ADVERTISEMENT

A successful advertisement grabs viewers’ attention immediately. Whether it’s for makeup, a fast food restaurant or a new car, the goal is to make sure that consumers remember and seek out your products. But sometimes, companies take their marketing campaigns a little too far.

In honor of spooky season, Bored Panda has compiled a list of the creepiest and most unsettling commercials the world has ever seen. From zombies popping out of nowhere to people bathing in ice cream, these ads certainly were memorable (even if they didn’t inspire many sales). Enjoy scrolling through this master class of what not to do when creating a commercial, and be sure to upvote the ones that gave you the heebie-jeebies!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

K-Fee's Scenic Terror Drive

White car driving on a winding forest road, creating a mysterious and eerie atmosphere for creepy commercials.

German coffee brand K-Fee became famous for a series of commercials that were basically just horror movie jump scares. The best-known ad starts with a peaceful, relaxing shot of a car driving down a beautiful country lane. Just as you're zoned out, a terrifying zombie suddenly lunges at the screen with a bloodcurdling scream. The tagline then appears, which translates to "You've never been so awake," cleverly (and cruelly) linking the jolt of pure terror to the caffeine kick from their coffee.

Matthew Benson Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Little Baby's Ice Cream "This Is A Special Time"

    A person covered in white goo with wide eyes, creating a creepy commercial scene that might give nightmares.

    There's an ad for Little Baby's Ice Cream that is pure nightmare fuel. It features a person completely covered in white goo, staring into the camera with huge, unblinking eyes. They then slowly take a spoon, scoop the paste off their own head, and eat it, all while a deadpan voice talks about how much he loves his life. It's one of the most unsettling things ever made to sell a sweet treat, feeling more like a found-footage horror clip than an actual commercial.

    LittleBabysIceCream Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    roxy-eastland avatar
    Roxy222uk
    Roxy222uk
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why the héll would anyone eat something called Little Baby’s Ice Cream anyway?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #3

    Ronald Under Your Bed

    Person standing near a bed with a creepy clown mask partially hidden under the mattress in a dimly lit room.

    A series of Japanese McDonald's commercials from the 2000s features a version of Ronald McDonald that is pure chaos. Instead of the jolly clown, this Ronald is a lanky, pale figure with a fixed, painted smile who communicates only through a series of high-pitched, bird-like squeaks and giggles. The ads show him silently appearing outside a young boy's bedroom window at night, hiding under a girl's bed, and running through dark alleys, making the whole thing feel more like a home invasion by a silent horror movie monster than a fun ad for burgers.

    Nothing Stuff Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Starburst's "Berries And Cream"

    Person in a creepy commercial making an eerie facial expression and hand gestures in a dimly lit setting.

    A Starburst ad from the mid-2000s introduced the world to the deeply strange "Little Lad." The commercial features two friends on a park bench, who are interrupted by a man dressed in old-fashioned, pageboy-style clothing. When they mention the new "Berries and Cream" flavor, the Little Lad's eyes light up, and he breaks into a bizarre, high-pitched song and dance, clapping his hands and kicking his feet while singing, "Berries and cream, I'm a little lad who loves berries and cream!" The character's manic energy and unsettlingly cheerful performance made the ad an instant, creepy classic.

    MarcoshanAU Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Mr. Soapy Commercial

    Man in camo uniform leaning with a creepy face on a white object in a tiled room, evoking creepy commercials vibe.

    A public health PSA, reportedly made for a US Air Force base, stars a talking soap dispenser named Mr. Soapy, complete with googly eyes and a creepy, photorealistic human mouth. He cheerfully reminds a soldier to wash his hands after using the restroom, but when the soldier ignores him, the ad takes a violent turn. Mr. Soapy's face contorts in rage, his voice deepens, and he telekinetically slams the man into a wall. The ad's bizarre blend of a friendly, kid-show-style mascot and a violent, psychopathic enforcer of hygiene makes it one of the weirdest and most unsettling PSAs.

    Jay Aress Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    anubis1 avatar
    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If I saw and heard that, sitting on the toilet would probably be the best place for me.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    American Horror Story | Season 6: Bite Me Promo | Fx

    Close-up of a creepy spider with fangs wide open, creating a nightmare-inducing commercial effect.

    One of the creepiest promos for American Horror Story: Roanoke is a quick shot of a giant, hairy spider crawling out of a woman's mouth. The camera is super close on her pale face as the spider's spindly legs emerge from between her lips and scuttle across her cheek. It's a classic mix of body horror and arachnophobia that hits all the wrong notes in just a few seconds, leaving you with a seriously gross and lingering image.

    FX Networks Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    X-Cite Mints Combating Dog Breath

    Man on hands and knees in a living room with a dog licking his face in a creepy commercial scene.

    An ad for X-cite mints gets disgustingly literal with the concept of "dog breath." It shows a man sleeping on a couch who suddenly starts to gag. But instead of throwing up, an entire, live dog emerges from his mouth and plops onto the floor. The stomach-turning visual of a man essentially birthing a dog from his throat is a truly unforgettable and deeply weird way to sell breath mints.

    Asylum Models & Effects Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Japan's Cami Ad With Dancing Babies

    Creepy baby dolls dancing around a red car on a black vinyl record, evoking unsettling and eerie commercial imagery.

