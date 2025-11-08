Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Man Suffers Teen’s Rude Attitude For 5 Years, Considers Dumping His Whole Family
Man dealing with teenu2019s rude attitude for years, appearing frustrated while teen looks defiant with crossed arms.
Family, Relationships

Man Suffers Teen’s Rude Attitude For 5 Years, Considers Dumping His Whole Family

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Not all families are particularly happy together, but, outside of actual major grievances, there is an argument that people should at least try and make things work. But sometimes ego, grievances and just fatigue cause folks to simply give up on making things better.

A dad asked the internet for advice when he decided he wanted to move out over his teenage daughter’s behavior. In his view, she had become cold and rude to him, making him feel like the “house doormat.” We reached out to the man who made the post via private message and will update the article when he gets back to us.

RELATED:

    Some children are more difficult to raise than others

    Man talking to teenage girl with rude attitude, arms crossed and avoiding eye contact in a tense family moment.

    Image credits: LightFieldStudios / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

    But one dad decided that he really couldn’t handle his daughter

    Text about a man dealing with a teen’s rude attitude in a dysfunctional family, considering leaving his family.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Man reflecting on family struggles and considering separation due to teen’s rude attitude over several years.

    Text on a plain background stating a man describes his daughter as a spoiled teenager with a big extroverted personality.

    Man endures teen’s rude attitude for years, struggling with family dynamics and considering leaving the whole family behind.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text describing a man suffering a teen’s rude attitude for years, reflecting on his troubled family relationship.

    Man in denim jacket holding and kissing young child outdoors, illustrating family struggles with teen's rude attitude.

    Image credits: Nadtochii / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

    Man reflecting on his teen’s rude attitude lasting five years, considering the impact on his family relationships.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt about a man suffering his teen’s rude attitude for years and family relationship struggles.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Man reflects on enduring teen’s rude attitude for years and considers ending the relationship with his whole family.

    Text excerpt describing a man enduring a teen’s rude attitude for several years and considering family consequences.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text describing a man suffering a teen’s rude attitude for years, considering dumping his whole family due to frustration.

    A stressed man sitting on a couch with his head bowed, showing frustration from dealing with a teen’s rude attitude.

    Image credits: prostock-studio / freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Man dealing with teen’s rude attitude for years, contemplating ending relationships with his whole family.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt about a man suffering a teen’s rude attitude for years, considering dumping his whole family.

    Text excerpt describing a man’s difficult relationship with a teen’s rude attitude and hostile behavior over the years.

    Man reflects on enduring teen’s rude attitude for years, considering ending relationships with his whole family.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Teen with rude attitude leaning out of car window, showing signs of family tension and frustration over five years.

    Image credits: vozdvizhenskayadina / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

    Man reflects on teen’s rude attitude lasting 5 years, feeling abandoned despite efforts to improve their relationship.

    Text excerpt discussing a man enduring a teen’s rude attitude for years and considering family separation.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Man reflects on dealing with teen’s rude attitude for years, considering ending family ties due to ongoing conflict.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt about toxic relationship between a man and his teen daughter suffering rude attitude for years.

    Text excerpt about teen’s rude attitude affecting family dynamics and a man considering drastic actions.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Man with a thoughtful expression resting his face on his hand, reflecting on teen’s rude attitude and family struggles.

    Image credits: Wavebreakmedia / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

    Text on a white background about dreading family activities due to a teen’s rude attitude and feeling ignored in discussions.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text on a white background discussing a family dynamic where a daughter is the most extroverted and drives conversations.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Man suffers teenager’s rude attitude for years, feeling ignored and isolated within his own family discussions.

    Text showing a man expressing frustration over his teen daughter’s rude attitude despite providing food and shelter.

    Alt text: Man suffers teen’s rude attitude, struggles with family dynamics and considers ending relationships after five years.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text image showing a quote about dealing with a teen’s rude attitude and parents setting consequences for misbehavior.

    Text about man facing teen’s rude attitude for years and considering consequences, including boarding school option.

    Man and teen in tense moment on couch, girl covering face while man gestures showing frustration with rude attitude.

