#1 A few years ago, someone in r/Gaming "doxxed" me and made a subreddit about me that included pictures of me from when I was a kid, where I lived, various social media pages (Facebook, Twitter, etc), and some other stuff. The admins removed it and banned the person who made it within an hour or two of when I reported it, but it was still up for about 12 hours for anyone to see.

#2 That guy who crawled into a tiny tunnel in a cave and died upside down when he got stuck. So disturbing to imagine knowing that your last day on earth was spent upside down, nearly losing consciousness with you and your very upset family contemplating how bad you f****d up. Haunted me for days.

#3 I think it was on reddit, but this woman was diagnosed with a disease and her posts showed her slow descent into madness. Chilling stuff.

#4 That one post on r/confessions of the guy that killed his grandma for making his illegitimate half sister burn herself to death.



Here's the story:



Never been good at writing essays so I'm just gonna jump right into it.



I am now the only child from my parents but it this wasn't always the case. My dad is a spineless cuck that is dominated by my ruthless mother. When i was around 2 years old and living in Sweden, my dad went on a trip to Syria to visit my grandmother that used to live there (the one i murdered) and stayed with her for 1 year because she had a tumor and had to get a few operations. During this year he was a regular to a pr*stitute he fancied, eventually he got her pregnant. After giving birth she came to my grandmothers house and just dumped her daughter on him and left. She ghosted him and he could not find her anymore. My gmother called my mother and all hell broke loose. My mother ordered him to throw my sister in the dumpster and pretend she was not alive because she was "filth". My dad was very close to doing this but somehow whats left of his fatherlyhood woke up for a second and he didn't throw my sister away. He instead convinced my grandmother to keep her and eventually she will take care of her when she grew up, technically just having her as a servant. This was the most humane solution he could come up with. When i eventually grew up i met my sister when i was visiting my gmother and we got really close. She even looked a lot like me so i had no doubt she was my sister. But the way she was living was just awful. It broke my heart seeing how underfed she was. Her clothes were one rip away from being rags and she was not allowed to use my gmothers combs and stuff to fix her hair. I would collect any money i got and send it her way but my gmother eventually found out and started taking them for herself. She was never allowed to go to school and could only see a doctor when she became seriously ill. By the time she reached 14 years old she admitted to me that she was thinking about killing herself because she could not see any future for herself. My dad would just marry her to some sh** family as soon as my gmother died and she would be more like a commodity to be traded. On 13th of June 2008 my sister had a fight with my grandmother and was holding a little can of gasoline and saying that she was going to burn herself, my gmother laughed and dared her to do it, which my sister did.



My sister lived and died a miserably.



At first my parents told me that it was an accident but i overheard them talking about what happened in detail. By this point my dad did not even care. I was very disgusted with him and my mother, i dreamed a lot about just jumping on them and biting their fu**ing throats off and just watch them bleed it horror as i kick their faces in. I wanted to hold his jaw from the inside with my hands and just rip it from his face. I eventually brooded and started going over the events, 3 guilty people and i was planning on killing them all. As violently as possible. I could never come up for with a plan regarding my parents but i was already done with how to end my gmother, the filth who made life miserable for my sister. On December 2008 i booked a ticket to visit my gmother and was supposed to return before New year to celebrate with my friends. I told my parents that my friend is picking me up from the airport and I'm gonna stay with him for a few days before coming back. I then called my friend and told him that I'm going to bang a girl that i met and if my parents ever ask him about me he would have to cover for me, him being oblivious to what i was actually doing agreed.



I flew to Syria stayed with my gmother for about 2 weeks and when the day of my flight came i packed my bags and told her that im going to the airport, with disgust i kissed her goodbye and them made as much noise as possible with my bags to make sure that the nosy neighbours saw me leave for the airport. I even called a taxi driver that lived nearby and he took me directly to the airport, i made sure he saw me get into the airport. I then stood at the check-in and took a selfie. I didn't check in. I turned around and walked out. I took a cab to a nearby hotel and dropped my bag off in the room. I changed my clothes and then took a cab back to my gmothers apartment. It was 2 at night and i was very quiet when i got up the stairs. I knocked on her door and she opened when she saw me through the hole. She was surprised to see me and was wondering about the flight. I told her it wad delayed for a few hours so i left the bags at the check-in with the employees. She was tired so she decided to us some tea while i waited. As soon as she got up i stood in front of her, she had this very confused look on her face due to my sudden reaction. I had not planned how to exactly do it but i knew this is as good as it gets, really quickly i held her neck with my hands, my thumbs pressed on her throat very hard incase she tried to scream. She instantly got a horrified look on her face and i just got really angry. She tried to speak but couldn't make a single sound. I at first she tried hitting me but my arms were longers than hers and she could not reach me, when i started applying pressure she tried to scratch my arms instead, but i was wearing a thick sweater and also i was being pumped with adrenaline. When i saw her strangling i became very angry, i was grinding my teeth so hard i almost broke them. I told her this is for my sister, i kept repeating my sisters name in a quiet angry tone but she couldn't hear me, she was panicking and her only concern was getting air. She then kind of just frooze there, i kept squeezing even though she didn't move. I really wanted to make sure. I finally let go after a while, my hands were cramped from all that tension and listened for a heart beat. I sat then on the soffa took a few breaths and chocked her again real hard for around 10 minutes. When i was sure she was dead i started opening every drawer she had until i finally found her gold and money. I put them in a small bag and left. I closed the door behind me incase a neighbor found her to early. I walked for meaby a whole hour while my hands were shaking as crazy, until i was finally far away i threw the bag with the money and gold in a small trash bucket that people had infront of their house. I went took a taxi to the hotel and i remembered my sister and cried. I remembered my gmothers face and i calmed down. I felt complete, like when a dauting task was finally over, a very soothing relief. That night i slept like a fu**ing baby. I woke up the next morning and brought breakfast and booked a ticket back to Sweden the same day. I turned the tv on and put ln some music, for the first time after my sisters death i was happy. When i came back to Sweden i took the buss back from the airport and later took the train to my friends house. Told him that the girl dumped me and i was instead celebrating with him.



My dad calls me 2 days later and informs me that my grandmother was robbed and that the thief stole her valuables and killed her when she saw him. No one suspected a fu**ing thing. I acted surprised and made my way back. For a few months i acted sad and secretly watched my family Incase someone got a wild theory, but they all seemed to believe the robbery part since its not that uncommon. The closest someone got wad my uncle when he mentioned how unfortunate it was that i left a day before this and that i could have saved her, my mother called it lucky because i meaby would have also gotten killed. I pretended to be sad about it.



Now every year my dad makes a ceremony to kind of remember my gmother, they make dinner for family and friends and hope that the prayers reach her. They dont fuing know that this is a time for celebration for me. I am now married and i have three kids. The plan of killing my parents is cancelled due to them fuing themselves over so bad that's its more of a punishment if they stay alive. They are also not allowed near my children, as a punishment to how they treated my sister.



Every year i celebrate this by buying gifts to my wife and kids, my wife wondered why i did this and i simply said that the way my gmother passed made me realise how suddenly loved ones can disappear and how this a my way of saying i love you.



This became long enough and i apologise for the many grammatical errors you will find.



Edit: long story short: My dad goes to Syria to care for my gmother, gets a prostitute pregnant and gives my half sister as a servant to my gmother. Half sister kills herself at 14 and i travel to syria and killed my gmother. Family holds a yearly ceremony were they cook for family and friends and i celebrate instead.

#5 A Redditor woke up in the middle of the night to a man in a strange mask looking into the camera on his door. He was supposedly there for several hours and came back to check on the house.



I forgot to add. The dude came back like 10 times..

#6 The pics posted by a hiker/climber about a daytrip out with their buddies. Seems clean enough, yeah?



They found a severely injured, nearly dead woman near the trail on their way out. Turned out she'd been there for a day or two already and her hiking partner passed away trying to find help.



It wasn't until the OP hiker got home that they noticed the girl they rescued was visible in the background of some of their pics.

#7 There was a story I read a few years back, about a guy that found an entrance to the base of a bridge under a highway. It was great and really engrossed me while I was reading it - anyone remember?



Here's the story:



"This is (was) going to be short, but the memory sprung into my mind a couple days back and I thought it would be worth sharing.



I live in North Wales, UK. For anyone who has had the pleasure of visiting, it truly is a beautiful place to live, though, for an adolescent boy, it is certainly lacking in things to do. As a result, my friends and I would often find ourselves mindlessly exploring areas of countryside and coastline.



Despite it being quite sparsely populated, in comparison to the closest cities, there is a dual carriageway running right along the coast from Wales into England. Also, train tracks run alongside this road for most of its course, occasionally passing overhead via a small cement bridge.



Anyway, there was one night a few years ago, when about four of us randomly decided to try and explore the inside of one of these bridges, as one of the group had observed a man-hole cover nearby which we believed to be the entrance. On closer inspection, we discovered that several tools would be required in order to gain entry.



We returned with the necessary equipment and proceeded to unbolt the cover. This had to be done stealthily as the train track was right beside us, not close enough to be of any danger, but definitely a sufficiently small distance to cause panic for any train driver. And panic usually means Police.