    A series of Japanese commercials for the Toyota Cami is a masterclass in early CGI weirdness, starring an army of uncanny, dancing babies. These diaper-clad infants, with their jerky, synchronized moves and dead-eyed stares, perform elaborate dance routines around the car in a variety of bizarre settings, including on a giant vinyl record, on a snowy mountaintop, and even while snowboarding through the sky. The ads' surreal and deeply unsettling quality, a hallmark of a certain era of Japanese advertising, made them an unforgettable and creepy classic.

    AdCentral Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    NRJ Mobile

    Two young women with exaggerated, unnaturally large open mouths in a creepy mobile commercial setting.

    A French commercial for NRJ Mobile starts with a girl laughing at her phone, but it gets weird fast. Her mouth unhinges to a horrifyingly massive size, like her head is about to split in two. Then, her friend looks at the phone and does the same thing, her jaw dropping to an unnatural degree. The ad repeatedly rewinds and fast-forwards this creepy moment, and if that wasn't enough, there's another version where their eyeballs literally pop out of their heads and float above their gaping mouths.

    BuzzmanTV , cursed-commercials.fandom.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Snickers Halloween Grocery Store Lady

    Person in creepy mask and heavy makeup wearing a leopard coat in a store aisle filled with candy bars, creating eerie vibes.

    Snickers ran a Halloween ad that was more unsettling than funny, featuring a woman in a grocery store being approached by another "woman" with a creepy, oversized mask for a face. This strange lady knows the shopper's name and starts aggressively piling Snickers into her cart, insisting she needs them for trick-or-treaters. The whole thing is revealed to be two kids in a trench coat, but the initial encounter with the uncanny, masked figure who knows who you are is genuinely unnerving.

    Alex Taylor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #11

    McDonald's Unignorable Banners

    Two eerie girls with disheveled hair in a dim bathroom, creating a creepy commercials nightmare atmosphere.

    For a series of "unignorable" banner ads, McDonald's decided to get a little meta and creepy. Instead of a normal ad, they featured a person staring out from the banner, pointing directly at your cursor. As you moved your mouse around the screen, the person's eyes and head would follow your every move, making it feel like you were being watched from inside the ad and making it impossible to ignore.

    adsoftheworldvideos , catapultx.medium.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Childhood’s Fragile Monsters

    Person wearing a creepy large rabbit mask with wide eyes and crooked teeth in a disturbing commercial scene.

    A Finnish PSA about alcoholism shows kids being terrorized by creepy, life-sized monsters that no one else seems to see. These grotesque creatures, which represent the children's drunk parents, roughly pull them around, slam car doors, and loom over them with a menacing presence. The ad is shot entirely from the kids' terrified perspective, making it a powerful and deeply unsettling look at how a child experiences a parent's addiction.

    Fragile Childhood / Lasinen Lapsuus Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    OG Creepy McDonald's AD

    Person in a creepy striped costume holding a cup in a dim room filled with stuffed animals and toys, eerie commercials theme.

    The very first Ronald McDonald, who debuted in commercials in the 1960s, was a truly bizarre and unsettling figure. Portrayed by future weatherman Willard Scott, this original clown had a paper cup for a nose, a cardboard food tray balanced on his head as a hat, and a strange, almost sinister-looking face. In the ad, he waddles around with a jerky, puppet-like motion and can magically pull hamburgers out of a box on his belt. This strange, low-budget version is a far cry from the polished mascot we know today and remains one of the creepiest characters in advertising history.

    VintageTVCommercials Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    anubis1 avatar
    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looking at this, I'm pleased we didn't get MacDonalds until 1976!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    The Lynx Chocolate Man

    Young man looking in mirror and a creepy smiling statue figure on city street from creepy commercials causing nightmares.

    A UK ad for Lynx body spray, known as Axe in the US, features a man made entirely of chocolate who seems absolutely thrilled to be eaten alive by women. He cheerfully offers up his own fingers and nose for them to devour, all while sporting a manic grin. The whole thing is played for laughs, but a sentient chocolate man gleefully participating in his own cannibalistic demise is just deeply, deeply creepy.

    Advertisement , www.digitalspy.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #15

    Skittles Yoghurt Boy

    Creepy creature made of slime in a dark kitchen with man in black suit, evoking eerie vibes from creepy commercials.

    In a surreal and creepy ad for Skittles Dips, a wealthy young man orders his butler, Higgins, to fetch him more "yogurty coated Skittles." The terrified butler walks through the mansion to a dark pantry where he finds the "Yogurt Boy", a pale, slimy, humanoid creature. With a pair of tongs, Higgins dips a Skittle into the goo on the creature's body, causing it to let out a series of bizarre, high-pitched shrieks before presenting the candy to his master, who casually asks for more.

    Maxwell Montes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Airheads Subway Commercial

    Distorted faces in a subway setting with exaggerated features, illustrating a creepy commercial scene.

    In a commercial for Airheads candy, a group of friends on a subway eat the chewy treats, and their heads immediately inflate to grotesque, bobblehead-like proportions. Their giant heads then detach from their bodies and start floating around the train car like human balloons. The truly bizarre kicker comes at the end, when an elderly woman who has been watching the spectacle simply smiles and pulls out her own bag of Airheads, ready to join in on the weirdness.

