These people would know, and they were kind enough to share their “I flipping knew it” moments in this Reddit thread . One was about a hunch about a layoff announcement, while another was a spot-on pregnancy discovery caught from a “vibe.” But as you read, you will see some downright creepy and wrong responses.

Many of us have had moments where our unsettling gut feelings eerily turned out to be dead-on. It reinforces the notion that when that voice inside you tells you something , you may want to take notice.

#1 When my son was 14, he lost 30 lbs within a few months. I wasn’t terribly concerned out of the gate because he started on the heavy side and also because he seemed to be working for the weight loss. However, he went to Mexico for a week with his dad and came back 10 lbs lighter and alarm bells started going off because my brother is a type 1 diabetic.



Kiddo had an awful migraine-like headache, so I decided to take him to his pediatrician to have a blood sugar run. I expressed my concerns and the doc pooh-poohed me, spending a lot of time congratulating my son on his weight loss. She was resistant to running a blood sugar, but I insisted – sure enough, type 1 diabetes with a dangerous blood sugar of nearly 500. Sometimes moms just know. Also, f**k that doc.

#2 Was gaslit by my ex for six years telling me I was hard of hearing.



She would mumble things constantly making me ask her to speak up.



She said I was old and my hearing was going etc. even though I never had to ask people at work in a busy office to speak up or repeat things.



After six hears she f****d up though. We live in Hawaii and some of her college girlfriends came out to visit and stay with us.



After two days her and her friends are walking and talking when finally one of her girlfriends snaps and yells “Why are you talking so quietly? What the hell is wrong with you? No one can hear you!! You never talked under your breath before ever! What the hell?”



She looked at me and knew her a*s was busted.



So for years and years it was just a petty way to put one over on me I guess.



This was a thirty year old grown a*s woman.



Ill never understand it.

#3 We had a couple private Facebook groups at work for internal communications. Just asking co-workers for help on tasks, stuff like that.



Came in one morning to find we were locked out of the Facebook groups.



Me: “This doesn’t feel right. Something’s happening.”



Co-worker: “You’re just being paranoid. It’s just a computer glitch.”



The upper management showed up mid-morning to start handing out layoff notices.

#4 I was ordering illegal d***s from a lab in China to treat my cat's FIP in December of 2019. (Now legal in the US and many more cats have been saved!)



People started posting things in the FIP group about how, suddenly, the labs were taking their money, and nothing was being sent, all communication was blocked, etc. Then, in January of 2020, labs began "closing early for Chinese New Year." I knew something huge was happening.



I figured it was SARS, and told my husband he needed to think about ways to teach from home, because the s**t would hit the fan if/when it made it to the US. He never once doubted my prediction, because one of my hobbies is studying past epidemics and pandemics. (SARS, Ebola, Marburg, smallpox, influenza)



I knew it, whatever it was, was going to be bad, but I had no clue as to just how bad COVID-19 would be.



My cat lived, so that's nice

#5 Recently, I was planning a sabbatical as I had been with the company for 10 years. In the lead-up to the month, I kept procrastinating for one reason or another on making the arrangements. I couldn't shake this sense of dread for some reason. I even mentioned it to my boss about a couple of weeks before in our 1:1. I told her I hadn't ever been away from work for so long.

She reassured me that it would be good. We then talk about how next time we'll discuss my career plans for the upcoming year.

I can't emphasize enough that when we talked about this, it felt like it was not going to happen.



Fast forward a week, and I get an invite from my bosses boss. It was a Zoom meeting with our VP of engineering to lay me off. 100% would not be recommended.

#6 I was at my friend's house and we were talking in a hallway while his wife grabbed something from the room we were waiting to get back into. She passed and I was just like "Is she pregnant?" And he was like "Not that I know of." and I looked back down the hall in the direction she went and said "I think she's pregnant, man." He asked why and I don't know. She just gave off pregnant vibes. She wasn't showing or anything but there was something about her that just screamed "with child." A couple weeks later I'm talking to him on the phone and he goes "Oh hey, guess what: she's pregnant." I told him number four was already baking in the oven. Don't know how I knew but I knew.

