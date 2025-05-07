These workers, whose job requires them to go into strangers’ homes, have been sharing their experiences with the latter, and boy oh boy, does it get bizarre. To find out just how odd these people’s experiences were, all you have to do is scroll down!

You never really know what you’ll be greeted with when you visit other people’s homes . Will it be sparkling clean, not one ordinary thing out of place? Or will the house be cluttered with the strangest things imaginable, like shrines for the US presidents and collections of creepy Santas?

#1 I used to be a cable guy. I saw some weird stuff. There is one house that I'll never forget though. The house had an unfinished basement with just a cement floor. I walk down the stairs and there is a Pit Bull that is chained up to a steel support pole in the middle of the basement. It was deathly skinny. There were so many piles of dog s**t lying on the cement floor I could hardly make a step without stepping in it. It obviously reeked of dog s**t and urine. I walked back upstairs, told the customer that I refuse to work in that environment and went back to my truck and left.



Edit: Yes. I called the local police department to report animal abuse. I have 3 dogs myself. It made me sick.

RELATED:

#2 As a Domino's delivery guy, you're not supposed to go inside people's houses, but often times feel pressured to by people, especially elderly or handicapped people who have difficulty going to the door. This one man was in a house the size of my bedroom, and unable to get out of his chair. So I helped myself in when I saw this man with one leg struggling to even leave his chair. After setting his pizza down, he reached for his wallet and I noticed how severe his hands were trembling. He asked me to pull out enough money for the food. I'll never forget the shame on his face, he was not old but clearly struggling, and very uncomfortable with his disability. I tried to act like it wasn't a big deal, and he mentioned that he'd had an accident on the job that cost him his leg and some motor functions. My heart was on the floor when I left. I usually spent all my tips on beer back then, but I put half of what I had made that day in his mailbox. I doubt it was that much of a blessing, but he blessed mine by leaving an impression on me. Whenever I feel sorry for myself I think of that lonely man, and how good I really have it.

ADVERTISEMENT

#3 I'm a pool guy, I go into people's backyards to clean their pools.



One week, it was a 4 day week due to a holiday, so I'm not going on the scheduled days, I'm cramming 5 days of work into a 4 day week.



It's a hot summer day, and I walk into the backyard of this house, get through both gates, and I'm met with an odd sight. These 2 kids, maybe 14 or 15, are absolutely butt a*s naked, cuddled on a poolside recliner. I look at them, they look at me. I immediately turn around and they run inside.



I see the owners all the time, but I've never seen these kids before. Next week I go, the wife was outside, and we started chit chatting. I ask her if she's had any visitors recently, she says no. I let her know that I saw some kids in her backyard, and she cut me off. She says, "Yeah, suprised you haven't met them, lemme introduce you."



They were brother and sister.

ADVERTISEMENT

#4 I had a very brief stint as a salesperson with a company that sells & installs solar panels. House calls were a fairly common part of it. Usually they were as dull as dishwater, but this one time...



So I'm sent on a call to this old guy's home. I get there and it's fine (other than him greeting me with "isn't this more of a man's job?"). We go in to discuss plans etc. His house is freezing. He goes and hops into his bed. Which is in the living room. In fact other than a radio (which doesn't look like it works) it's the only furniture in the room. He invites me to sit down (literally pats the bed next to him), but I elect to stay standing. So I'm doing my spiel standing up, he asks me if I'd get him a glass of water. I go to the kitchen, and find out why it's so cold - neither his fridge, nor this massive freezer, have doors. Also they're filled with chickens, and little else. The bin is filled - filled - with chicken bones. Plus when he said "glass of water" he actually meant "old empty milk bottle of water", as there were no glasses, or cups.



I take him his water, and feeling uncomfortable awkwardly joke about him really liking chicken. He starts telling me the best way to boil them. Best I can gather his diet consists exclusively of breakfast cereal and boiled chicken.



Anyway, he buys solar panels. I've decided to sign him up for a special plan I could offer to seniors who were struggling financially. Before I go though he insists on checking my bag as I leave, to make sure I haven't stolen anything (?!).



Few weeks later I'm chatting with a friend who works in a bank in the area, and I mention my interesting customer. They reveal he's actually rich as sin, a fortune amassed over a life time of living a profoundly miserly existence, and being a thoroughly brutal businessman.



tl;dr I sold solar panels to a guy who Ebenezer Scrooge would tell to tone it down.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 Walked into the customers living room, no furniture what so ever, just a coffin. A. Full. Sized. Coffin.

#6 I installed central vacuuming for a while, boss told me some stories:



- He found over $10,000 cash in some old lady's wall. Now he is an honest guy so of course he wanted to return it, but he didn't want to give her a heart attack, so he breaks the news gently, turns out she knew because her late husband used to leave s**t like that around the house, but she didn't remember where it was.



- It is always christmas at some person's house. ALWAYS. They have a 24/7/365 christmas room.



- Bunkers and stockpiles of food. So many of those. They always pay cash.

ADVERTISEMENT

#7 About 70% of my customers are elderly retired. Went into one 96yo's house and found a shrine -- a for-real shrine -- to Ronald Regan. Not as an actor, but as a politician. I mean, she digs the dude.

#8 I deliver pizza and one time I was delivering to this house, and out of the corner of my eye, I see a ring tailed lemur. Just sitting on the floor. And it really caught me off guard and I stopped what I was saying and said "is that a lemur?" And the guy was super casual about it and let me pet it, snap some pictures, and gave me an extra tip because I knew it was a lemur. I got back to the store and told everyone and they were like "Oh that guy? He has a kangaroo too."

Pics of lemur:

http://imgur.com/vYw8e1q

http://imgur.com/8i1xpQq.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Working voluntarily as a paramedic, you see a lot of strange stuff.

But the things that stick with me the most are those little details: photographs, memorabilia and all that. It's not so much crazy but more kind of making you think about your own life, especially when you come to a house/appartment and know that the person inside might leave it with you for the last time. You just hope that you can live such a fulfilled live as they have and that you have equally beautiful memories that last for another lifetime - just telling from some photos on their nightstand.

#10 Cockroaches crawling all over an obese lady's diabeetus foot; don't think she could tell they were there.

ADVERTISEMENT

#11 Visted a very odd man a few weeks ago to discuss his rent arrears. His wife has passed away a few weeks earlier. He proudly pointed out the large photo of her on the wall in his hallway.



The photo was of her, dead, in her hospital bed. It was taken from a really creepy angle too. Like he'd taken it the picture whilst resting the camera on her chest. Didn't hang around for very long after I'd seen that to be honest.

#12 Not in but outside a customer's home was a very large trash bin with the words "no raccoons" spray painted on it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#13 I was a teenager and worked for a rent to own place. I wish I could say the number of times I did tech support on electronics that couldn't work because too many roaches were living in them, but the best was walking in to a trailer and finding a redneck spooning a large pig on a couch. We're talking like 200+ pound pig.

#14 As a medic, I responded to a call for a fall at the home a of a 70 something year old female. I opened the door to find the living room full of hooks, suspended from the ceiling, and on said hooks were hanging all of her possessions. Meanwhile, she's been laying on the floor for 3 days, in her own urine. Poor thing.



Literally...all of her clothes and jewelry hanging from hooks on the cieling. It was super bizarre.

ADVERTISEMENT

#15 Actually today I saw something that made me laugh. Im a postman so didnt go inside, but as I was walking up to the house, I could see through the window.



There was a guy riding a mobility scooter in the living room on his own, he was riding it in a circle waving his arm above his head as if he was waving a lasso about, it was quite awkward when he saw me and looked pretty embarrassed.

#16 EMT here. We get to go into people's homes on a daily basis. I'm relatively new and haven't seen anything to crazy. Although before I started doing this I didn't realize the amount of squalor and filth some people live in also people who have just totally given up on life.



I'll tell you a story that happened to a pair of medics about a year ago. It's

famous at my agency.



Anways they get called to a residence, neighbors complaining of loud noises. Medics get called to stage while police enter and see what's going on. A women of about 40 is completely naked, bloody and holding a severely premature baby who was apperently hanging onto to life. The first on scene medics take the baby to the hospital and another unit is called to transport the "mother". They get taken to same hospital. The baby dies during transport unfortunately. As the medics are writing up the their reports and decompressing the ER doc comes out and asks where the mother is. The medics who transported the "mother" stated that it was the lady who arrived shortly after the baby. ER doc explains that upon examination of the "mothers" v****a that it was the not the v****a of a woman who had just given birth.



Upon investigation of the house by police, the "mother" wasn't in fact the mother and had cut the baby out of her pregnant neighbors stomach and hid the body in a locked cellar in the basement. One of the responding medics still works for the company and is a completely normal guy. Apparently the other guy found a new line of work.



