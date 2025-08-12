ADVERTISEMENT

As a parent, there are many things you could do to a child that could cause them lifelong trauma. It could be various forms of physical and mental mistreatment, sibling favoritism, or giving them a name that they’d be ashamed to carry or say out loud. 

A Reddit thread from a few years ago explored some of the worst baby names ever bestowed upon a person. While some were tolerable enough, others were so bad, you’d likely wonder what the parents were thinking (if they were, at all). 

Scroll through the list and maybe have a few laughs, but if you’re planning to have children, be sure not to commit the same mistakes these people did. 

#1

Sad young girl resting her face on her hand, reflecting pain caused by horrible names like Jam Metallica. Areola.

I know someone who literally named their daughter... Areola.

I asked "you know what that is, right?" And she was like "I know but the sound of the word is her name, not the meaning." My response? " Tell that to her classmates in 5th grade when they won't stop bullying her over her name..." Poor kid.

NoCompetitiveHum:
This is edging close to ab**ive.

littleln , Getty Images / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #2

    Two young boys outdoors, one comforting the other, illustrating the impact of horrible names on children’s lifelong pain. King and his brother Prince.

    brianna_sometimes:
    We know who the favorite is.

    Shynerbock12 , Omar Lopez / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #3

    Three young boys with backpacks standing outdoors, illustrating the impact of horrible names on children. Triplets named Joy, Joyful and Joyfulness.

    Hamsternoir:
    If ever there is a trio doomed to a lifetime of crippling depression and therapy it's those three.

    ayoboris16 , Getty Images / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #4

    Toddler wearing sunglasses and a backwards cap outdoors, reflecting on unusual names causing lifelong pain. I knew a Smerlin once. We all called him Smerlin of Smamelot.

    gardenhoze14 , Andriyko Podilnyk / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    stevecampitelli65 avatar
    SCamp
    SCamp
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Now, I’m sorry, I am, but Smerlin of Smamelot is funny 😂

    #5

    Two smiling young girls with blonde hair in pink shirts, illustrating examples from jam Metallica horrible names. My friend's sister named her twins Danger and Fury.

    1questions:
    That’s just asking for trouble really.

    domestic_omnom , Tim Bish / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    charlenewilbur_1 avatar
    CMW
    CMW
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I love the name Fury for a girl. My ex has a friend whose daughter is named that. And she’s a ginger!!

    #6

    Young girl holding a star wand indoors, representing children affected by unusual Jam Metallica names. Gynyfyr

    Pronounce: Jennifer.

    SpiritAxolotl:
    Do the parents have any history with epilepsy?
    Because they had a stroke making that name.

    anon , Chris Hardy / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    tonypott avatar
    Heffalump
    Heffalump
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If a Welsh person read that aloud, it would sound pretty much like Jennifer. I'm an English guy living in Wales, and it seemed obvious and not too weird to me: just a parent's compromise between 'I want to call her Jennifer' and 'I want her to have a Welsh name'.

    #7

    Young girl wearing a pink shirt looking thoughtful, representing children affected by horrible names in the Jam Metallica list. Coworker grew up with a girl named Kelly Kelly Kelly.

    Jimbo--- , serjan midili / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #8

    Three young boys standing close together indoors, illustrating challenges related to horrible names and lifelong pain. Well they weren't babies, but at the summer camp where I worked this summer. 3 brothers: Honor, Heritage, and believe it or not, Henceforth. I felt a little bad for those kids.

    fabook , Adam Winger / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #9

    Boy swinging high on a playground swing, enjoying outdoor playtime under clear blue sky, reflecting joy and freedom. I was at the park with my nephew last week and a woman started calling for her son to get off the swings. His name was Messiah. That seems like a lot to live up to!

    BatmansKhaleesi , Myles Tan / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #10

    Child dressed as devil with red horns and black mask, illustrating unusual and horrible names causing lifelong pain. Best friend's cousin named his son Lucifer. Not a joke. Wish it was.

    Biirdly , Getty Images / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    stevecampitelli65 avatar
    SCamp
    SCamp
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There was famous case in Japan in the early 90s of a couple that wanted to call their baby son Akuma (Devil) and the authorities said no, and wouldn’t approve it on the certification. Last I heard, they never did

    #11

    Man cooking pasta in a busy kitchen with chefs in the background, illustrating jam metallica concept humorously. Jamie Oliver the chefs kids. One of them is named BUDDY BEAR MAURICE.