It wasn't long before we had removed the heavy steel disc, and had started descending the ladder down into the structure. Once we had all safely reached the bottom, we decided to progress to the other side. At this point, we are totally confined into the narrow space that leads into the main area. If you are confused as to what the hell this 'bridge' is supposed to be, you probably should be, because it was rather peculiar. I mean, I would have never known there was even an inside had we not found the man-hole.



So, as we squeeze and crouch, and at one point scrape along our bellies, to the other side of the structure there is a growing sense of claustrophobia between us. The distance from end to the other is surprisingly long, but by the halfway point you can look down through narrow gaps onto the motorway below. This was actually pretty cool, which helped keep us calm, in a strange way.



At this point, apart from the mild discomfort and confinement, we were still just a group of guys on an adventure. This was about to change dramatically.



No more than a few meters beyond halfway (which we could tell due to the symmetry of the passageways through the bridge), one of us claimed they could see some object in the distance at the far end. Slightly hesitantly, we agreed to investigate. Bad move.



I reached the end first, and let me tell you, I have never felt the same sense of dread before or since. In front of me was a single fold-away chair positioned facing a wall. On the wall was a partially torn page from a newspaper, or a magazine, showing a fully naked lady in an erotic position. The reason I don't just refer to it as 'porn' is because something was different about it; I can't put my finger on it but it seemed more sinister than sexy, if that makes any sense.



More disturbingly the eyes of the woman on display had been cut from the page. Removed with precision, not just hastily ripped off. The scene that lay before us had rendered us completely speechless, and an overpowering sense of panic could be felt collectively. That was when we found the condom. The horrendous, gut-wrenching, blood-drenched condom.



Needless to say we got the fuck out of there as fast as humanly possible, smashing our knees and shins against the sharp cement edges, that lined the path to the ladder by which we had entered. Of course, we were all praying to God that the man-hole hadn't been re-sealed, as it was impossible to tell until you reached the ladder itself. Thankfully the exit route was clear, and we promptly dashed as far away as our legs could carry us.



I'm sure this ending comes as a disappointment to some of you reading this, as we (luckily) never bumped into the twisted individual who sits in that chair, but I must stress how radically out of the norm this was given where I live. The reason I mentioned the population earlier was with purpose; there is easily enough people here to escape the realms of 'crazy country folk', yet nowhere near enough people to have someone clearly lose grip on society without somebody taking notice. For example, there was literally only one homeless man, who everyone in the area knew and grew fond of, eventually resulting in a mass gathering at his funeral when he passed away.



I sometimes think, though not recently as I had more-or-less forgotten about that night entirely, about the person who climbs down into that bridge and navigates through the darkness to sit facing a wall, and do God-knows-what, that ends up with a condom full of blood. You honestly couldn't envision a more surreal situation.



It has just come to my realisation that what we unearthed that night has not once been uttered to another soul. As a naive teenager, it was the type of thing you just wanted to forget, but thinking about we probably should have let the Police, or at least someone know about what was down there, because it wasn't the doings of a healthy-minded individual.



So, there you have it. Apologies for the length, I got a little carried away as it is my first LNM post and I wanted to make the reading experience as similar to the reality as I could. Now I'm a few years older, and hopefully a bit braver, I'm considering going down there again, accompanied of course, to see what fucked up shit might be waiting. This could well happen in the next couple days, and rest assured I will 100% post an update as I currently have no job, so time is plentiful!



Thanks for reading."

#8 I’m going to post this in hopes someone remembers and can reference the post I’m referring to. This is one of the scariest things I’ve read and seen on Reddit and I hope the OP is okay. Have not seen Reddit updates but if I remember correctly, it was a front page post.



There was a woman who lived at home in an apartment building and would get random knocks on her door. There would be banging and screaming while she was inside alone. I think her husband was a doctor and had odd hours and this only happened when he was away. She was able to take a really poor quality photo of him out her window, and you can see him facing and looking into her apartment. Redditors were suggesting he was doing this to essentially t*****e her, and warned that it might escalate to something much more dangerous. Obviously he was stalking her because he knew when she’d be alone.



Ever since I read her post, I have been terrified to answer the door. I think about her constantly and really hope she okay. If anyone remembers this post, please share.

#9 I can’t find it anywhere. But does anyone remember something where there was a girl by herself at home. She was talking to her friend on the phone while laying on her bed. She then dropped her phone and when she was picking it up, she saw a reflection of a face underneath the bed. She proceeded to talk to her friend and calmly say she was going to have a shower and hung up the call. She ran into the bathroom, locked the door and jumped out of the a window. She called the cops, later they arrived and arrested a man who was standing right outside that door holding a knife.



This really freaks me out to this day, there was an article on it too.



Here's the story:

I am 22 and this incident happened a year and a half ago. I had just moved into my first apartment and was in the process of moving in. The door that led into my apartment locks itself automatically when closed. So, I was going to the entrance of the apartment complex to get my mail while talking on the phone with my boyfriend. I returned to my apartment and sat on the bed while opening the mail while using the phone, I dropped the phone on the floor and it landed under the bed so I had to lie on the floor and stretch for it. I saw something that caught my eye, there was someone under my bed... My eyes widened and I choked the urge to scream. The person under my bed was lying still with his back towards me and his head to his chest, so I couldn't see his face. And he didn't see me, trying to be rational while so many thoughts rushed through my head, I picked up the phone, said "Sorry I dropped my phone, I'm just gonna take a shower and call you back."



The bathroom is right by my bed so I hastily walked in, quietly locked the door, turned the shower on, jumped out my window (my apartment is on the first floor) and called the police. They told me to wait nearby, but to go to across the street and see if anyone comes out the door to the apartment complex. This was during summer and it was still light out, I placed myself across the street, hiding behind a car while watching my open bathroom window and the entry door. I called my boyfriend and he came to me just before the police. I gave them my keys and they went inside. Only moments later two cops came out holding a thin and tired looking man. His eyes looked crazy, but he didn't try to get away. The policeman that had stood beside me and comforted me while the police searched through my house (I was a mess, shivering and crying) told me that the man stood outside my bathroom door with one of my kitchen knives waiting for me to come out.



This man had somehow crept in my entry door while I was getting my mail and hid under the bed.The man that was trying to hurt me turned out to be a homeless person and was placed in a mental hospital. My boyfriend moved in with me the very next day.



Thanks for reading! I just wanted to share my story so that others might know what to do if a situation like this occurs! The police told me that what I did was truly amazing and rational, if I had screamed, this could've ended really badly for me.



Edit: thank you all for your kind words, I never expected this kind of response!

#10 This story on r/LetsNotMeet - OP and her husband would hook the dog to a lead in the backyard to use the bathroom if it was late or their didn't have time to take him for a walk. She was home alone, late, and put the dog out. After a bit she heard a scratch at the door, the dog's usual signal that he was ready to come in -- except she looked through the peephole and there was a man out there, who had cut the lead and was pretending to be the dog by scratching at the door. I've read a lot of creepy s**t on reddit, but this one REALLY stuck with me.



Here's the story:



Before I start here’s a bit of context to my story. My husband and I lived in a small two floor house with two main entrances, one along the front and the other on the side of the house, which opens up into the laundry room. When we’re too busy or it’s too late to walk our dog, we hook his collar onto a long line that’s attached to one of the pipes on the corner of our house, so he can use the bathroom. We used to do this from the door in our laundry room, but we’d noticed the large step from the door to the ground had been taking a toll on his hips. As a result, we started letting him out through the front door instead, since the porch is much closer to the ground.



This particular night, I was home alone with my dog and it was around midnight when I decided to let him outside one last time before going to bed. I hook him up to his line, close the door and lock it, before heading into the kitchen to put away the dishes. This was pretty routine, even if he used the bathroom quickly he liked to walk around along the front and side of the house for a few minutes before coming back inside. As I’m putting away the dishes I hear a scratch on the door (how my dog signals he wants to come inside), so I head over to let him back in.



Since I’ve watched way too many scary movies, I always look through the door’s peephole before opening the door. Out of habit I look to check that my dog is in front of the door. Instead I see a man staring very intently at the door handle.



I freeze with my hand on the door handle. I don’t know how much time went by, but then I heard another scratch, this one louder than the last. This kind of wakes me up from my initial shock and I run to grab my cellphone. I call my husband to tell him what’s happening. He was very confused, I probably wasn’t explaining the situation very well, but says that he’s heading home.



This is when I realize my dog is still outside with this person. I head back to the front door, trying to make as little noise as possible, to check whether the stranger is still there. Just like before, he’s standing there, head bowed looking at the door knob. I tiptoe over to the laundry room, and slowly open the door as quietly as possible. I can’t see my dog anywhere and the side of my house is covered in gravel, I knew I couldn’t step outside without making a lot of noise.



With my heart still pounding in my chest, I go to the front door to keep an eye on the stranger and to get a better look at him. I considered calling the police but I didn’t feel they would take me seriously, since all this man was doing was standing in front of my house. I tried taking a picture of him with my cellphone but my camera was only able to take pictures of the peephole and not the images behind the glass.



All of the sudden, the man looks up directly at me. I swear he knew I was there. He glares at me, then opens his mouth to show this taunting malicious grin. He stood there that way for a few seconds. With that, he turns around and starts to walk down the street.



