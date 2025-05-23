“How Sharp Are Your Eyes?”: Take This 16-Shape Visual Challenge And Find Out
All visual masters out there – get ready to exercise your brain! We’re back with another figures and shapes quiz, but this time, the format is a little different.
You’ll get 16 images with various shapes like squares, triangles, hexagons and more. Your task is to count them and type in the correct number yourself – no answer options given. Doesn’t this sound like the perfect challenge for you?
If you’re still up for another brain workout after this one, you can try our shapes and angles quiz with multiple-choice questions.
Let’s see how well you can handle this test! 📐🧠
Image credits: Magda Ehlers
In the second question, the smaller rectangles formed by overlapping rectangles are not counted. However, in other questions you should count shapes formed by overlapping shapes. I quit after four questions of which three were stupid…
#11, There are definitely only 16 square tiles. Not sure where they're getting 17 from.
I guess they wrongly assumed there were two stacked square tiles where the two cubes of the tower adjoin.Load More Replies...
Right away, the first question is shìt. How many triangles? There are 10, not 9.