#7 I always thought my dad and I looked so different than the rest of his siblings, my aunts and uncles. Us both being really pale, dark hair, vs his siblings being tan, light hair, no similar features.

My cousin (grandpas side) sent me a DNA test one day bc she bought two, and her husband didn’t use it so she sent it to me as we were both into genealogy. I said “haha how funny would it be if we weren’t related!”



We aren’t, (would’ve only been related on grandpas side, previous marriage) grandma cheated and took the secret to her grave. Turns out my Dads middle name just being the letter “E” was the first letter of her lovers name.

#8 X wife said she was going to the park to relax, I said have fun. But it was out of the blue and felt odd. It might have been an invasion of privacy but I tracked her phone, she was not at the park.



Confronted her and she came up with the most bizarre pulled straight out of her a*s story I have ever heard of in my life, ended up seeing the texts on her phone. She was meeting up with another guy.



Funny thing is she would always gaslight me in fear that I would cheat on her, never happened. Couldn't even watch movies with attractive women in it.



I f*****g knew it.

#9 About 15 years ago I was hired to assist on an inventory and appraisal of the wine collection of a guy who lived in the Caribbean and ran a bank there, specializing in selling long-term, high-yield CDs. I went down and spent a week doing that and spending time with him and some of his very few employees, none of whom seemed to do very much work at all.



As soon as I got back I set up Google alerts for the guy's name and Ponzi scheme. A month later it started going off like crazy; he'd been indicted, assets frozen, fled in his private jet and eventually got picked up at a cheap motel in Canada. A year or so after that I got interviewed by the FBI, mostly questions to establish who of his "employees" I met, some about his lifestyle (presumably to try to make a tax fraud case, although they ended up just getting him on Ponzi charges).

#10 My ex suddenly accusing me of cheating for the weirdest reason. I knew something was off. A week later, I caught an unfamiliar name calling on his phone. I snooped around and found out he had been cheating, and was trying to make up a reason so he could break up with me. Lol

#11 There was someone roughly in my PhD cohort who worked a few labs down the hall from me. They always seemed to get positive results with no protocol troubleshooting and the results were always the sort of thing that journal editors looked fondly upon. Somehow this person was 2X as productive as even the super smart, 60+ hour week working, creative grad students in others lab (seriously, think about the smartest kid in your highschool, it would be that person, but probably even more driven to work extreme hours).



This person won pretty much every graduate, then postdoc award you could get and ended up a professor at a well regarded university with a huge startup grant.



**A year in to them starting their faculty position, their former postdoc lab, upon not being able to repeat any experiments or build on the data, figured out that the person had fabricated or fudged at least 60% of results that had been published in top tier journals.** We're talking outright fabrication, not just a slightly too contrast-enhanced micrograph or blot. They reported this to the funding agencies and there was as full investigation. They lost their grants and the university fired them.



In talking to someone in the person's PhD lab, it turns out a similar thing happened and there were some really questionable western blots that had been overly processed and cropped in ways that were definitely misleading. At least one Masters student burned a year trying to build on that work and got nowhere.



Turns out one of the golden children of my PhD program and someone who was featured by funding agencies as the next big thing had built their scientific career mostly on lies and it took ~10 year for anyone to really catch on.





There are some really great scientists who just happen to land on fruitful projects... but no one is _that_ productive and lucky all the time.

#12 Years back, I was visiting an ex at college. We went to her church, and I met the youth pastor for the first time. Cookie cutter youth pastor right, upbeat, only good vibes, always smiling, we've all met that guy. But something was off, and I didn't want to be around him. Just a gut feeling, ya know? I refused to go back to that church because of him. My ex and her family thought I was crazy. Even some of our friends said I was wrong. Fast forward a year, we had broken at this point, but I saw that he had been arrested for child solicitation with a kid at the church. Always trust your gut people.

