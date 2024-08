ADVERTISEMENT

Secrets have a tendency to get out, creating a distance between people that even time can’t rectify.

When father and Reddit user Kramuz and his wife learned that their son was exhibiting antisocial behavior, the couple were deeply disturbed. Especially the mother.

However, as the man explained in his post on r/AITAH, he wasn’t very surprised — his family has a long history of mental illness and he himself has a troubled past.

Kramuz had kept both of these facts from his partner, but after their child started having problems at school, he chose to disclose them to her.

But even though the woman got more context on what was happening, she still felt betrayed by the years of secrecy.

This man confessed to the internet that he had kept his family’s mental illness history a secret from his wife

Share icon

Image credits: msvyatkovska/Envato (not the actual photo)

But he didn’t see anything wrong with it, even though their child was kicked out of kindergarten for antisocial behavior

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Lara-sh/Envato (not the actual photo)

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

As his story gained popularity, the man made a new post, providing more context on his situation

Share icon

Image credits: RDNE Stock project/Pexels (not the actual photo)

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: voronaman111/Envato (not the actual photo)

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

And finally, he released a second update, claiming he was scared of his wife leaving him

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: kramuz

Virtually everyone who read his story wished the woman would actually do it

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

And people really felt for his son

Share icon