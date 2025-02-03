Crazy Pet Lady Dating Stories Part 2

ADVERTISEMENT

I find it quite therapeutic to laugh at my personal life and draw my favorite, sometimes embarrassing moments in the dating world. My only problem is, there are too many fun stories and too little time to draw.

Breakup

When we break up, you don’t only break up with me, you break up with my pets, too. Usually, my dogs handle this well, however, this time Kaiserschmarrn’s loyalties were compromised. I can’t blame her, she grew up her whole life knowing Him.

BobbyPin adopted the out-of-sight-out-of-mind mentality and life went on for her.

Loki was the usual polite herself, whenever we meet with him, he greets him, not too enthusiastically, but amicably.

Grím took my side, but is happy to see him, whenever he gets a chance.

The Dog Guy #1

There are two types of dog owners:

1. Those who let their dog have fun

2. Those whom I try to avoid

I mean, come on, you have a labrador retriever and you would expect him not to take advantage of a muddy puddle when the opportunity presents itself? Get a poodle.

The Dog Trainer #2

Dog trainers are self-centered, egotistic, and insanely vain in their dogs’ performance (myself included). So it’s a constant battle of who has the better dog – whatever the better dog means.

I chose dogs with extremely high food motivation for work, it has its advantages and many disadvantages, as well. There comes a dog trainer guy with his dog who basically eats with a silver fork and only from a ceramic bowl and gives me a lecture on how I should train my dogs.

So, no, no. Thank you. I am not taking my work home. Please, find someone else.

The Dog Groomer

This guy inspires me a lot, even though I haven’t known him for long. We sometimes walk our dogs together and every, I mean, every time he takes his dogs home and gives them a bath because they are a bit dirty.

Something I just cannot comprehend. TBH, I don’t go to dog shows regularly.

So basically two-thirds of the date goes with him washing his dogs and arguing with me to wash my dogs too.

Family Council

Whenever a new relationship begins, there’s a point when the family council gathers to decide whether the candidate stays or goes.

The rules are really simple, my pets were here first, if they like you, you can stay, if they don’t, I’ll get your coat.

On the Third Date

Normal people give flowers or chocolate. Something simple, yet something that shows the person cares. Dog guys buy a schnauzer puppy and leave her with me for a few months until she is back from abroad…

Hair… hair everywhere Part 1

Having dogs around means hair, a lot of it. Having a girl around is not much different.