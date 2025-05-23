Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“How Sharp Are Your Eyes?”: Take This 16-Shape Visual Challenge And Find Out
Black and white 16-shape visual challenge with neon text encouraging to count the figures and test eye sharpness.
Entertainment

“How Sharp Are Your Eyes?”: Take This 16-Shape Visual Challenge And Find Out

Open list comments 5
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

29

Open list comments

5

ADVERTISEMENT

All visual masters out there – get ready to exercise your brain! We’re back with another figures and shapes quiz, but this time, the format is a little different.

You’ll get 16 images with various shapes like squares, triangles, hexagons and more. Your task is to count them and type in the correct number yourself – no answer options given. Doesn’t this sound like the perfect challenge for you?

If you’re still up for another brain workout after this one, you can try our shapes and angles quiz with multiple-choice questions.

Let’s see how well you can handle this test! 📐🧠

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Brainy Center and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

RELATED:

    Stacked black and white blocks arranged in ascending order, illustrating a visual challenge to test how sharp your eyes are.

    Image credits: Magda Ehlers

    Ic_chat

    Progress:

    Ic check outlined Dialog close

    Ic_smile Ic_meh

    Ic check outlined Dialog close

    Ic_smile Ic_meh
    Give it another try!
    I give up!

    Ic_smile Ic_meh

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    REWARD
    REWARD
    Quiz icon

    View alternative results:

    Quiz icon

    Your general stats:

    TOTAL POINTS
    TRIVIAS SOLVED
    PERFECT SCORES
    QUIZZES COMPLETED
    Your result:
    SCORE
    REWARD

    How did you score compared to others?

    Discover Your Competitive Edge

    Subscribe Premium to Compare Your Stats with Others

    Get Premium

    More Premium features:

    Unlimited content
    Ad-free browsing
    Dark mode

    How did you score compared to others?

    You scored better than % of people
    Trivia Takers
    Score

    Your general stats:

    TOTAL POINTS
    TRIVIAS SOLVED
    PERFECT SCORES
    QUIZZES COMPLETED
    User Result
    Reward
    User avatar
    User avatar
    / 16
    User avatar
    User avatar
    / 16
    Trivia Top Performers
    Quiz leaderboards
    Quiz panda avatar
    You

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    29

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    5
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    29

    Open list comments

    5

    Gerda K.

    Gerda K.

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Gerda K.

    Gerda K.

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    aameef avatar
    Jan Willem ten Dam
    Jan Willem ten Dam
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In the second question, the smaller rectangles formed by overlapping rectangles are not counted. However, in other questions you should count shapes formed by overlapping shapes. I quit after four questions of which three were stupid…

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    patrickjohnhaskins avatar
    Patrick H
    Patrick H
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    #11, There are definitely only 16 square tiles. Not sure where they're getting 17 from.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    aameef avatar
    Jan Willem ten Dam
    Jan Willem ten Dam
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I guess they wrongly assumed there were two stacked square tiles where the two cubes of the tower adjoin.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    User avatar
    POST
    aameef avatar
    Jan Willem ten Dam
    Jan Willem ten Dam
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In the second question, the smaller rectangles formed by overlapping rectangles are not counted. However, in other questions you should count shapes formed by overlapping shapes. I quit after four questions of which three were stupid…

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    patrickjohnhaskins avatar
    Patrick H
    Patrick H
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    #11, There are definitely only 16 square tiles. Not sure where they're getting 17 from.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    aameef avatar
    Jan Willem ten Dam
    Jan Willem ten Dam
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I guess they wrongly assumed there were two stacked square tiles where the two cubes of the tower adjoin.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Entertainment
    Homepage
    Trending
    Entertainment
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Entertainment Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda