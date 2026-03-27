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A tattoo is a lifetime commitment. If it turns out to be an epic fail, you'll have to deal with an abhorrent piece of “art” for the rest of your existence. On the flip side, a stunning design will be something you’ll proudly wear forever. 

Today, we’re focusing on the latter. Here are some of the most eye-catching skin art pieces shared on the Tattoos subreddit. It’s a thriving online community of more than a million members who are all about paying homage to some of the best body art snapshots on the internet. 

Scroll through and see if any of these designs inspire you to get inked yourself.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

I Lost My Old Boy Sebastian Last Month. I Had My First Tattoo In His Honour. Art By Storm At Black Dagger Tattoo In Qld, Australia

Black cat wearing a witch hat beside a matching tattoo of the cat with flowers, showcasing cool tattoos without regrets.

KaikesPokeCards Report

30points
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Rob D
Rob D
Community Member
5 hours ago

This comment has been deleted.

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    #2

    “This Little Cat” Artist Nicholas Hald, Origin Tattoo, London England

    Realistic black and gray spotted cat tattoo on inner forearm, showcasing one of the cool tattoos without permanent regrets.

    angel14072007 Report

    30points
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    #3

    Memorial Piece Our Twin Girls We Lost. Done By Sydney At Duluth Tattoo Co

    Black tattoo of birds sitting on a branch on a forearm, showcasing one of the cool tattoos without regrets.

    Orhnry Report

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    While the impression is that tattoos are well-thought-out, a recent poll found that 3 out of 10 are the result of spur-of-the-moment decisions. Specifically, 17% of respondents reported that their body ink was done the same day they decided to get it. 6% of respondents, meanwhile, had theirs within an hour of deciding. 

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    #4

    Wrong Place Wrong Time. John Hales Everett Tattoo Emporium Everett Wa

    Chest tattoos of a UFO and Bigfoot positioned on either side of a long scar, showcasing cool tattoos without regrets.

    pshopper Report

    27points
    POST
    iced24tea avatar
    GalPalAl
    GalPalAl
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I love when I see/hear things like this one. Remember someone once told me they knew of an elderly woman who had someone posed with the arms up as if they are lifting under one of her breasts. Never saw it; only relayed to me

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    #5

    My Cat Entering A Room, By Yonatan Dagan Of Trst Tattoo, Haifa, Israel

    Minimalist cool tattoo of a cat near an open door and a potted plant on a person's thigh, showcasing unique cool tattoos.

    push3000 Report

    26points
    POST
    #6

    Kintsugi Over Scars By Me (Jojo.tattoos) At Nomad Ink, Wallasey, UK

    Abstract tattoo on skin with blue floral patterns and gold cracks, showcasing a cool tattoo design without regrets.

    isenguardian66 Report

    26points
    POST
    abrahams724 avatar
    Kiki Likes Sweets
    Kiki Likes Sweets
    Community Member
    Premium     15 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Thats brilliant!! What a fantastic idea and really well done.

    6
    6points
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    Whether you decide to get inked on a whim or you give it a lot of thought, you wouldn’t want the tattoo to be a disaster. Having them removed is not only supposedly ten times more expensive but also much more painful.

    So, how do you avoid regret? Doing research would be a start, even just by looking through the artist’s flash book, according to Brooklyn-based artist Angel Garcia.

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    #7

    I Fixed A Portrait Tattoo!

    Before and after tattoo cover-up of a realistic portrait of a young girl with detailed shading and floral designs.

    Grouchy_Payment6934 Report

    26points
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    #8

    ‘Lost Property’ - By Leigh At Canberra Ink, Canberra

    Tattoo on upper arm with text humorously indicating a missing arm and a red arrow pointing down. Cool tattoos idea.

    tittygunner_tom Report

    25points
    POST
    #9

    What I Asked For vs. What I Got, Darin Ennis, Tattoo Charlies, Louisville, KY

    Detailed colorful tattoo of fantasy elements including open book, cityscape, and eyes, showcasing cool tattoos without regrets.

    gohanssb Report

    25points
    POST
    b_hickerson avatar
    ginger
    ginger
    Community Member
    17 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    this is the type of nerdy tattoo I'm absolutely here for

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    “It matters to artists that their clients feel good about what they’re getting into, no matter how much time that takes,” Garcia said in an interview with The Guardian. “It’s part of what you’re paying for.”

    Establishing boundaries is another important thing, according to artist Alejandra Pires. One piece of advice she shared is not to agree to a design you’re feeling hesitant about.

