called that morning saying our male cousin who was the same age as my little sister , had the same exact dream and he was scared and slept in my grandmas bed too lol.

#39 Me and my sister were walking in our local shopping centre when we saw this girl. She was ginger with dark blue eyes, but the thing that was creepy was her smile. It was wrong like the smile in that truth or dare film? The energy around her, too, was off. When I looked at her, it was like the rest of the world became muted, and she had this dangerous aura around her that drew and captured your attention. Anyway, everything in me screamed at me to act normal and pretend you didn't see her. I remember her gaze raking over me as I walked past, and I still think she knew I noticed her because I turned around pretending to brush something off my shoulder, and she was turning back to face forward. I asked my sister if she saw her too, and she said yeah and that she noticed something off too.



It was weird. The vibe I got was this was her first time being with people or even acting as a person? Thats how she acted and the weirdest thing? Everyone moved around her. No one noticed her. Noone but me and my sister. I havent seen her since and its been like 10 years.

#40 When I was 14 I was living with my dad, stepmom, and baby brother in an old stone farmhouse, like older tan American old. One night my stepmom, baby brother and I were up in my parent's bedroom waiting for my dad to come home. The front door was right below us and consisted of a wooden storm door and an inner wooden door that was about 3 inches thick. We heard both doors open and close and were like, cool, dad's home. But we didn't hear him come upstairs, so I went to the front window to see if his car was there. It was not. My stepmom is a pretty unshakable person, but she locked the bedroom door and wouldn't let me leave until my dad finally came home about an hour later. Still scares me 30 years later.

#41 One time I was sitting and watching friends (I’ve watched that show too many times to count, this was at the time it played in the tv (rerun) and suddenly 3 .. girls? Demons? Ghosts? Appear on the screen and I freak out. I can’t explain the icky feeling it gave me, and I panicked and screamed and had the most creepy unexplainable feeling. My mother and sister didn’t really believe me, but my mother could tell I was afraid.

To this day I have no idea what I saw. My husband says it was probably a Halloween prank played in national tv. It wasn’t Halloween. And no.

#42 My oldest when he was maybe 3 used to talk about a friend called "Katinka" and had a red candle that he was very protective of, and called "Linen". At the time he had no knowledge of Eastern European names, and "Linen" is close enough to "Lenin" that it creeped me out.

#43 When I was around 8 or 9 I had a teacher who sort of took on a motherly figure at school as I had issues at home. She ended up being m******d by her husband in a horrible way and I remember months later seeing her, or a woman that looked identical to her walking in the store. We made eye contact and the woman sort of looked at me like I was a familiar face. Might have just been experiencing grief not too sure.

#44 I've got a few stories but I'll start with one first. When I was a child, I had a male coach in elementary school, my mom began dating him, and eventually we moved in with him. I was use to sleeping with my mom most of my life, and kinda scared from previous experiences growing up having my own room, so in his 2 bedroom place, I chose to be in the living room on the couch, and my mom of course shared a room with him. Now my coach ended up being very physically a*****e to my mother, and so one night, he slammed her head in the door, and she came to lay with me on the couch. Now the way the set up was, behind me was the kitchen, and in front of me the television, so I woke up in the middle of the night, she was still laying with me but asleep, I heard what sounded kind of like a low growl from behind me, mind you its completely dark, so I lean up and look behind me in the kitchen, and I see what looks like a tall alien monster of some sort, with shark teeth and red eyes, it wasn't a super clear due to the darkness, but I definitely stated at it for a long time before burying my face in my moms chest and crying until I fell asleep.

#45 I saw a pure white, glowing orb about the size of a basketball, appearing from the woods on the outskirts of my friend’s backyard in Connecticut. It floated at approximately eye level from one end of the yard to the other, before apparently and abruptly fading from existence.

#46 I was 12, laying in bed, a little sleepy, completely dark when I suddenly hear someone opening my bedroom door, doing a terrifying laugh and then closing. Couldn’t sleep for the rest of the night, I’m 26 today and this still gives me the chills.

#47 One random night, I came home from an evening out with family. As we stepped out of the car I noticed there was a group of lights in the sky moving like a snake or an eel in water, one after the other.

I had no idea what I was looking at so I got my family's attention and told them to look, but as the words left my mouth the lights blinked out all at once. No one else saw it. .

#48 When my son was 2 years old we lived in a house where all the rooms had interior doors (living room, dining room, kitchen, etc.). The doors also had handles rather than knobs.



My son was napping and I was in the living room with the door closed, sitting at my desk. The desk was directly next to the door. While sitting there, I watched the door handle completely depress, as if someone was about to open it. Then the handle went back up, slowly, and the door never opened. I figured my son was being cheeky, and got up to open the door myself. No one was on the other side.



I checked on my son immediately and he was sound asleep in bed. His room was on the opposite end of the house and on a different floor.

#49 Creepy in hindsight, but also still a sweet memory… it was Christmas Eve in the 90’s, and I was 6/7 years old. My 2/3 year old sister and I were sprinkling reindeer feed (oats with sparkles) on the front lawn as my mother supervised us. It had snowed so the night felt extra magical. I looked up in the sky and i saw Santa flying in his sleigh with Rudolph at the front. Santa looked down and waved, both my sister and I started waving back while yelling at my mom that we could see Santa.

Of course I believed I saw this and I talked about it for years. My mother waited until I was 12 (way too old lol) to tell me Santa wasn’t real. But… then what did I see? Was it a dream?

Well, I asked my sister and my mom if they remember. My sister says she does remember seeing him but hasn’t been able to explain it to herself either. My mom, she couldn’t see him but remembered us yelling and waving. I mentioned earlier that my sister was 2/3 years old, but she has an uncanny ability to retain early life memories, which we have confirmed with other family lore.

Upon confirming with my mom and sister, the memory has become a bit more eerie. Like, who or what did we really see? Because to this day I can relive this memory in detail, and what I saw was unmistakably Santa.

#50 When I was a young teenager I was in church and saw a huge, red eyed screaming bat on the ceiling. It was incredibly real but no one else experienced it.

#51 There were four of us at a truck stop Wendy's. It was stupid late and we had few other places we could go late at that age.



I was seated across from a girl and someone passed the table behind her. She noticed because the owrson passed by, close and quickly.



He'd vanished by the time he was a step past the table.



She looked at me and asked if I saw that. I said I did and i was visibly confused. We were the only two that saw him.



The person next to her saw nothing, neither did the person next to me.



I don't think it was supernatural, but I also have no idea what we both saw.