#13 A town I lived in had a "Fast Fashion" store take up shop on the far end of the commercial district, too far to get any foot traffic. The displays in the windows never changed and I never saw a single person going in or out. Every time I drove by I said to my partner "That place HAS to be a front for something."



One year later it was busted for being an illegal grow operation.

#14 When I was a kid, the day after Christmas I would always check out the pawn shops near my grandparents house so I could spend my Christmas money on used video games. There was one where the owner was very chatty but always gave off a creepy vibe. Couldn’t quite pinpoint why but his shop always felt uncomfortable. Eventually, it came out that he had m*rdered his ex girlfriend and incinerated her in the basement of the shop. He got away with it for fifteen years until his sons testified against him.



I f*****g knew it!

#15 Used to see the local big town/small city hockey coach on local tv. Used to do interviews in a corner of the locker room surrounded by tv radio and newspaper reporters. Something about him I always found off to the point of him being creepy. I wrote it off to him being morbidly obese, which even that explanation why I was creeped out didn’t feel correct.



Then a few years later some of his players came forward saying they’d be groomed into sex acts with him and he ended up serving (not enough) time.

#16 Always had a certain feeling about a former coworker in the accounting dept. Just a sneaking shady vibe I couldn't shake. One day the head of HR accidentally printed a document that showed the salary and raise/bonus/profit sharing structure of every single employee to a shared printer instead of his office printer, and I found it. Shady coworker was getting paid WAY less than I expected her to be making for all the work she was legitimately doing. Like despite my suspicion about her, she was actually a seemingly good employee and had worked her way up to a role with significant responsibility. The moment I saw her pay structure I knew she was making money off the company in other ways. There was NO WAY she was settling for that salary after being there for so many years and for the work she did. I just....knew. Fast-forward a few years and turns out she'd been embezzling significant amounts of money from the company. Submitted false expense reports to pay for everything from groceries to gas to food delivery to vacations, and no one caught it bc she was the head of the dept. All came to light when a new junior employee saw a suspicious Amazon expense and brought it to the COO. Investigation led to the discovery of 10s of thousands of dollars in embezzled funds. I quit soon after the discovery but I hear they're pressing criminal charges against her. Somehow I just KNEW!

#17 There are few but I will tell about a recent one. I will keep it short. One Guy I knew suddenly got very Rich. Post COVID He said he left the job and started a new business. Within a year He bought a Mercedes and a luxury apartment.He said he is doing Stock and Equity dealings and Forex investment etc etc . In 2023 He was doing many podcasts and interviews on TV as an emerging entrepreneur. Meanwhile I was telling my friends that no way this guy can earn that much money legally. My friends thought I was jealous of him. But I knew something isn't right about his rise in such a short Time. Then he bought multiple luxury cars and flats and was flexing his wealth. Spent millions in parties.

No one believed me.

This year he was arrested for running a Ponzi scheme.Now he is in Jail and all his assets were seized by authorities and everyone in my Circle was holy f**k, you were right.

#18 Not me but my mum.



Basically there is this tv presenter in the uk named Phillip Schofield. And my mum for no reason at all hated him with a burning passion, she would go as far to refuse to watch anything with him in it and turn of the radio when an advertisement containing him would be on it.



About a year ago it came out that Phillip Schofield Groomed a young boy and then dated him while married to his wife. So a lot of big no no’s



She said she knew that’s something was wrong with him but still wont tell us why

#19 CEO and office manager in a relationship.



The previous office manager retired. Without anyone else even being given the chance to apply for office manager, the woman who used to do my job was put straight into the position even though she had only been in the door a little over 12 months.



I suspected something was going on even before that happened and other members of staff noticed things that suggested something more than a close working relationship was going on. June 2024, when the office manager was out of the office for a few days, I was asked to check her emails for anything important. Presumeably, the CEO sent an email to the wrong email address one evening (her work email instead of her personal email) confiming a reservation at a vinyard 20 miles away with an overnight stay included for two people.



