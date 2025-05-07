ADVERTISEMENT

Makeup is perhaps the closest art form to traditional painting, where the canvas is replaced by the face or body. To celebrate some of the most talented creatives who’ve shared their work on Bored Panda, we’ve put together a list of their most upvoted works.

The artists below showcase their incredible ability to transform faces into characters, frightening creatures, and breathtaking scenery—we’ve got it all. So strap in for an unforgettable journey through the world of transformative makeup art.

To learn more about this unique craft, we reached out to Sarina Nexie, one of the featured artists. Be sure to check out our interview with her below!

#1

Tal Peleg Uses Eyes As A Canvas For Her Art

Creative makeup look featuring black cat designs and purple eyeshadow, showcasing incredible makeup artistry skills close-up.

TalPelegMakeUp Report

Sarina Nexie first captivated audiences with her makeup looks in 2021, and she hasn’t slowed down since. Her Instagram is a constantly evolving gallery of stunning transformations—be sure to see what she’s been creating lately.

First of all, we were curious to learn more about creative makeup and what it means specifically to Sarina. She responded: “Creative makeup to me means expressing myself, and creating a sort of snapshot of my life from that moment in time. My art changes with me, my feelings and my life experiences, so having an outlet like creative makeup is so important to me and my mental health. It becomes a sort of therapy for me, where I can just be alone and tap into my inner world and creativity.”
    #2

    Audrey Logeais Turns People Into Disney Villains

    Man with artistic makeup inspired by Ratatouille character holding a glass of wine showcasing incredible makeup looks.

    audrey.logeais Report

    #3

    Sarina Nexie Uses Makeup To Create Art On Her Face

    Woman with artistic makeup featuring a black bird and flowers, wearing a witch hat, showcasing incredible makeup looks by talented artists.

    sarinanexie Report

    We asked Sarina to share how she usually starts when planning a creative makeup look.

    She wrote: “When planning a creative makeup look I typically start with finding a subject or object I want to create my look around, usually I do this by scrolling through Pinterest or Instagram and seeing if something catches my eye. If nothing comes to mind I tend to kind of ‘work my way backwards’, in a way, by searching for color palettes and then choosing a subject that fits the color palette. Sometimes no planning is necessary, though, and I just get hit with inspiration- those tend to be my favorite looks.”

    #4

    Rita Synnøve Sharma Uses Makeup, UV Paint And Light To Create Glow-In-The-Dark Looks

    Creative makeup look featuring glowing purple lightning effects on cheeks with bold purple lips and shimmery eyeshadow.

    ritaermin Report

    #5

    Ines Kuš Creates Twisted Illusions

    Surreal makeup look by talented artist featuring a twisted neck illusion and paintbrushes in blonde hair against black background.

    innanai Report

    As for the inspiration, Sarina explained what stands behind her most creative designs.

    “My most imaginative or artistic makeup designs tend to be those with subjects or topics I’m the most passionate about or interested in. Historically those have been my LGBTQ+-inspired artworks, my astrology series and those inspired by things in pop culture I’m currently loving. I used to be scared to be inspired by my personal interests and life, but after coming out as a lesbian it has been increasingly important for me to use my art and platform to speak out about social issues and spread awareness, which has inspired some of my favorite and most creative looks!” wrote Sarina.
    #6

    Lucia Pittalis Transforms Herself Into Any Celebrity - Scarface – Tony Montana

    Makeup artist transforming face with detailed contouring and shading into a dramatic character look with cigar accessory.

    lucia_pittalis Report

    #7

    Makeup Look By Emma

    Woman with cracked doll makeup and button eyes, showcasing a creative and eerie makeup look by talented artists.

    movie_mayhem_makeup Report

    We were wondering if Sarina thinks that creative makeup is more about self-expression, art, or storytelling—or all three. 

    Sarina commented: “All of the above, definitely! Creative makeup can be such an immersive experience if you let it be, and if you just let yourself go with the flow and not overthink things, it can easily turn into something more than you ever expected it to be. Not all art needs to have a story, but as I mentioned earlier I also think that it creates a snapshot of the time in which it was created, which in turn makes it a part of the artist’s story, self expression and art journey. I think that’s the most beautiful part of art in general: that each piece of art contains a part of the artist who created it.”
    #8

    Optical Illusion By Toma Skabeikytė

    Woman with creative makeup looks and body paint featuring black abstract patterns on her shoulders and chest.

    to.ska_mua Report

    #9

    Optical Illusion By Toma Skabeikytė

    Creative makeup look featuring realistic hand designs on the face, showcasing incredible makeup looks by talented artists.

    to.ska_mua Report

    We were also wondering what tools or products Sarina relies on most for creating bold, artistic looks.

