ADVERTISEMENT

A successful advertisement grabs viewers’ attention immediately. Whether it’s for makeup, a fast food restaurant or a new car, the goal is to make sure that consumers remember and seek out your products. But sometimes, companies take their marketing campaigns a little too far.

In honor of spooky season, Bored Panda has compiled a list of the creepiest and most unsettling commercials the world has ever seen. From zombies popping out of nowhere to people bathing in ice cream, these ads certainly were memorable (even if they didn’t inspire many sales). Enjoy scrolling through this master class of what not to do when creating a commercial, and be sure to upvote the ones that gave you the heebie-jeebies!