In July 2024 (four months after she becomes office manager), the CEO and office manager host some b******t catchup meetings with each team in the office. Every meeting ended with both of them announcing that they had been seeing each other outside of work for a couple of months (try 12 - at least!). My colleague and I both sat at the meeting room table biting our tongues because we already knew, along with 50% of the other employees. CEO and office manager spout some b******t about how work stays at work and their personal relationship ends when they walk through the office door. Nope, it doesn't work like that.



The office environment is now even more awkward than before they made the announcement and she can't manage the office properly anyway. Before anyone asks, I didn't want the office manager job, my next step has always been to walk out the door and never look back as I have been disgruntled with the place for quite a while.

#20 When I got my cat hime when she turned a few months old I noticed her lips looked different like more pink and furless, my bf was at work so I texted him pics letting him know. He told me I was crazy and she looks how she always looks but I was persistent on it. We take her to the vet and she has ulcers under her lips, we assumed from eating a bug and possibly had an allergic reaction. Mama knows.

#21 My son comes waddling downstairs as im watching game 1 of the world series. Hes not a sports fan like i am. He likes sports but isnt crazy where as i LOVE my Dodgers.



Anyways he waddles his a*s downstairs and casually grabs chips from the pantry and sits down next to me. I hit him with “hey bud you havent watched the entire game and you come down now?” He says “yup. Theyre going to win. Once 2 runners get on, Ohtani is going ti make an out, theyre going to intentionally walk betts and Freeman is going to hit a grand slam”. He proceeds to casually eat his chips. No other words were said by him or me. First pitch freeman grandslam. My son doesnt even stay to watch it. It was so obvious, once it was connected my son just got up and went back upstairs. I was left there speechless

#22 My sister and I had a big fight, and after it escalated, I said to her “you’re not borrowing my dress (that she needed to wear to a wedding), find your own.”

A day later, I went to my cupboard to get my clothes out for the next day, and my dress was gone. I said to my parents, (who I lived with still at the time - she had moved out, I still lived at the family home) “has (sister) been over this morning?” Parents said no, they haven’t seen her. I thought this was weird because that dress was always on its hanger it can’t have just disappeared. I called my sister and said, “did you take my dress?” She responded that this dress was very ugly and that she hadn’t taken it, she didn’t need it anymore since I was a b***h and she’d bought her own which was a lot nicer. I said “okie dokie well, where is mine then? The exact one you wanted to borrow is missing now.” She became irate, and was furious that I was accusing her of stealing. I said where else would it have gone? She replied I better check my clothes pile in my filthy room (which wasn’t filthy, it just had clothes on the floor because, well, where do clothes go when you’re a messy 20 year old)



We had another argument, this time about the dress missing. She was adamant that I was extremely rude accusing her of stealing, I was angry because she had slinked into my parents house unbeknownst to any of us and taken it. Anyway, she goes to the wedding, posts a photo of her outfit and indeed, it’s not the dress that is missing. It’s a different dress.



One week later, we’d sorted our difference and she demands an apology for the accusations of stealing. We sort things out, I apologise, we’re cool.

I go to her house after work, and at this time I’m working in hospitality so the usual routine is that I come over to her to hang out but I change into some pants and another of her shirts to be comfortable. It’s just normal for me to grab something out of her closet.

This time, she flys into her room and pushes me out of the way saying how dare I go through her things. I say, what are you on about?! I’m getting some pants?? She says, I don’t go to your house and wear your things?? I said, why are you hysterical about this what’s in there??! And it dawns on me… it’s my dress, isn’t it… the one you made me apologise for accusing you of stealing?! Her boyfriend at the time who was laying in the bed said “the gig is up (sister), just give it to her.” She couldn’t believe he would oust her like he just did and became irate at this point. I pulled her out of the way, flung her cupboard doors open and there it was. My dress. She really had snuck into the back door of my parents house and taken it when I was right down the other end of the house, snuck out again and gone home with it.

I looked back at her and said:



I f*****g knew it.

#23 A guy in HR at a company I used to work for always gave me the creeps from the first time I met him. It was something in his body language and his voice that just felt predatory, and I dreaded anytime I had to speak with him - and I made sure to never be alone with him.