I stay in the same place, almost expecting him to rush back and start pounding on the door. Luckily, my husband got back after a few minutes. Long story short, he convinced me to call the police and we went out looking for our dog. It turns out this man had cut the end of the line connected to the pipe, and our dog decided this was a good time for him to explore my neighbors backyard, which was where we found him. It’s been three years since this happened, we’ve since moved to a new house (unrelated reasons), and the police weren’t able to come up with any suspects. Ever since then, we take our dog on very long walks before the sun goes down.

#11 The guy who had a dream of black and white people, and woke up screaming on his bathroom floor. Then he theorised someone broke into his house and drugged him. That was a mad ride.



The story:



in retrospect i should have started this story from the very beginning.... so we were not naked to begin with. we actually went to bed on the early side. but as i was laying in bed falling asleep i had this creepy feeling we were being watched. i looked up and i swore i could see a 3 dimensional shadow on the ceiling. our ceiling was so high that even 6ft person standing on the bed, you cant reach it. i turned the lights on and my boyfriend was like ??? so i told him what i saw which he brushed off. turned the lights off and nothing was there. i returned to my side but i could feel it come back. i looked up and there it was again. the shadow of a person standing on the wall above the bed. you could almost see space behind him. this time i woke my bf up and he saw it too. we made the rational conclusion it was just lighting come from outside but also lets just sleep with a lamp on. the next thing i remember was running thru my bathroom screaming "WHAT THE FUCK!!!!!" naked, sweating, heart pounding. my boyfriend woke up at the exact same time screaming laying on the living room floor. we were just running in complete chaos. he even ran outside of the house and came back in. we were both just confused and panicked. we returned to our room trying to remember what happened. it was at the moment i realized are power had surged as the alarm clock was flashing and the light we had went to bed with on was off. he went to the kitchen where there was a battery operated clock - and the fear in his voice when he called out to me "What time do you think it is?" i knew it was bad. i had guess maybe it was 12-1am. it was almost 7am. the sun was about to come up on the plus side - but on the shit side we both felt like time was missing. he came back in and just sat at my knees saying "try to remember, try to remember anything a dream even?" we agreed to sit in silence and focus on remembering something. thats when i said i remember a dream. that i was in our room but there was a group of people staring at us. he got super freaked and was like "okay... i think i had the same dream but i remember more than you, please try to remember" - then i remembered they were in black and white. the coloring. just completely void of color all together. he confirmed that but kept insisting i keep trying to remember more because he wanted to hear me say it so there was no way that i was just agreeing with him or vice versa. granted he had the power position here but i sat with it longer and then it came to me so clearly i cant believe i forgot that detail. "they had no mouths!" he just stood up and was like "were going to my fucking grandmas" (she was the closest relative in terms of distance). according to him we had the same dream. we packed our shit and went to her house. we both called out of work that day too. but eventually rationalism kicked back in and we went back to the house. at first he was chill with me telling everyone about it - but naturally everyone just looked at us like we were on drugs. truth be told, we did do drugs recreationally from time to time. i know what drugs can do. this was not induced by drugs - and there are no drugs that could mimic this series of events. he sort of forced us to settle on the conclusion that we went to bed creeped out which caused a series of sleep movements. like he walked to living room and undressed and i undressed and went to our bathroom - and something woke the other up and woolah panic. its the most reasonable explanation. but it certainly did not explain the series of events that followed which i highlighted in the other comments. i think it permanently effected my ability to fall asleep and have normal sleep. i think it was serious enough that i feel legitimate trauma around living in that house.



over the years ive told this story repeatedly. its a great camp story for sure. people have brought up interesting insights. one person who had several open heart surgeries noted that after coming off anesthesia she would sometimes not be able to see color clearly. she suggested that perhaps the people with no mouths were just people in surgical masks and that through some sort of anesthesia it made them appear as though they had no mouth. as i said in another comment, many people have suggested idea that someone was calling my name and me laughing was also perhaps someone waking me up and coming to consciousness was the laughing. this house had a strange location for two reasons. one it ended up being over a sinkhole. people who live above rushing water/sink holes have reported weird shit. the house was also in Clearwater Florida which is a headquarters for scientologists. i dont put a lot of stock in that but its just another weird detail to spin on.

#12 Somebody came posting to LegalAdvice, claiming that “she” had been r***d and wanted to know what to do from there.



Except they hadn’t bothered making an alt account, so posters there quickly sussed out from their post history that he was an incel, and he was *actually* looking for advice on how to get away with it. That and another post where one of them fantasized about maiming his roommate were the final straws for Reddit to finally ban their original sub.

#13 Probs this guy who got a cell phone snuck in at a mental health ward who was trying to convince people that he was given milk "from the future" or some s**t like he posted links to blurry pictures he sneakily took in their mess hall with the date of the milk as if it was super insane stuff when it was an average expiration date. Felt super bad for them cause they felt like the government was controlling their mind or some s**t.

#14 Found an account that had been posting pictures of underage girls ripped off of Instagram. Every single girl he posted was in my high school.

#15 I wrote about a bullying experience on ask reddit and the next day on fb got a friend request from the girl I talked about in the post, except I never actually said her name or anything... and it seemed like it was her because she had all my elementary school friends- except the weird thing is the fb profile ONLY had our elementary school people and there was only one picture of her and nothing else.... so that leads me to suspect that 1) she somehow saw the post, linked it to herself, dug up her old fb profile from middle school and tried contacting me or 2) someone did some VERY serious stalking... I mean like googling my name, going through various pages of comments, making a fake fb profile, finding the girl (without me actually saying it was her) and adding all the people FROM the school... I dont know it really creeped me out. I hope it was just a coincidence.... but her message to me was "remember ____" referring to what I said on reddit.... *shivers*



The post:



4th grade.

Me Sophia and Alexis were supposed to do the talent show together as the cheetah girls when Sophia and Alexis started becoming friends with this bitch I didn't like (she smoked cigs which reminded me of my abuser at home who burned cigs on me so I grew super hateful towards her, she would smoke with them and try to peer pressure me into doing it. I said no and my friends thought I was lame for it all and said I need to get in with the cool kids I kept saying no but that solidified their friendship with eachother)



anyways, Sophia asked me for the cheetah girls CD so they could practice, I said they? whos they? and she changed her story and said "I mean to listen to and remember the song were practicing" I was reluctant I said "we're all still doing it together right?" and she said yes of course. I gave her the CD and when the talent show came around I saw Sophia, Alexis and the other bitch all dressed up as the cheetah girls and I ran up to them and asked why they didnt include me, they said they just didn't want to be my friend anymore after the way I hated on the other girl for so long and didn't include her in the group of friends. That I was a bad person or whatever and I said you and Alexis changed and started smoking cigs thats not like them, and sophia was like you don't know who we are you're just a lame... blah blah she went off on my basically. (it all made sense cause I was super worried during the whole time before the talent show and kept wondering why we werent practicing anymore... this was the days before smart phones and internet and stuff so I didnt know their number and couldnt look it up therefore couldnt call their house phones, only saw them at school when they would ignore me)



I was furious, asked why they couldnt pick another song- but they all went on stage and sang and dance all the choreography I had made for the three of us... then when they were done they got the CD back and Sophia almost put it in her bag but I asked for it back and she broke it and stomped on it and they all laughed and waiting for me to go on stage. I was next after them and was supposed to be singing the same song....



the coordinator was like "I thought you were in a group" I said no... Im not anymore and they said are you still going to do the cheetah girls too? I said no and they said "you cant change last minute..." and I was gonna cry and the girls behind him were laughing and I said "then just count me out" and she told me "you know what maybe we can make an exception for you, what other song will you sing?" I said all I know is the national anthem, she said go out and sing it... so there I was. a 4th grader with a cheetah girls costume on dead in the center of stage singing the fucking national anthem as those three bitches looked at me with such hate for being able to recover. everyone clapped and it was a good moment, but after that I didn't have any friends beyond them so I just sat alone with the outcasts and became good friends with a few people there who I played yu gi oh with.... oh childhood. I will never forget Y'ALL. !!!! x(



Waddup Jordan and Tyler tho <3 who taught me how to play yu gi oh with them and had chocolate milk chugging contests. Y'all were some real friends.



edit: for a reference on how long ago that was... I'm 22 y/o in my second semester of my M.A.

#16 There was a super creepy one, I think it was on r/relationshipadvice about a girl who thought her doctor boyfriend was drugging and r*ping her.



She had been dating this guy for a while and was thinking of breaking up with him, but regularly was losing her memory, sometimes for days on end and usually when she would "come to" she would be in her boyfriends house. She said she thought she had broken up with him and he was maybe drugging her, with some d**g he might have access to thru his work, and r*ping her. This tied in nicely with needle marks she had on her thighs too and she knew from how her body felt that they had definitely had s*x. She would leave and go back home confused only for the whole thing to repeat over again.

Sometimes she would wake up in her own home with c*m stains on her chest (he had a thing for that) and she thought he was breaking into her house a c**ming on her.



She gave multiple accounts of both of these happening.



The only thing that didn't add up was one of the times she became aware she was sitting in a restaurant with him and both of their cars were outside. She said it didn't make sense that he would pick her up drop her at the restaurant, then go back 20 minutes to her house in a taxi and come back in her car.



Some commenter noted that her symptoms were indicative of a really rare bedbug allergy and when she checked her bedroom was infested. The needle marks were bite marks and the c*m stains are a secretion that they give off. The memory loss is due to a swelling on the brain due to a severe allergic reaction.



