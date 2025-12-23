Entitled British Woman Turns Hostile Over Luggage Policy, Ends Up Making An Airline Worker Cry
What is it about airports that makes some people just forget how society works? It’s like the second a suitcase rolls onto the scene, patience disappears, and some folks believe they outrank everyone within a 10-mile radius. Voices get louder, eyerolls get sharper, and airline staff become the target of misplaced fury.
And that’s exactly what one passenger witnessed when an entitled upper-class British woman completely lost it when an airline worker asked her to follow standard luggage rules. Tears were shed, and the uncomfortable witnesses braced themselves for the absurd stunt that came next.
There’s not a lot worse than an entitled person, especially when they expect special treatment from the get-go
Image credits: wavebreakmedia_micro / Freepik (not the actual photo)
One passenger, who was waiting to board a packed international flight, couldn’t believe their eyes when they spotted an entitled woman harassing an airline employee
Image credits: wavebreakmedia_micro / Freepik (not the actual photo)
The employee was simply asking the woman to check in her hand luggage because the flight was fully booked and there wouldn’t be space in the overhead compartments
Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)
After reducing the employee to tears, the woman and her husband snuck into the premium class line, hand luggage in tow and a smug look on their faces
Image credits: InternationalDrop935
When they reached their destination, the passenger noticed the woman waiting for her checked-in luggage, leaving them to wonder what all the fuss had been about anyway
While waiting at a packed Lisbon Airport gate for a flight to London, the original poster (OP) watched airline staff begin the dreaded hand-luggage check. With overhead bins full, passengers were politely asked to put bags in the hold. It’s routine, clearly signposted, and there’s never a personal guarantee you’ll keep your hand luggage.
A staff member approached an English couple seated nearest the desk and asked for their boarding passes. The woman instantly bristled, demanding to know why she was being singled out. Despite calm explanations that all economy passengers would be asked, she insisted she was being unfairly targeted.
As the exchange dragged on, the woman and her husband grew hostile, loudly protesting the imagined injustice. The airline worker, clearly stressed and just trying to prevent delays, eventually broke down in tears. Shaken, she abandoned the task entirely, leaving other passengers stunned at how quickly a routine request had turned ugly.
The confrontational couple later slipped into the premium boarding line, smugly avoiding another encounter and holding on to their precious bags. Yet, at baggage claim in London, they waited at the luggage carousel like everyone else. They’d gained nothing at all, except a fleeting sense that the rules didn’t apply to them that day.
Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)
To be honest, this couple sounds like a complete and utter nightmare. They’re exactly the type of passengers who make air travel even more stressful than it already is. But what’s really going on with entitled people anyway? And how do you actually handle them without completely losing your mind? We went in search of the facts.
The experts over at WebMD tell us that entitlement is a textbook narcissistic personality trait. While it’s not entirely understood how this mentality develops, it probably has something to do with social factors, like the environment the entitled person grew up in, how their parents treated them, and whether adults constantly solved all their problems for them.
In her article for SPSP, Emily Zitek writes that there are strategies you can use to avoid reinforcing someone’s inflated sense of entitlement. For example, when an entitled person makes completely unreasonable demands, it’s way better not to cave, since giving in could convince them even more that their entitlement is totally justified.
It’s also genuinely useful to take the time to actually explain to them why saying nope to their problematic request is fair, since feeling like they’re being treated unfairly can seriously stoke their sense of entitlement even more, and that’s the last thing you need.
We’d say the entitled couple (especially the woman) need a reality check, and fast. Anything less and they’ll just keep making peoples’ lives miserable, whether that’s in an airport or anywhere else they care to flaunt their lousy attitude.
What’s your take? Do you think the woman had a right to upset the airline worker over something so trivial, or was she way off base? Drop your thoughts in the comments!
In the comments, readers chimed in with suggestions that passengers like the entitled couple should be able to be banned by airline staff and slammed them for their shocking behavior
The older I get, the fewer f***s I have left to give, so I have started standing up when I see someone being cruel or just douchey. I don’t care if I’m the only one standing up. Someone has to not let people like that have a pass. They need to be called out, and loudly, so the embarrassment and humiliation sink in. Those mofos would’ve ended up with freshly chewed a******s if I had been within earshot. I no longer suffer fools, especially nasty ones.
Me too. Life's too short to deal with AHs, and some people don't feel confident (especially if their job is potentially on the line) standing up for themselves.Load More Replies...
Not relevant to this article, but it amused me, so... amazon driver delivering in our road, brought my husband's parcel, said something along the lines of "Hope you've had a good day so far" so I made a similar remark in return. He looked at me, huge beaming smile (obviously so I didn't take him seriously) and mouthed "pìss off". Well, I thought it was funny!
I'm calling BS, something so minor like that would not make an airline staffer cry.
The only reasons I can think for a staffer to cry is that they're new at their job; they're having a bad day (too many a-holes that day and alone at the desk); they're having a bad life (baby kept them up and spouse is being an a-hole). So while an airline staffer is unlikely to cry over an uncooperative paranoid couple, it's still physically possible.Load More Replies...
I worked in a store for years. Two women did drive me to tears once, simply by repeating the same question in the hope of a getting a different answer. A new product was added to the weekly sales brochure and I couldn't tell them what the old price was because - drum roll - it was a new product. I give them credit for being relentless in their interrogation - I was about to confess to kidnapping the Lindbergh baby and shooting the last Tsar of Russia.
Retail sucks sometimes. I've cried because a customer told me that she hoped any children I had died because I wouldn't accept her return, and then my acting manager stepped in and made a complete fool of me by accepting the return even though it was outside guidelines. I was already having a bad day, and that was the final straw.
Continuous and extensive hostility and harassment "would not" make airline staff member cry? Friend, I worked retail at a grocery store for two and half years during the pandemic. I was pretty jaded and callused towards the end of that time, but a customer harassing and berating me extensively over something I couldn't control could STILL make me cry. It's funny that you think that airline staff members are somehow immune to the mental and emotional effects of rudeness and harassment just because they're airline staff. Makes me wonder how well YOU treat airline staff/waiters/fast food staff, if you think this sort of thing in the story is "so minor".