    Moonlighting Commercials , cursed-commercials.fandom.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Duracell Commercial

    Creepy vintage animated commercial featuring oversized batteries attached to characters' backs in an outdoor setting.

    A bizarre 90s ad campaign for Duracell introduced the Puttermans, a family of unsettling, stiff-jointed robots. Their whole deal was that they outlasted everyone else because they used Duracell batteries. The creepiest part, though, was in one specific ad where the dad, Herb, knocks the grandma over, causing her to fall apart on the floor. Instead of helping, the entire robot family just stands there and breaks into this eerie, mechanical laughter. The combination of the uncanny valley puppets and their casual cruelty toward their own grandmother made the whole thing incredibly weird and memorable for all the wrong reasons.

    90s Commercials , cursed-commercials.fandom.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Japanese Amazon "Human Face Dog" Ad

    Dog with a realistic human face walking on grass in a creepy commercial that might give nightmares.

    To promote a new comedy show in Japan, Amazon ran a series of ads featuring unsettling "human face dogs." These ads showed different dog breeds trotting around, but with the superimposed, deadpan faces of middle-aged men. The weirdly realistic and completely expressionless human faces on the dogs' bodies created a bizarre and uncanny effect that was impossible to look away from.

    AdCentral Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #19

    Mike's Hard Iced Tea Commercial

    Man with a creepy, distorted second face emerging from his neck in a disturbing scene from creepy commercials.

    In an ad for Mike's Hard Iced Tea, a depressed office worker tells his female colleague that he thinks he's grown a second, evil head. The camera then reveals a literal second head sprouting from his collar, complete with a leering expression. While his normal head looks miserable, the evil one crudely checks out their coworker, making the whole situation a bizarre and uncomfortable mix of body horror and workplace harassment.

    GangOfEriks , www.encyclopedia.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    roxy-eastland avatar
    Roxy222uk
    Roxy222uk
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I presume they got the idea from the film How to Get Ahead in Advertising

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #20

    The Kinder Surprise Is Not So Kind

    Creepy commercial character with an unsettling smile and distorted facial features in a surreal scene.

    An old '80s commercial for Kinder Surprise features a creepy, sentient egg-man that looks like a reject Humpty Dumpty. He sits on a wall, speaks in a bizarre, nonsensical language, and wiggles a single, tiny finger at the camera in a way that's deeply unsettling. The combination of his weird, high-pitched gibberish and the uncanny valley look of the egg itself makes you wonder what kind of horrifying "surprise" is actually waiting inside that chocolate.

    NeoFritker Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Quiznos Ads

    Distorted animated characters in hats outside a Quiznos Sub restaurant in a creepy commercial scene.

    The Quiznos commercials from the early 2000s were famously bizarre, featuring two rodent-like creatures called the Spongmonkeys. These crudely animated, googly-eyed things would burst into a discordant song, screaming about how much they loved the subs in a high-pitched, off-key mess. The combination of their grotesque appearance and their manic, atonal singing about "the moon" and "tasty meats" made the ads both impossible to forget and incredibly, incredibly weird.

    magicalme394 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Gushers Commercials

    Person wearing a watermelon head in a colorful room, one of the creepy commercials that might give you nightmares.

    The Gushers commercials from the '90s were a masterclass in surreal body horror for kids. In these ads, anyone who ate the candy would have their head instantly and grotesquely transform into a giant, realistic piece of fruit. They doubled up the weird with a series of ads where people were tasting things like hand soap and squid ink, thinking it would gush like a gusher. How wrong they were...

    Commercials Ads Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #23

    "Mental Wealth" Playstation Advert

    Woman with braided hair and flowers wearing a black top in a dimly lit setting from creepy commercials.

    In a 1999 ad for the PlayStation, a Scottish girl with an unnervingly alien-like appearance talks directly to the camera about "mental wealth." Her digitally altered, tear-shaped head and huge, black eyes create a completely uncanny and almost extraterrestrial look. The ad's bizarre, philosophical monologue and its strange, otherworldly visuals were part of a campaign that aimed to position the console as a mind-bending, almost surreal experience, but the result was just plain creepy.

    PlayStation Europe Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Two Horses Salon Commercial

    Two women wearing creepy horse masks in a dimly lit room in a scene from creepy commercials.

    A bizarre short ad, simply titled "Two Horses," features a man approaching two women who are wearing incredibly realistic and creepy horse masks. As the man nervously asks them who they are, the "horses" just stare blankly and start uttering bizarre sounds. With little to no explanation about the establishment, it leaves the viewer to wonder what they just watched.

    Jessi Preston Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Halo Top's "Eat The Ice Cream"

    Elderly woman looking scared as a robotic hand feeds her with a spoon in a creepy commercial scene.

    A bizarre and dystopian ad for Halo Top ice cream plays out like a scene from a sci-fi horror movie. It shows an elderly woman who wakes up in a sterile, all-white room, where a friendly-looking robot begins to force-feed her ice cream. As the woman becomes more distressed and confused, the robot's cheerful demeanor turns sinister, repeatedly commanding her to "eat the ice cream" and delivering the chilling line, "Everyone you love is gone. There is only ice cream." The ad's bleak, psychological horror is a truly unforgettable way to sell a low-calorie dessert.