Edit: Many people have said that the post was updated by a moderator to add that a proven doctor had gotten in contact and said bed bugs are not known to cause this kind of behaviour.



The story:

I think my boyfriend has been drugging me to make me forget things. He is a doctor.



This is in north Texas.



Hey so I must apologize if this post is jumbled a bit. I started typing it up in Word yesterday before my date and forgot about it before finishing it today.



I think my boyfriend has been secretly drugging me for a while now and is gas lighting me. I know this is going to be hard to explain, but I have been having gaps in memory that I have been explaining away as being tired, or overworked, or whatever else. I was going to ask my boyfriend about it, since he is a doctor, but then I started to notice that this seems to happen when I go on dates with him.



I know it must be crazy, but I have woken up with dried semen on my breasts several times with no memory of the night before. I know its him as… well I wont get into specifics but he likes that kind of thing more than other guys would…



The first time it happened was when we were drinking and I wrote it off as too much to drink. We get drunk and have sex all the time so its not a big deal to me. But then there were a few times when I KNOW we were not drinking.



I decided to break up with him over it only to suddenly find myself on a date with him a few days later. I had not yet had the conversation to break up with him, but planned on it next time I talked with him. I remember being at the restaurant, but nothing before that. My car and his car was in the parking lot too so I was confused.



I decided to play along when he asked me to come back to his place.



After 3 days at his place I remembered everything so I was started to trust him again. Knowing he was an ENT I know it wont be his forte but he is a doctor. I was going to ask him about my issues when he randomly pointed to these red bumps on my thigh and said I should be treating those sores.



I had completely forgotten they were there. These little red bumps that look like needle injections that got infected. I got so freaked out he mentioned them that I decided to leave.



The next day he came over to “Check on me” and I remember waking up in bed with more dried semen on my chest.



Then today he met me for lunch saying we had agreed to meet. I never agreed to me with him and would never want to. He does this all the time, saying we agreed to do something I have no memory of.



I am sick and tired of it and want him punished.



This has started to affect my work life as well as I start to get paranoid when I see a boss walk into a room after making eye contact with me. I get paranoid that they are about to fire me. My friends also state I have been acting strangely and out of character. I have even begun to lose sleep and sleepwalk when I do.



Is there a way to have blood work done to see what kind of drug he is using on me? I do not want the police to blow me off and push me away as some crazy lady so I want to be damn sure when I go to the police.

#17 I’ve posted it in another askreddit before so I’ll just copy and paste it.



There was one girl in r/letsnotmeet who said she worked at a bar I think (In Australia) and one customer really liked her and was creepy and after a while was kicked out by whatever the guards are called. She said after that when she went out to leave her shift, the guy somehow figured out her car and sat on it. She got the guard I think and the guy was taken away. This stuff goes on for a few nights or weeks (can’t remember, it was a few months ago). She then one time left to go to work and she forgot something so she headed back home and he was standing in the hallway like “hello honey” and yeah. Cops were called and apparently he’d been living in her crawl spaces for weeks or months. She said she then moved states after that.

I’m also Australian and got freaked out reading it because that stuff rarely happens here or isn’t covered often.



The story:

A life changing moment that will sit with me forever

Long

So all ended a couple of months ago and I only now feel comfortable sharing it. For background I'm a 24 year old woman living in Australia and work at an establishment that caters for an adult audience.



One night as my shift is coming to a close one of the patrons asks to buy me a drink which I accept because, employer policy. I talk him up to a couple of expensive drinks for the two of us have a quick conversation and make my excuses about my shift being over but he should come back to see me soon. I feel his gaze undressing me in his mind as he licks the splash of his drink from his upper lip.



He stands up and with this creepy grin asks to walk me to my car. Now I'm no idiot, I know never to put myself in that position and politely decline and tell him I might see him next time. I walk out passed our biggest bouncer and the guy doesn't follow me. Great, nothing extraordinary just standard par for the course in my profession. But sadly this isn't where our story ends, oh no, for this creep it's only just the beginning.



I'm off for a week after that night but when I come back into work I'm told a patron has been coming in every night for the last week asking for me. Says he wants to buy me another drink. Naively I think "oh great, a bigger pay this week" and get set for my shift. The night rolls on and who should roll in but our man of the hour, and he asks for me right.



So I saunter over and he buys me a drink. The whole time I'm sitting there with him he just has this creepy grin on his face, not like a sexual undressing creep grin, that's just normal. No, this was the kind of grin where he knows something you don't and is very pleased with himself about that fact. So we're talking and I'm getting him ordering himself drinks and trying to up sell him where I can. About half an hour goes by and I make my excuses to leave so I can try to spread the tips around.



But this guy isn't having it. He won't let me leave, and the more I insist the angrier he gets. He's practically hissy at me by the time I give a look to one of the bouncers who promptly comes over and defuses the situation, giving me an opportunity to walk away.



Phew, crisis adverted. WRONG! Bouncer doesn't throw him out, just gives me a buffer so this guy starts following me around the place, even attempting to walk into an employee only area which is where another bouncer finally notices and kicks him out. I finish my shift and walk over to my car. There he is, I shit you not, sitting on the bonnet of my car. How he knew it was my car I will never know. He wants me to give him a ride and tells me how "sexy" I look. He's spewing greasy slime ball creep lines at this point and I'm not interested.



I try to give him a hint nicely and decline to give him a ride, but again he just turns mean and grabs me by my arm insisting I give him a ride. I tell him to f off and jam my key in his shoulder as hard as I can. He lets go and I push him with all of my might so he falls down. I jump in my car, lock the door and shove that key in the ignition. He's back up and banging on the window angrily to let him in. And I mean hard, so hard I think his hands or my window might break. I gun the accelerator and I'm out of there.



When I get 5 minutes down the road and am sure I'm not being followed I pull over to the side of the road and call back to work. I tell them what's happened and alert them that the other girls need to be careful leaving tonight. As I hang up the phone I break into tears. Now, this isn't my first rodeo I've been grabbed before and the sad truth is I probably will be again. But you never get used to it, you know?



I eventually compose myself, pull back onto the road and head home. I cry myself to sleep. Next morning word has gotten around and owner calls me to make sure I'm ok. I assure him I am but he insists I take some time off in case this creep comes back. He wants to put some distance between us, makes sense. A week goes by, then two, he's coming in every night asking about me and being told I quit and don't work there anymore. A lie to get him to stop coming in, you know. But he just keeps coming in and asking, clearly not buying it and then suddenly 2 and a half weeks in he stops.



Great I am really needing money at this point so I'm happy to be able to go back to work the following week. Time goes on and everything seems to go back to normal, same old chancers but the good kind that lead to higher pay cheques. Abusive guy doesn't come back in, I'm happy.



I start being forgetful though, I think I leave a door closed when I leave the house but it's open when I get back. Lights on or off, food left out. Things ending up in different places than I remember putting them sometimes moments before. I'm losing it but it's probably just the stress of everything that's gone down. One of my close friends who works with me reassures me that it's normal after being grabbed like that and it will pass.



This keeps up for a month until one day I head out to work, get 15 minutes down the road and realise I forgot some clothes I'll need that night at work. I head back home only to find the lights in my front room on and the tv visible as on from the outside. I really am losing it, good thing I came back I guess.



I head inside grab my stuff, make sure to turn the tv off and the light out and head to the door. Suddenly I freeze. There standing blocking the door is the creep that grabbed me. I'm stunned, jaw dropped on the floor. Then after what seems like a lifetime of standing in silence staring at each other, him smiling that f'ing smile, I scream "WHAT THE F***!". I'm screaming for him to get out and ask him what he's doing here, how he knows where I live, all in one jumbled mouthful of confusion.



He just stands there with that smile on his face while I'm loudly freaking out but stupidly not moving. I start gasping for air in a mixture of panic attack and bewilderment, then he decides to speak in my wake. The words ooze out of him and leave me chilled. "Welcome home honey, you're back early".



A switch goes off in my head, I throw everything I have on me at him and sprint to the back door, I'm outski. I leg it faster than I have in my life screaming bloody murder as I go. No one helps, stupid apathic society. I hide in some bushes around the corner, tears running down my face, gasping for air. I check my pocket and my keys are still there, no phone though I threw that at stalker creep along with everything else. I sneak back to my house, jump in my car and nope the f out. I head to work, tell them what's happened and call the cops. Cops head to my house and send others to my work. Stalker guy is gone when they turn up, they search the house and turns out he's been living in my crawl space. I'm paranoid that's what all those doors and lights and misplaced things was about.



I pack up whatever I can fit in my car while cops are still there (that they'll let me take) and I drive. Haven't been back since. I moved states, new everything. So creepy stalker guy, let's not ever meet again.



Edit: Quick update. I took my car in to get checked by a mechanic as some commenters suggested. Nothing was found. I have been in touch with the police and they are reporting that while they have his photo from security footage they haven't been able to track him down as yet. That means he's still out there somewhere and I still have no idea how he tracked me. I probably won't update again but I just wanted to thank everyone for their support, it means a lot.

#18 The recording of the woman calling 911 and then gets killed in the middle of the call.

#19 All the r**e, stalking, and other posts on here are bad. But the one that always turns my stomach is the guy who had a body part amputated for a legitimate medical reason, and then took the appendage home and made tacos out of it.

