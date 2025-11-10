Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Paranoid Lady Wants No Smells At Work, Complains To Boss As Coworker Washes Her Hands With Soap
Woman covering nose with her hands indoors, reacting to coworker sensitive smells and avoiding washing hands.
Paranoid Lady Wants No Smells At Work, Complains To Boss As Coworker Washes Her Hands With Soap

beverlynoronha
Beverly Noronha BoredPanda staff
A workplace is full of different kinds of people, and as a result, there might be personality clashes or disagreements over even the smallest things. Sometimes, though, office conflicts can be tiresome if one entitled person decides to make a mountain out of a molehill.

This is what a woman had to deal with because her extremely sensitive coworker threw a fit over her scented handwash. This disagreement became a much bigger deal once their boss got involved and made the woman feel as if simply washing her hands was the problem.

More info: Reddit | Update

RELATED:

    Offices need to make accommodations for people’s health conditions, but it should not be at the cost of other workers’ safety, productivity, or comfort

    Young woman in a yellow shirt covering her nose, reacting to coworker sensitive smells in an indoor office setting

    Image credits: prostock-studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The poster shared that her coworker was so sensitive to smells that their office had to become a “scent-free zone,” but this eventually led to more problems

    Text discussing a coworker sensitive to smells and the refusal to stop washing hands despite the issue in the office setting.

    Text about coworker sensitive smells causing workplace complaints and generic scent-free zone emails after washing hands.

    Text about a coworker sensitive to smells who is upset about perfume and has stopped washing hands.

    Woman in pink blazer raising hands to a coworker sensitive to smells during an office conversation.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The sensitive coworker realized that every time the poster washed her hands, the smell of the handwash bothered her, so she complained to their boss

    Text describing a coworker sensitive to smells walking aisles and sniffing desks to find a source of odor at work.

    Text excerpt describing a coworker sensitive to smells who stopped washing hands after a perfume scent caused discomfort.

    Text showing a coworker sensitive to smells refuses to stop washing hands, emphasizing hygiene as non-negotiable practice.

    Text showing someone feeling anxious about returning to work and dealing with a coworker sensitive to smells after washing hands.

    Image credits: Educational-Jello486

    Person washing hands with soap under running water, addressing coworker sensitive smells and hand hygiene concerns.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The poster and her boss discussed the issue and figured out that the office had gotten a new scented handwash, which was affecting the entitled coworker

    Close-up of text discussing coworker sensitive smells and refusal to stop washing hands at work.

    Text excerpt discussing a meeting about coworker sensitive smells and how it affects hand washing habits at work.

    Text explaining how a coworker sensitive to smells noticed perfume after new soap was put in office bathrooms.

    Text excerpt describing a coworker sensitive to smells who stops washing hands due to faint soap scent confusion.

    Two coworkers at office desk, one holding papers and pen, the other showing discomfort from sensitive smells nearby.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The boss decided to replace the scented handwash with unscented soaps, in order to smooth things over with the demanding woman

    Boss buys unscented hand soap to accommodate coworker sensitive smells and stops washing hands complaints in the office.

    Coworker reacting strongly in a meeting, upset about sensitive smells affecting their willingness to wash hands.

    Text excerpt describing a coworker sensitive to smells who demands stopping use of scented detergents and washing hands.

    Text excerpt discussing a coworker sensitive to smells and the choice to stop washing hands to avoid issues at work.

    A woman covers her nose reacting to coworker sensitive smells while colleagues offer comfort in an office setting.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    After the situation was resolved, the poster decided to distance herself from her smell-averse coworker, and many others in the office did the same

    Text discussing a coworker sensitive to smells, explaining reasons for sitting near her despite difficulties.

    Text excerpt showing a conversation about respect and apology, highlighting coworker sensitive smells affecting washing hands.

    Text on a white background stating a coworker sensitive to smells stopped washing hands and left her purse behind at the desk.

    Text about a coworker sensitive to smells, guessing she stops washing hands to avoid soap scent detection.

    Image credits: Educational-Jello486

    The poster also asked the woman to apologize for conducting her sniff tests, but the entitled lady refused to do so and just left work early

    Right from the start, the OP had to deal with her annoying coworker, who couldn’t handle smells and expected people to stop wearing deodorant, perfume, or even using detergent on their clothes. This woman’s histrionics caused such a stir in the workplace that they had to become a scent-free zone as a result.

    According to experts, companies need to provide accommodations for people with disabilities or health conditions so that they can feel comfortable in the workplace. These arrangements are just for the employee in question and shouldn’t affect or cause trouble for other people working in the office.

    Unfortunately, in this case, it seemed like the adjustments made for the entitled coworker were actually encroaching on other people’s freedom of choice. The biggest example of this was when the woman decided to conduct sniff tests to see if someone was using a new perfume, as it was affecting her.

    This behavior of hers went on for an entire week, and she’d invade each person’s personal space to take a whiff of their scent. Many coworkers felt that this was a form of harassment, and office policies do state that intimidating people or embarrassing them can be a form of workplace bullying.

    A coworker discussing sensitive smells with a colleague in an office setting, next to a laptop and notes.

    Image credits: pressfoto / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Eventually, the entitled coworker decided to take her grievances to the boss after finding out that OP’s handwashing had activated her smell trigger. Even though this had turned into a much bigger problem, the poster didn’t want to compromise on her hygiene just because of her overly sensitive colleague. 

    The poster and her boss discussed the matter and were able to figure out that the maintenance guy had put new handwash in the bathrooms, which is what had triggered the woman. The boss then decided to replace the new soap with unscented handwash in order to appease the smell-averse lady.

    When it comes to conflicts like this in the workplace, employment lawyers state that anyone on the receiving end of harassment should document everything. This includes messages, official communication, or even threats, as all this information can later be shared with Human Resources if an investigation is underway.

    Although the poster didn’t later go on the offense with her sensitive coworker, she decided to keep interaction with her to a minimum. She also asked the other lady for an apology for conducting her sniff tests, but this didn’t go down well at all. Atleast, the OP doesn’t have to compromise on her hygiene to please anybody else.

    How would you have dealt with an entitled coworker like this? Do share your thoughts, and if you’ve ever been in a situation like this.

    Folks were shocked by the sensitive colleague’s behavior and felt that she probably never washed her hands, which is why she hadn’t smelled the hand wash earlier

    Online discussion about a coworker sensitive to smells mentioning others not washing hands and perfume causing issues.

    User comment discussing coworker sensitive smells related to hand soap in a bathroom and issues with washing hands.

    Comment about coworker sensitive smells related to stopping washing hands after bathroom use, shared in office discussion thread.

    Text comment discussing coworker sensitive smells and mentioning soap scent affecting washing hands in an office conversation.

    Comment on a forum post discussing a coworker sensitive to smells, debating whether to stop washing hands to accommodate her.

    Comment describing coworker sensitive smells and how it makes her stop washing hands due to asthma and strong reactions.

    Screenshot of a forum post discussing coworker sensitive smells and the frustration about washing hands at work.

    Text post from user Smoke_Frog asking why a problematic employee is never reprimanded or fired by the boss, discussing coworker sensitive smells.

    Commenter advises addressing coworker sensitive smells issue with boss due to inappropriate behavior and allergic reactions to perfume.

    Screenshot of a forum comment discussing coworker sensitive smells and challenges of enforcing no deodorant rules at the office.

    Beverly Noronha

    Beverly Noronha

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    You can call me Bev! I'm a world-class reader, a quirky writer, and a gardener who paints. If you’re looking for information about tattoos, Bulbasaur, and books, then I'm the NPC you must approach.

    Read less »
    Beverly Noronha

    Beverly Noronha

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    You can call me Bev! I'm a world-class reader, a quirky writer, and a gardener who paints. If you’re looking for information about tattoos, Bulbasaur, and books, then I'm the NPC you must approach.

    Read less »