    OtterCat79725:
    And people trust him to cook. All his kids are stupidly named.
    Poppy Honey Rosie, age 19, born March 2002
    Daisy Boo Pamela, age 18, born April 2003
    Petal Blossom Rainbow, age 12, born April 2009
    Buddy Bear Maurice, age 11, born September 2010
    River Rocket, age 5, August 2016
    Some taken individually are fine like River, Daisy or Poppy but then you add some more bulls**t and its just awful.

    OtterCat79725 , Scandic Hotels / wikimedia Report

    tonypott avatar
    Heffalump
    Heffalump
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We're known by our first and last names: no one cares what our middle names are: they just serve to give us a sporting chance of not having the same initials as half the people we know.

    #12

    Adult holding newborn baby in a hospital setting, illustrating impact of horrible names on children’s lifelong pain and identity. They named the kid Tic Tac because it was smaller than the average newborn, like what.

    SpiritAxolotl , Christian Bowen / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #13

    Two smiling children outdoors, depicting the impact of unusual names like Jam Metallica on lifelong experiences. A girl named Berlin-Germany. And she had a brother Dublin-Ireland.

    erpods:
    They had to have been conceived in these places.

    bigdaddymax33 , Getty Images / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    davebaxter avatar
    Dave Baxter
    Dave Baxter
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Surely the city name alone should've been enough, without having to add the country, too?

    #14

    Children playing on a playground with slides and swings, enjoying outdoor fun near a lake under green trees. Noodles and Papoose.

    I heard these 2 magical names uttered in a single sentence by a woman. "Noodles! Put Papoose down!".

    MrScribz , Oakville Dude / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    davebaxter avatar
    Dave Baxter
    Dave Baxter
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How to reinforce the rest of the world's opinion that you're already an idiot.

    #15

    Two young children standing by a lake, illustrating themes of lifelong pain from horrible names given by parents. Blue and Pinky, brother and sister, their surname is Green


    So yeah Blue Green and Pinky Green.

    Scribb74 , Meritt Thomas / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #16

    Young boy with helmet riding a bike outdoors, illustrating examples of horrible names that cause lifelong pain. Boy. True story.

    anon , Getty Images / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    stevecampitelli65 avatar
    SCamp
    SCamp
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well I understand Colleen in Irish Gaelic is literally ‘Girl’ so there’s that

    #17

    Two young children showing affection while representing the impact of horrible names on lifelong pain in families. Twins Adam and Eve. Twins Jett and Deezel (like if you're going to play matchy, at least spell Diesel correctly).

    Lenaballerina , Jennifer Kalenberg / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    ange_marsden avatar
    Ange Marsden
    Ange Marsden
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Um...siblings called Adam and Eve is a little incestuous...

    #18

    Smiling baby girl wearing a large yellow bow headband outdoors, illustrating examples of horrible names affecting children. Jam Metallica for a baby girl.

    Commander_Doom14:
    If you absolutely must name your daughter after a rock/metal group, Pearl works just fine.

    wordofmouthrevisited , Christian Bowen / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    eddakamphues avatar
    Edda Kamphues
    Edda Kamphues
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I taught a child called Linkin. Because his dad liked Linkin Park.

    #19

    Newborn baby crying in the arms of a masked doctor during delivery in a hospital, related to horrible baby names topic. I knew a doctor that collected unusual baby names. One lady was actually going to name her baby girl Chlamydia. The lady who puts names on birth certificates refused and told the lady what it meant. In a kindergarten class a little boy had 23 letters in his name. It was unpronounceable. Everyone called him a nickname "Trey" ( not the name) Even his family called him "Trey". It was sad. Why name a kiddo something no one can pronounce.

    Longjumping_Pain_470 , Jonathan Borba / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    stevecampitelli65 avatar
    SCamp
    SCamp
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Haven’t come across an ‘Abcde’ (pron. Absody) yet. Yep, it’s out there in the wild

    #20

    Smiling boy playing outdoors, illustrating the impact of jam Metallica and other horrible names on children’s lives. Occultist Diablo. Who would name their sweet boy such an awful name?

    Individual_Serious , Mariela Ferbo / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    davebaxter avatar
    Dave Baxter
    Dave Baxter
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Such a shame that parents so cleaky lacking any maturity can still breed, regardless.

    #21

    Three young girls wearing backpacks, smiling and talking outside a school building, representing unique kid names. The was a girl in my class named Chardonnay.

    Logical-Ad2288 , Getty Images / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #22

    Young girl struggling with wrapped presents, illustrating emotional pain linked to unusual names causing lifelong issues. I have a cousin named Merry Christmas. As if Christmas wasn't bad enough. No, she wasn't born on the 25th. She was born Dec. 23rd.


    From that same side of the family. My other cousin named his son Xyz. I don't even know how to pronounce it.