One day the police show up to the front desk quietly asking where his office is. They fanned out through the whole building - people saw them on all the floors posted by the stairwells, elevators, and exits. It was so strange. They bring him out in handcuffs with no audible discussion, and they were gone as quickly as they arrived.



Months later, we find out from the news that he owned a few rental properties and was accused of sexually assaulting one of his tenants. He also had cameras set up in the bedrooms and bathrooms of his rentals and filmed his tenants. Apparently the reason for the response was that he sent messages from his work computer threatening to k*ll the tenant he assaulted.

#24 When I was a kid, around '02/'03, on the news there was a video of Saddam Hussein delivering some sort of public address.



I said to my older brother "that's not Saddam Hussein". My brother got real pissy started calling me an idiot, insisting that it is Saddam Hussein because the news said so.



Some time later, a few days a few weeks I don't recall, anyway there was a news update that the man in the video of that public address was not actually Saddam Hussein - it was a decoy.



To me it was obvious. I'm on the autism spectrum and I have a photographic memory of faces pretty much. That's my thing. If you try and tell me Bill is Bob, I WILL figure out that Bill is in fact NOT Bob. Don't try and sell that nonsense to me.

#25 Recently, I dated this guy. And right before we broke up, he started acting odd. Distant. Less affectionate. He initially tells me he's going through a lot, mentally. Issues with work. His car. His baby mama. He wants to change his living situation. He's overwhelmed. But he insists that he still absolutely adores me and that I'm an absolute angel and constant source of peace in his life. Okay. Fine.



He continues pulling back. My gut is telling me something is just absolutely not right. There's something missing. His baby mama does blow him up at one point and I overhear her say something along the lines of, "This is a betrayal of trust," and when questioned about it, he tries saying it's just because he texted a female friend, consoling her because she lost her mom. My alarm bells are going off. Why is your baby mama that upset oved that? Why is that considered a betrayal of trust? There's no way that this is just her "being crazy" because this woman is perfectly fine with us dating and has been nothing but a sweetheart to me but is suddenly up in arms over him doing something as innocent as consoling a friend that lost her mom.



Anyway. I finally ask him if things were really okay between him and I. He tells me that he just thinks things aren't stable enough for him currently to have a relationship and that he doesn't have the energy mentally to give me the attention i deserve. Fine. We leave it amicable and go our separate ways.



I still have a feeling in my stomach. Something wasn't right. Right before he started acting weird, he was telling me that he wanted to be with me for a very long time. That he thought we were perfect together. That he loved me. If you love someone, and you're that serious about them, I'd think that even if you're going through tough times, you'd lean on them. Right? Or want them around?



Less than a month later, guess what? I find out that the girl he was consoling was indeed his new girlfriend.

#26 I watched a lot of Maury Povich as a child, before he turned into Jerry Springer 2.0. They had several episodes about children with Tourette’s Syndrome. Around the same time, my younger brother was going through testing for a possible learning disability. I told my mom he had Tourette’s, based on the show and his symptoms. She got really upset with me about it. But lo and behold, when he finally got a diagnosis - it was Tourette’s.

#27 My ex always got along really well with a mutual friend, they were part of a ensemble band and got pretty close. When things started started getting harder between me and her, something bugged me about how the two of them interacted. She'd always be in a good mood around him and would say she loved him all the time.

When we broke up, I tried pretty hard to keep things amicable but fully cried on this guy's shoulder about how painful the breakup was. They were bandmates and friends so I didn't expect him to pick sides, but I viewed him as a good friend as well. He slowly started distancing himself about a month or two after breaking up with her and I asked him what was up a few weeks ago.

It turns out they started dating a few months back, so my alarms weren't going off for no reason. While really painful, it was also very vindicating to know i wasn't crazy.

#28 Ex wife (all good stories start that way don’t they?) “joined” a “mustang group”. See my late father had gifted her his ‘19 coyote mustang before he died and she would take it out for joyrides. Met a dude who would organize rides with other mustang owners. These “mustang rides” turned out to actually be d**k rides.

