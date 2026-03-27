Scroll through and see if any of these designs inspire you to get inked yourself.

Today, we’re focusing on the latter. Here are some of the most eye-catching skin art pieces shared on the Tattoos subreddit . It’s a thriving online community of more than a million members who are all about paying homage to some of the best body art snapshots on the internet.

A tattoo is a lifetime commitment. If it turns out to be an epic fail, you'll have to deal with an abhorrent piece of “art” for the rest of your existence. On the flip side, a stunning design will be something you’ll proudly wear forever.

#1 I Lost My Old Boy Sebastian Last Month. I Had My First Tattoo In His Honour. Art By Storm At Black Dagger Tattoo In Qld, Australia

ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED:

#2 “This Little Cat” Artist Nicholas Hald, Origin Tattoo, London England

#3 Memorial Piece Our Twin Girls We Lost. Done By Sydney At Duluth Tattoo Co

While the impression is that tattoos are well-thought-out, a recent poll found that 3 out of 10 are the result of spur-of-the-moment decisions. Specifically, 17% of respondents reported that their body ink was done the same day they decided to get it. 6% of respondents, meanwhile, had theirs within an hour of deciding. ADVERTISEMENT

#4 Wrong Place Wrong Time. John Hales Everett Tattoo Emporium Everett Wa

#5 My Cat Entering A Room, By Yonatan Dagan Of Trst Tattoo, Haifa, Israel

#6 Kintsugi Over Scars By Me (Jojo.tattoos) At Nomad Ink, Wallasey, UK

Whether you decide to get inked on a whim or you give it a lot of thought, you wouldn’t want the tattoo to be a disaster. Having them removed is not only supposedly ten times more expensive but also much more painful. So, how do you avoid regret? Doing research would be a start, even just by looking through the artist’s flash book, according to Brooklyn-based artist Angel Garcia. ADVERTISEMENT

#7 I Fixed A Portrait Tattoo!

#8 ‘Lost Property’ - By Leigh At Canberra Ink, Canberra

#9 What I Asked For vs. What I Got, Darin Ennis, Tattoo Charlies, Louisville, KY

ADVERTISEMENT

“It matters to artists that their clients feel good about what they’re getting into, no matter how much time that takes,” Garcia said in an interview with The Guardian. “It’s part of what you’re paying for.” Establishing boundaries is another important thing, according to artist Alejandra Pires. One piece of advice she shared is not to agree to a design you’re feeling hesitant about. ADVERTISEMENT

#10 My First Tattoo! Done By Picsola In Ottawa, Ontario, Canada

#11 Best Friend Passed Away Last Year. Got My First Tattoo To Remember All The Good Times We Had. Thanks To Tom At Crock Ink, Nancy, France

#12 Patchwork Style Banjo Kazooie Tattoo. Done At Authentic Ink Sydney By Min

“If the vibes ever feel off, it’s not only OK but better to back out than to get the tattoo, even if you lose your deposit,” Pires said in the same interview with The Guardian, noting that artists are normally receptive to design change requests, even during the appointment itself. ADVERTISEMENT

#13 Greek Mural By Yasin Er, Ink Station / Istanbul

#14 Suncatcher Done By Guest Artist Yeriel At 'Mommy I'm Sorry' In Stuttgart, Germany

#15 My Cat Ending An Astronaut, Done By Phil Kaulen (Atelier Phil Kaulen), Cologne, Germany

When it comes to choosing a design, Garcia says it does not need to have a grand, significant meaning. She noted that having a liking for it is a good enough criterion. “To say, ‘Me liking this design is enough’ – that’s sentimental too, in a way,” she said. “That can be empowering.”

Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

#16 Frog By Buoy At Tromsø Classic Tattoo, Norway

#17 First Tattoo. Artist Is Landon Morgan In Denver Co, Previously At All Sacred

#18 Monty At The Honorable Society In La — He Brought The Phoenix I’ve Wanted For Ages To Life!

#19 Second And Final Session Done By Fana Garcia At Mystic Addiction Tattoo In Topeka, Kansas

#20 The Ol’ Plague Doctor By Aaron Riddle At Sacred Saguaro Phx, AZ

#21 2 Full Days For Matching Dragons Done By Jade Stephenson At Halifax Tattoo, UK

#22 Lil Guy W/ Silver Balloon, Ari, Gallery Tattoo, NYC

#23 My First Tattoo! Done In A ~10 Hour Session By Tom Osvath Of Mayday Tattoo Co In Chicago, IL. (Design And Finished Product)!

#24 Fully Healed Lilith Torso By Javier Antunez (Me) Tattooed Theory, Hollywood FL

#25 Black By Hoode At Black Vulture Gallery, Color And Design By Rachael Shelly At Forever Valentine Tattoo, Philadelphia

#26 By Eric Stricker At Ds Tattoo, Buenos Aires, Argentina

#27 First Tattoo! Clarinet Designed By My Father And Done By Pascal Guimond At Sinister Skin In Port Moody, BC

#28 I Don't See Too Many Tattoos On Darker Skin Here. So Heres Mine! Done By Khangd At Paul Le Art Studio, Texas

#29 Done By Amber Winter At Body Of Art Tattoo In Dayton, KY

#30 Sushi Dragon Done By Yudai At Freaks Tattoo, Japan

#31 Be Like Water, By Amanda (Me!), Black.dot Tattoos, Singapore

#32 Decided To Get My First Tattoo On My 23rd! Thanks Ty! (Kindhand Tattoo/Menomonie)

