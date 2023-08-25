Person Does Less Than Bare Minimum After Getting Notice Of Being Fired, Feels Guilty For Slacking

Change is welcomed and is beneficial if you are ready for it and were preparing for it. But when it comes in the form of being kicked out of your job, it brings more stress and anxiety than hope for a better tomorrow.

This is what a redditor is experiencing and to make matters worse, they are forced to train their replacements, making them enraged and guilty at the same time for not wanting to do it, so they turned to the internet for some consolation.

More info: Reddit

Person logged into a Teams meeting and was informed they only have 2 months left at their job

Image credits: NAVFAC (not the actual photo)

They also were asked to train their replacements, which is a taunting task

Image credits: rommateisadumba*s

Because they are angry and anxious, they don’t do much but still feel guilty for some reason

Image credits: waketechcc (not the actual photo)

Image credits: rommateisadumba*s

Image credits: Linking Paths (not the actual photo)

Image credits: rommateisadumba*s

The feeling is eating them inside so the redditor went online for some consolation

The Original Poster (OP) turned to the antiwork community on Reddit with a request for advice to deal with their guilt and anxiety. Having in mind the community they came to, it’s clear that the guilt and anxiety are caused by their job.

It all probably started with a morning like any other, but the Teams meeting the OP joined brought bad news. The redditor and a bunch of other people are being laid off in two months, but until then they should “remain professional”, carry on with their work and train their replacements.

People in the comments were terribly confused how this can be counted as a lay-off if the OP and their coworkers are being replaced. They also didn’t understand where the company found the audacity to ask the people they were firing to train their replacements.

Understandably, the OP was not in a mood to train their replacements or work at all, allowing the company to deal with angry clients and piles of work increasing in a geometric progression. At this point the only thing they should care about is looking for new jobs while getting paid to do nothing for the last weeks at their work.

However, the OP can’t help but feel guilty for doing nothing and being away from their laptop despite how horribly their employer is treating them. At the same time, when they do open their laptop and see all the tasks that need to be done, they get overwhelmed with anxiety.

Image credits: Joseph Echeverria (not the actual photo)

The biggest advice commenters could give to the OP was to make use of their time and search for new jobs. They tried convincing the redditor that there is no reason to feel guilty and tried to show their situation in different perspectives to make them see that.

Most likely a lot of them have experienced something similar too as according to Layoffs.fyi, in 2023, over 230k tech employees were fired, compared to 165k employees in 2022. And 40 percent of Americans have been laid off or terminated in any way at least once. From those, 28 percent were laid off in the past two years. It’s so common that almost half of Americans have layoff anxiety.

The part that bothered the readers the most was that the company framed the termination as a layoff, reasons for which may be “when companies aim to cut costs, due to a decline in demand for their products or services, seasonal closure, or during an economic downturn,” according to Investopedia.

If a company is hiring people to replace the workers they terminated because of costs, that doesn’t make sense, so commenters came to the conclusion that the company is paying the new workers less as the company most likely is moving the jobs overseas where labor costs are lower.

The New York Times states that OP’s situation is quite common: “In an effort to cut costs, many companies are shifting to cheaper labor sources: freelancers, temporary workers, even computer programs that automate tasks altogether.”

So if the company is only looking out for what’s best for it, the OP can relax and not beat themselves up for not having motivation to work knowing their end date. How would you have felt in their situation? Do you understand where the guilt is coming from? What would be your advice to calm down? Let us know in the comments!

People in the comments were not entirely sure why would they feel guilty for slacking but advised them to start searching for a new job