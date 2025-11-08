Man Suffers Teen’s Rude Attitude For 5 Years, Considers Dumping His Whole Family

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Not all families are particularly happy together, but, outside of actual major grievances, there is an argument that people should at least try and make things work. But sometimes ego, grievances and just fatigue cause folks to simply give up on making things better.
A dad asked the internet for advice when he decided he wanted to move out over his teenage daughter’s behavior. In his view, she had become cold and rude to him, making him feel like the “house doormat.” We reached out to the man who made the post via private message and will update the article when he gets back to us.
RELATED:
Some children are more difficult to raise than others
Man talking to teenage girl with rude attitude, arms crossed and avoiding eye contact in a tense family moment.
Reading this father’s story is heartbreaking because it illustrates a painful reality: some family relationships become so damaged that repair feels impossible. Yet research shows that 81% of maternal estrangements and 69% of paternal estrangements eventually end in some degree of reconciliation. The question isn’t whether reconciliation is theoretically possible, but whether all parties are willing to do the difficult work required.
ADVERTISEMENT
Clinical experience shows that while parents are not always directly to blame for an estrangement or ongoing conflict with their children, typically they are the ones who have to initiate repairing the relationship. This father has tried punishments, gifts, and being nice. What he may not have tried is the hardest approach of all, genuine vulnerability and accountability. Reconciliation has a lot to do with a parent’s willingness to keep trying.
When there is friction between parents and teenagers, communication is often the primary and most important skill they all need to build in counseling. The relationship often naturally improves when a family begins to communicate better, truly listen and empathize with each other’s perspectives. But communication requires both parties to participate. The father describes feeling shut out of family discussions because engaging with his extroverted daughter means the conversation flows through her, and she deliberately ignores everything he says. This dynamic didn’t emerge overnight.
Erik Erickson identified the primary conflict in the heart of every teenager as “Identity versus Role Confusion.” Teenagers are searching for a clear understanding of who they are as individuals, while at the same time filtering through the confusion that others and society would say they are or should be. Something happened when this girl was nine years old that made her decide her father didn’t align with who she was becoming. Whether fair or not, she made that choice and has held to it with remarkable consistency.
ADVERTISEMENT
Reconciliation is easier said than done
Man sitting on couch talking to a young girl showing rude attitude, illustrating family tension and conflict.
The father’s frustration about continuing to provide for his daughter while receiving only hostility in return is understandable. Yet parents need to examine their beliefs about what they are “owed” by a child, as these beliefs can quickly derail any progress on the reconciliation front. Reverting to a stance that a parent is “owed” respect by a child, no matter how that parent has acted, is a showstopper. The transactional thinking of “I give her everything she wants, therefore she should be nice to me” misses something fundamental about parent-child relationships.
Children are endlessly forgiving for the first 12 years or so. Even as teenagers, they can tell when their parents’ remorse and intentions to repair the connection are genuine and non-manipulative. This daughter is 14. The window hasn’t closed. But repair requires more than trying different strategies or waiting for her to change. When repair happens after conflict, children receive messages that genuine repair is possible, that they will be heard and acknowledged, that they have a right to express feelings caused by the conflict, and that the warm connection of the relationship is always valued and fostered. The statement “I was wrong” when said by a parent can do wonders for a broken relationship. Never will a child respect a parent more than when mistakes are admitted and forgiveness is asked. Humble parents who admit their mistakes and apologize are building healthy, happy families. Has this father ever genuinely asked his daughter what he did wrong five years ago? Has he sat down with her, not to defend himself or explain his version, but simply to listen?
ADVERTISEMENT
Before starting the process of reconnecting, it’s essential to identify the behaviors, actions, or situations that led to the conflict and eventual estrangement. Often, the conflict in families is circular, so it’s helpful to identify and acknowledge what people don’t want to happen or experience again. The father admits he doesn’t know what started this. That’s the first problem that needs solving.
Repairing an estrangement with an adult child can be incredibly difficult, but it is possible with mutual understanding, effort and good faith from everyone involved. Moving out might protect this father’s mental health in the short term, but it will cement the estrangement permanently. His son is leaving for college soon. His daughter will be left with a mother who only recently started noticing the problem and a father who abandoned her during adolescence because she was mean to him. Sometimes working on reconciliation means accepting that the other person’s version of events is their truth, even if it doesn’t match one’s own memory. It means prioritizing the relationship over being right. It means staying, listening, and rebuilding even when the other person makes it incredibly difficult. That’s the work. It’s exhausting, painful, and often feels unfair. But for a 14-year-old daughter who still lives under the same roof, it’s work worth doing.
ADVERTISEMENT
He gave some more info in the comments
Man experiences teen’s rude attitude for years, contemplates ending relationship with his whole family due to ongoing issues.
ADVERTISEMENT
Reddit comments discussing a father enduring his teen’s rude attitude and considering family changes over 5 years.
Comments discussing a man dealing with his teen daughter’s rude attitude and considering ending family ties.
ADVERTISEMENT
Man dealing with teen’s rude attitude for years, struggling with family issues and considering major life changes.
