We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic.
Food Thief With A Severe Allergy Steals Muslim Coworker’s Lunch, Somehow She’s The One Facing Backlash
Woman holding a lunch container in a fridge, highlighting food theft and allergy concerns at work.
Food Thief With A Severe Allergy Steals Muslim Coworker’s Lunch, Somehow She’s The One Facing Backlash

Even if you don’t really love your current job, there’s a good chance that your lunch break is one of your favorite parts of the day.

You finally get to rest your brain and body, socialize with colleagues, maybe get some fresh air, and, of course, enjoy a meal. That is, if nobody steals your food before you get to eat it.

One woman shared on Reddit the confrontation she had in her office with such a thief, and you can't help but feel sorry for the HR that had to mediate their conflict.

    This woman knew that a colleague kept taking her lunches from the office fridge

    Image credits: Prostock-studio / envato (not the actual photo)

    And eventually, he accidentally ate a meal that he was allergic to

    Image credits: DragonImages / envato (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: One_Newspaper5657

    Food theft is a common problem in many workplaces

    In any workplace, there are a few unspoken rules that HR probably doesn’t feel the need to tell all new hires, but most employees understand. Keep your voice down in the office while others are trying to work, and don’t stick your nose in anyone else’s business. Be kind to your colleagues even if they annoy you, and show up on time every day. And of course, don’t touch anyone else’s food in the fridge.

    But perhaps HR does need to be reminding every employee to keep their hands to themselves in the kitchen, because according to Zippia, one-third of workers actually admit to stealing food from colleagues. And a whopping 47% of workers say they’ve been victims of food theft at work. 

    When it comes to what lunch thieves choose to steal, Zippia reports that drinks are commonly swiped. Red Bull, juices, sodas, and special coffees seem to disappear faster than any other drinks. Food on counters and in candy bowls is often seen as fair game too. And if you bring pizza into the office, you might want to be discreet about it, as 16% of workers believe that they don’t need permission if they want to steal a slice from a colleague. 

    About ten percent of adults have a food allergy

    Image credits: Care_SMC / pexels (not the actual photo)

    While it’s always rude to swipe a coworker’s lunch, it’s especially bold (and dangerous) to do so if you have an allergy. According to Food Allergy Research & Education, one in ten adults in the United States has a food allergy. Peanut allergies in particular are the second most common food allergies in the US, and they’re often among the most serious.          

    Exposure to peanuts for someone with an allergy can be life-threatening. It can cause skin reactions such as hives or swelling, itching or tingling in and around the mouth and throat, digestive problems, tightening of the throat, shortness of breath or wheezing, runny nose, and anaphylaxis. Some people can even have symptoms from cross-contact or inhalation, without even having direct skin contact with peanuts or eating them.

    To avoid coming into contact with peanuts, the American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology recommends those with allergies be very careful about what they eat. Dining out or eating food at potlucks or prepared by strangers can pose a huge risk. Even bakeries and ice cream parlors that have peanuts present in some products might be dangerous, due to cross-contamination.  

    Companies and workers can take action to prevent food theft in offices

    Image credits: drazenphoto / envato (not the actual photo)

    Preventing food theft in the workplace is probably the last thing that HR wants to worry about, but we all know how important employee satisfaction is. And if you don’t even feel confident that your lunch will still be in the fridge waiting for you when it’s time to eat, you probably won’t feel very comfortable in your office. Essential HR recommends that companies provide workers with reminders to only eat what they bring in.

    A sign on the fridge reminding everyone to label their food and keep their hands to themselves might discourage thieves. Emails alerting everyone about food theft might be helpful as well, as it might encourage workers to keep a closer eye on one another. And it can be wise to place the lunchroom in an area that’s visible to all, so nobody can sneak in unnoticed and eat another person’s lunch without getting caught.

    But if your company isn’t doing enough to prevent theft, Essential HR suggests that employees bring “de-constructed” lunches, because thieves probably don’t want to put effort into assembling their meals. You might also try clearly labeling your food and using opaque bags or Tupperware containers, rather than leaving food in packaging that makes it clear what’s inside. And if all else fails, get a lock for your lunchbox.

    People who read her story assured the woman that she did nothing wrong and said her colleague was just reversing the victim-offender relationship

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, Senior Writer

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    denisequinby avatar
    Crystalwitch60
    Crystalwitch60
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Actually if some in a work place is allergic to nut,s then you shouldn’t even be taking food with peanuts in there in first place ,,as this is one allergy that even the mere smell of the, can trigger a bad reaction, ,that said Omar is a nasty thief and he deserved it, thou shot not steal applies to all religions ! Op NTA, n yup mark all food as contains nuts ,even if it doesn’t lol

    0
    0points
    reply
    angelm01uk avatar
    ANGEL M
    ANGEL M
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The only food that needs to be labelled in a work fridge is those items available for all. Clearly marked, COMMUNITY or such. That way no label no eating by any old person!

    0
    0points
    reply
    liuba-vercellabaglione avatar
    LilliVB
    LilliVB
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would use peanuts oil in every meal. Just a really small trickle, but enough that all my food would be off limits for him.

    0
    0points
    reply