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    #10

    My First Tattoo! Done By Picsola In Ottawa, Ontario, Canada

    Colorful floral and bird tattoos on a woman's arm showcasing cool tattoos without permanent regrets.

    SneakyMcTrouble Report

    25points
    POST
    fergusonr614 avatar
    Rebecca Ferguson
    Rebecca Ferguson
    Community Member
    15 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is beautiful, but I wonder how long/well it will last?

    1
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    #11

    Best Friend Passed Away Last Year. Got My First Tattoo To Remember All The Good Times We Had. Thanks To Tom At Crock Ink, Nancy, France

    Tattoo of two children sitting by a campfire under the moon and stars, showcasing a cool and detailed design.

    frenchdumb Report

    24points
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    #12

    Patchwork Style Banjo Kazooie Tattoo. Done At Authentic Ink Sydney By Min

    Tattoo of a colorful cartoon bear and bird designed to look like detailed embroidery on skin, showcasing cool tattoos.

    skywalker5400 Report

    24points
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    “If the vibes ever feel off, it’s not only OK but better to back out than to get the tattoo, even if you lose your deposit,” Pires said in the same interview with The Guardian, noting that artists are normally receptive to design change requests, even during the appointment itself.

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    #13

    Greek Mural By Yasin Er, Ink Station / Istanbul

    Tattoo of ancient Greek warriors with shields and spears in black ink on a person's upper arm, cool tattoo design.

    afozturk Report

    24points
    POST
    #14

    Suncatcher Done By Guest Artist Yeriel At 'Mommy I'm Sorry' In Stuttgart, Germany

    Delicate cool tattoo on upper back featuring intricate geometric shapes and gemstone details with fine linework and shading.

    ferralsol Report

    23points
    POST
    #15

    My Cat Ending An Astronaut, Done By Phil Kaulen (Atelier Phil Kaulen), Cologne, Germany

    Black ink astronaut and cat tattoos on arms showcasing cool tattoos with detailed line work and shading.

    Hustlinbones Report

    22points
    POST
    b_hickerson avatar
    ginger
    ginger
    Community Member
    17 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    every cat I've ever met would do this without hesitation

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    When it comes to choosing a design, Garcia says it does not need to have a grand, significant meaning. She noted that having a liking for it is a good enough criterion. 

    “To say, ‘Me liking this design is enough’ – that’s sentimental too, in a way,” she said. “That can be empowering.”

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Frog By Buoy At Tromsø Classic Tattoo, Norway

    Cartoon bear holding a large wine glass tattoo on forearm, one of 81 cool tattoos that didn’t turn into permanent regrets.

    iRustic Report

    22points
    POST
    #17

    First Tattoo. Artist Is Landon Morgan In Denver Co, Previously At All Sacred

    Detailed black and grey dragon tattoo covering full back with clouds and moon, showcasing cool tattoos without permanent regrets.

    Juice_Suitable Report

    22points
    POST
    swade715 avatar
    nomnomborkbork
    nomnomborkbork
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A huge commitment for a first tattoo Beautifully done.

    1
    1point
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    #18

    Monty At The Honorable Society In La — He Brought The Phoenix I’ve Wanted For Ages To Life!

    Vibrant watercolor phoenix tattoo on a person's side showcasing cool tattoos with bright blue, orange, and purple hues.

    Curlyfry62 Report

    21points
    POST
    jasmine_hinziwin avatar
    CD Mills
    CD Mills
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wow! That is seriously beautiful!

    2
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    #19

    Second And Final Session Done By Fana Garcia At Mystic Addiction Tattoo In Topeka, Kansas

    Tattoo of a bee with honeycomb and sunflower design on thigh, showcasing a cool tattoo with detailed linework and color.

    pastyprincess20 Report

    21points
    POST
    gaillott avatar
    Gail Lott
    Gail Lott
    Community Member
    Premium     26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Upvote for bee!

    0
    0points
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    #20

    The Ol’ Plague Doctor By Aaron Riddle At Sacred Saguaro Phx, AZ

    Back tattoo of a dark plague doctor with a scythe and orange floral accents, showcasing cool tattoos without regrets.

    castingshadows87 Report

    21points
    POST
    nikkisevven avatar
    Nikki Sevven
    Nikki Sevven
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This wouldn't be half as beautiful without the orange accents.