    Mike Diva Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Mamá Lucchetti Comercial From Argentina

    Two creepy animated characters in a living room scene, one touching the other's mouth in a surreal commercial setting.

    A series of Argentinean commercials for the food brand Lucchetti features a bizarre cast of CGI characters that are more horrifying than charming. The ads center on a family of lanky, unnaturally flexible humanoids with giant, dead-looking eyes, including a mother figure who resembles a noodle-limbed alien. Their jerky, unnatural movements and uncanny valley design turned what was meant to be a quirky ad campaign into pure, unintentional nightmare fuel.

    mamalucchettioficial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #27

    Creepy PSA From The UK About Swimming In Open Water

    Person leaning over water by trees above, and a figure in a dark cloak near a no swimming sign by a riverside.

    A notoriously creepy British PSA from the '70s personifies "dark and lonely water" as a grim reaper-like figure in a black cloak. Voiced by actor Donald Pleasence, this sinister spirit watches gleefully as children fall into dangerous water, hissing about the "ironic" fact that the water that gives life can also take it away. The ad ends with the chilling promise, "I'll be back," a threat that terrified a generation of kids and made them scared of so much as stepping in a puddle.

    Zone Horror , listverse.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Rejuvenique Electric Facial Mask Infomercial

    Woman wearing a creepy mask with hollow eyes in a disturbing scene from creepy commercials that might give nightmares.

    A 90s infomercial for the Rejuvenique facial mask is the stuff of nightmares, mainly because the product looks exactly like a horror movie prop. The ad features women calmly wearing what is essentially a white, featureless mask, identical to the one worn by Jason Voorhees, while it sends electric shocks to their faces. The promise was that these shocks would tone facial muscles, but the terrifying appearance of the device itself made it one of the most unintentionally creepy beauty products ever marketed.

    Infomercial Hell , www.digitalspy.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    Kewpie Tarako Spaghetti From Japan

    Child surrounded by creepy baby-faced dolls in a surreal scene from creepy commercials that might give you nightmares.

    A Japanese commercial for Kewpie Tarako Spaghetti is a surreal and deeply unsettling experience. The ad features a young girl eating pasta while an army of "Tarako Kewpies" (creepy, baby-like figures with red, fish-egg bodies) march toward her in a synchronized, cult-like procession, all while chanting "Tarako, Tarako" in a high-pitched, monotone voice. The sheer number of these bizarre, smiling creatures and their relentless march makes the entire commercial feel like a fever dream.

    中あたる Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    Yoki Japanese Ad

    Black and white surreal imagery showing distorted human faces and twisted shapes in creepy commercials scenes.

    To promote a men's entertainment magazine in Japan, this bizarre ad uses a figure from Japanese folklore called the Rokurokubi. The commercial shows a woman whose neck stretches to an absurd and unsettling length while reading the magazine. She is a creepy and surreal visual meant to capture the magazine's edgy, underground appeal.

    AdCentral Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #31

    BBQ Peperami Advert

    Animated creepy character eating itself on a stick and then being grilled, illustrating creepy commercials imagery.

    A commercial for BBQ Peperami puts its famously manic mascot, "The Animal," in a truly horrifying spot. The sentient, green sausage creature is shown lying on a sizzling hot barbecue grill, letting out a pained scream as a giant fork flips him over. It's all played for dark comedy, but the sight of a cartoon meat stick being cooked alive while yelling makes for some seriously unsettling television.

    Lee Trott , cursed-commercials.fandom.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Gainomax Scary Monkey

    Creepy commercial scene showing a figure with long black hair in a white room revealing a startling primate face.

    An energy drink ad for Gainomax starts out as a bizarre parody of The Ring, complete with a creepy girl in a white room and ominous whispering. Things get weirder when the girl, who turns out to be a talking monkey in a wig, warns viewers that "bananas are for monkeys" and that they should stop eating her food. The combination of the horror movie tropes, the unsettling monkey-girl, and the nonsensical message makes for a truly confusing and creepy commercial.

    Gustav Egerstedt , cursed-commercials.fandom.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    Little Baby's Ice Cream

    Three people with creepy eyelid openings on a bright teal background, illustrating creepy commercials imagery.

    Just when you thought Little Baby's Ice Cream couldn't get any weirder, they released an ad called "Eyes Scream" that features people with mouths where their eyes should be. As a reversed music box plays, these eye-mouths open and close while a voiceover twists the classic jingle into the deeply unsettling phrase, "Eyes scream, you scream..." The whole thing is shot through a weird, kaleidoscopic filter, creating a surreal and stomach-churning piece of body horror that somehow is meant to make you crave a scoop of ice cream.

    LittleBabysIceCream , cursed-commercials.fandom.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    Autoway Tires In Japan

    Girl holding a dark sign with Japanese text in a black and white scene from a creepy commercial.

    A Japanese ad for Autoway tires plays out like a found-footage horror short. Filmed from inside a car driving down a snowy road at night, the passengers spot a ghostly woman in a white dress standing in the distance. In a classic jump scare, she suddenly slams against their windshield with a terrifying shriek. The car then violently reverses, demonstrating the tires' excellent traction while the passengers scream in terror, making for a genuinely scary and effective commercial.

    andre andrea Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #35

    Japanese Burger King Commercial

    Man with an exaggeratedly large mouth about to eat a massive burger in a creepy commercial scene.