Reddit conversation discussing a man enduring a teen’s rude attitude for years and considering ending family ties.
ADVERTISEMENT
Screenshot of an online discussion where a man shares his experience of dealing with a teen’s rude attitude for years.
ADVERTISEMENT
Screenshot of a Reddit conversation discussing a man enduring a teen’s rude attitude and considering leaving his family.
Man discussing dealing with teen’s rude attitude for years, questioning family dynamics and considering relationship impact.
Screenshot of a Reddit conversation discussing a teen’s anger issues and a man’s struggle with her rude attitude over five years.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Some readers sympathized with his position
Screenshot of a Reddit conversation discussing enduring a teen’s rude attitude and contemplating family issues.
Comment discussing a man suffering a teen’s rude attitude for years and considering family issues and therapy options.
Text excerpt advising a man on coping with a teen’s rude attitude and considering changing the home environment for his well-being.
ADVERTISEMENT
Screenshot of an online forum where a man shares his struggle with a teen’s rude attitude over five years.
ADVERTISEMENT
Man suffering teen’s rude attitude, considering dumping whole family due to ongoing behavior and lack of spousal support.
Text discussing family therapy and setting boundaries with a rude teen during high school years to avoid long-term issues.
ADVERTISEMENT
Text conversation showing a father struggling with his teen’s rude attitude and considering family separation.
Man discusses enduring teen’s rude attitude for years and contemplates ending ties with his family.
ADVERTISEMENT
Screenshot of a Reddit conversation about a man dealing with a teen’s rude attitude and family struggles.
ADVERTISEMENT
Reddit user shares advice on handling teen’s rude attitude and considering family issues after 5 years of struggle.
Man expresses frustration over teen’s rude attitude and considers ending ties with his whole family after 5 years.
Man suffers teen’s rude attitude for years, struggling with broken family bonds and considering ending relationships.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment advising a man to stop supporting his rude teen daughter and son until they show respect and take responsibility.
Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing enduring a teen’s rude attitude and considering leaving family due to worsening marriage issues.
Reddit user discusses dealing with a teen’s rude attitude for years and considering leaving his entire family for relief.
ADVERTISEMENT
Screenshot of an online discussion about a man dealing with his teen’s rude attitude and family challenges for years.
ADVERTISEMENT
Reddit conversation discussing a man enduring a teen’s rude attitude and considering leaving his family over ongoing mistreatment.
Reddit conversation discussing disciplining a teen’s rude attitude and standing up as a parent amid family struggles.
ADVERTISEMENT
Man dealing with teen’s rude attitude for years, considering ending relationship with whole family due to ongoing issues.
Others suggest that he might be more to blame than he thinks
Man suffers teen’s rude attitude for years, struggles with family dynamics and considers ending relationships.
ADVERTISEMENT
Commenters discuss a man enduring a teen’s rude attitude for years, contemplating dumping his whole family.
ADVERTISEMENT
Reddit comment thread showing a man describing his teen’s rude attitude and family communication struggles over five years.
Screenshot of online comments discussing a man suffering a teen’s rude attitude and considering dumping his whole family.
Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a man suffering a teen’s rude attitude and considering family separation.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Text excerpt about a man dealing with a teen’s rude attitude for years, considering ending family ties.
Man suffering teen’s rude attitude for years considers family breakup while reflecting on parenting challenges and responsibility.
Text discussing a man enduring a teen’s rude attitude over years and considering ending family ties due to ongoing conflict.
ADVERTISEMENT
Text advising a man to reflect on years with his teen’s rude attitude, focusing on parenting and self-prioritizing.
ADVERTISEMENT
Text excerpt about dealing with a teen’s rude attitude and considering family dynamics over several years.
Man dealing with teen’s rude attitude for years, debating whether to dump his entire family over ongoing conflict.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment from Reddit user ConstantBat9889 describing a man's struggle with a teen’s rude attitude over several years.
Screenshot of an online comment discussing a man dealing with a teen’s rude attitude over several years.
ADVERTISEMENT
Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a man’s struggles with his teen’s rude attitude and family conflicts over five years.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment discussing a man dealing with a teen’s rude attitude and considering ending his family relationships.
Man and teen girl arguing intensely on couch, showing tension and rude attitude in family setting.
I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.
I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.
I'm a senior visual editor here at Bored Panda and I enjoy a good laugh. My work ranges from serious topics related to toxic work environments and relationship difficulties to humorous articles about online shopping fails and introvert memes. When I'm not at my work desk, checking if every single pixel is in the right place, I usually spend my free time playing board games, taking pictures, and watching documentaries
I'm a senior visual editor here at Bored Panda and I enjoy a good laugh. My work ranges from serious topics related to toxic work environments and relationship difficulties to humorous articles about online shopping fails and introvert memes. When I'm not at my work desk, checking if every single pixel is in the right place, I usually spend my free time playing board games, taking pictures, and watching documentaries
Thank you! You've successfully subscribed to newsletters!
By entering your email and clicking Subscribe, you're agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
30
1