Internet user ‘wheneverybodyiswatching’ went viral online after he asked the internet to spill the tea about the “craziest event” they survived. The net took him up on this, and tens of thousands of people revealed their scariest and most dangerous life experiences. Scroll down to read their eerie stories.

At some point in your life, you’ve likely found yourself in the middle of a dangerous situation. And you only made it out in one piece because you either listened to your instincts ringing the alarm bells, or due to sheer dumb luck. It’s moments like these that ground you and make you grateful for what you have.

#1 Almost eaten by a mountain lion walking into work in the middle of the night to cover a shift.

#2 Survived bacterial meningitis at 17. I had never even heard of it. I just remembered having the worst headache of my life. My parents thought I was over exaggerating we went to the ER and they said if I waited one more day I would have died.

#3 Was hiking in the Grand Canyon, walking down a narrow path to the bottom. I sliped and fell on loose rocks. I started to slide to the edge, my sister caught me by the collar of my shirt. My feet were dangling off the edge of a 80 ft drop

#4 I was carjacked at gunpoint. They told me to walk away and don’t look back, I called police when I got away and they came. My car was found exactly where I was carjacked at, with the keys locked inside and everything. It turns out it wouldn’t start for them. I kept that car for two more years and traded it in. It never stopped on me or anything.

#5 I was stabbed in my face as a kid, was almost left in a burning classroom and was shot at on a Halloween night. Survived 7 car accidents….but this story is on to be continued

#6 I had an ectopic pregnancy. I did not know I was pregnant at all. But this one morning my body kept feeling like it was failing. I told my kids father to rush me to the emergency room and he thought I would get over it but I couldn’t even keep my head up I kept blacking out until i screamed at him I need to go I feel like I’m dying. So he took me and they ran tests. Found out what was going on and rushed me to get surgery and right when they opened me up the ectopic burst.

#7 Woke up about 30 seconds before a tornado started destroying my house. No sirens or alerts had gone off yet but i woke up with just enough time to get dressed, grab my dog, and take shelter. everyone made it out with out a scratch but the place was destroyed.



#8 I was mauled by a pitbull at the age of 4 and required over a hundred stitches to put my head back together. I have extreme frontal lobe damage from this and have almost no fear response to things, i get an anger response instead.

#9 apartment fire. the only reason we and 10 others didn't die from smoke inhalation in our sleep was because a postal worker decided to start his route 3 hours early and saw the apartment building completely engulfed. he went door to door banging and screaming fire.

#10 I was almost kidnapped in Walmart in Orlando in the middle of the day as an adult. It was an older woman baiting me for 2 men.

#11 My ex left me stranded in a dangerous part of Mexico. I didn’t have money or a place to stay. Thankfully my uber driver didn’t take advantage of me and some distant family members came to get me

#12 Totalled my truck somehow there wasn't a scratch on me

#13 I got caught in a riptide when I was like 6 and when I finally made it out, I was on the other side of the beach miles away, sunburnt like a mf, and I had to walk until I found a lifeguard stand.

#14 Aurora, Colorado 2016. Century 16 movie theater... shall I say more?.....

#15 I ate a entire bag of pumpkin seeds, with the shell still on. The shells don’t entirely dissolve in your stomach acid. I felt like I was pooping out a tree

#16 I was hit by a truck as a pedestrian crossing the street last year. The truck was going 40 mph and I bounced off of it and landed in someone’s yard. I left with 5 fractures and a concussion. But I’m alive and walking

#17 I was a young college student working part time at a Kmart in Kansas City, MO.The strangest man came through my checkout line. He was very tall he was talking to himself and laughing. He had a weird body odor. He had some generic gym shoes he was claiming were on sale. I went and got the manager. He continued to talk to himself and laugh. Thank God I listened to my instincts. Come to find out that man was Kenneth McDuff. A serial killer that had escaped

#18 I gave a guy a ride home so he didnt have to get in the car with his drunk friend. Drunk friend followed us to the house. He got out of his truck walked up to me sitting in my car waiting for gas money. He pointed a gun in my face and immediately pulled the trigger. It was empty.

#19 Survived Covid in the beginning of the pandemic. Turns out I was at one of the first super-spreader events in the U.S. in Feb 2020. About a week later I was eating lunch and finished half my sandwich before feeling like the cold I was coming down with was taking a turn. Put the sandwich in the fridge, emailed my professor I wouldn’t be in class, took cold medicine, and went to sleep. I don’t remember much during the worst of it, just waking up to take medicine and going back to sleep. Called the hospital at one point because I had a fever of 103 but they told me to stay in my dorm. Woke up in the middle of the night one night starving, went to the fridge and saw my sandwich was moldy. I thought it had been a few days. It had actually been a week and a half. I still deal with the damage covid did to my body to this day.