#20 The creepiest thing I've seen is a screenshot where an incel argued that they should have the right to r**e a three-year-old. Then bemoan the fact they are outcasts.

#21 Not sure if this was from Reddit, but it's a story that always got me. The girl tells how she was walking home one day and when she gets home she sees her mom coming out of the front door and her mom looks past her and says, "Who the hell are you?" And the narrator says how she turned around and saw a man turning away and walking back down the street. Her mom had come home sick from work and if she hadn't been there then who knew what would have happened. That always gets me.

#22 For me it's usually the real life, every day seeming people who do awful things but are so far out of touch with reality that they think they're normal.



One being that dude who literally stalked that IGN reporter woman. He made constant posts in like legaladvice or something asking if he could sue her to unblock him. When people (rightly) brought up that he was a nutbar and belonged in jail or counseling, he repeatedly defended himself by saying they were in love and if she could just meet him she would see, etc. Like all the classic stalker reasoning. He absolutely refused to see anyone else's logic and was clearly mentally ill but not willing or able to see how badly he needed help, and this poor woman was caught in the middle of it for no real reason other than he saw some articles she had written.



The other one was the legaladvice post from the dude who basically trapped and assaulted a girl in his home and was asking how he could get out of the charges she was pressing against him. Only, he told the story the way a sociopath trying to get sympathy would, but the glimmers of what really happened were easily recognizable in the post. She came in, he locked the door and she was nervously on her phone. He made a move, she said no, he took her phone away. He then made a move again and eventually she relented. Then he went to take a shower and when he got back he found that she had bolted out the door and gone to police and he couldn't figure out why. And in his words, "It was a dating ad so why would she respond to a dating ad and come to my house if she didn't mean it?" (Classic no = yes defense.)



There are some nasty people on this website. If it's an obvious throwaway or whatever it's easy to justify some of them as trolls. It's the ones who you can tell are actual deluded people that are willingly breaking the law but think they're right that are really scary, because it's entirely possible that person is your coworker, or a friend of a friend, etc.

#23 I believe it was a post from watchpeopledie. It was a gif from a security cam of a mom and her son going up an escalator. As they were getting to the top the escalator started coming apart and collapsing. So as this is happening the mother throws her son to safety on the platform above but then falls into the gears of the escalator. As she is swallowed up and crushed by the gears her son watched disappear and die.



That one f****d me up for a while.

#24 Wasn’t on here (Reddit), but I was looking for reaction meme images for twitter and people told me /b/ (or however you say it) on 4chan had good threads for memes and I went on and found some funny threads but then, I scrolled down and stopped at one thread that scared the ever living s**t out of me. The OP had posted a photo of ME, just a selfie of me, and asked people to tell him what they’d do to me. Seeing the replies of some f****d up s**t scared me for life. I still remember what they said and the photo he used. It was anonymous so idk who it was and I still don’t know. But what I do know is that he never stopped uploading different photos of me, and when I tried to investigate, each photo would have my name and a number next to it. The highest number I saw said “(114)”. This m**********r had 114+ saved photos of me to share on 4chan. Haven’t had anyone tell me about seeing me on there lately so I think it’s stopped but it still creeps me out.

#25 I saw a post about a guy that said his daughter found human remains and money in their barn and when he set up cameras, two people we're standing in his yard for a couple of hours every night. They were in a safehouse (some motel) and there was a super loud knock on the door in the middle of the night and no one was outside. I'll look for an update.

#26 This was fairly recently (I think within the past 2. 5 months). A woman posted on r/LegalAdvice that her husband had used the constraints attached to their bed to tie her down for some fun, started making love to her, and then went to answer the door when someone knocked. Long story short, he watched as a bunch of his friends took turns gang-r*ping his wife, while telling her how much he loved her for "letting" him do this (he had her gagged with a sock before going to answer the door, so she couldn't respond - or scream).





She received a lot of great advice on what steps to take (she was posting while locked in the bathroom after all the friends left). Her last update on the original post was that the police had come and arrested the husband and were taking her to the hospital.





I think about her almost every day, hoping she's ok, and that she's safely away from that creep of a husband. I can't find the post now, and I'm guessing it was removed on the advice of her lawyer. I also haven't seen any update. There's a part of me, though, that hopes it was taken down because it was all a lie, and there wasn't really a husband who would do something so atrocious to his wife, all while pretending he loved her.

#27 This post really creeped me out...I wonder how long they were staring at OP...

#28 Read this one about a month ago but I can not seem to find it atm. (I am remembering this story the best i can)



This guy talks about how one day he was leaving class and he was standing in a guys parking place in college. The guy went crazy about it and punched him in the face. He fell and hit his head and what he talks about next freaks me out.



He said he woke up and went about his life. Ended up meeting this wonderful woman and they had a son. This went on for a few years until one day he noticed this lamp just seemed out of place. It bothered him to no end. Something about the lamp being square when it should have been a different size. He would sit in front of this lamp for hours and hours. Finally his wife got fed up with it and being scared of his change of attitude took their son and went to her moms.



As he was starring at the lamp one day it started to change and the world around him started to change.



He woke up on the road with an EMT over him. His head was pretty bloody and he had a possible concision. Turns out it was all in his head while he was unconscious. He lived many years in a different life in those few moments. He said it haunts him constantly and he is in counseling for it.



This freaks me out. I googled how this would be possible and apparently the brain can do some insane things when it takes an injury or thinks you are close to death. I felt so bad for this guy.

#29 Many years ago, I’d say I was around 9 or 10, I was on the computer watching old YouTubers messing around on Reddit. I didn’t know what Reddit was, and being the rebellious child I was I ignored all warnings saying to get parental consent before going on the site if under the age of 13. I was just scrolling, don’t even think I was on a thread, can’t remember what I was looking for - probably conspiracy theories or something like that. And then I saw a post which said it had just been uploaded - as in a matter of seconds or minutes ago. I started reading it, and it scared the s**t out of me. The post said something along the lines of: ‘You don’t know me, and I don’t know you. All you need to know about me is last night, I m******d someone.’ The post went on to tell details about the user taking an ice pick and murdering someone, and that he’d hidden the body where he knew no one would find it. He then said: ‘And I know that this post will be removed within minutes of me posting, but if you are reading it, just look in the news tomorrow and search for any murder focusing on a victim stabbed with an ice pick.’

It was a very calm, maturely written post, which made me even more scared as it didn’t scream ‘kid pulling a sick joke’ I remember being genuinely scared, and refreshed the page. The post was indeed gone - and I frantically searched on the forums for any trace of it but it really had been deleted. Looking back, it was probably a Creepy Pasta post that had been copy and pasted to scare little kids like me, but the fact it really had been deleted like he had said in the post had me thinking I was going to be stabbed with an ice pick for months.



Edit: To everyone asking if the post is possibly about the 2012 Luka Magnotta murder, the truth is I have no idea. All I can tell you is that 2012 is indeed around the time I read the post - 7 years ago I was exactly 10 years old. I wish I remembered more about the post, but I do have a terrible fear the poster did actually say he was Canadian... Thanks Reddit, never sleeping again!

#30 I can’t for the life of me find his post, and I don’t remember the parent thread, but I really hope someone answers me and knows what I’m talking about.



Basically a redditor was answering a thread a lot like this one, like “what’s the creepiest thing that’s ever happened to you,” etc.



He wrote about a time where he was in Africa on some humanitarian trip, and it was night time and they were standing around their jeep in some remote village. All of a sudden, their guide, an older South African guy says “get in the car.” They’re like, “what?” And he says, “get in the car NOW.” So they all jump in the jeep.



Seconds later, a naked, bloody African woman comes tearing out of the underbrush and slams into the jeep, starts banging on the windows like she wants to k**l them. The guide floors it in reverse and they get out of there, watching the woman creepily fade in the dusty red light behind them.



He/she mentions that they told the local cops about it and apparently they went to check it out, but they never heard anything about it again. Super creepy.

#31 A few years ago a contractor posted about how he killed a house full of people by accident by causing a carbon monoxide leak in their home while working on the hvac system. He wasn’t caught.

#32 I don’t eat jolly ranchers anymore. If you don’t know why, don’t go looking. Trust me.

#33 I had a run-in with a guy who didn’t like my nerdy white guy self-deprecating joke. He insisted that I stop “bad mouthing my own race” because “what hurts one of us, hurts all of us”. I kept the jokes rolling in. I was having a blast.



An hour later, he messaged me the name of my city, my wife’s name, her work address, her morning routine, and he threatened to run her over with his car.



I’m now much more careful about my information online.

#34 The one that sticks out in my mind is of the guy who was housesitting for his parents. I could have some of the details wrong, but he was basically uploading videos to snapchat or something of the like. At one point he heard a noise, so he got up to check it out. He was going through the house with his camera on, and while he didn't notice it, people who watched the video pointed out that there was a guy hiding in the shadows. No one got hurt, but it was pretty d**n creepy and I still think about it sometimes.

#35 There are two particular stories on /r/letsnotmeet that were particularly frightening. One was of a woman who went out to check her mail, and when she got back in a man was hiding under bed with a knife. I think she ended up going into the bathroom and calling the police. Another was a woman who stopped to get gas at a gas station. A group of guys eyed her up and when she drove off, they began to follow her in their vehicle. Ultimately she drove to her brothers house who was military or ex military I think, who greeted them by firing several rounds into the air when they arrived at his house. I can't find the links to either story but they were both particularly harrowing reads.

