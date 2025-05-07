ADVERTISEMENT

Makeup is perhaps the closest art form to traditional painting, where the canvas is replaced by the face or body. To celebrate some of the most talented creatives who’ve shared their work on Bored Panda, we’ve put together a list of their most upvoted works.

The artists below showcase their incredible ability to transform faces into characters, frightening creatures, and breathtaking scenery—we’ve got it all. So strap in for an unforgettable journey through the world of transformative makeup art.

To learn more about this unique craft, we reached out to Sarina Nexie, one of the featured artists. Be sure to check out our interview with her below!