    2
    2points
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    #21

    2 Full Days For Matching Dragons Done By Jade Stephenson At Halifax Tattoo, UK

    Intricate cool tattoos of dragons and flowers covering full back with symmetrical design and fine line details.

    izabela256 Report

    21points
    POST
    #22

    Lil Guy W/ Silver Balloon, Ari, Gallery Tattoo, NYC

    Black ink tattoo of a small cartoon figure holding a balloon shaped like a question mark on forearm, cool tattoo design.

    Soft_Interest Report

    21points
    POST
    #23

    My First Tattoo! Done In A ~10 Hour Session By Tom Osvath Of Mayday Tattoo Co In Chicago, IL. (Design And Finished Product)!

    Samurai tattoos with red cherry blossoms on forearms, showcasing cool tattoos with detailed black and gray shading.

    dGoonk_ Report

    20points
    POST
    #24

    Fully Healed Lilith Torso By Javier Antunez (Me) Tattooed Theory, Hollywood FL

    Full chest tattoo of a horned woman holding a heart surrounded by fiery demons and intricate dark designs, cool tattoos inspiration.

    Javi_TattooedTheory Report

    20points
    POST
    abrahams724 avatar
    Kiki Likes Sweets
    Kiki Likes Sweets
    Community Member
    Premium     15 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OK, that is awesome!!!

    2
    2points
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    #25

    Black By Hoode At Black Vulture Gallery, Color And Design By Rachael Shelly At Forever Valentine Tattoo, Philadelphia

    Full leg tattoo featuring a realistic cat, colorful leaves, and a butterfly in a cool tattoo design.

    oopsk Report

    19points
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    #26

    By Eric Stricker At Ds Tattoo, Buenos Aires, Argentina

    Intricate cool tattoo covering a full back featuring geometric patterns and multiple eyes in black ink.

    BlackWhiteRedYellow Report

    19points
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    #27

    First Tattoo! Clarinet Designed By My Father And Done By Pascal Guimond At Sinister Skin In Port Moody, BC

    Black abstract symbols tattoo on forearm next to a clarinet, showcasing cool tattoos with unique music-inspired designs.

    _BaleineBleue_ Report

    18points
    POST
    b_hickerson avatar
    ginger
    ginger
    Community Member
    17 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    as a music nerd, this is the coolest thing I've ever seen

    7
    7points
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    #28

    I Don't See Too Many Tattoos On Darker Skin Here. So Heres Mine! Done By Khangd At Paul Le Art Studio, Texas

    Arm tattoo of two silhouetted anime characters against a sunset background, a cool tattoo with detailed shading.

    jdokpa Report

    18points
    POST
    abrahams724 avatar
    Kiki Likes Sweets
    Kiki Likes Sweets
    Community Member
    Premium     15 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Samurai Champloo!! Awesome anime series.

    2
    2points
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    #29

    Done By Amber Winter At Body Of Art Tattoo In Dayton, KY

    Small cool tattoo of a chess rook piece on a finger, showcasing a minimalistic and unique ink design.

    Big_Daddy_Khorne Report

    18points
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    #30

    Sushi Dragon Done By Yudai At Freaks Tattoo, Japan

    Colorful cool tattoo of a sushi dragon with ocean waves on a person's thigh, showcasing unique and creative body art.

    mcyankee17 Report

    18points
    POST
    lisaj avatar
    Lisa
    Lisa
    Community Member
    10 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    ohhh you can find the original artist on Redbubble, Ilustrata. He has a lot of cool designs, I like pizza Godzilla

    0
    0points
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    #31

    Be Like Water, By Amanda (Me!), Black.dot Tattoos, Singapore

    Blue dragon-themed cool tattoo of a teapot pouring into a cup and another vessel on the thigh, showcasing cool tattoos design.

    27stabs Report

    18points
    POST
    #32

    Decided To Get My First Tattoo On My 23rd! Thanks Ty! (Kindhand Tattoo/Menomonie)

    Minimalist black tattoo behind ear showing a muted speaker icon with small cross, cool tattoos trend.

    dunham-doodles Report

    17points
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    #33

    A Cozy Hobbit Hole, Done By Janice At Flow Tattoo, Toronto On

    Realistic Hobbit house tattoo on skin with detailed garden and greenery, showcasing cool tattoos without permanent regrets.

    Samwise_S_thebrave Report

    17points
    POST
    #34

    Darth Maul - Dj Tambe - Bad Apple Tattoo - Las Vegas, NV

    Realistic red and black tattoo of a fierce face with yellow eyes and horns on a person’s arm, cool tattoos design.

    RedditRod888 Report

    17points
    POST
    #35

    Leg Sleeve Done By Me (Ivan Zagusta) At Zaraza Tattoo Shop In Warsaw, Poland

    Full leg tattoo featuring a detailed castle design, showcasing cool tattoos that didn’t turn into permanent regrets.

    Ivan_Zagusta Report

    17points
    POST
    #36

    My Buddy Bök Inspecting His Portrait. By Goldnsilver Tattoo In Colorado

    Close-up of a cool tattoo featuring a realistic black and green jumping spider on skin, showcasing detailed ink work.

    Mobius3through7 Report

    17points
    POST
    #37

    My First Tattoo! A Koi Sleeve Completed By Caio Pineiro At Kokoro Tattoo London

    Sleeveless colorful koi fish and floral cool tattoo sleeve on a man's arm, showcasing bold black and red ink designs.

    [deleted] Report

    16points
    POST
    #38

    Baby Blanket Ghost, Done By Jeremy Golden At Cry Baby Tattoo In Chicago, IL

    Colorful ghost tattoo with floral pattern on upper arm among other cool tattoos, showcasing unique ink art.

    JukedArt Report

    16points
    POST
    #39

    Start Of My 101 Dalmatian Sleeve- By Ben Ochoa At Manor No.9 In Anaheim, CA

    Colorful cool tattoo of animated Dalmatian dogs on a woman’s upper arm, showcasing detailed and vibrant design.

    CertainlyNotYourWife Report

    15points
    POST
    #40

    From Concept To Reality: 18 Months And 30+ Hours Later

    Floral leg tattoo sleeve with vibrant leaves and flowers, showcasing one of the cool tattoos without permanent regrets.

    Done by Rachael Shelly (color - 10 sessions) at Forever Valentine Tattoo/ Black Vulture Gallery, and Hoode (blackwork - 3 session) at Black Vulture Gallery, Philadelphia. 2-3 sessions left for touchups.

    oopsk Report

    15points
    POST
    #41

    My First Tattoo, Done At Circa Studio (Barcelona) By Ivan Casabo

    Realistic black and gray tattoo of a woman with shadow stripes on an arm, showcasing cool tattoos with no regrets.

    Miniimac Report

    15points
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    #42

    Tribute To My Dog By Steevo At Point Blank Tattoo In Hutchinson, KS

    Minimalist dog tattoo on arm alongside close-up photos of a brown dog, showcasing cool tattoos with no regrets.

    [deleted] Report

    15points
    POST
    debwood avatar
    For The Horde
    For The Horde
    Community Member
    17 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Love the dog, looks just like my baby girl x

    2
    2points
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    #43

    Our Little Sock Thief, Done By Mr. Heggie At Deadslowco, Brighton, Swipe To See The Culprit

    Tattoo of a wanted poster with a dog labeled sock thief on a person's leg, showcasing cool tattoos.

    sbaghetticarbonara Report

    14points
    POST
    b_hickerson avatar
    ginger
    ginger
    Community Member
    17 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    that can actually be really dangerous! one of my childhood dogs started with chewing socks then got too adventurous and ate a shirt and then passed away from complications

    3
    3points
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    #44

    Finally Had My Leg Finished Last Week. Done By Aaron Dear At Gold Dagger Tattoo, Winchester UK

    Detailed black and grey tattoo sleeve with floral and animal designs on a person's leg, showcasing cool tattoos.

    yahdrem Report

    14points
    POST
    #45

    My Starry Night Godzilla By Maddie Blaze @naked Art Tattoo, Odenton Maryland

    Tattoo of Godzilla attacking a city with a vibrant Van Gogh starry night sky background on forearm, cool tattoos design.

    shyGuy2392 Report

    14points
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    #46

    Dr. Manhattan By Sickle Tattoo At Studio City Tattoo In Los Angeles, CA

    Tattoo of a blue, bald figure looking at a red star with a quote, set against a black starry background, cool tattoo design.

    Angelikus Report

    14points
    POST
    #47

    My Solar System, What Do Yall Think? Done By Nic At Broken Arrow, Sumter SC

    Forearm tattoo of solar system planets with sun and rocket design, showcasing cool tattoos without regrets.

    GettSchwifttyy Report

    14points
    POST
    justforfacebook avatar
    ƒιѕн
    ƒιѕн
    Community Member
    16 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I see little demoted Pluto on there.

    0
    0points
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    #48

    My 83 Year Old Grandma’s First Tattoo! Done By Ashley Nicholas In Tacoma, Wa

    Woman smiling and showing a cool hummingbird tattoo on her upper arm, an example of cool tattoos without regrets.

    hellraiserk Report

    14points
    POST
    #49

    1.5 Years Healed Front Piece Made By Me (Ivan Zagusta), Zaraza Tattoo, Warsaw, PL

    Intricate cool tattoos covering chest and arms with detailed linework and gothic architectural elements in black ink.

    Ivan_Zagusta Report

    14points
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    #50

    My One Piece Tattoo By Kozo @ NYC Bang Bang

    Tattoo of colorful anime characters steering a ship wheel, showcasing cool tattoos with vibrant and detailed artwork.

    dank_tabris Report

    13points
    POST
    #51

    Pulp Fiction / Adventure Time, Done By Jaxx At The Crows Nest, Johannesburg

    Minimalist black ink tattoo showing two characters pointing guns, a cool tattoo design on hairy skin, creative and clean linework.

    unknownusername116 Report

    13points
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    #52

    Charmander After The Storm. Designed And Tattooed By Laura At Counterspell Tattoo In Rochester, NY

    Colorful Charmander tattoo holding a leaf on inner arm showcasing cool tattoos and vibrant body art design.

    accidentallydented Report

    13points
    POST
    #53

    A Complete Stranger And I Got Tattoos Of Each Others Face - By J-Cee Capilia, The Fall Tattoo, Vancouver Bc

    Two men posing next to cool tattoos of their own faces inked on their legs, showcasing unique portrait tattoo designs.

    lancaster27 Report

    13points
    POST
    #54

    My Finished Dragon Back Piece Done By Jedidia At Element Tattoo In San Antonio

    Intricate dragon tattoo covering the entire back, a bold example of cool tattoos with detailed black and grey shading.

    daddyimchungry Report

    13points
    POST
    #55

    Fresh Green Man Shin Tattoo By Jamie Lee Knott At Chapters Tattoo Studio In Birmingham, England

    Green leaf face tattoo with orange eyes and horns on forearm, one of many cool tattoos that didn’t turn into permanent regrets

    Calumbo1979 Report

    13points
    POST
    #56

    Megoosa By Taylor At The Drawing Board In Asheville NC

    Black ink cool tattoo of a woman with multiple swan heads and floral elements on the thigh, ideal for tattoo inspiration.

    cookieconundrum Report

    13points
    POST
    #57

    Bobby Hill Sticker By Flipshades - Long Live Tattoo Collective, Denver Co

    Tattoo of a goldfish with a human face inside a cracked fishbowl, showcasing one of the cool tattoos design ideas.

    psi_chi Report

    13points
    POST
    #58

    My First Tattoo Done On My Rib!! Done By Z At Dork Tattoo Shop In Louisville, KY

    Black ink tattoo of a skeleton figure wearing a dress and high heels holding a scythe on a person's side.

    squishyskeletonz Report

    12points
    POST
    #59

    Done By Max Kaspar At Northwest Tattoo In Eugene, Or

    Colorful butterfly tattoo with floral and leaf patterns in vibrant shades, showcasing cool tattoos with no permanent regrets.

    aw2669 Report

    12points
    POST
    #60

    Ruben Kravetz, John Boy Tattoo, Tel Aviv, Israel

    Colorful cool tattoo of a cartoon-style building with flower designs, showcasing creative and unique tattoo art on skin.

    galbenar Report

    11points
    POST
    #61

    My Sleeve Done By Sienna At True Love Ink In Seattle

    Vibrant cool tattoos sleeve featuring ocean life, desert scenes, and outer space elements in bright, dynamic colors.

    41newod Report

    11points
    POST
    #62

    I Was Really Excited To Get This Last Year. Now It's Kind Of Bittersweet, Rip. Artist Is Clinton Ransdell At Artistic Designs In Indianapolis

    Man with cool tattoos on chest designed as sharp spikes in a symmetrical pattern, showing unique body art details.

    MrStealUrGold Report

    10points
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    #63

    Avatar Aang Tattoo By Kozo @ Bang Bang NYC

    Cosmic meditation tattoo on forearm showing galaxy design with person sitting in lotus pose, cool tattoos inspiration.

    [deleted] Report

    10points
    POST
    #64

    A Recreation Of My Grandpa’s 50yo Tattoo, By Gabriella Mancini At Apocalypse Tattoo In Atlanta, GA

    Before and after images of cool tattoos featuring a skull and snake design that didn’t turn into permanent regrets.

    SleepingWillows Report

    10points
    POST
    #65

    Lofi Girl By T The Artist At Tampa Tattoo Co

    Black and gray tattoo of a person studying with headphones on, a cat nearby, and a cityscape in the background.