#36 For me it's the post from the guy who didn't hear his wife being attacked and r***d downstairs because his gaming headset was noise canceling. Eventually he does hear something and goes to investigate. The r*pist was still on top of her until OP shot him.



I wear bone conductive headsets, usually with one pushed up a bit so that my ears are fully exposed so that I can still hear my wife if she ever needed me.

#37 A while back I was poking around some subreddits I found in links within links and came across the sad saga of a user by the name of u/darylprat. And ho boy what a rabbit hole that turned out to be



To keep a long story short, this guy was *obssessed* with this girl who worked at IGN. I really cannot emphasise it enough just how absolutely enraptured this guy was with her. He commented without fail on nearly every single thing she posted across numerous platforms in an ill fated effort to try and get closer to her. Naturally this freaked her out and she eventually blocked him.



But he couldn’t accept this so he turned to reddit to see if there was a way he could get in contact with her again. Of course everyone could see the dude was being a giant creeper and told him thusly. But either he completely ignored them or just couldn’t comprehend that he was in the wrong, so he kept trying *again and again* to see if there was a way to get in contact with her because she was everything to him. And again and again people kept telling him to knock it off.



Towards the end he seemed to get more and more depressed, saying that she was the only reason for him to live and that if he couldn’t talk to her anymore, he’d have no reason to live. And then finally after getting in a big argument he seemed to imply that he’d had enough and didn’t want to live anymore. And that was the end of it.



What really stuck with me was just how obsessed this guy was. I knew people could get seriously obsessed with things, but I never imagined it would be this all encompassing. Or how it was so strong it seemingly blocked out all those people telling him otherwise. It’s kinda sad honestly.

#38 Nothing too f****d, but I did see an AMA that was about a guy on top of a building about to jump, and he said something like "tell me something cool before I go". It was pretty sad.



Thankfully, he did an AMA later which said he didn't k**l himself thanks to his nosy friends that found him on the roof, and that made me happy. If anyone could find me the link that would be great.



Original thread



Update

#39 That's easy:

Your garden variety delusional cubicle neighbor's journal about his imagined life with me

#40 A long time ago I remember reading an answer on a AskReddit thread, can't remember the question but the answer goes something like the OP was a nurse and once she witnessed this Mexican teenage gangster who was about to die. His mother was trying to comfort him and asked him to follow Jesus when he died. He replied: "F**k your Jesus." Then he looked to the corner and all of a sudden, his face was filled with horror and he screamed: "Oh god, no!" Then he flatlined. The room was filled with silence.



Not sure if this fits the question but it definitely got stucked in my mind for a long time.



The story:

Ugh. I was a hospice nurse for many years. Super gratifying job for a nurse, surprisingly. As a "regular" nurse, you are rarely offered thanks. Hospice nursing is an island unto itself. Mostly peaceful, lots of times sad, often a blessing.



This is sad, but also creepy, and I wouldn't believe it if I hadn't seen it. Had a 20 year old kid, gang member, who was dying of primary liver cancer. Super unusual, aggressive, and terminal. He was angry at the universe. His family was there to comfort him, but he literally spit in their faces. Every ounce of energy he had left was angry and mean and ugly. His mom would beg him to lighten up and accept Jesus into his heart. He would swing at her and tell her to eff herself. The family remained beside, in hopes he would chillout at the end.



His last day, hours, moments, he was angry. The family called me into the room, and told me they thought he was going (he wasn't responding, Cheyne-Stokes breaths, eyes glossy and skin cold--the end was imminent.) His lovely mother, in her dearest attempt, whispered to him to go towards the light, to her Jesus. With his dying breath he opened his eyes, looked at her and said "Eff your Jesus!!!". A second or two later, he slowly turned his head to the to the left, and got the most horrific look on his face as if he was looking at something we couldn't see, and horrifed, like in a bad movie, his face contorted, and he screamed with his last breath, eyes wide, "Oh shit, oh shit, OH NOOOOOOO!!!!", then made a gutteral noise and promptly fell back into the bed and died. Every family member was shaking and too frightened to speak, and I left the room and took two days off. I don't care if I never find out what he saw.

#41 Someone I'd never interacted with DM'ed me my first and last name 😨.

#42 Carl H teaches programming.



Redditor dedicates a huge amount of time creating and maintaining a subreddit to teach people programming. He's articulate, super nice, positive.



Only he wasn't. He was a piece of s**t who was r*ping his kid with his partner on the regular. He k*lled himself in prison.



I hope his kid is doing okay.

#43 I googled this very topic and came across a man in this sub, that claims to have helped murder, dismember, and hide a body....



It was a good read and seriously left me wondering if he wasn’t just BS-ing.

#44 Pretty NSFW, so fair warning.

Back when watchpeopledie was still online, someone posted a video of a guy who'd attempted to k**l himself with a shotgun to the head.





And failed.





Let's just say that video is still burned into my brain.

#45 The guy who shot his p***s off with a revolver.

#46 This post where a guy in Hawaii has a neighbor with a weird blue hut on his property and there are about 30 wifi networks coming from nearby. He explores, find out all the wifi signals are coming from underground, under a concrete slab, wifi SSID's change names every 30 minutes, all password protected...finds multiple electrical breaker boxes on the blue hut with wires running towards to concrete slab...dox the neighbor, turns out he has an ebay account and the only thing this ebay account sells is 'broken harddrives'...all the feedback for the bad hard drives are GLOWING, like over the top, code words and s**t...such as ""very happy kids" and "no fakes"..suspects he stumbled across a CP ring.



The story:

Hi, For the record this is a serious post, so please no tin foil hat comments, etc....



Recently I lived on a semi urban farm property for a few months, and I noticed some very unusual things that I won't get into here. What I'd like to know is what reason there might be for somewhere in the neighborhood of 25-30 low-strength wifi networks (all with exactly the same signal strength, peaking at the same point location) to be seemingly emanating from underneath a concrete pad which is supposed to be simply covering gravel and dirt?



To clarify, I used wifi analyzer to ensure that it wasn't just a coincidental situation where lots of neighborhood networks happened to have similar signal strength due to the distances they were from their sources. I walked in concentric circles with wifi analyzer running, and the further I got from the point location on the concrete pad mentioned above, the weaker the signals became.



For example, if they were neighborhood networks, you would expect some to get stronger as you approached the property line on one side, and some to get weaker. No matter which direction you went, the signal strength degraded in proportion to the distance you were from this spot. Eg at 20 feet from the spot at 12, 3, 6 and 9 o clock they would be the same strength, as would they be at 40 feet (weaker than at 20, however). there were residential homes on two sides of the property, but to the rear of the property there was a large county park and to the front there was another larger farm, where there were clearly no wifi routers.



The next peculiar thing, is that these networks SSID's would change every 5 minutes or so. They also covered the entire 2.4g spectrum from channel 1-14 and had total coverage over the entire spectrum.



as you watched the signal strength diagram on wifi analyzer in real time, there were peaks and valleys in signal strength, but they were all coordinated across these low strength networks. There was a single wifi network (the company network on that property I was living on) that would peak and valley in signal strength exactly in time with these low strength networks that would change their names regularly, and that covered the spectrum at exactly the same signal strength.



Also, I used a seek thermal imaging camera to check out the peak signal strength point location on that concrete pad, and the temperature at that point was about 30 degrees F hotter than the surrounding concrete.



I drilled a hole through that part of the pad, and drilled a couple other holes randomly at different spots on that same concrete pad. I poured water down all the holes, and only the one at the peak signal strength location would drain and drain without filling up. the others all filled up after about 1/2 liter of water was poured into them. Any idea what that means? Thanks!

#47 You can find some f****d up s**t on Reddit Fifty Fifty. I came a cross a child holding his dead dad crying in Africa. That one messed me up so bad.

#48 One time a few years ago I was reading a users comment history and I saw one comment she'd left in a normal subreddit (can't remember which one) talking about how she always wanted to be a mother due to her naturally nurturing and compassionate nature. A few posts down from that one, I saw another comment she'd left in a subreddit full of pictures of dead children where she was lamenting the fact that the mods no longer let you post sexual comments on the pictures of dead kids.

#49 I mod a true crime subreddit.



A few years ago a user on a new account posted some extremely graphic pictures, claiming that they had killed and were going to k**l again.



Reverse image search: 0 results.



I forwarded it to the admins at once and advised they contact the authorities immediately. I hope they did something.

#50 I'd posted something (unsure what) that someone recognized was about them. They also saw that I posted a comment mentioning my breasts are tattooed. They decided to send me a direct message demanding a picture of my breasts since I was posting about them. I ignored this since I figured random creepy dude sending someone who's clearly a woman a weird message in hope of tit pics. A month after getting message #1 I get a second message using my former first name with the correct spelling and demanding the picture again. I was disturbed but again ignored it because the account was a throwaway so I couldn't identify who this person in an attempt to do something about it.

#51 Kinda tame but I can't get the horrifying image out of my head, a story about someone who had a nerve sticking out and the f*****g pulled on it cuz they didn't see what it was and just urgh, then they f*****g snipped it, idk if this is true but the mentally disturbing image has stuck with me for a couple of days.

