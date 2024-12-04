Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Rescuing 12 Dogs And Counting: This Couple Is Giving Strays A Second Chance
Rescuing 12 Dogs And Counting: This Couple Is Giving Strays A Second Chance

In Tulsa, Oklahoma, Rachel and her husband, the couple behind 12dogsandcounting, have built a life centered around rescuing and adopting dogs. Their place is home to 12 rescue dogs, many of whom were once abandoned or in need of urgent care. Through their Instagram and TikTok accounts, they share their journey of rescuing strays, fostering dogs, and offering them a second chance at life.

The couple’s commitment goes beyond just caring for their dogs. They use their platforms to raise awareness about pet adoption and the realities of animal shelters, where overpopulation remains a significant issue. By sharing their experiences, challenges, and the joy of rescuing these animals, 12dogsandcounting has become a source of inspiration for many.

More info: Instagram | tiktok.com

Meet 12dogsandcounting, a heartwarming social media account run by Rachel and her husband

Rescuing 12 Dogs And Counting: This Couple Is Giving Strays A Second Chance

Image credits: 12dogsandcounting

Rescuing 12 Dogs And Counting: This Couple Is Giving Strays A Second Chance

Image credits: 12dogsandcounting

The couple is dedicated to rescuing and caring for abandoned dogs in Tulsa, Oklahoma

Rescuing 12 Dogs And Counting: This Couple Is Giving Strays A Second Chance

Image credits: 12dogsandcounting

Rachel’s journey into dog rescue began when she was just 12 years old. She discovered a dog named Odie on her way to the bus stop and decided to take him in

Rescuing 12 Dogs And Counting: This Couple Is Giving Strays A Second Chance

Image credits: 12dogsandcounting

“I have personally been an animal lover since I was a kid! My first rescue was a dog named Odie that I found dumped at the local gas station when I was 12. After finding him, it lit a spark in me to help animals in need and the rest is history,” Rachel shared with Bored Panda.

Currently, Rachel’s home is full of lively wagging tails and the joyful chaos of two young children

Rescuing 12 Dogs And Counting: This Couple Is Giving Strays A Second Chance

Image credits: 12dogsandcounting

Rescuing 12 Dogs And Counting: This Couple Is Giving Strays A Second Chance

Image credits: 12dogsandcounting

Managing 12 dogs is no easy task, but Rachel keeps things under control with one simple rule: “Routine is key!”

Rescuing 12 Dogs And Counting: This Couple Is Giving Strays A Second Chance

Image credits: 12dogsandcounting

“I am a firm believer that animals (and kids) thrive off of a healthy daily routine. The most difficult part is managing and giving them all equal and adequate training/attention. Again, a routine is so helpful with this, and we have a pretty good program that helps us keep them happy and mentally stimulated all day.”

Rescuing 12 Dogs And Counting: This Couple Is Giving Strays A Second Chance

Image credits: 12dogsandcounting

Rescuing 12 Dogs And Counting: This Couple Is Giving Strays A Second Chance

Image credits: 12dogsandcounting

When rescuing a dog, Rachel and her husband first make sure that the dog is truly homeless

Rescuing 12 Dogs And Counting: This Couple Is Giving Strays A Second Chance

Image credits: 12dogsandcounting

“We take them to the vet to get scanned for a microchip and then post all over social media and hang flyers in the area they are found”

Rescuing 12 Dogs And Counting: This Couple Is Giving Strays A Second Chance

Image credits: 12dogsandcounting

Rachel and her husband ensure that the dogs are cleaned and treated for fleas and ticks as soon as they bring them in

Rescuing 12 Dogs And Counting: This Couple Is Giving Strays A Second Chance

Image credits: 12dogsandcounting

“After their stray hold is up, we get them vetted – vaccinations, heartworm tested, dewormed, and spayed/neutered. Rehabilitation definitely depends on the individual dog, but I just try to follow their cues and adjust accordingly.”

Rescuing 12 Dogs And Counting: This Couple Is Giving Strays A Second Chance

Image credits: 12dogsandcounting

They take steps to make the dogs comfortable and healthy before introducing them to their other pets

Rescuing 12 Dogs And Counting: This Couple Is Giving Strays A Second Chance

Image credits: 12dogsandcounting

“I think integrating them into the pack is key to helping them recover mentally and emotionally. Having friends is great for them!”

Rescuing 12 Dogs And Counting: This Couple Is Giving Strays A Second Chance

“The biggest life lesson my dogs have taught me is patience”

Rescuing 12 Dogs And Counting: This Couple Is Giving Strays A Second Chance

Image credits: 12dogsandcounting

“Each dog is an individual and you have to adjust accordingly. They keep me humble and hold me accountable for any holes in their training. Plus, they have taught me about unconditional love.”

Rescuing 12 Dogs And Counting: This Couple Is Giving Strays A Second Chance

Image credits: 12dogsandcounting

“There is nothing quite like the love of a rescue dog!”

Rescuing 12 Dogs And Counting: This Couple Is Giving Strays A Second Chance

Image credits: 12dogsandcounting