    FlatEarthWizard Report

    10points
    POST
    #66

    黄 (Surname) Ricebowl By Amanda (Me!) , Black.dot Tattoos, Singapore

    Colorful cool tattoo of a bowl of rice on the inner arm with detailed shading and fine line work.

    27stabs Report

    10points
    POST
    #67

    Toothless From How To Train Your Dragon, By Zzizziboy, Seoul, South Korea

    Small black dragon tattoo with colorful accents on a person's arm, showcasing one of the cool tattoos without regrets.

    TARS-CASE Report

    10points
    POST
    #68

    Charizard Tattoo By Billy Tanos At Iimmerse Tattoo, Brisbane, Australia

    Colorful pixel art style tattoo of a fire-breathing creature on an upper arm, showcasing cool tattoos design.

    iimmerseta2 Report

    10points
    POST
    #69

    Arowana By Me, Max Murphy At Living Lore Tattoo In Ellicott City, MD

    Colorful koi fish tattoo on inner forearm, featuring detailed scales and bold black outlines, a cool tattoo design.

    Odd_Debt222 Report

    10points
    POST
    #70

    A Trippy Tattoo Done By Roberto EUán In Goldlagrimas Studio, Los Angeles, CA

    Colorful skull tattoo with mushrooms, flowers, and rainbow clouds illustrating cool tattoos with no regrets.

    Theaccretion Report

    9points
    POST
    #71

    Did A Tattoo With My Siblings! Done By Porvidatony At Dragon Tattoo, Eindhoven, The Netherlands

    Three cool tattoos on ankles featuring simple black line art designs, showcasing unique and creative tattoo ideas.

    basroomsoes Report

    9points
    POST
    #72

    My First Tattoo - Princess Mononoke! Will Barbour-Brown At Blue Dragon Studio, Brighton, UK!

    Colorful cool tattoo on upper arm depicting a stylized animal face with bold lines and a flower, showcasing unique cool tattoos.

    Tikhoo Report

    9points
    POST
    #73

    Tigueron By Guest Artist Luka Regenerate At The Grand Reaper In San Diego, CA

    Tiger tattoo with a unique multi-face design on a forearm, showcasing cool tattoos without permanent regrets.

    trashmanivxx Report

    9points
    POST
    #74

    My New Simpsons Tattoo For My Late Father By Abby Rose At Pogue Mahone Tattoo In Red Bank, NJ

    Tattoo of two animated characters hugging, showcasing a cool tattoo design with vibrant colors and clean lines.

    Shinobi558 Report

    8points
    POST
    #75

    Family Portrait By Teddy At Baneul In NYC :) I Absolutely Adore It

    Minimalist family portrait tattoo inspired by a vintage photo, showcasing cool tattoos with no permanent regrets.

    phoebedorn Report

    8points
    POST
    #76

    Blackwork Sleeve Progress From Max Lacroix At Akara Arts In Milwaukee, WI

    Woman wearing a patterned crop top showing a detailed black and grey cool tattoo sleeve with faces and floral elements.

    xamlax Report

    8points
    POST
    #77

    Finished Chrysanthemum Sleeve By Travis Hulshizer At Red Fern Tattoo In Kansas City

    Full sleeve floral tattoo in blue and green tones on a person's arm showcasing cool tattoos without regrets.

    Anxiousoup Report

    8points
    POST
    #78

    Eat Cheese And Sin, By Reuben Garcia At Zodiac Lines In Grand Rapids, Michigan

    Simple black line tattoo of a rat next to cheese with the phrase eat cheese and sin, a cool tattoo design.

    [deleted] Report

    8points
    POST
    #79

    Sleeve In Progress By Kel From Omen Tattoo In Strasburg, PA

    Woman with cool tattoos covering her arm, featuring intricate black ink patterns and dot work designs outdoors.

    lexyxxo Report

    7points
    POST
    #80

    Done By Me Dom From Finesse Tattoo Studio In Montreal, Canada

    Colorful tattoo of a skull with a red snake wrapped around it, showcasing cool tattoos with bold black and red ink designs.

    doom_tattoo Report

    7points
    POST
    #81

    My Bobby Hill Tarot Card Tattoo. Done By Lewis At Clover Tattoo In Pittsburgh

    Colorful tarot card tattoo of The Fool on a leg, a cool tattoo design with bright orange and blue tones.

    Jcmusic1324 Report

    6points
    POST
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