#20 We had this blind donkey named Kevin that lived on our family ranch. One night our dog Sergio goes missing(again) so me and my sister go out looking for him. We think we see him but turns out it’s a mountain lion cub… before we realize, mama lion is walking towards us. Me and my sister start sprinting home while mama lion is gaining on us. We yell at the top of our lungs for our dad but end up waking up Kevin(he’s really sensitive to loud noise)He breaks out of his enclosure and frantically starts neighing and running around in circles. Me and my sister are in a full on sprint to the house. I turn around and see Kevin full on BODYSLAM this mountain lion at like 30mph. Both of them take a tumble. The mountain lion runs off back into the dark…Kevin ends up passing away a few years later from a bladder infection. R.I.P Kevin, he saved our lives that night. I miss him (he was technically a mule)

#21 my “friend” gave me 14 tequila shots after I told her I was in active severe alcohol addiction. She gave all the other girls water shots to give me the illusion we all drank the same amount. I vomited profusely and passed out for 6+ hours and she never called an ambulance. She was extremely jealous of me and it nearly killed me. It was attempted murder.

#22 me and my best friend were chased by a man in downtown st louis , he had a metal crowbar and I turned around and he was inches from my face and I swear to god he had black eyes. I stood there in shock . something made him pause and then start walking away

#23 I was waitressing at red lobster. A coworker needed to leave so I finished out her last table for her. It was a young couple and a baby. They left and I quickly ran to the table and cleaned it so I could leave too! As I walked to the back of the restaurant a car drove through the red lobster and made that table and chairs I just cleaned a pancake and filled the restaurant with smoke. One minute sooner, or that family staying 4 more minutes and we’d all be messed up or gone.

#24 So when I was younger my mom took me and all 5 of my older siblings to the mall. I was 5. I was playing around in the store playing hide and seek and I lost all of them. I checked everywhere, I started crying I ran out of the store and I said I lost my mommy. All of these adults were sitting around the seated area. A lady stood up, she came over and said she was going to bring me to the office. She took my hand and slowly started pulling me while she walked. She turned the corner and I saw the exit of the mall. She was not taking me to the office. As we are walking past the store my family was in, there were posters on the windows. But one open crack in the window where you could see out of the store. I turned and saw them checking out, by gods grace my sister turned and she saw me being dragged out of the mall. She booked it and pulled me away from that lady. Still remember it vividly to this day. Couldn’t sleep for months.

#25 Hit a deer going 75 in my softtop Camaro. Rolled 5-6 times and broke my neck in multiple places. There was a 1% chance I’d survive but be paralyzed from the neck down. I survived and am not paralyzed at all. I prayed to god the entire time my car was rolling. “God please save me, god please save me”

#26 Did h IV and when i went into rehab the nurse came to take my BP and i said “oh no i’m about to go down” woke up in the ER, had a blood infection, almost died, and now I’m about to hit 7 years sober.

#27 Moved out of my dads trap house in high school bc of his addiction & days later his house was shot up. His gf was shot in the head sitting on my bed in my old room. It was supposed to be me. RIP Abbie

#28 drank wayyy to much in a foreign country that i only speak a bit of the language, woke up passed out on the sidewalk and this random man helped me back to my hostel and i had lost my phone so i couldn’t do anything and i was so drunk i actually couldn’t do anything anyway. he walked me back to my hostel cause i had my room card on me and he google mapped it and helped me get back at 4:30 am. i asked him why he was helping me and he said ‘God’ so i believe God sent me a guardian angel

#29 Me and cousin walking by a supposedly dry pond around the age 5-6 with no one around and wanted to cross it. When trying to do so we sunk into deep black mud to our shoulders and kept sinking. His dog heard our cries for help and ran over and let us grab his tail even tho it hurt him and pulled us out to safety

#30 Caught in a riptide in Rio de Janeiro (Barra de Tijuca). Huge waves, maybe 10ft. No rest, as soon as a wave crashed and all the foam subsided, another one crashed, so was difficult to catch breath and reorient. Surfer heard me yell for help and swam 100 meters to get me.

#31 When I was 8, I lived in Arizona and was friends with this neighbor girl whose dad was dating a woman obsessed with porcelain dolls. Their house was packed with them (shelves, couches, everywhere). We weren’t even allowed to breathe near them. One day I went over and my friend wasn’t home, so I asked her dad when she’d be back. He just stared at me… smiling. No words. Then he started chasing me, grinning the whole time. I bolted home, locked the door, and went back to playing video games like it was just a weird day. A few days later, we found out he’d unalived two women (including a neighbor I knew). He claimed space aliens 👽 made him do it. The dolls? All stuffed with 💊. Never saw my friend again… and the dad’s name was Robert Moody (this was in Tucson btw). You can look up the story. He finally passed away a few years ago in prison, so I finally felt comfortable sharing this story.