    A Japanese Burger King commercial for a five-patty Whopper gets weirdly anatomical. To show how you can "eat like a snake," the ad features a man's jaw unhinging to an impossible degree. As he shoves the massive burger into his mouth, the animation shows the entire thing sliding down his throat in one giant, undigested lump, just like a snake swallowing its prey. The R'nB "Eat Like Snake" jingle in the background isn't doing much good either.

    Andreu Volkova Katina Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    "You Cannot Beat Us" Commercial For Nintendo

    Animated character with unsettling expression and distorted features in a colorful background, creepy commercial theme.

    A vintage Nintendo commercial from the NES era is famous for being more intimidating than fun. The ad features a blocky, early-CGI head that speaks in a menacing robot voice, repeatedly taunting the viewer with the phrase, "You cannot beat us." This creepy digital host, along with other crudely rendered characters from classic games, directly challenges all players, creating a bizarrely confrontational and unforgettable piece of 80s marketing that felt more like a threat from a dystopian future than an invitation to play.

    lingpanda101 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #37

    SCOEE10X Odor Remover Ads

    Person in creepy makeup with white hair and dark face paint, smiling eerily in a dimly lit room, from creepy commercials.

    An ad for the pet odor eliminator SCOE 10X stars a person in a full-body cat costume that lands deep in the uncanny valley. This human-cat hybrid, complete with grey makeup, a blonde wig, and cat ears, reacts with theatrical disgust to the smell of a giant litter box in the middle of a bedroom. The whole thing is bizarrely unsettling, especially when the hybrid creature decides to do her business on the living room floor, a sight you could live without seeing.

    StealthPornucopia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #38

    Tom Campbell Political Smear Add

    Close-up of a creepy puppet with glowing red eyes from a nightmare-inducing commercial scene.

    A truly bizarre political attack ad against Republican candidate Tom Campbell starts out peacefully, showing idyllic scenes of sheep grazing in rolling green hills. The ad then takes a sharp, surreal turn into horror by revealing one of the sheep is a "demon" with glowing red eyes, meant to represent Campbell as a "wolf in sheep's clothing." The combination of the ominous narration, the lightning strikes, and the cheap, uncanny look of the red-eyed sheep costume turned what could have been a standard political smear into one of the most memorably weird and creepy campaign commercials of all time.

    GrahamAndFriends Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #39

    WSPA "Happy Bear" Commercial From Germany

    Vintage creepy bear doll lying in a box surrounded by buttons and string, evoking unsettling commercial imagery.

    A German PSA for the World Society for the Protection of Animals (WSPA) uses the visual language of a horror film to expose the cruelty behind "dancing bears." The ad, titled "Happy Bear," shows a person in a grimy workshop violently cutting and assembling a wooden bear puppet with power tools. The frantic, disturbing process is intercut with graphic images of a real bear's suffering, culminating in the finished puppet being forced to "dance" by a string, drool dripping from its nose. The ad's message is a gut punch: what looks like a performance is actually the result of "captivity, torture, or dance until death."

    Eric Lin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Fisher-Price's Linkimals Commercials

    Man in a forest holding a quirky creature while a colorful sloth hangs from a tree in a creepy commercials scene.

    An ad for Fisher-Price's Linkimals toys goes for a bizarre, almost creepy vibe by setting the scene in a magical forest populated by strange, humanoid animals. The commercial features a talking sloth with unnervingly human-like teeth and a moose in a sweater, all interacting with a man who looks like a forest spirit. The surreal and slightly unsettling "circle of life" theme is used to demonstrate how the toys are all "connected," creating a weird, cult-like atmosphere before it finally cuts to a normal toddler playing with the toys in a backyard.

    Mattel Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #41

    Lectric Shave Man Commercial - Starring Actor Carlos Del Olmo

    Surreal and creepy animated scene with multiple expressive faces on twisting brown figures in a disturbing commercial setting.

    In a truly bizarre ad for Lectric Shave, a shirtless man in a drill sergeant hat screams at his own face in the mirror, ordering his "lazy stubble" to fall in. The commercial then cuts to a microscopic view of his beard, where each individual hair follicle is a tiny, screaming man with the actor's face. After he slaps on the pre-shave lotion, the whole army of little face-hairs stands at attention, ready to be mowed down by the electric razor. It's a surreal and creepy bit of body horror that imagines your five-o'clock shadow as a military unit in need of discipline.

    Carlos del olmo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #42

    Jay Jay The Little Airplane With Light, Sound, And Movement Ditoys (2004-2005)

    Vintage creepy toy clown with exaggerated smile and wide eyes, featured in unsettling commercials that might give nightmares.

    A commercial for a toy based on the children's show Jay Jay the Jet Plane is notoriously creepy due to its bizarre character design. The toy, like the character in the show, is a cartoon airplane with a strangely realistic and fleshy human face grafted onto its nose. The ad shows this uncanny creation rolling around on the floor while children watch, but its fixed, smiling face and dead-eyed stare turn what is meant to be a friendly toy into pure, unintentional nightmare fuel.

    Un Usuario Cualquiera Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #43

    Orkin Hot Tub Commercial

    Two people in a pool at night staring at a giant creepy insect figure in a dark, eerie outdoor setting.