    She shared: “What I rely on the most when creating the looks I do is definitely good-quality water-activated body paints! If you have poor-quality paints, they tend to crack on the skin, which can easily ruin all the work you did, so it’s absolutely necessary for me to have good-quality paints. Other than that, I love my nail art brushes for fine details- and they’re super cheap, too! I also love a good accessory or prop for my looks, which I tend to either make myself or order online. Sometimes a good accessory is what makes the final look stand out in an image, so I have a tendency to hoard a lot of accessories (I may have a problem, hehe!).”
    #10

    Audrey Logeais Turns People Into Disney Villains

    Person with blue face and hair, detailed makeup look of Hades from Disney's Hercules, wearing dark flowing robe with smoke.

    audrey.logeais Report

    #11

    Sarina Nexie Uses Makeup To Create Art On Her Face

    Creative makeup look featuring half blue and half yellow hair with seasonal floral and snowflake face art by talented artists.

    sarinanexie Report

    Regarding creative blocks and other challenges, Sarina wrote: “When I’m in a creative block or am feeling stuck, my favorite thing to do is actually to go back through my old looks! Something about looking at my past work reminds me that I’m not incapable, and that if I’ve done it before there’s no reason why I wouldn’t be able to do it again. I also give myself a lot of grace during these periods, as it’s so easy to be hard on oneself when feeling like you’re unable to do something and feeling down on myself really doesn’t help me at all. Sometimes all it takes for me to get back into things is to recreate some old looks I’ve done until I have some new ideas, because as soon as I’m back in that creative headspace it’s a lot easier for me to come up with new ideas!”

    #12

    Joyce Spakman Uses Makeup To Create Dark Characters

    Woman with silver and black makeup and metallic headdress showcasing incredible makeup looks by talented artists.

    candymakeupartist Report

    #13

    Ines Kuš Creates Twisted Illusions

    Woman with half face painted in an intricate orange and black makeup look resembling a carved pumpkin skull.

    innanai Report

    Lastly, Sarina added: “Don’t give up on your dreams! And never, ever be ashamed of your art. We all start somewhere, and no one was born with perfect artistic skill so if you keep doing what you love and are passionate about, you will grow and learn. It’s okay to not be perfect, because perfect is, quite frankly, extremely boring! And most importantly: always have fun with what you’re doing, because if you don’t have fun with it, what’s the point?”

    #14

    Tal Peleg Uses Eyes As A Canvas For Her Art

    Eye makeup featuring a detailed black dragon design with vibrant colors and glitter showcasing incredible makeup looks by artists.

    TalPelegMakeUp Report

    #15

    Tal Peleg Uses Eyes As A Canvas For Her Art

    Creative makeup look featuring alphabet letters and string lights on eyelid with dramatic blue eyeshadow and detailed artistry.

    TalPelegMakeUp Report

    #16

    Joyce Spakman Transformed People Into Flower-Inspired Characters

    Creative makeup look featuring a person transformed into a red-capped mushroom with detailed face art and fantasy elements.

    candymakeupartist Report

    #17

    Lucia Pittalis Transforms Herself Into Any Celebrity - Her Majesty The Queen

    A progression of makeup transformation showing a woman aging and dressed as an elderly queen with detailed face makeup.

    lucia_pittalis Report

    #18

    Makeup Look By Paula Alencar

    Creative makeup looks featuring special effects prosthetics with textured bumps and a vibrant cosplay costume and wig.

    sem.base Report

    #19

    Creepy Makeup Look By Julia Wunderlich

    Close-up of a model showcasing creative and incredible makeup looks with white lashes and special effects face paint.

    metamorphosia_fx Report

    #20

    Makeup Look By Emma

    Creative makeup look with a distorted face illusion featuring black and red face paint by talented artists.

    movie_mayhem_makeup Report

    #21

    Optical Illusion By Toma Skabeikytė

    Woman with incredible makeup look featuring black stripes and painted pink flowers on face and neck against black background.

    to.ska_mua Report

    #22

    Tal Peleg Uses Eyes As A Canvas For Her Art

    Eye makeup featuring a vibrant fox design with detailed brush strokes and blue floral accents in an incredible makeup look.

    TalPelegMakeUp Report

    #23

    Tal Peleg Uses Eyes As A Canvas For Her Art

    Eye makeup featuring a 3D effect with a white character hugging a cat, surrounded by colorful eyeshadow and purple eyebrow.

    TalPelegMakeUp Report

    #24

    Audrey Logeais Turns People Into Disney Villains

    Male model with incredible makeup look transforming into a character resembling Scar from The Lion King.

    audrey.logeais Report

    #25

    Georgina Ryland Creates Tiny Paintings On Eyes

    Close-up of an eye featuring a creative and detailed makeup look showcasing the skills of talented makeup artists.

    georginaryland Report

    #26

    Georgina Ryland Creates Tiny Paintings On Eyes

    Eye makeup inspired by Starry Night painting featuring intricate blue and yellow swirls and talented makeup artistry.

    georginaryland Report

    #27

    Georgina Ryland Creates Tiny Paintings On Eyes

    Eye makeup featuring a detailed wave design with blue and white colors showcasing incredible makeup looks by talented artists.

    georginaryland Report

    #28

    Kate Werner's Makeup Looks

    Woman with creative makeup illusion showing a peeling face effect, showcasing stunning makeup looks by talented artists.

    beautygonebad Report

    #29

    Anastasija Jevstafjeva Match Makeup With Colorful Handbags

    Woman with intricate makeup and jeweled face holding floral clutch, styled with bold headpiece showcasing incredible makeup looks.

    nastiaj Report

    #30

    Rita Synnøve Sharma Uses Makeup, UV Paint And Light To Create Glow-In-The-Dark Looks

    Close-up of a woman with glowing blue circuit-inspired makeup and glittery eyeshadow showcasing incredible makeup looks.

    ritaermin Report

    #31

    Rita Synnøve Sharma Uses Makeup, UV Paint And Light To Create Glow-In-The-Dark Looks

    Creative makeup look featuring a fiery phoenix design with vibrant reds and detailed face art by talented artists.

    ritaermin Report

    #32

    Joyce Spakman Uses Makeup To Create Dark Characters

    Intricate makeup look with metallic body paint and elaborate headpiece by a talented artist in a dramatic style.

    candymakeupartist Report

    #33

    Joyce Spakman Transformed People Into Flower-Inspired Characters

    Creative makeup look featuring a face blended with dark red flower petals and dramatic artistic makeup details.

    candymakeupartist Report

    #34

    Ines Kuš Creates Twisted Illusions

    Artistic makeup look with blue and silver face paint and elaborate silver holiday-themed headpiece by talented makeup artist.

    innanai Report

    #35

    Ines Kuš Creates Twisted Illusions

    Surreal makeup look with peeled back cheese-like skin and exaggerated eyeballs for incredible makeup looks by talented artists.

    innanai Report

    #36

    Lucia Pittalis Transforms Herself Into Any Celebrity - Hulkamania

    Woman with bandana and sunglasses transforms through makeup into an older character with realistic aging effects in makeup looks.

    lucia_pittalis Report

    #37

    Makeup Look By Paula Alencar

    Creative makeup look featuring intricate red vein designs and a black circle on a pale face and chest by talented artists.

    sem.base Report

    #38

    Creepy Makeup Look By Julia Wunderlich

    Model showcasing an artistic and futuristic makeup look with bold colors and creative eyelash design by talented makeup artists.

    metamorphosia_fx Report

    #39

    Makeup Look By Emma

    Woman with blue creative makeup and hair styled to resemble a genie, featuring a painted magic lamp and smoke effect, showcasing incredible makeup looks.

    movie_mayhem_makeup Report

    #40

    Optical Illusion By Toma Skabeikytė

    Face painted with detailed leopard makeup art, showcasing one of the incredible makeup looks by talented artists.

    to.ska_mua Report

    #41

    Tal Peleg Uses Eyes As A Canvas For Her Art

    Eye makeup featuring a detailed artistic design with blue tones and a character, showcasing incredible makeup looks by talented artists.

    TalPelegMakeUp Report

    #42

    Audrey Logeais Turns People Into Disney Villains

    Detailed makeup look inspired by The Emperor’s New Groove character Yzma, showcasing creativity by talented artists.

    audrey.logeais Report

    #43

    Audrey Logeais Turns People Into Disney Villains

    Person wearing impressive Jafar-inspired makeup and costume showcasing incredible makeup looks by talented artists.

    audrey.logeais Report

    #44

    Georgina Ryland Creates Tiny Paintings On Eyes

    Close-up of an eye with galaxy-inspired makeup featuring blue and purple shades, highlighting incredible makeup looks by talented artists.

    georginaryland Report

    #45

    Kate Werner's Makeup Looks

    Creative makeup look featuring a Joker-inspired design showcasing talented artists' incredible makeup skills.

    beautygonebad Report

    #46

    Anastasija Jevstafjeva Match Makeup With Colorful Handbags

    Woman with intricate butterfly-inspired makeup look holding a patterned purse with gold chain, showcasing creative makeup looks.

    nastiaj Report

    #47

    Anastasija Jevstafjeva Match Makeup With Colorful Handbags

    Young woman with bold makeup look and platinum hair bun holding a patterned handbag showcasing incredible makeup looks.

    nastiaj Report

    #48

    Anastasija Jevstafjeva Match Makeup With Colorful Handbags

    Creative makeup look with red face paint, bold eye makeup, and artistic hair styling by talented makeup artists.

    nastiaj Report

    #49

    Kate Werner's Makeup Looks

    Woman with comic book style makeup featuring bold lines, vibrant colors, and creative detail showcasing incredible makeup looks.

    beautygonebad Report

    #50

    Kate Werner's Makeup Looks

    Horror-inspired makeup look with black and white face paint, textured details, and a sheer veil by talented makeup artists.

    beautygonebad Report