#52 Remember reading about a guy who was with his gf and her family around a bonfire. They were getting drunk and one of her brothers says how he likes taking pop shots at hikers on the trail (they just got back from hunting and all had rifles). Then another one said how he saw a lady hiking so he followed her, found her camp, r***d her, made her write a s*****e note then he killed her.



Now that's pretty f****d by itself, what makes it worse though is a commenter said how theres an "unsolved" death of a woman on that same trail, who had a small camp, was alone and killed herself. No one found the camp for a few years but they knew she went missing. Remember reading the article they linked and f*****g hell its eerie.

#53 Posted this before, but



It'll take some serious searching to find either of these, but the first one was an AMA of a kid who had escaped some sort of crazy f*****g cult. Dude was answering questions for who knows how long, saying that the members were probably still searching for him. Then the account went silent for a while, and the next post was him asking in some sort of tech support subreddit how to erase his posting history. Last post was literally something along the lines of "I changed my mind. I'm going back. I'm OK." and then that was it.



The second was the story of a guy who had a girlfriend who was really depressed and sad all of the time. Except one day she started waking up before him (I think he called that personality "early-riser") who was way more cheerful and was hyper sexual. Like she'd pounce on him first thing in the morning and they would have amazing s*x. However, sometimes she'd snap out of it for some reason, and the original personality would come out and wouldn't understand why she was suddenly having s*x.



He figured out that brushing the early-riser's hair back over her ear would trigger the... whatever that would bring the original personality out. He was torn between the happy go lucky version and the version he though was the real. One day he went to do the behind the ear touch and the early riser grabbed his hand and says "please don't, I hate it when you make me go away".



It was so g*****n sad/creepy. Like... which one was the real girl?



The story:

I'm late to the party, but I can't not comment on this thread.



I had an ex who had some trauma previously in her life, blamed herself for a death, heard her asking forgiveness (of the deceased person) all the time. Sometimes would sleepwalk and try to leave the room, wake up screaming, crying, etc.



Anyway, at some point I found out that this girl seemed to have multiple personalities. One would usually wake up about ten minutes before the other (normal) girlfriend. Problems were thus...



Early riser knew who I was, which is why it took me a little bit to catch on



Early riser was a genuinely happy person, who I honestly liked better than my actual gf.



Early riser was always horny.



These were problems because, my actual girlfriend (at the time), waking up in the middle of... stuff, was none to happy to discover it happening. Luckily, she apparently knew about this, so it didn't take much explaining to get the situation sorted out. From then on she just let me know that I should make absolutely sure she was awake.



Early riser started showing up more often. Eventually I became rather good at differentiating between the two by just looking at their smile. My SO's smile was usually fake, it hurt me to see. Early riser was always happy. However, I learned that early riser didn't take no for an answer when it came to morning time intimacy, which was obviously a problem. I figured out that by pretending to go along with it, and brushing her hair behind her ear as if I was about to kiss her, I could wake my ex up. For some reason behind her ear was like a wake up button. I employ this technique effectively for a while.



I'd like you to understand that all of this so far has been the build up, what comes next is what gives me an adrenaline rush to this day. Up until this point I didn't actually know that early riser was a separate individual, I had just assumed it was my ex being half-asleep and carefree in the morning.



One day early riser wakes me up trying to get some sexy times. I roll over smiling and begin to brush her hair back. She grabs my wrist... really hard. I stop. "What's wrong?"



"I don't wan't you to touch behind my ear"



slightly freaked out "Why not?"



"Because then you go away"



Cue realization crashing down around me. I got less adrenaline bungee jumping, I kid you not. I fumbled around stalling for time until my ex woke up.



Every time early riser would show up after that she would grab my wrist if I tried to go near her ear. Usually managed to find away to sneak my hand back there anyway. One day she didn't try to grab my wrist. I touched behind her ear... nothing. She smiled at me like she knew, I felt like my heart had stopped. I panicked a little bit and just shook my ex awake at that point. Didn't see as much of her (early riser) after that.

#54 For some reason I used to sort comments by “new” in popular threads and I came across a comment that just felt a little off. So I went to see the poster’s other comments and it was clearly written by a person suffering from paranoid schizophrenia. They were convinced that John Stewart (this was years ago) was going to come save them from the institution that they were staying in. Stephen Colbert was also involved in the plot to save them. I even found a few photos they had posted of themselves. I don’t know how else to describe it but the writing style was just so off-putting and sad.

#55 A while ago I found a r/tipofmytongue thread about a man who basically went crazy from this idea of quantum immortality. He posted nonstop about it and then he stopped posting. I am kind of concerned he may have killed himself over this idea and it sometimes makes me think.

#56 There was s guy who posted in r/relationships (I think) about his gym socks going missing and then he found one in the trash with his GF’s poop on it. And that she has been using his Gym socks as TP.



Does anyone have an update on this. I wonder about this since I read it. Was only a few months back.

#57 I forget the title, but there was a nosleep where the guy shows you his house and in the video if you slow it down you can see someone standing in the corner in some sort of costume just hiding in plain view. OP didn’t realize it until after he posted it on reddit and it was pointed out in the comments.

#58 There was a set of images a few years ago (maybe it didn't originate on reddit) where a person was exploring an old house.



In one of the images people in the comments noticed that you could make out faces in the windows of a couple pictures. The person was exploring this "abandoned" house, being watched, and had no idea.

#59 Probably when someone PM'd me a picture of the house I lived in when I was 4. That one kinda f****d me up for a while.

#60 Saw a comment from a guy who lived in an old house, he said it had been in the family years. He said he now lived alone there, and almost every night about 1am he'd hear some scratching noises inside the walls. Apparently he never really thought much of it and assumed it was animals.



Anyway, people were commenting saying he should video and take a look inside the walls, so he agreed to. After that he never posted again and the last comment on his profile was him saying he'd take a look inside that night.



Probably just a coincidence and not as creepy as some here but I thought it was strange nonetheless.

#61 There was a post in /r/legaladvice about a kid in high school and his mom would beat him for m*sturbating. Legaladvise told him to tell someone safe at school and it turned out that his mom was part of a cult and she was severely abusing him and his siblings. The last update was them in care and his mom was arrested.



It's the fact that this was happening to them for years and nobody realised something was wrong is so disturbing to me. It makes you wonder how many like him are out there and we have no clue.



Edit with link: https://www.reddit.com/r/legaladvice/comments/8brtfc/i_told_my_math_teacher_about_my_mother_and_she/?utm_source=reddit-android.

#62 I stayed up all night on (I think it was on r/awakened) trying to convince a user in this thread to not cut off his p***s. I half thought he was trolling but a couple replies and links later I was pretty certain he was serious. He thought it'd bring him closer to god and we talked for a long while. I hoped I had made some difference in the end but unfortunately a few months later I heard about a redditor that cut off his p***s and killed himself... Sadly I'm pretty certain that he's one I was up all night talking to...

#63 Well just yesterday I was browsing new in r/all and came across picture of an underage naked chick with the title "jailbait tart" or some other s**t. I thought this was a single pic until I remembered I was on all and then it hit me, this was a sub. So I click to see the sub. Maybe it was a single post or something.



Nope, full on pics of n**e underage girls in various poses. I was so shocked it was kind of like watching a car crash, you know? After a couple seconds I start freaking out now realizing I'm viewing f*****g naked kids on my phone and nope the f**k out real quick and report them.



There was so many g*****n pictures... I just couldn't believe it. It got me thinking about how the hell do you even wind up doing that s**t? How the hell do you find kids willing (these kids knew they were being photographed, obviously posing) to do this c**p? Then I started thinking about how if I found this without even trying, how many more "underbelly subs" are there? How many private subs with this sick c**p?



I'd never seen anything like it in my life and it really opened my eyes to how rampant pedophelia still is on Reddit. You don't see it, but it's certainly there. It creeps me out because anyone I talk to on Reddit could be a user modding one of those subs. They could be reading this post right now... It's f*****g terrifying...

#64 There was a post that said a person's great-grandfather's wife disappeared suddenly, no trace at all. When he died, the family found a fake wall and broke it down, finding the missing great-grandma.



Not super creepy, but implications. It made me wonder how many mysteries and disappearances can be solved by similar situations/circumstances etc.

#65 Creepiest thing I ever read on here was back when I first started redditing, I hadn't quite realized that r/nosleep was just fake stories.



The forest ranger series had me SPOOKED. I stayed up for what seemed like hours reading them all. In retrospect, people walking up stairs in the middle of a forest and getting their hands cut off sounds pretty dang stupid, but I was spooked as s**t.

#66 There was an ask reddit about cannibalism that was obviously not trolling that got deleted very quickly, about 2 min after posting. Something about murdering and consuming a consenting friend.

#67 This story from an askreddit thread a few years ago:



This is so late that I don't know if it will be seen, but I'll post anyway. Also using a throwaway because the victim is another redditor who could be identified through my normal ID.



Back in 1995 I lived in a quiet neighborhood in the SF East Bay with my wife of a few years and our 20 month old daughter. We had a small 3 bedroom two story house, and one of our second floor bedrooms doubled as my home office. One quiet Saturday morning I was in my office playing Command and Conquer on my computer with my headphones on, oblivious to the sounds of the outside world.



I'd probably been playing for an hour or so when, during one particularly quiet moment, I faintly heard my wife cry out downstairs. Knowing that she was down there with our daughter, I pulled my headphones off to see if she needed help with anything. Until the day I take my last breath, I'll never forget what I heard when I pulled them off. I heard the voice of a man, with a thick Mexican accent, shout, "Quit yelling b***h, or I'll f*****g cut your head off and f**k your f*****g daughter!" My daughter was crying hysterically.



After that, it was like some switch was thrown in me and my higher brain just shut off. I wasn't making decisions. I just acted. I don't even remember pulling the .45 from the lockbox in my desk, I just remember walking down the stairs slowly, scared as hell that I was going to see my wife dead when I reached the bottom. Instead, when I reached the bottom, I saw my wife half naked, bent over the couch, bleeding from somewhere in her upper body, while being r***d from behind by some burly guy with a knife in his hand. He wasn't TRYING to r**e her, he was in the middle of the deed and was probably nearing climax.



I never said a word to the guy. Not while I was upstairs, not while I was coming down the stairs, and not when I walked into the room. His back was to me, so he had no idea I was even standing there.



He was holding his knife in his right hand, so that was the arm I grabbed with my left when I pulled him off. He spun away from her and me with a confused look on his face, and I shot him square in the chest at nearly point blank range before he had a chance to say a single word. His face went pale as he went onto one knee, and I fired twice more. One hit his neck, and the second missed entirely. I was told later that the first shot was the fatal one.



What happened next has always been a point of shame for me. The only thought going through my head at that point was that I couldn't let my daughter watch this man die. Without even checking on my wife, I scooped my daughter up and walked out my front door. As I walked out to my driveway, I saw one of my neighbors standing there staring at my house (he'd heard the gunshots). The poor guy went pale when he saw me walk out, and I vaguely remember asking him to hold my daughter while I went and checked on my wife. The neighbor asked me if I'd shot her, and I told him, "No, I shot the man who was raping her." I didn't realize at the time that I had the guys blood spray covering half my body, and that I looked like something out of a horror movie. I then handed him my daughter and my gun (I also have no idea why I gave him my gun), and went back into my house to help my wife.



The police and DA gave me some flak about the exact circumstances of the shooting (one of the detectives told me that it was more of an "e*******n" than a "defense"), but in the end they declined to pursue any charges. The man who attacked her turned out to be a guy with serious mental issues who had been previously convicted of two violent rapes, one of which was against a 9 year old girl. Under California's then-new 3 Strikes law, he'd have gone to prison for life if I hadn't killed him.



As for recovery; I like to think that I've recovered from it, but it certainly induced a few behavioral changes. To this day, for example, I can't wear headphones that block out background noise. Even after years of counseling, over-ear and noise cancelling headphones give me panic attacks because I can't hear what's happening around me. I found out later that he'd been raping my wife for nearly 10 minutes before I heard him, and that he'd actually told my wife THREE TIMES that he was going to r**e my daughter when he was finished with her. I was sitting 30 feet away and had no idea it was going on, and that fact has f****d with me for years.



My wife had a much worse time of it though. In addition to two stab wounds to her shoulder and upper arm, and the bruising and injuries from the forceful r**e, she ended up having a mental break and took years to really recover. For the first 6 months, she absolutely could not be in any room by herself. For more than a year, she couldn't be in a house by herself (and she NEVER reentered the house where this happened). For several years, she'd break out in a sweat when she heard men with deep hispanic accents talking, because she'd hear his voice again. Even now, decades later, she starts shaking if you try to talk to her about it. She's fine in every other sense, but even discussing it freaks her out.

#68 Probably the story about the ghost diner where a couple were traveling and stopped at a diner and the people were a little off so they left and it turned out that the diner they had ate at burned down and people were unable to escape. Pretty chilling.

#69 When Pokemon go was super popular I remember seeing a post on one of the Pokemon subreddits along the lines of ‘anyone up for a pokemon go meetup? 8pm at so and so park in so and so town, we can go for a ride in my minivan and search for Pokemon’.



There were a couple of comments warning people to stay the hell away was it mirrored a series of very similar posts, all from different new accounts. It was deleted shortly after.



Not exactly the creepiest thing I know, but it was seemingly trying to set up a robbery or worse.

#70 Some guy posted about how he was certain he had seen an alien as a kid and had some weird form of PTSD because of it on Ask Reddit. The whole comment scared the s**t out of me... I wish I could find it again. If I recall correctly they talked about how it moved like stop motion or something I just remember the comment seeming really truthful and terrifying.

#71 I'm not sure if it originated on Reddit or what thread it was in now since it was a while back, but the video of the guy who got lost in the Catacombs under France sits really uneasily in me. I was able to see the full video before it got taken down and the shorter one got put out on the Internet.



Apparently Police have never found this man so it's assumed he died down there. The original started out as a sort of vlog of him exploring the catacombs, but as he ventures he seems to get extremely paranoid that something is following him. Eventually he's full on sprinting through the darkness without a word. The footage ends with his camera being dropped in a puddle and the sound of his feet trailing off into the catacombs.



Seriously freaky s**t to me.

#72 Last year there was a post on here (I don't remember the topic anymore) and someone posted a very well-written piece on what it was like to be poor. As someone who lived a number of years under the poverty line I found it a very accurate account of what it is like to live paycheck-to-paycheck, and there were several things that made me nod my head and go "Yep, I remember having to do that."



The author ended their post by saying that people living that kind of life really aren't living, and should just k**l themselves.



The post had been up for four minutes. I debated writing a response, but decided it was more important to go look for a new job. I came back after about six hours of searching, came on Reddit, and accidentally reopened the thread S*****e Dude had posted in.



In the six hours since I'd read it his post had gotten over a thousand upvotes.



It's really creepy to see a reminder that there are people who think the poor killing themselves is a great way to deal with wealth imbalance.

#73 Brought up all the time, but that AMA with the dude who used to have s*x with his mum. Will haunt me forever.

#74 A reply that said "I think I know who you are! Do you work at (place where I definitely worked).".

#75 In a different sub I follow, an individual doxxed another user and was superrr creepy about it. He ended up going to a school event that (iirc) he wasn’t invited to (and didn’t even attend the school) just to find the other individual. He would post about this individual and I don’t know if it was sexual or just creepy, but it was wayyyy too far. The whole sub was pretty much up in arms about it and it was a Big Thing. The user left and the doxxer blocked, but information often shared in the thread could potentially identify someone quite easily (as we now know). A lot of other users left/deleted/scrubbed their accounts and post history. It was sad too, because the sub is usually pretty supportive in otherwise trying times and it was tough to see our community shaken like that.

#76 Someone commented my name and address. Talked to the mods, changed emails, deleted and made a new reddit account. Canceled all my cards and got them renewed. On the bright side, all my cards expire in the same week.

#77 That story about the guy finding a huge storage container of child p**n in a desert in Australia. Probably the absolute creepiest thing I’ve ever read on this site.

#78 Couple months ago a girl did an AMA where her back story was about her dad selling her to his friends as a child s*x slave. Guy commented asking how much it costs to buy a child for an hour.

#79 Aside from the usual stuff that always gets posted in threads like this, awhile back a bunch of subs got shut down, and one of them was a "fan" site for some underaged actress or singer or something and a mod (I think) was begging for it to stay open.



Really creepy. Not just in a creepy because she's underage sort of way (and I think she was really underaged, like 12 or something), but more in if you saw the sub (there was links to it or the archived page), it was explicitly and blatantly focusing on her as a sexual object. And the person begging for it to stay open just felt really dirty.

#80 The rapist thread is pretty horrific. Also those threads that pop up every so often where people post creepy photos.

#81 A guy who did an AMA justifying having s*x with his underage daughter and swearing that it was totally consensual on her part. The truly creepy part was how convinced he was that he was right to do it and society just hadn’t caught up to his enlightened way of parenting yet.

#82 There was a thread about the weirdest photos. some things included the "radioactive elephants foot" that nobody has laid eyes on and lived.



But what really f****d me up was this long explanation and a photo of a little girl next to a newspaper. The explanation of it as this little girl went missing 2 weeks prior. and this photo was of the little girl with that days paper, demanding $10,000 cash as a ransom. They paid the ransom and found the girl, she was dead 2 weeks before she was found that day. the guy killed her, put her body in a freezer, went on a 2 week cruise, came back, made her look alive, took the picture and sent to to the newspaper.



The whole time i was reading that story i was looking at this little girl who was in fact dead.

#83 A while back I saw a post from a woman who had set up an app on her phone that would record sounds while she slept. One night she was sleeping in bed with only her child and heard voices answering her sleep talking questions.



She would say in her sleep “what are you doing?”



And you could hear mans voice saying “nothing......that’s her”



She even posted it on SoundCloud but I’m on mobile so I can’t find it. Creepy stuff though.

#84 I can't find it at the moment, but it was a story from a police officer who was dispatched on an emergency call from a man who had been attacked in his home. Once they got to the scene there was blood everywhere and the man was clearly dead with what appeared to be trash stuffed into his open belly. It turns out some gang had gotten so pissed off at a rival gang that they broke into an innocent mans house and disemboweled him before placing his innards into the trash can and then stuffing garbage into his body to serve as some type of message to the opposing gang. IIRC the officer said it was so harrowing and traumatic that he quit the job shortly afterwards and is still haunted by the imagery that he saw that day.



It really shows the unspeakable acts that a human can do to another if they have no care for them at all.