    An Orkin commercial takes a horror-comedy approach by showing a couple relaxing in their hot tub, only to be joined by a giant, human-sized roach. The unsettling part isn't just the massive pest, but its sleazy personality; it tries to flirt with them as it gets ready to skinny dip. The ad's effectiveness comes from this bizarre combination of a disgusting creature with unnervingly human behavior, making your skin crawl while you laugh.

    kayakdaddy , www.digitalspy.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Vintage Cereal Commercial

    Black and white image of a creepy clown with exaggerated makeup and wild hair, evoking nightmares from commercials.

    A vintage ad for Post Sugar Rice Krinkles featured one of the most unsettling mascots of the '60s: Krinkles the Clown. In the commercial, the black-and-white clown bursts out of a circus hen house and cheerfully eats a bowl of the cereal. This ad wasn't intended to be creepy, but few things can compare to the sinister nature of a clown high on sugar.

    Artinistus Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #45

    Baby-Laugh-A-Lot Ad

    Creepy doll with red hair and striped sleeves from a vintage commercial that might give you nightmares.

    An old 1970s commercial for a doll called "Baby Laugh-a-Lot" is unintentionally terrifying, mainly because of the doll's maniacal, non-stop laughter. Her relentless, almost hysterical cackle is so infectious that it makes the little girl playing with her and even the male announcer break down into fits of deranged giggling. The whole thing feels less like a fun playtime and more like everyone in the ad has been driven completely insane by this one creepy doll's endless, echoing laughter.

    dspikey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #46

    Baby Secret Whispers Just To You

    Creepy vintage doll from commercials with unsettling expression, evoking eerie and nightmare-inducing feelings.

    A vintage commercial for a Mattel doll called "Baby Secret" is legendary for being pure nightmare fuel. The doll's main gimmick was that she would "whisper" secrets when you pulled a string, but the voice that came out was a slow, raspy, and deeply unsettling whisper that sounded anything but childlike. The ad uses creepy, extreme close-ups of the doll's vacant eyes and moving mouth as she says ominous things like, "I want to tell you something," and "I know a secret, do you?" making her feel less like a fun toy and more like a tiny, haunted confidant.

    Brian R Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #47

    Croissan'wich Breakfast Sandwich From Burger King

    Man dressed as a king wearing a crown and fur collar talking to a boy in a dimly lit room, creepy commercials theme.

    A Burger King ad from the mid-2000s took a turn for the creepy by showing a man waking up in his bed, only to find the giant-headed, silent, and smiling Burger King mascot lying right next to him. The King offers him a breakfast sandwich, and the whole encounter is bizarrely intimate, from the mascot's silent staring to the final, awkward moment where they both place their hands on the man's knee. The ad feels more like a home invasion by a terrifying stalker than a promotion for a fast-food breakfast.

    Nutbunnes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Clear Eyes Drops Commercial With Ben Stein

    Man in tropical shirt holding a large eyeball prop under a showerhead on a sunny beach, creepy commercials theme.

    The Clear Eyes commercials from the '90s were famously unsettling, all thanks to the horrifying way they depicted red eyes. The ads always featured Ben Stein in his signature monotone, calmly talking you through the magic of these drops.

    pikespice Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #49

    Freddy Freaker

    Yellow creepy creature with outstretched arms in a vintage commercial with call now text and a phone number displayed.

    A low-budget 80s commercial for a party hotline introduced the world to the bizarre and manic character, Freddy Freaker. The ad features a strange, Gremlin-like puppet with wild hair and a punk rock aesthetic, dancing frantically to a rock track. Freddy encourages kids to call his 1-900 number to hear jokes and weird sounds, all while he spastically jerks around on screen. The combination of the cheap puppet, the high-energy but slightly off-putting performance, and the sheer randomness of it all has made him a cult classic of creepy 80s advertising.

    toxicfrancium Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #50

    Long Nose McDonald's Commercial

    Close-up of a man smiling with an unnaturally long Pinocchio-style nose against a plain blue background, creepy commercial concept.

    A bizarre McDonald's ad for coffee starts with a man smiling, but he has an unnervingly long, Pinocchio-like nose. As the camera slowly pans down the length of it, a simple whistling tune plays. The creepy twist comes when it's revealed that the whistling is being performed by another man with an equally long nose. The surreal and quiet scene is then suddenly shattered by the words "WAKE UP!" flashing on screen, delivering a jump scare that's meant to feel like the jolt from a strong cup of coffee. Not the way we typically like to enjoy our mornings!

    BrandFreakTwo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #51

    Life Alert Commercial - 0041

    Shadowy figure descending dark stairs in a dimly lit hallway, evoking creepy commercial nightmare vibes.

    "Help, I've fallen, and I can't get up!" This famous line comes from a Life Alert commercial that doubles as a horror short. The first half is an agonizingly slow pan through a silent house, set only to the desperate, pained cries of an elderly woman who has fallen and is unable to move. Her helpless pleas for someone, anyone, to help her are genuinely chilling, preying on the very real fear of being alone and vulnerable in an emergency. The ad's effectiveness comes from trapping the viewer in this moment of pure dread before finally offering its product as the only escape.

    Life Alert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    Eagle Snacks

    Creepy commercial featuring a floating smiling head mounted on a wall casting a shadow in dim lighting.