#29 Got a new hire at my job and I knew from the second I saw her she was trouble. Told the hiring manager and got told to stop being sexist. Well, four months in and she’s caught stealing thousands from the end of day register and getting two people fired cause she was in bed with the store manager. Serving time now and now I sit in the hiring manager meetings cause that’s the third time I’ve called it. I went to school in a dangerous neighbourhood, I had to learn quick who was dangerous and who wasn’t. Some are dangerously stupid, some are dangerously smart, some just stupid, then there’s the odd one who just wants to do bad s**t, no need, no reason, just got a calling to do bad s**t. That was the third one I called, got busted in a raid, son of a b***h was going at his wife like a sparring match with Mike Tyson, had d***s and alcohol in his system and it took multiple cops to take him down. Sick son of a b***h had no reason to do anything he did, he came from some pretty big wealth yet worked at a retail store in the returns department, did d***s and alcohol and f****d up his poor wife. Saddest thing was when the wife started attacking the cops for arresting him, she was bleeding from the face pretty bad and she had a busted arm and she went after the cops for arresting the piece of s**t. Got the full story after running into the officer in charge at the pub a few months after and recognised him as the one that come round asking about him and letting us know he wasn’t gonna be coming back to work any time soon.

#30 A lad I worked with, and got in the car share to and from work, there was just something off about him, he kept saying stuff about his GF. I said to my mate I bet she's 14



Turns up he got busted by a peado hunter and blew up Facebook in our town

#31 Ugh. This one is painful for me.



I worked as an optician, and I had a lady come in with a pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses. She told me they belonged to her Dad, who had recently passed, and she wanted to wear them to feel closer to him.



She needed them adjusted to her face.



One of my talents was bringing "trainwreck" glasses back to life. People would bring me completely mangled frames, and I would make them wearable again. It's a delicate process. Given the gravity of the request, I inspected these glasses so closely, didn't see any flaws, and agreed to her request. There was hesitation from me--something in my gut was saying don't do it!



But I wanted to help her.



I gave my liability disclaimer: the glasses are older, the metal could be weakened. If something happens, you can't yell at me, and I can't be liable.



I checked, double checked with her that she wanted me to proceed. Yes, and yes.



The MOMENT I started to apply the slightest pressure, the temple snapped clean off.



I f*****g knew it.

#32 I know this is gping to be a contoversial post, but... A few years back, I was promoted and in a position at work to see compensation numbers for my 100-person department within the large mulit-national coporate I worked for. I started to suspect two compensation patterns:





- Employees of a diverse racial background and females who had been hired in the past 5 years were being paid more than their peers





- H1B employees (in particular from India) were being paid considerably less than their peers I however thought maybe it was an abberation in my deptartment.





Fast forward a few years, prior to a mass layoff, an email was accidentally forwarded to me and others containing an attachment that contained *all* comp numbers for the 20k+ employees in our division. A quick analysis showed these patterns were unequvoquely not an abberation. (which was easy to see since everything on the employee was there e.g. DOB, eithnicity, hire date, compensation over past 3 years).





These patterns had, in fact, gotten more pronounced since I'd last seen the smaller data set. There were people who had ostensible the same education and experience brought on making upwards of 30% more for the same role around the same time. It was indisputably clear what was/is happening.

#33 Grew up being told I have asthma and that I needed to use inhalers all my life. Thought something wasn’t right, i never really trusted my parents judgement fully.



As I got older, i realized I didn’t need the inhalers as much. It was just cause they were smoking cigarettes around me while I was a kid!

#34 I read a comment somewhere in this thread from someone who mentioned their boss scheduling a meeting with them which triggered a sense of dread, only for the meeting to be them getting laid off. It reminded me of a very similar feeling I once had in very different circumstances.



Back in the summer of 2022, I flew up to Alaska with a duffel bag full of camping gear, planning to spend three weeks canning around the state solo with a rental car. Flying into Anchorage, I spent my first two weeks on the Kenai Peninsula south of town before heading up to Denali National Park for the final week.



