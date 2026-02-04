Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Office Karen Belittles Coworker By “Forgetting” Her Name, Gets Publicly Humiliated
Two women in an office setting, one appearing to belittle coworker during a tense work conversation.
Relationships, Work

Office Karen Belittles Coworker By "Forgetting" Her Name, Gets Publicly Humiliated

It’s impossible for us to get along with every single person that we encounter in our lives. Sometimes people just don’t vibe, and that’s it. Still, it doesn’t mean they shouldn’t respect each other, especially when it comes to professional settings. 

Well, a coworker from today’s story probably didn’t get this memo, as time and time again she showed a big, but at the same time subtle, disrespect to the author. And so, it was a matter of time before she got called out on it.

More info: Reddit

    While we don’t have to be best friends with every person we encounter in our lives, we still need to respect them

    Frustrated office woman sitting at desk with clenched fists, experiencing tension in a workplace Karen conflict.

    Image credits: karlyukav / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Apparently, this woman’s coworker never realized this, as her blatant disrespect kept showing up

    Office Karen belittling coworker by forgetting her name during meetings leads to public humiliation.

    Text describing a coworker named Kara who uses polite but sharp comments to subtly belittle others at the office.

    Text on a white background describing how an office Karen belittles a coworker by purposely forgetting her name in group settings.

    Alt text: Office Karen repeatedly forgetting coworker’s name, belittling her despite working closely together for a year.

    Office Karen belittling coworker by forgetting her name during tense meeting in modern office setting

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    While she seemed nice on the outside, from time to time, she would say something that was kind of insulting

    Text describing a coworker belittling another by "forgetting" her name during meetings, causing humiliation.

    Text excerpt describing an office Karen belittling a coworker by forgetting her name despite repeated reminders.

    Text on a white background showing a coworker belittling another by forgetting her name and mocking in emails.

    Text excerpt showing office conflict where one coworker belittles another by forgetting her name, causing public humiliation.

    Alt text: Office Karen belittling coworker during a meeting, leading to public humiliation in a professional setting.

    Text excerpt from a story about office Karen belittling a coworker by forgetting her name in a conference room.

    Office Karen belittles coworker during meeting while others listen in a modern bright office with charts on a whiteboard.

    Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Or she would deliberately forget the woman’s name during important meetings just to undermine her importance

    Office Karen belittles coworker by forgetting her name during a meeting, leading to public humiliation and tension.

    Text excerpt about office Karen belittling coworker by forgetting her name, showing calm but pointed response.

    Text excerpt from office conflict scene showing coworker belittling another by "forgetting" her name during a tense meeting.

    Text excerpt from an office story showing an employee’s response after a coworker belittled her by forgetting her name.

    So, after 20 times or so, the woman got sick of this microaggression and decided to call out the coworker in an embarrassing way

    The OP works in a relatively small office, where most of the people are aware of each other, at least on a name basis. So, while you would expect everyone to treat you nicely in such conditions, there’s always at least one person who ruins the vibe. 

    You see, on the outside, this coworker “Kara” seems reasonably nice, but if you pay even a little attention, you notice how her niceness is just passive aggression, like when she pretends to forget the original poster’s name as some kind of power play. 

    And she does that during important moments, like meetings or essential emails, just to undermine her, to make herself seem like the only important woman in the room, the only one with an identity. 

    It’s needless to say that this “quirk” of hers was getting on the OP’s nerves. So, she decided to do something about it. That something was calling the passive-aggressive coworker out. And she didn’t do it privately – no, she decided to turn the tables on her and do it during the important meeting. 

    Of course, technically forgetting someone’s name isn’t a crime – in fact, it’s kind of natural. Basically, people’s brains are wired to select the information they want to retain and what to delete.

    Man in a gray suit looking puzzled while a female coworker talks during a tense office interaction.

    Image credits: pressfoto / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    As researcher Oliver Hardt said, “Without forgetting, we would have no memory at all”. What this means is that the brain cannot keep everything we learn; it has to make space for new information, which means sometimes removing stuff it deems unnecessary. 

    The thing with this is that it’s normal when it happens once with a person, but not 20 times, as it did in this story. If you cannot contain someone’s name after being told that many times, it’s definitely time to get your brain checked out – something’s not right. 

    Or more likely, it’s a simple sign of microaggression. It basically implies that you view this person as less worthy than you, to the point where their name is “needless” information for you. Basically, it invalidates a person’s identity as a worthy team member, which can be rather soul-crushing for them. After all, when you work with a team, you would like to feel like you belong to it, wouldn’t you? 

    That’s why netizens were more than happy that the OP managed to stand up to her bully by calling her out on the spot, where she couldn’t come up with a proper excuse and was forced to show her true intentions with such a simple act. While it didn’t impact her career in any major way, it made her confront her microaggression, so there’s hope she’ll do better in the future. 

    How would you have handled this coworker? Please, share your ideas in the comments!

    Netizens praised her for coming up with a way to show her coworker her flaw, but not to ruin her career too much

    Screenshot of a comment discussing an office Karen belittling a coworker by forgetting her name.

    Commenter discussing the negative impact of having ADHD brain and bad memory with names in office communication.

    Comment text on a social platform reacting to a workplace incident involving an office Karen belittling a coworker.

    Alt text: Office Karen belittling coworker by forgetting her name during a tense workplace interaction leading to public humiliation.

    Screenshot of a forum comment describing workplace dynamics and experiences of women facing belittlement by coworkers in an office.

    Online comment praising cold entry, relating to office Karen belittling coworker and public humiliation scenario.

    Screenshot of an online comment reacting to an office Karen belittling a coworker by forgetting her name.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing office Karen belittling a coworker by forgetting her name.

    Office Karen belittling a coworker by ignoring her name during a tense workplace confrontation.

    Office Karen belittling coworker by forgetting her name during a tense workplace confrontation with others nearby.

    Comment praising a satisfying revenge story about an office Karen belittling coworker by forgetting her name.

    Ugné Bulotaitė

    Ugnė Bulotaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. I have loved creating and writing down stories about people and things since I was little and I think this passion led me to get degrees in sociology, communication, and journalism. These degrees opened various paths for me, and I got a chance to be a volunteer in the human rights field, and also try myself out in social research and journalism areas. Besides writing, my passions include pop culture: music, movies, TV shows; literature, and board games. In fact, I have been dubbed a board games devotee by some people in my life.

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Good for OP! *Chef's Kiss!*