    A truly nightmarish ad for Eagle Snacks, titled "Joe Meets Face," starts with a guy waking up to find a disembodied, talking head with a creepy smile stuck to his closet door, asking if he has anything to eat. The ad then launches into a surreal and unsettling montage where this floating "Face" relentlessly haunts the poor guy, showing up on his girlfriend's body, attached to a tennis racket, and even chasing him on a broom. The whole bizarre ordeal ends when the guy finally gives in and pours a bag of chips directly into the floating head's mouth, landing on the perfect, creepy tagline: "What you feed your face."

    NoNoseJob's VHS Dump Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #53

    The Creepy Animation Night Bunny

    Person in a creepy rabbit costume sitting in a small bathroom stall, evoking eerie and unsettling commercial imagery.

    A profoundly weird and creepy ad for an animation festival is set in a dingy public restroom. A guy casually pushes open a stall door, only to reveal a person in a cheap, horrifying Bugs Bunny costume sitting on the toilet, staring out with giant, dead eyes. The silent, awkward standoff between the man and the uncanny bunny creates a tense and surreal atmosphere, perfectly setting the stage for the "Creepy Animation Night" the ad is promoting. Mission accomplished!

    arveriotoceri Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #54

    Pub Loo Shocker PSA

    Man in a suit startled in a bathroom with a shattered mirror, evoking creepy commercial nightmare imagery.

    A brutally effective PSA against drunk driving uses a terrifying jump scare to deliver its message. The ad, shot like security camera footage, shows a man innocently washing his hands in a pub bathroom. Without any warning, the bloody and mangled face of a car crash victim violently smashes into the mirror from the other side, shattering the glass. The shocking and unexpected horror is meant to represent the sudden, violent "impact" that having just one drink can have on someone's night.

    Leo Burnett Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #55

    Kleenex Commercial

    Child with a green horned mask and a woman leaning close in a dimly lit, eerie setting from creepy commercials.

    A notoriously creepy Japanese commercial for Kleenex from the 1980s has been the subject of urban legends for decades. The ad features a woman in white sitting on a bed of straw with a small, red, demon-like child who has a green wig and a horn. As a gentle but unsettling song plays, the woman offers a tissue to the creature, but it's rejected, and the Kleenex floats away on its own. The commercial's bizarre, surreal, and almost sinister atmosphere was so unnerving that it famously sparked a myth that the ad was cursed and that misfortune befell its cast and crew.

    derioderio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    Missing Our Deals Will Haunt You

    Two men in a dark forest, one with pale makeup and haunting eyes, from creepy commercials that might give nightmares.

    A brilliant series of ads for the UK mobile retailer Phones4u perfectly mimicked classic horror movie scenes. In one of the most famous spots, a man is seen running for his life through a dark, misty forest until he's finally cornered by a creepy, pale-faced ghoul. But instead of eating him, the monster just calmly points out a great deal on a new phone. The entire campaign was built around the fantastic tagline, "Missing our deals will haunt you," and another ad featuring a ghostly little girl was so scary it generated hundreds of official complaints.

    Nostalgix Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #57

    Campbells Snowman Horror Commercial

    A close-up of a creepy snowman with coal eyes and mouth, featured in unsettling commercials that might give nightmares.

    A beloved but deeply unsettling Campbell's Soup ad from the 80s features a lonely-looking snowman shivering outside in the cold. He's invited inside for a warm bowl of chicken noodle soup, but as he eats the hot soup, the commercial takes a dark turn. You watch as he slowly and happily melts to death, his coal eyes drooping and his face becoming a distorted, mushy mess. He finally dissolves into a puddle on the dining room floor, revealing a warm, happy little boy in his place. The core creepiness comes from the simple fact that the snowman is cheerfully consuming the very thing that's destroying him.

    ewjxn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #58

    Baby Bottle Pop Nightmare

    Two unnerving children with rigid necks sitting on a bench, evoking creepy commercials that might give you nightmares.

    A late-90s ad for Twisted Baby Bottle Pops had a bizarre and unsettling premise. After two boys eat the candy, their heads suddenly become bald, chubby, and baby-like. The creepy horror of a child's head morphing into a giant baby's face, complete with a goofy expression, was supposed to show how the candy would "bring out the baby in you." The ad's weird special effects and the unsettling transformation made it a memorable, if slightly disturbing, piece of candy advertising.

    90s Nostalgia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #59

    The Original “Got Milk?” Campaign (1993): A Frightening Fomo

    Close-up of a man with wide eyes holding a phone, depicting a creepy commercial that might give nightmares.

    One of the most famous "Got Milk?" commercials, directed by a young Michael Bay, is a masterclass in high-stakes absurdity. The ad centers on a history buff sitting in his apartment, which is a literal museum dedicated to the Alexander Hamilton-Aaron Burr duel. When a radio DJ offers $10,000 for the answer to "Who shot Alexander Hamilton?", the man knows the answer but can't say it because his mouth is full of a giant peanut butter sandwich. His frantic, muffled attempts to say "Aaron Burr" are useless, and when he reaches for the milk carton, he finds it empty, leading to a moment of pure, dairy-deprived despair as he loses the prize.