I spent my last three nights on the Kenai at the Skilak Lake Campground. You turn off the main highway and about a quarter mile down, the road turns to gravel. Keep going another five miles and you get to a beautiful little free campground with about a dozen campsites, each right on the water. Though my site had a nice open view of the lake, there was dense plant growth on both sides of my campsite which went right down to the shoreline.



Throughout my time at that campsite, it wasn't uncommon to hear these random splashing noises coming from the lake. A small wave crashing against the shore, maybe a salmon jumping out of the water and splashing back in. I had just finished eating dinner and was sitting around the fire on my final evening at this campsite when I heard one such splash. But this one was different. I could not even begin to tell you what sounded different about it, but my unconscious mind certainly picked up on it. Something about this sound just triggered a hundred thousand years of caveman survival brain in me. The sound came from around the corner to the left, behind the plants. I got up out of my chair and positioned myself in my campsite where I had the best angle to see around the corner from the furthest distance. As I did so, I pulled the bear spray from the holster on my hip, but left the safety on the trigger.



Through a slight thin spot in the plants, I saw my visitor. Medium brown in color, the size of a medium to large dog, but on disproportionately long legs. A moose calf, I thought. It came out into full view on my little beach, and I found my assessment was slightly off. Bear cub. "Oh, hey bear," I said, not at all in a commanding tone, but it was enough to announce my presence and spook him off back where he came from. A minute later, he came back. "Hey bear," this time in a much more assertive voice, "you are not welcome here!" As if he understood not just my tone but the words as well, he turned back the way he came, never to be seen again. Though a few minutes later, I did hear another splash that triggered that same gut reaction in me, that one was a false alarm. Thankfully the only evidence of Mama Bear I ever saw was a paw print in the gravel a minute's walk from camp.



I've spent a lot of time in the outdoors over the years, I've seen plenty of bears from a distance and other wildlife from uncomfortably close. When I hear something like that one weird splash that just didn't sit right with me, I trust my gut instincts.

#35 I worked for a year at a fine dinning restaurant as a sous chef. From the moment I was hired things were just off. I did research of the Chef (my boss) and he left a highly awarded and coveted position in NYC seemingly out of the blue. I thought that’s odd. He claims he loves the west coast and wants to start his master project out here.



Over the course of the year. The 2nd in command is fired out of the blue. The two more senior sous chefs walk out together on New Year’s Eve. The AM sous chef is put on a PIP for the littlest thing and fired a month later. So eventually I’m the last manager left.



This Chef was a psycho for sure but I guess my tolerance for dealing with crazy s**t is high. Which might not be a good thing. I just kept breaking my back and working ungodly hours but I was learning tons so I was ok with it. But I kept thinking how is this sustainable and why is he pushing everyone out? Something is not right.



Eventually I see the GM counting all the plates and doing inventory of equipment. A server tells me the last time they saw a manger counting plates the restaurant closed. The next day the restaurant closed. The chef was detonating all the relationships with the kitchen managers so they would quit or he could fire them all because he couldn’t pay their salaries. The restaurant was losing a 100k a month. I knew something was off.

#36 When I met the father of my *now* brother in law 6 years ago, I got really bad vibes from him. I always felt bad too as he was never rude to me but I always felt something was off…



Fast forward to 1 year ago, where he completely goes off the rails… **threatens** to k*ll my sister, abuses his wife who is now divorced from him THANK GOD, and has a huge alcohol problem apparently.



Bonus that my dad’s GSD is typically friendly to strangers but did NOT like him at all when he came to my parent’s house years ago.