    I also know at least 2 people whose name is April. Yeah, normal. Except one was born in March, the other in May.

    throwAheyyyAccount , Mike Cox / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #23

    A boy named Shrek started in my local school. A few years later his sister, Fiona, also started school there.

    anon Report

    #24

    Teacher helping a young boy in a classroom, illustrating challenges faced by children with unusual names and lifelong pain. My mom is a teacher and one year she taught someone named Rusty Pots.

    Rose_Clan , Getty Images / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #25

    Close-up of a young person with curly hair and blue eyes outdoors, representing unusual names causing lifelong pain. I've met 2 people named after the lord of the rings characters. one being Frodo, and the other being Eowyn. now, I love LOTR, but that's just too much. one of them came to resent their name so much that they refused to consume any of the media.

    mr-blindsight , Warner Bros. Report

    #26

    Smiling boy holding a yellow skateboard behind his shoulders, representing children affected by horrible names. I met a young man named Jor-El.

    Yes, as in Jor-El, father of Kal-El who became Superman on Earth.

    CowboySpencer , Getty Images / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #27

    Young boy outdoors with a large backpack, illustrating unusual names that cause lifelong pain to children. Went to school with a guy named Cedar and his last name was Post. I always wonder what his parents were thinking.

    jellyschoomarm , Getty Images / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #28

    Thunderbird, Winter Star, Rainbow, Baby Girl.

    Culturally not that weird, but day to day life outside of the Rez, strong names to live with.

    ghastlyglittering Report

    davebaxter avatar
    Dave Baxter
    Dave Baxter
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Very 60's hippie vibe... when people consumed a lot of mind-altering dr#gs.

    #29

    Dark brown horse with long mane standing against a muted sky, illustrating themes of Jam Metallica and unusual names. Had a guy I worked with named Stallion. Stallion is from India.

    pirate737 , Lara Baeriswyl / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #30

    There was a boy named Nemo and a girl named Jello at the elementary school I went to back in 2010.

    SheepDotX Report

    #31

    I work at a preschool. We once had a child named Nebula.

    buzzywuzzy75 Report

    #32

    I knew a guy names Don Phan. Surprisingly he was born before the pokemon donphan was released.

    I met two brothers once named Cain and Abel. Cain hasn't killed Abel yet.

    anon Report

    #33

    Sad young boy sitting behind curtains at home, illustrating emotional impact of horrible names on children. Quevahn (pronounced Kevin).

    liv_free_or_die , Lia Bekyan / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #34

    I knew someone named Aquanet. Also, a kid named Collin, but mom wanted a "unique" spelling, she spelled it Colon, poor kid.

    BlackWidow21968 Report

    #35

    Knew someone who’s name was Rubella.

    minombrevanillamamba Report

    #36

    Tiaralynn-Angel. I laughed. We don’t speak anymore. Nothing was lost.

    Trixgrl Report

    #37

    Young boy smiling while hugging a white cat wrapped in a blanket, illustrating lifelong pain from horrible names. Joey Jojo Junior Shabadoo.

    stryph42 , Kateryna Hliznitsova / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #38

    I currently have a Hayhey and an Aristotle in my class.

    Simple_Significance_ Report

    #39

    A young girl named Nemesis.

    EntrepreneurOk7513 Report

    #40

    Kavanah (alternative to Cavanaugh) but people kept calling her Cabana and it's just terrible.

    _ism_ Report

    #41

    Greg, for a girl.

    Adventurous-Dish-485 Report

    #42

    Young boy in a dim room with sunlight stripes on his face, representing children affected by horrible names. I knew a boy named Shadow in elementary school.

    blackday44 , Glenn M Horgan / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #43

    I worked at an after school program in college. There was a little boy there named Thunder. His older brother Storm would come pick him up.

    cocobeanz33 Report

    #44

    I had a friend named Lyric. Yes her name was Lyric.

    Limitz24 Report

    davebaxter avatar
    Dave Baxter
    Dave Baxter
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No.44 - The first name on this entire list which I find to be rather beautiful, as well as unusual.

    #45

    Knew a guy named Jasmine he went by Jazz.

    rorwhs04 Report

    #46

    Tiffany.

    He was a big black dude.

    beleth____ Report

    #47

    Corinthian and Leviticus.

    anon Report

    eddakamphues avatar
    Edda Kamphues
    Edda Kamphues
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Clearly god fearing parents. Maybe the next one will be Genesis. Or they could have just gone with Matthew, John and Paul.

    #48

    Xerox.

    anon Report

    davebaxter avatar
    Dave Baxter
    Dave Baxter
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well, at least it's very unlikely anyone else would try to copy a name like that...

    #49

    Harley Davidson she didn't know who the father was only that he rode a Harley Davidson.

    Imthatjohnnie Report

    #50

    Met a pair of toddler twin boys named Remington and Ruger.

    1-800-eatmyshorts Report

    #51

    My sister's friend named her child Carodie. Pronounced Carrot-y.

    Presumably because Rutabega-ish was too lengthy.

    LisesPiecesWA Report

    #52

    Blue Pyramid (first and middle names)

    And I know I'm going to not get this totally right, but it was something like

    Madysynn Ayshlynn

    It was just an ungodly number of y's and n's in that name.

    There was also a family I knew who they were putting a double-N somewhere in each of the grandchildren's names, which is fine. But one of the boys they decided to name him Brian with two n's in it...so they named him Brionne.

    deagh Report

    #53

    Not so much forenames, but seen a few wild middle names.

    I worked in a school and the three that stand out are:

    1. Kenny Stevie Shankley Paisely [long line of Liverpool FC legends]

    2. Tupac.

    3. Budweiser.

    anon Report

    davebaxter avatar
    Dave Baxter
    Dave Baxter
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    At least one of the parents of each loved football, music... & weak lager?!?

    #54

    I knew a lady who waited a year to name her baby, and, after all that time to decide, ended up with “abcde”. Pronounced (abb - sid- é). Horrific.

    FriskyJanitor Report

    #55

    Hilton and Sheraton. I’m not kidding.

    flowerfaeirie Report

    #56

    Kiwi and Sunshine, met them in a mental hospital, that was their real names. they were pretty chill.

    Rayne42106 Report

    #57

    Kale. the guy is nice and cool and all but what the heck was going through his parents head thinking naming their kid after a vegetable.

    Gayest-Cloud Report

    #58

    KVIIIlyn. Pronounced "Katelyn," just uses the Roman numerals for 8.

    Amazing_Excuse_3860 Report

    #59

    I know someone who knows someone who knows someone who named their kid Shampoo.

    Imperfect_Beluga Report

    davebaxter avatar
    Dave Baxter
    Dave Baxter
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    At least it's (slightly) better than calling them Realpoo...?

    #60

    My moms cousin named her son Cuthbert. They call him “Cutty” for short.

    bump_a_dump Report

    davebaxter avatar
    Dave Baxter
    Dave Baxter
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Perfectly normal name... for a child born a coupl'a hundred years ago. And why on earth not call him "Bert" for short?!?

    #61

    Abcde but said like ab-sid-ey. She is in my sons class. I wish i was joking!

    InstanceQuirky Report

    #62

    Sno White, 9th grade classmate.

    cmac1425 Report

    #63

    My brother-in-law was banned from naming when he threw out "Justice America" for my niece. His own mother just looked at him, dead faced, and told him f**k no.

    Singingpineapples Report

    #64

    Jathan. Not Jason, not Nathan. Jathan.

    I tried the trick to remember his name by using it four times quickly. “Hi Jathan. Nice to meet you Jathan. How are you Jathan?”

    He looked at me and said, “Are you theriouth right now?”.

    papahet1 Report

    #65

    These girls at my Korean church were named one and two in Korean. It wasn’t that bad since they went to school here but any time a Korean person heard it it was like wtf.

    Kimchiandfries Report

    #66

    I have a friend who's naming her baby, Laurana (Laura and Anastasia), you know the female lead for 50 shades of Gray and 365 Days cause she loves those movies. I don't wanna be that baby. I feel bad for that baby. I'm sorry for that baby.

    vintageordainty Report

    davebaxter avatar
    Dave Baxter
    Dave Baxter
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Don't worry, I can't imagine anyone will relate that name to those dire movies by the time the child starts school.

    #67

    Not the craziest ever, but I’ve come across some odd spellings of normal names that made me question what the parents were thinking.

    Last year I met a Kohl (kree8tiv spelling of Cole) and a Gerrit (kree8tiv spelling of Garrett).

    Both of those guys are going to be correcting people on how to spell their names for their whole lives.

    DraytonSawyersBBQ Report

    davebaxter avatar
    Dave Baxter
    Dave Baxter
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I can understand the logic of a parent hoping their child is more memorable with a less common christian name, but I'm pretty sure that both of these are pretty standard european names.

    #68

    An extended family member had a baby during the height of Covid. They named their son Covie. I didn’t know what to say. Me: oh… that’s…original?

    kandm1983 Report

    #69

    Legend has it that the child in the nursery bed next to mine was named Meconium, because the mother heard the doctor say it and thought it was pretty.

    ITstaph Report