Edit: for all the people wondering this happened in Oregon, won't get any more specific than that for privacy reasons. This particular incident didn't really hit local media at all that's probably best for all parties involved but if you really wanted to learn more google could tell you.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#17 My dad is a firefighter, and the call was for someone who couldn't get up out of his chair. It was a 400 pound guy with a huge ketchup stain on his chest with crumbs in it. Low and behold, there's a empty bucket of KFC chicken next to the chair. The dude was so lazy he squirted ketchup on his chest and dipped the chicken in it.

#18 If you hire a mover to pack and move your house, we will find,have to pick up, and potentially chase each other with your dirty pictures and s*x toys, if you're dumb enough to leave them loose in your closet and drawers.

ADVERTISEMENT

#19 As a carpenter I went to install a cabinet at a woman's house. She had a glass jar of blackheads.

#20 Worked for a property management company. First call of the day was to fix/replace a sump pump. Walked in on a townhouse full of Asians singing karaoke at 8:05 am. Held it together while I walked past the living room and down into the basement with a little chuckle at the oddity of the situation. Lost it completely when I heard Bon Jovi's Wanted Dead or Alive...dude crushed it with the stereotypical asian Ls become Rs..."WAAAANTED DEAD OR ARRRIVE".

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#21 The worst I've come across so far is jars of urine on the guy's desk.



I've been in a few hoarder homes as well.

#22 I worked for a fairly famous guy. His wife, though, was much more than fairly famous. She was one of the most famous women in the world.



The guy mostly worked from a home office, so that's where I'd see him. His wife worked outside their apartment. When she was home, we had elaborate protocols for protecting her privacy. The apartment was one of the few places in the world where she didn't have to be in the public glare. She wanted a refuge where the only person she would see was her husband. Before I went over, I would always call to make sure she wasn't there. If I was there and we got a call from her assistant that she was headed home, I would simply leave.



None of this seemed abnormal. She wasn't being diva-like. The few times I met her she was lovely and gracious. Everyone who worked for them followed the same rules. Cleaning people, dog walkers, personal assistants, and kitchen staff would schedule all of their work for times when she wasn't there.



Once on a weekend he calls and asks if he can see me right away. This was in New York City. I was just a few blocks away so I say sure and run on over. I assumed she wasn't there because why else would he want me to come over?



Their apartment is huge--it's the entire floor of a building. I was with him in one side of the apartment in his office. We needed something he had left in their bedroom and he asks me to get it. To this day I wonder what he was thinking.



I walked into their bedroom and she was sitting on their bed with her legs crossed, wearing completely sheer panties and a thin teddy, cutting her toe nails.



Three images burned into my mind forever: 1. her v****a, 2. the pile of toenail clippings on the bed, and 3. when our eyes locked, her second emotion, after panic, was amusement. As violations of her privacy went, this one went to eleven so she might as well laugh about it.



Those are my only memories of the moment. I backed out of that room in less than a second. Nothing about it was ever said.

ADVERTISEMENT

#23 Window salesman here.. I met some people who decided to burn hundreds of candles, one at a time in the middle of their floor. When one candle would burn out they would place another directly on top. Basically it was a giant wax mound that looked like a termite colony inside their home. The home owners obviously brought it up and explained how it took thousands of candles to create. Before I left they took a picture of me standing by it. I didn’t smile.

#24 My moms a real estate agent and she told me the craziest thing shes ever seen is a toilet in the middle of a living room, connected. No sink, no shower. Just a toilet.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#25 Did floor work for a while, putting down carpets or tearing everything up for tile work, new hard wood floor, etc. Usually the houses we worked in were emptied for us the previous day by some movers, but not this time.



We walked in and instantly smelled something horrible. All the furniture was still there, pizza and spaghetti were spoiling in the fridge, and in one of the bedrooms there was a hospital bed-ish set up that was entirely stained orange and brown. And not only was furniture still everywhere, but everything was everywhere. I could list the possessions, but most of it was broken kids toys and just random s**t. The basement had a broken PS3 (or at least outwardly damaged), an Xbox 360, and a few Nintendo DS's, plus a few shelves of, what I assume were (never played), D&D books of some kind. We were, admittedly, nosey. Most of this stuff was buried under wet piles of clothes and seriously just bunches of kids toys, plastic guitars and action figures and dolls. There were still pictures of the family on the fridge, plus generic kids drawings from school or whatever.



In the creepy room with the hospital bed, one of us got a little extra nosy and started looking through drawers. What looked like a normal dresser, like for clothes and s**t, had 3 pistols in the top drawer (off the top of my head, I only remember one of them being a Beretta of some kind) and the rest of the drawers were filled with boxes of ammunition.



We called our boss and told him the house had not been cleaned at all, and we weren't sure what to do, and also we had found some guns and were wondering if the guy had been a police officer, since there were badges with the guns in the top drawer (we weren't really sure what the badges were for, but we knew our boss had known this guy and his family personally). He told us he was not a police officer, and the story of the place was that the whole family, minus the father, had left with the mom to live with the grandparents because the father had met a girl online and planned to leave them, which ended up happening.



It's not really super crazy, the guy probably just owned guns and a bunch of ammunition, used it recreationally and all. It was just so weird to us that he had left it behind, and, honestly, I could have described this house for paragraphs. It was something straight out of one of those hoarders shows, and it was just super creepy because it was a very rainy, cloudy morning. The kid's bikes were still there, four lawn mowers were in the garage, spray painted police baton hung on one of the walls. Just a very odd place at the time.



We ended up cleaning the house and ripping out the carpets, boss came by and took the guns and ammo.

ADVERTISEMENT

#26 Not really crazy, just kind of amusing. My dad's a carpenter, and I used to come with him and help with installations in his customers' houses. We were putting in a cabinet for this nice Jewish couple, inside their study. As I was passing by the computer on the desk, I noticed that there was a webpage open, and I couldn't help but laugh a bit at its name: OyWhataDeal.com.

#27 Am a student warden. Had to go into someone's flat the other day because of a fire alarm. I was greeted by a very drunk girl making pancakes except they were all burnt. There was just a stack of black pancakes, top to bottom each one blacker than the other. No, thanks. I don't want your burnt pancakes.

ADVERTISEMENT

#28 Done a lot of canvassing for political campaigns-- never seen anything too crazy but there are an alarming number of people out there who think nothing of answering the door in their underwear.



A lot of it is just sad. I worked in a poor rural district one season and you learn pretty quickly not to turn back just because the house looks abandoned-- there's probably an old lady in there who doesn't have the mobility to keep the house in good shape, and she'll want to talk your ear off. If you're out during the day you can see the scale of unemployment-- lots of people at home. You can see their age on the voter roll which drives home just how rough people are living. Lots of hoarders, lots of abused-looking dogs tied up in the yard. I once canvassed a house where I had to step around a dead house cat to get up to the porch. It looked like it had been there a while.



It's not like every single person in that area was living in a pit of despair; I talked to plenty of regular middle-class people too. But it's hard to appreciate the desperation that exists in some parts of the US until you get on the back roads and start walking around. It's also shows what an uphill battle it is to win political change-- I was only talking to people who are registered to vote, but even among those many don't actually go to the polls, or even know who's running.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#29 In my final year of University I worked for a letting agent that focused entirely on students. My job was 'Viewer' - I basically piled a bunch of students into a car, took them to three or four of our houses and then back to the office where my boss did the sales chat and fielded questions.



So naturally, I saw quite a lot of odd things. Several times people were using d***s (and given my appearance, they usually offered me some) when I came round, and there were a fair few vibrators noticed.



But there were two standout oddities. The first was on my second or third day, I had to show some kids round a 5 bedroomed place that 4 very rich rugby players lived in. They were a little surprised to see me, as it hadn't quite dawned on them that halfway through the tenancy people should be brought round to view for the next academic year. And there was a problem, it seemed. They told me I probably shouldn't go in one room, which they had named 'the Danger Zone'. So of course I went in. And the smell hit me. Stale vomit with a strange earthy smell. And the mess, s**t, blood and vomit stains all up the walls, loads of mud on the floor. I left *very* quickly and told the prospective tenants I didn't have a key.



After speaking to the guys it turns out they were only 4 as they had actually paid the fifth share upfront for a year to clean their rugby boots in and use as an emergency/humiliation room for any of them or their buddies who got so wasted they were ill, with the plan to have it professionally cleaned at years end. I told them I'd look the other way but my boss wouldn't if he came round, I didn't have to go back - the house let the next day to a group of their mates from the year below!



The other incident was when showing a group of rather shy swottish girls around another 4/5 bedroom house of 'Uni lads'. Everything was normal downstairs, headed upstairs an knocked on the first bedroom door. Lad lets us in, girls look around while the lad says to me "a heads up- my housemate has a girl round, in the next room". So when we knock on the second door I am cautious to wait for an answer before barging in. Sure enough, a "just give us a minute" comes from the room. So I show the girls round the other bedrooms without incident, and go back to door number 2. "Are you decent?" I say. A voice comes back "Sure, you can come in now", so I open the door. And the four girls and myself are treated to the couple, fully naked, with him still hanging out of the back of her in the doggy style position and both of them with big grins on their faces.

ADVERTISEMENT