#32 when i was 14 I walked down to 711 it was later evening g dark already I was followed and herded into the ally by a group of 4 men only to realize there were 3 more already waiting in the ally i wouldn't say I was left unscathed they beat me but I left woke up with my dignity still thank god I had a concussion 4 broke. ribs ,fractured leg ,and a knife wound, a dog is what scared them off the dog layer with me till help came

#33 I was at church, they had restrooms like the school ones..that day I decided to go use the restroom alone I didn’t take my phone or anything, i never thought to turn around while entering the restroom and as soon as I get into a stall a man enters the restroom and locks the main door and stands in front of my stall trying to unlock it trying to get to me idk how but for a quick second he went into the stall next to me still tryna get to me and idk how i managed to escape but I did it

#34 my brother's friend put a pistol to my head when we were shooting in an open field. he thought it was empty and had full intention to pull the trigger. then raised it above my head and shot. it had one bullet left. that memory stuck with me forever

#35 I died 2 times on the way to the hospital because of a staph infection in my stomach and intestines.

#36 I wS ejected out of a car that was going 135 I flew over trees and tucked and rolled. the car landed upside down on top my friend Teresa. I kept her conscious until the ems came. my friend from high school Harold was an emt I was in the backseat of a 2 door mustang I don't know how I got ejected. it was like I was watching myself fly through the air. everyone lived.

#37 A homeless man was getting ready to attack me and my daughter at a transit station and a flock of pegions creates a barrier between us while two pegions escorted us across the street to safety. Amen!

#38 walking home alone at night at 14. got to the alley by my house and heard someone behind me. it was a man who had no business being there. I live on a dead end and he wasn't one of my neighbors. I heard him coming up behind me quicker and he then got attacked by 3 stray cats I had been feeding

#39 got stuck in a riptide w my best friend we thought we were goners when these giant men on surfboards saved us it was out of a movie

#40 I bled to death. All the way out. Dr had no idea how I came back.

#41 I was driving home from work one day after picking my 3 kids up from my mother who lived 2 towns away from me (about 25 miles) it was my 7th day in a row working and I was extremely exhausted during the drive home. I tried everything to keep myself awake and was frantically slapping myself at some point so I wouldn’t crash my car. I somehow drifted off and unconsciously drove through an entire town, which would be the equivalent of about 5 miles. I woke up, still driving, still in my lane, and my kids were still calm in the backseat as if nothing happened. Jesus literally took the wheel and protected us and other drivers on that road ‼️DO NOT DRIVE TIRED ‼️NO MATTER HOW SHORT THE DRIVE IS PLEASE DONT RISK YOUR LIFE‼️

#42 I always thought riptides were under the waves, that they would drag you under. My boyfriend and I got stuck in one and didn’t realize because we were just above water floating the whole time. We swam so hard for shore for 45 minutes and would only move inches. We were so panicked trying to stay above water and were getting exhausted that we couldn’t think straight to realize to move out and to the side. For a while I thought we died and went to hell and that hell was just going to be swimming to shore for eternity and never getting anywhere. We had a small body board and we would have been dead without it. We were in the ocean with no lifeguards. Eventually we got pushed out and over enough that we were out of the tide and we made it back to shore after another 20 minutes of trying to swim exhausted. I will never ever underestimate the power of the ocean again. Only once we were out of fight mode did we realize we should have treated it like a riptide from the get.

#43 My husband fell asleep at the wheel and flipped. I was calling him because he was REAL late getting back home. A cop answered and said "Ma'am people don't walk Away from a wreck like this ...." my dad raced me to the hospital. Husband walked out bruised and unharmed otherwise

#44 My psychotic parents tried to poison me slowly because I found evidence of crimes they’ve committed. I realized what they were doing after stumbling on a random article about how a certain household item is used to unalive people bc the symptoms are similar to the flu so it can go undetected for a while. I connected the dots, they didn’t like that. My dad called the police and said I hit him even with no injuries and my mom backed up his story. They intentionally made me homeless with a TRO. I had no car, no money, no hope. 3 months later and I’m living in a beach house and fully regained the weight I lost when I was extremely sick. God is good.

#45 overdosed 3 times, was jumped by 3 women who were way bigger than me, survived two major car crashes that could’ve killed me, the more recent one the seatbelt malfunctioned and my head cracked the windshield. survived DV and abuse.