    Retro Rabbit Ears Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    Cadbury’s “Gorilla Drummer”

    Close-up of a realistic gorilla mask used in creepy commercials that might give viewers nightmares and eerie feelings.

    A truly iconic ad from Cadbury features a gorilla sitting at a drum set in a purple-lit studio. For the first minute, the commercial just holds on an intense, almost emotional close-up of the gorilla's face as the atmospheric opening of Phil Collins' "In the Air Tonight" plays. The suspense builds until the song's legendary drum fill, at which point the gorilla comes to life, launching into a passionate and surprisingly powerful drum solo. The ad's brilliance lies in its absolute, glorious randomness as it has nothing to do with chocolate until the very end, creating a bizarre, hypnotic, and unforgettable piece of advertising.

    Advert Commercial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #61

    Snickers’ “Hunger Strike” Commercial

    Man with long hair sitting on the ground holding a cardboard sign about hunger strike in a creepy commercial scene at night.

    A classic Snickers ad from the "You're not you when you're hungry" campaign gets its creepy-funny vibe from a truly bizarre transformation. The commercial showed everyday people transform into monstrous versions of themselves when they were hungry. The whole campaign is built on the hilarious but unsettling premise that being hungry doesn't just make you grumpy, it literally turns you into a different, often scary, person.

    tvrexs Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #62

    Baby Doll PS3 Ad

    Baby doll sitting on a floor facing a black object in an empty room, evoking creepy commercial scenes.

    A famously bizarre and creepy commercial for the PlayStation 3 is set in a sterile, all-white room where a baby doll sits alone across from the new console. The doll then begins to exhibit a rapid and unsettling series of emotions, from laughing maniacally to crying realistic tears. The whole thing culminates in a deeply unnerving shot where the doll's eyes glow a demonic orange as it stares at the PS3, a surreal and disturbing sequence meant to convey the powerful, almost overwhelming emotional experience of the new "Play B3yond" system.

    EtienneValencienne Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #63

    Vintage Love’s Commercial

    Close-up of a woman with red hair holding a cookie with a pink rose, evoking creepy commercial vibes and unsettling feelings.

    A notoriously creepy vintage commercial for a perfume called Love's Baby Soft is built on a deeply unsettling premise. The ad features an adult woman, dressed in childlike clothing, who seductively licks a lollipop while staring directly into the camera. A male voiceover explains that the perfume has the "innocent scent of a cuddly, clean baby" that has "grown up to be very sexy," and the whole thing ends with the tagline, "Because innocence is sexier than you think." The commercial's deliberate and uncomfortable effort to sexualize the concept of baby-like innocence has made it one of the most infamous and weird ads of all time.

    robatsea2009 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    Carlton Draught’s “Big Ad”

    Massive groups of people forming eerie shapes in a barren landscape, evoking creepy commercial scenes.

    A truly epic and bizarre commercial for Carlton Draught beer, titled "Big Ad," starts with a massive choir of hundreds of men in yellow and red robes running through a vast, mountainous landscape. Set to a booming, dramatic score, they sing about how they are in "a big ad," a "very big ad." The whole thing is a hilarious and over-the-top parody of epic movie battles, like those in Lord of the Rings. The surreal spectacle culminates with the thousands of singers forming the giant, moving shape of a man drinking a beer, a brilliantly weird and self-aware punchline for a simple product.

    Funkuncle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #65

    'Grim Reaper' Ad Campaign For AIDS Awareness

    Blurry scene of hanging figures surrounded by fog in a dark setting from creepy commercials with eerie atmosphere.

    A notoriously terrifying Australian PSA about the AIDS epidemic from the 1980s takes a surreal and apocalyptic approach. The ad portrays the Grim Reaper as a bowler in a dark, smoky alley. But instead of bowling pins, the Reaper is knocking down people from all walks of life who are then consumed by smoke. The ad's brilliance comes from turning a simple game into a horrifying metaphor for an indiscriminate plague, creating one of the most stark and chilling public health warnings ever put on television.

    Double Denim Days Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #66

    The Alton Towers Oblivion Advert

    Close-up of a creepy man with wide eyes and a sinister grin, evoking the unsettling vibe of creepy commercials.

    This ad for the Alton Towers roller coaster "Oblivion" is pure psychological horror. Shot in black and white with a grainy, industrial feel, the commercial is a rapid-fire montage of unsettling imagery, including terrified faces, distorted close-ups, and ominous messages. The ad is designed to feel like a disturbing experimental film, building a sense of dread and unease rather than showcasing a fun ride. The whole thing culminates with the terrifying tagline, "Don't look down," making the entire experience a creepy and masterful piece of marketing.

    MerlinMedia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #67

    Creepy KFC Lie Detector Ad From The 60s

    Two eerie figures in dim light with unsettling expressions, evoking creepy commercials and nightmare imagery.

    This vintage KFC ad plays out like a bizarre psychological thriller. It shows Colonel Sanders strapped to a chair in a dark room, surrounded by an angry mob of women who are demanding his secret recipe. The commercial takes a deeply creepy turn with a series of distorted, slow-motion close-ups on the Colonel's face as he lists ingredients, making it look like his face is melting. Combined with the aggressive interrogation and the Colonel's final, maniacal laugh, the whole ad feels more like a hostage video from a weird cult than a promotion for fried chicken.

    Veronica Gwynn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!