#37 I knew for a fact my brothers marriage would fall apart and that they weren’t ready for fatherhood, him and his ( now-ex ) wife were a very solid couple but I knew when they started talking about having kids I knew it wouldn’t end well, I knew my brother was just trying to fill a void within himself and thought that popping out kids and living vicariously through them would solve all his problems, and it stings even more because we used to have long conversations about the world, the economy, and how it’s likely not a good idea to bring a child into this world, but as soon as him and his wife got married all of that went completely out the window, I tried to reason with him and ask him “are you sure? “Kids are a HUGE responsibility”, etc etc. but whenever I brought up these concerns them and my family shot it down and scolded me because apparently I “hate children” and don’t want my brother to be happy, it was like being in a cult that’s desperate to complete a ritual, and a year after marriage my twin nieces were born.



A year after that my brother had a total mental breakdown because they couldn’t afford to take care of the kids and became an alcoholic, put himself into thousands of dollars of credit card debt, went to rehab for a month, got a divorce and then stayed with my mom for a year under the pretenses that he was gonna save money and move out, well turns out that was also a big lie and they weren’t saving money at all and falling deeper into alcoholism, and when my mom caught him and confronted him about it after finding his stashes of liquor he once again had another breakdown, went to the hospital, and is now in rehab for the second time, and as far as I know my nieces are being taken care of by his ex-wife and her family

#38 Mine might be very different from everyone else’s.



I’m a huge falcons fan. During superbowl 51, when they got a 28-3 lead. I absolutely 100% KNEW they would lose that game. In the 3rd quarter, when our entire sideline was celebrating and essentially congratulating each other on this huge win, the camera panned to Tom Brady on the sideline with his head down in deep thought.



It was then, that I knew we’d find a way to lose that game. Tom became the definition of “locked in”.

#39 People thought I was nuts, and called me names that could make Chuck Norris cry, but I knew S*icide Squad would f*****g be awful

#40 Someone said the ending to Scream 5. He's maybe related to that lol. I worked in a movie theater around the time Shutter Island was coming out. The promos had some "you'll *never* guess the twist" b******t going on, so naturally I took that as a challenge, I'm like "the 'twist' formula has been going on for years and it's always the same s**t, and marketing your movie around having a twist is the most shyamalan thing you could do", and my coworkers took *that* as a challenge, "nah, that's too simple" "it's scorese, you're off your rocker" etc. To me tho, the most likely twist ending seemed obvious.



Fast forward to employee screening in advance of release, sure enough it turned out the way it turned out. Then ppl got mad at me for "spoiling" it. Homies you literally asked what my theory was 💁🏻‍♀️

#41 When Ben Affleck married JLO. the whole world knew they would divorce. Everyone, but them, knew

#42 Felt off about a mentor/mother figure of my husband's, never could put my finger on why. Shrugged it off and tried my best to act normal. Shared life details with very few second thoughts, I trusted my husband and his judgement.



In the middle of a phone call, we mentioned my spring cleaning, part of which was some of my estranged mother's witchy stuff and some old Supernatural merch, and within the next few sentences, she suggested to my husband (in front of me!!) that we separate. And then spent the rest tof the phone call trying to convince him that I'm actually a practicing witch, faking being Christian, and it'd be unwise to stay around me or have kids with me while I was practicing "under his nose".



The entire family went from a well-meaning "Maybe you're just being overly nervous" to "Well, s**t, that was weird, and you were right!"



It did *not* feel good, and I'm upset my husband lost a relationship to someone he was so close to like that.

#43 Suspected girl I was seeing at the time was seeing somebody else too. Found out. Never spoke to her again.

#44 Elon Musk getting involved in right-wing politics. I called this years ago.

#45 I knew Elizabeth Holmes (Theranos Corp.) was full of s**t from the first newspaper article I read on her.

#46 I’ve never liked Ellen DeGeneres, she just struck me as a mean person the first time I saw her

#47 That Mr Beast wasn't legit

#48 I thought my fiancé was acting strange and thought she was pregnant, but I didn’t talk to her about it. A few days later she sits me down and says it’ll be hard for her to say it and then I pop the question. And I was f*****g right

#49 Joked about a couple coworkers hooking up. Walked out to my car to leave one day, and they're making out in his car. I wish I was blinded.

#50 Brothers wedding they announced they were having a kid. Knew it a month in advance that they would