#46 Went camping in Alaska with a girls group. Got hypothermia and felt all the stages of it that night until we stopped moving, talking and shivering. I woke in someone’s car with the heat on and an ambulance pulling up. How did they find us in time? A woman at the camp had a dream that the girls in our tent died of hypothermia and she came to check on us.

#47 I survived falling off a mountian at 11,000 ft on a 4 wheeler. not a scrape on me. completly totaled the ATV. I jumped 6 ft straight into the air to avoid it following me down the mountian.

#48 God wasn’t done with me

#49 A man tried to murder my whole family in the middle of the night because he was obsessed with my teenage brother. I’ve also almost gotten kidnapped as a kid. A man tried to walk off with me & no one noticed. I saved myself

#50 I woke up one morning for school extremely tired but decided to go. I told myself I would head home for 11am and go back to bed. I was going to take a bus but there’s was a huge storm so I stayed behind for a bit; also my friend got caught up in a meeting so I waited for him. I just wanted to go home and was getting frustrated. I finally catch a later bus home and start walking to my street; the entire thing was blocked off with crime scene tape and 5 police cars… there was an active shooter on my street at 11am.

#51 I walked out as the Walmart shooter in El Paso walked in

#52 Had bacterial meningitis at 1 yrs old n the drs told my mom if I didn’t make it there within 15 more minutes I woulda died. Was in a coma for two weeks n only came out deaf in one ear. Consider myself very lucky and blessed.

#53 November 5th, 2021… astroworld

#54 My mom was walking me and my siblings to daycare, as we’re walking we pass a jewelry store that’s getting robbed. The police drove on the grass and pull up to the curb and just start shooting at the man robbing the store. We were in the middle of everything and they just opened fire. My mom yanked us and ran, thankfully we weren’t injured but sheesh

#55 I was at the Xuxa stage show where Jimmy Savile was a spectator and the pageant agents even left me alone with him. he had pictures of me. I got chased out of the agency and fled to Connecticut with my mom for reporting it. it might be significant to mention, I was in a few of the same pageant circuit events as Jonbennet but of course Jimmy Savile victims and their words aren't worth the ink on the paper.



#56 my harness was broken on a laying down roller coaster and the only things that were holding me on were the ankle straps and the guys next to me that were holding my arms

#57 I was living with a friend during the winter and it had snowed almost three feet of snow. I had a doctor's appointment that could have been rescheduled for a month later. something told me to dig my little purple s10 out of the snow. it took me two hours. I almost gave up. I ended up making it. it was snowing so hard I could barely see. when I got to this appointment I told the secretary I lost 54 pounds in 3 months and thought I had an ED. two hours after taking me to the ER the doctors said I had leukemia and they needed to start chemo that week because I had weeks to live if I didn't. around the same time the appointment would have been rescheduled. im still in remission today because of that voice telling me to go.

#58 Racing in Utah mountains and went off trail and got separated from my group. wandered around for a bit looking for my way back when I crossed paths with a mountain lion. I slowly lowered myself to the ground and we had a stare off for a good 20 minutes before she got disinterested and walked away.

#59 Lost 6 of my 8 pints of blood and died on the table. Was brought back by 3 nuns ...whi were invisible to everyone else. They were my angels.

#60 I can’t say unscathed but I was shot point blank in the jaw with a 38. Special and the bullet somehow ricochet it went in my chin and came out of my neck and also grazed my shoulder god was definitely with me that night.

#61 I was flying into Vegas during a storm. got hit by 2 micro bursts. the first made us do a barrel roll. the second made us slam into the runway at 200mph. no one was hurt. crazy.

#62 walked into a cave as a teenager not realizing it would soon fill up with water. Got swept up in the waves and was slammed multiple times into the rocks. Came out with some bruises and some scrapes but alive.

#63 Almost unalived during a home invasion ( I’m wasn’t the intruder). They put me in the bathroom and had the gun to my head. They let me live but sometimes I wonder if I’m still alive.

#64 Brutally attacked in my own vehicle while driving in a snow storm. Hit by my own rear view mirror and dash cam along with a closed fist. Blinded by my own blood. Crashed into a parked vehicle while he laughed

#65 Drove down from Alaska to escape DV and slept in the mountains for a couple nights. My car broke down in the first city I came upon in Washington. If it broke down in the mountains I don't think I would've been here.

#66 Got a ride from a stranger and he drove me around an abandoned building and wouldn’t stop. I convinced him I liked him and to come see me at work later that night. He finally took me home with expectations of seeing me later. Of course I had him escorted out when I saw him that night