#33 A Cozy Hobbit Hole, Done By Janice At Flow Tattoo, Toronto On

#34 Darth Maul - Dj Tambe - Bad Apple Tattoo - Las Vegas, NV

#35 Leg Sleeve Done By Me (Ivan Zagusta) At Zaraza Tattoo Shop In Warsaw, Poland

#36 My Buddy Bök Inspecting His Portrait. By Goldnsilver Tattoo In Colorado

#37 My First Tattoo! A Koi Sleeve Completed By Caio Pineiro At Kokoro Tattoo London

#38 Baby Blanket Ghost, Done By Jeremy Golden At Cry Baby Tattoo In Chicago, IL

#39 Start Of My 101 Dalmatian Sleeve- By Ben Ochoa At Manor No.9 In Anaheim, CA

#40 From Concept To Reality: 18 Months And 30+ Hours Later Done by Rachael Shelly (color - 10 sessions) at Forever Valentine Tattoo/ Black Vulture Gallery, and Hoode (blackwork - 3 session) at Black Vulture Gallery, Philadelphia. 2-3 sessions left for touchups.



#41 My First Tattoo, Done At Circa Studio (Barcelona) By Ivan Casabo

#42 Tribute To My Dog By Steevo At Point Blank Tattoo In Hutchinson, KS

#43 Our Little Sock Thief, Done By Mr. Heggie At Deadslowco, Brighton, Swipe To See The Culprit

#44 Finally Had My Leg Finished Last Week. Done By Aaron Dear At Gold Dagger Tattoo, Winchester UK

#45 My Starry Night Godzilla By Maddie Blaze @naked Art Tattoo, Odenton Maryland

#46 Dr. Manhattan By Sickle Tattoo At Studio City Tattoo In Los Angeles, CA

#47 My Solar System, What Do Yall Think? Done By Nic At Broken Arrow, Sumter SC

#48 My 83 Year Old Grandma’s First Tattoo! Done By Ashley Nicholas In Tacoma, Wa

#49 1.5 Years Healed Front Piece Made By Me (Ivan Zagusta), Zaraza Tattoo, Warsaw, PL

#50 My One Piece Tattoo By Kozo @ NYC Bang Bang

#51 Pulp Fiction / Adventure Time, Done By Jaxx At The Crows Nest, Johannesburg

#52 Charmander After The Storm. Designed And Tattooed By Laura At Counterspell Tattoo In Rochester, NY

#53 A Complete Stranger And I Got Tattoos Of Each Others Face - By J-Cee Capilia, The Fall Tattoo, Vancouver Bc

#54 My Finished Dragon Back Piece Done By Jedidia At Element Tattoo In San Antonio

#55 Fresh Green Man Shin Tattoo By Jamie Lee Knott At Chapters Tattoo Studio In Birmingham, England

#56 Megoosa By Taylor At The Drawing Board In Asheville NC

#57 Bobby Hill Sticker By Flipshades - Long Live Tattoo Collective, Denver Co

#58 My First Tattoo Done On My Rib!! Done By Z At Dork Tattoo Shop In Louisville, KY

#59 Done By Max Kaspar At Northwest Tattoo In Eugene, Or

#60 Ruben Kravetz, John Boy Tattoo, Tel Aviv, Israel

#61 My Sleeve Done By Sienna At True Love Ink In Seattle

#62 I Was Really Excited To Get This Last Year. Now It's Kind Of Bittersweet, Rip. Artist Is Clinton Ransdell At Artistic Designs In Indianapolis

#63 Avatar Aang Tattoo By Kozo @ Bang Bang NYC

#64 A Recreation Of My Grandpa’s 50yo Tattoo, By Gabriella Mancini At Apocalypse Tattoo In Atlanta, GA

#65 Lofi Girl By T The Artist At Tampa Tattoo Co

#66 黄 (Surname) Ricebowl By Amanda (Me!) , Black.dot Tattoos, Singapore

#67 Toothless From How To Train Your Dragon, By Zzizziboy, Seoul, South Korea

#68 Charizard Tattoo By Billy Tanos At Iimmerse Tattoo, Brisbane, Australia

#69 Arowana By Me, Max Murphy At Living Lore Tattoo In Ellicott City, MD

#70 A Trippy Tattoo Done By Roberto EUán In Goldlagrimas Studio, Los Angeles, CA

#71 Did A Tattoo With My Siblings! Done By Porvidatony At Dragon Tattoo, Eindhoven, The Netherlands

#72 My First Tattoo - Princess Mononoke! Will Barbour-Brown At Blue Dragon Studio, Brighton, UK!

#73 Tigueron By Guest Artist Luka Regenerate At The Grand Reaper In San Diego, CA

#74 My New Simpsons Tattoo For My Late Father By Abby Rose At Pogue Mahone Tattoo In Red Bank, NJ

#75 Family Portrait By Teddy At Baneul In NYC :) I Absolutely Adore It

#76 Blackwork Sleeve Progress From Max Lacroix At Akara Arts In Milwaukee, WI

#77 Finished Chrysanthemum Sleeve By Travis Hulshizer At Red Fern Tattoo In Kansas City

#78 Eat Cheese And Sin, By Reuben Garcia At Zodiac Lines In Grand Rapids, Michigan

#79 Sleeve In Progress By Kel From Omen Tattoo In Strasburg, PA

#80 Done By Me Dom From Finesse Tattoo Studio In Montreal, Canada