    Image credits: svitlanah / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Man feeling powerless dealing with teen’s rude attitude, considering drastic family decisions after 5 years of struggle.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt discussing a man suffering from a teen's rude attitude, affecting his mental health for years.

    Man expresses frustration over teen’s rude attitude while working from home, considering consequences for his family dynamics.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt from a man suffering a teen’s rude attitude describing the damaging effect on his well-being over five years.

    Man frustrated with teen’s rude attitude at dinner, feeling ignored and considering ending family ties after 5 years.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text showing a man suffering a teen’s rude attitude for years, considering dumping his whole family.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Teen showing rude attitude to man during a tense family argument indoors with hands pointing and upset expressions.

    Image credits: GeorgeRudy / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

    Text excerpt showing a man describing his experience with a teen’s rude attitude and family conflict over five years.

    Text excerpt describing a man reflecting on his dysfunctional family dynamic and feeling like a family doormat.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt showing frustration of a man suffering a teen’s rude attitude and considering dumping his whole family.

    Man expresses thoughts about teen’s rude attitude and considers leaving his whole family for personal well-being.

    Man dealing with teen’s rude attitude for years contemplates ending relationships with his whole family.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text showing a man expressing gratitude and planning to speak with his wife and daughter before deciding how to proceed.

    Image credits: Ambitious-Banana1674

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Sometimes relationships between parents and children fall apart

    Man and teen girl sitting on couch at home, showing family relationship and teenage attitude.

    Image credits: EyeEm / freepik (not the actual photo)

    Reading this father’s story is heartbreaking because it illustrates a painful reality: some family relationships become so damaged that repair feels impossible. Yet research shows that 81% of maternal estrangements and 69% of paternal estrangements eventually end in some degree of reconciliation. The question isn’t whether reconciliation is theoretically possible, but whether all parties are willing to do the difficult work required.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Clinical experience shows that while parents are not always directly to blame for an estrangement or ongoing conflict with their children, typically they are the ones who have to initiate repairing the relationship. This father has tried punishments, gifts, and being nice. What he may not have tried is the hardest approach of all, genuine vulnerability and accountability. Reconciliation has a lot to do with a parent’s willingness to keep trying.

    When there is friction between parents and teenagers, communication is often the primary and most important skill they all need to build in counseling. The relationship often naturally improves when a family begins to communicate better, truly listen and empathize with each other’s perspectives. But communication requires both parties to participate. The father describes feeling shut out of family discussions because engaging with his extroverted daughter means the conversation flows through her, and she deliberately ignores everything he says. This dynamic didn’t emerge overnight.

    Erik Erickson identified the primary conflict in the heart of every teenager as “Identity versus Role Confusion.” Teenagers are searching for a clear understanding of who they are as individuals, while at the same time filtering through the confusion that others and society would say they are or should be. Something happened when this girl was nine years old that made her decide her father didn’t align with who she was becoming. Whether fair or not, she made that choice and has held to it with remarkable consistency.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Reconciliation is easier said than done

    Man sitting on couch talking to a young girl showing rude attitude, illustrating family tension and conflict.

    Image credits: jet-po / freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The father’s frustration about continuing to provide for his daughter while receiving only hostility in return is understandable. Yet parents need to examine their beliefs about what they are “owed” by a child, as these beliefs can quickly derail any progress on the reconciliation front. Reverting to a stance that a parent is “owed” respect by a child, no matter how that parent has acted, is a showstopper. The transactional thinking of “I give her everything she wants, therefore she should be nice to me” misses something fundamental about parent-child relationships.

    Children are endlessly forgiving for the first 12 years or so. Even as teenagers, they can tell when their parents’ remorse and intentions to repair the connection are genuine and non-manipulative. This daughter is 14. The window hasn’t closed. But repair requires more than trying different strategies or waiting for her to change. When repair happens after conflict, children receive messages that genuine repair is possible, that they will be heard and acknowledged, that they have a right to express feelings caused by the conflict, and that the warm connection of the relationship is always valued and fostered. The statement “I was wrong” when said by a parent can do wonders for a broken relationship. Never will a child respect a parent more than when mistakes are admitted and forgiveness is asked. Humble parents who admit their mistakes and apologize are building healthy, happy families. Has this father ever genuinely asked his daughter what he did wrong five years ago? Has he sat down with her, not to defend himself or explain his version, but simply to listen?

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Before starting the process of reconnecting, it’s essential to identify the behaviors, actions, or situations that led to the conflict and eventual estrangement. Often, the conflict in families is circular, so it’s helpful to identify and acknowledge what people don’t want to happen or experience again. The father admits he doesn’t know what started this. That’s the first problem that needs solving.

    Repairing an estrangement with an adult child can be incredibly difficult, but it is possible with mutual understanding, effort and good faith from everyone involved. Moving out might protect this father’s mental health in the short term, but it will cement the estrangement permanently. His son is leaving for college soon. His daughter will be left with a mother who only recently started noticing the problem and a father who abandoned her during adolescence because she was mean to him. Sometimes working on reconciliation means accepting that the other person’s version of events is their truth, even if it doesn’t match one’s own memory. It means prioritizing the relationship over being right. It means staying, listening, and rebuilding even when the other person makes it incredibly difficult. That’s the work. It’s exhausting, painful, and often feels unfair. But for a 14-year-old daughter who still lives under the same roof, it’s work worth doing.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    He gave some more info in the comments

    Man experiences teen’s rude attitude for years, contemplates ending relationship with his whole family due to ongoing issues.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Reddit comments discussing a father enduring his teen’s rude attitude and considering family changes over 5 years.

    Comments discussing a man dealing with his teen daughter’s rude attitude and considering ending family ties.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Man dealing with teen’s rude attitude for years, struggling with family issues and considering major life changes.

    Reddit conversation discussing a man enduring a teen’s rude attitude for years and considering ending family ties.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of an online discussion where a man shares his experience of dealing with a teen’s rude attitude for years.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Reddit conversation discussing a man enduring a teen’s rude attitude and considering leaving his family.

    Man discussing dealing with teen’s rude attitude for years, questioning family dynamics and considering relationship impact.

    Screenshot of a Reddit conversation discussing a teen’s anger issues and a man’s struggle with her rude attitude over five years.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Some readers sympathized with his position

    Screenshot of a Reddit conversation discussing enduring a teen’s rude attitude and contemplating family issues.

    Comment discussing a man suffering a teen’s rude attitude for years and considering family issues and therapy options.

    Text excerpt advising a man on coping with a teen’s rude attitude and considering changing the home environment for his well-being.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of an online forum where a man shares his struggle with a teen’s rude attitude over five years.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Man suffering teen’s rude attitude, considering dumping whole family due to ongoing behavior and lack of spousal support.

    Text discussing family therapy and setting boundaries with a rude teen during high school years to avoid long-term issues.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text conversation showing a father struggling with his teen’s rude attitude and considering family separation.

    Man discusses enduring teen’s rude attitude for years and contemplates ending ties with his family.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Reddit conversation about a man dealing with a teen’s rude attitude and family struggles.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Reddit user shares advice on handling teen’s rude attitude and considering family issues after 5 years of struggle.

    Man expresses frustration over teen’s rude attitude and considers ending ties with his whole family after 5 years.

    Man suffers teen’s rude attitude for years, struggling with broken family bonds and considering ending relationships.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment advising a man to stop supporting his rude teen daughter and son until they show respect and take responsibility.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing enduring a teen’s rude attitude and considering leaving family due to worsening marriage issues.

    Reddit user discusses dealing with a teen’s rude attitude for years and considering leaving his entire family for relief.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of an online discussion about a man dealing with his teen’s rude attitude and family challenges for years.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Reddit conversation discussing a man enduring a teen’s rude attitude and considering leaving his family over ongoing mistreatment.

    Reddit conversation discussing disciplining a teen’s rude attitude and standing up as a parent amid family struggles.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Man dealing with teen’s rude attitude for years, considering ending relationship with whole family due to ongoing issues.

    Others suggest that he might be more to blame than he thinks

    Man suffers teen’s rude attitude for years, struggles with family dynamics and considers ending relationships.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Commenters discuss a man enduring a teen’s rude attitude for years, contemplating dumping his whole family.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Reddit comment thread showing a man describing his teen’s rude attitude and family communication struggles over five years.

    Screenshot of online comments discussing a man suffering a teen’s rude attitude and considering dumping his whole family.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a man suffering a teen’s rude attitude and considering family separation.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt about a man dealing with a teen’s rude attitude for years, considering ending family ties.

    Man suffering teen’s rude attitude for years considers family breakup while reflecting on parenting challenges and responsibility.

    Text discussing a man enduring a teen’s rude attitude over years and considering ending family ties due to ongoing conflict.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text advising a man to reflect on years with his teen’s rude attitude, focusing on parenting and self-prioritizing.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt about dealing with a teen’s rude attitude and considering family dynamics over several years.

    Man dealing with teen’s rude attitude for years, debating whether to dump his entire family over ongoing conflict.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Reddit user ConstantBat9889 describing a man's struggle with a teen’s rude attitude over several years.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing a man dealing with a teen’s rude attitude over several years.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a man’s struggles with his teen’s rude attitude and family conflicts over five years.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing a man dealing with a teen’s rude attitude and considering ending his family relationships.

    Man and teen girl arguing intensely on couch, showing tension and rude attitude in family setting.

    Image credits: GroundPicture / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

    He shared some more thoughts later

    Text excerpt from a comment thread discussing a man dealing with a teen’s rude attitude and family issues.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Man reflects on dealing with a teen’s rude attitude for five years, contemplating ending family ties.

    Text about a man setting new rules for his teen daughter, demanding respect and no rude attitude after years of struggle.

    Man reflects on dealing with teen’s rude attitude for years and considers leaving his family to find peace.

    Image credits: Ambitious-Banana1674

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Some readers also posted their own experiences

    Man suffers teen’s rude attitude for years, struggles with family dynamics and contemplates leaving entire household behind.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text post about man dealing with teen’s rude attitude for years, considering dumping his whole family due to strained relationships.

    Comment about a man enduring a teen’s rude attitude for years and considering distancing from his family.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    30

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    30

    Open list comments

    1

    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

    Read less »
    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

    Read less »
    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a senior visual editor here at Bored Panda and I enjoy a good laugh. My work ranges from serious topics related to toxic work environments and relationship difficulties to humorous articles about online shopping fails and introvert memes. When I'm not at my work desk, checking if every single pixel is in the right place, I usually spend my free time playing board games, taking pictures, and watching documentaries

    Read less »
    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a senior visual editor here at Bored Panda and I enjoy a good laugh. My work ranges from serious topics related to toxic work environments and relationship difficulties to humorous articles about online shopping fails and introvert memes. When I'm not at my work desk, checking if every single pixel is in the right place, I usually spend my free time playing board games, taking pictures, and watching documentaries

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    samantha-hinson-sh avatar
    Helena
    Helena
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    9 year olds don't just stop liking their dad one day for no reason. I would bet money he did something he doesn't even remember because it was no big deal to him, but it rocked her world to its core. Didn't even have to be to her, just near her or in front of her that completely changed her view of him. Once that view has been thrown on its head, and she starts seeing all the other things that once flew past her, there is no turning back. If it had started when she was a teenager, maybe hormones, but it started when she was 9. He's going to have to put on his big boy pants and wait until she has the emotional vocabulary and mental marbles to give a full accounting of why she doesn't like him. Probably her 20s.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    samantha-hinson-sh avatar
    Helena
    Helena
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    9 year olds don't just stop liking their dad one day for no reason. I would bet money he did something he doesn't even remember because it was no big deal to him, but it rocked her world to its core. Didn't even have to be to her, just near her or in front of her that completely changed her view of him. Once that view has been thrown on its head, and she starts seeing all the other things that once flew past her, there is no turning back. If it had started when she was a teenager, maybe hormones, but it started when she was 9. He's going to have to put on his big boy pants and wait until she has the emotional vocabulary and mental marbles to give a full accounting of why she doesn't like him. Probably her 20s.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT