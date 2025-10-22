ADVERTISEMENT

As the leaves change color and the wind gets that very specific, pre-winter chill, people turn to their personal comforts, tea, blankets and perhaps that one show that they rewatch around this time of year again and again. As it turns out, there is an entire genre of home design devoted to creating this feeling of warmth.

We’ve gathered some of the best “cottagecore” pictures just in time for fall. So get comfortable, prepare to fight the yearning to run off into the woods, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments down below.

#1

Found The Prettiest Shop Ever Today!

Cozy interior with rustic wooden stairs, vintage furniture, dried flowers, and cottage core aesthetics decor elements.

rigathrow Report

    #2

    Wild Garlic And Spring

    Peaceful woodland path and a small wooden gate surrounded by lush greenery, showcasing cottage core aesthetics in nature.

    plnterior Report

    #3

    Sharing Our Fairytale Cottage With You!

    Stone cottage exterior and cozy rustic interior with wood furniture and nature views, showcasing cottage core aesthetics.

    vaughanhouse Report

    #4

    Made A Victoria Sponge Cake With My Fave Mold. Filled With Strawberry Jam Made By My Neighbor And Homemade Whipped Cream

    Hexagon-shaped baked treats with powdered sugar, a ceramic cottage, candle, and whimsical bee decorations showcasing cottage core aesthetics.

    F00dventures Report

    #5

    Just Baked This Apple Pie 🍂

    Decorative pie with owl design and fruit filling, embodying whimsical cottage core aesthetics in a rustic kitchen setting.

    Training_Stop1637 Report

    #6

    I Made Kitchen Bags As A Gift For My Mom 🌸 What Do You Think?

    Three drawstring bags with floral and teapot embroidery, showcasing charming cottage core aesthetics on a patterned fabric background.

    PuppetStory Report

    #7

    My Elopement Dress

    Woman wearing a cream lace dress with corset-style bodice, showcasing cottage core aesthetics in a cozy indoor setting.

    Tough_Variation_5710 Report

    #8

    My Cottagecore Wedding Dress

    Woman wearing a flowing floral dress with cottage core aesthetics details in a bridal fitting room with chandelier lighting

    refriedb3an Report

    #9

    One Last Moment Of Appreciation Before The Holiday Decor Comes Down

    Cozy cottage core aesthetic interiors with rustic furniture, greenery, and festive decorations in a warm, inviting setting.

    beantheredonethat333 Report

    #10

    Was Doing Some Late Night Zillow Scrolling When I Found This Waterfront Fairytale Cottage In Wisconsin

    Rustic stone cottages and cozy interiors showcasing charming cottage core aesthetics in a peaceful woodland setting.

    quixotrie Report

    #11

    Went To Summerland Yesterday Morning And Felt Like A Hobbit In The Meadows

    Mountain stream flowing through lush greenery and pink flowers, featuring cottage core aesthetics in a natural landscape.

    squishedpies Report

    #12

    Monet’s Actual Home And Garden

    Cottage core aesthetics shown through charming garden paths, blooming flowers, and a vintage countryside house.

    Iluminatewildlife Report

    #13

    Strawberry Dinner Set

    Person with red hair playing with dog beside table of strawberry-themed pottery, showcasing cottage core aesthetics in a cozy home setting

    sleepingsoundsgreat Report

    jknuss avatar
    JkNuss
    JkNuss
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago

    Anyone else omg’ing please move the pitcher from the edge of the table

    #14

    My Front Yard Is A Field Of Wild Violets This Year 😍❤️

    A charming cottage surrounded by a wildflower meadow showcasing cottage core aesthetics in a peaceful natural setting.

    TheMobHunter Report

    #15

    Wore This Out To An Afternoon Tea Event

    Smiling woman in a floral dress stands under blooming pink trees, showcasing cottage core aesthetics in a sunny outdoor setting.

    smunchsluddyl Report

    #16

    Painted The Chest My Father-In-Law Made For Us!

    Wooden storage chest with hand-painted mushrooms, fitting perfect cottage core aesthetics in a cozy indoor setting.

    kindaokkomik Report

    #17

    Does My New Keyboard Qualify?

    Mechanical keyboard with cottage core aesthetics keycaps featuring floral and botanical designs in soft green and white colors.

    coral_bells Report

    #18

    An Endearing Little Picture Made To Be A Gift For A One Year Old That She Can Hopefully Treasure Forever. Based On An Illustration From Foxwood Tales By Brian Paterson, This Is An Embroidered Rendition Using Watercolour, Thread And Silk Ribbon

    Embroidered cottage core aesthetic featuring rabbits and hedgehog in a whimsical garden full of colorful flowers.

    Environmental-Top468 Report

    #19

    Bought This IKEA Storage Unit Ages Ago But Hated All The White. Finally Got The Guts Make Some Changes!

    White cabinets featuring cottage core aesthetics with floral and bird patterns on a pastel green background.

    RosieEmily Report

    #20

    I Love The Golden Light Hour!

    Cozy living room filled with lush plants and vintage furniture showcasing a charming cottage core aesthetic.

    BohoBoro Report

    #21

    Snowy Cottage

    Cozy cottage core aesthetic with snow-covered trees and a warmly lit house in a wintery, whimsical setting.

    vickyshmick Report

    #22

    My House Was Built In The 40s. All Of The Knobs On The Kitchen Cabinets Have Herbs Or Flowers In Them

    Decorative cabinet knobs with dried flowers showcasing cottage core aesthetics in a rustic and whimsical style.

    Forest_Froggie Report

    #23

    Just Closed On My Dream Home!🏡

    Cozy cottage core aesthetic featuring wooden beams, stone fireplace, and charming rustic exterior with red door.

    Odd_Rip8041 Report

    #24

    I Made My Wedding Dress!

    Couple dressed in floral cottage core aesthetics attire posing in nature and walking along a woodland path.

    sunflowerdaisymoon Report

    #25

    I Got Dressed Up For No Reason Other Than To Feel Like A Princess :)

    Young woman with curly hair wearing a vintage dress and gold headpiece in a natural field, showcasing cottage core aesthetics.

    beanbuttrocket Report

    #26

    🍄🍄🍄

    Hand holding a mushroom-decorated cookie with more on a tray in a cozy cottage core aesthetics kitchen setting.

    jodalinee13_ Report

    #27

    I Thrifted A 70s Vintage Prairie Dress In A Plus Size For $2???

    Person wearing a floral vintage dress in a cozy indoor setting showcasing cottage core aesthetics style.

    sexylev Report

    barrylittle avatar
    Phantom Phoenix
    Phantom Phoenix
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago

    Women's clothing sizes are insane. a) there's absolutely no consistency b) there's a size 0 ... which should refer to something with no size aka non-existent! c) what's this plus size bullshıt for that dress? d) does plus sizing now imply *minus* sizing? Sizes smaller than size 0? Can anybody make this madness make sense?

    #28

    My Kitchen Tiles I’m Painting

    Hand-painted blue and white tiles with animal designs being installed in a kitchen, showcasing cottage core aesthetics.

    Prior_Dog6593 Report

    #29

    I Was Really Craving Strawberry Cake So I Made A Strawberry Cake

    Square strawberry cake with pink frosting decorated with bees and flowers, surrounded by cottage core aesthetics items on a wooden board.

    F00dventures Report

    #30

    Nature Inspired Bakes 🍄🍂🍓🐝

    Four whimsical cakes and desserts featuring cottage core aesthetics with nature-inspired decorations on elegant cake stands.

    Green-Cockroach-8448 Report

    #31

    I Made This Dress Last Summer From A Bedsheet

    Woman in a floral dress enjoying a sunny meadow, capturing a whimsical cottage core aesthetic in nature.

    BarbzWitchery111 Report

    #32

    My Renaissance Festival Costume This Year - Moth Fairy 🌸

    Person in whimsical cottage core aesthetics dress with floral umbrella and butterfly wings outdoors on a sunny day

    danaut358 Report

    #33

    I Still Can’t Get Over How Perfectly Picture-Worthy This Moment Was

    Deer grazing near blooming flowers in a green garden, capturing a serene cottage core aesthetics scene.

    suicidesweetpea Report

    #34

    Hosted A Little Easter Potluck In My Garden 🌱

    Outdoor cottage core aesthetics picnic setup with vintage tableware, fresh flowers, and rustic garden food display.

    opheliadarkflower Report

    #35

    Ceramic Fruit Collection

    Ceramic fruit and vegetable decor pieces displayed on shelves, showcasing cottage core aesthetics with vibrant colors.

    Due-Hovercraft977 Report

    #36

    My Best Thrift Find Yet

    Woman wearing a vintage-inspired cream dress with ruffles and puff sleeves, showcasing cottage core aesthetics style in mirror selfie.

    H0neyOTU Report

    #37

    I Made Some Fall Inspired Water Color Paintings

    Watercolor illustrations of a cottage and woodland animals dressed in vintage clothing, embodying cottage core aesthetics.

    Brandon_Does_Stuff Report

    #38

    My Grandma Gifted Me This, It's My Favorite Mug For Tea

    Ceramic mug with whimsical cottage core aesthetics featuring rabbits baking in a rustic kitchen scene on granite countertop.

    SavviSpaceMermaid Report

    #39

    A Look Into My Nature Inspired Room ✨🦋🌿

    Cozy cottage core aesthetics featuring warm lighting, vintage decor, butterfly art, and stained glass window scenes.

    chalkpeople Report

    #40

    After Many Hours Of Stitching And Finally Finding The Perfect Frame, He's Ready To Be Gifted To My Friend Who Taught Me Cottagecore Was A Thing

    Embroidered bird with floral and star details in a round wooden frame, showcasing cottage core aesthetics decor.

    Miss_Behaves Report

    #41

    Kristina Kemenikova, Windy Days

    Whimsical cottage core aesthetics with an underground cozy garden room and tall wildflowers in a magical setting.

    Simsandtruecrime Report

    #42

    My 2024 Gingerbread House

    Detailed miniature cottage with greenery and flowers, showcasing charming cottage core aesthetics in a whimsical setting.

    Lightningpaper Report

    #43

    Saved Every Bouquet My Husband Got For Me Since We Moved Into Our House, And Finally Put Together This Wreath Yesterday!

    Dried flower wreath with roses and wildflowers hanging on wall showcasing cottage core aesthetics decor.

    rebexorcist Report

    #44

    My Parents 5 Century Old Home (Someone Suggested This Sub Would Enjoy These Pics)

    Exterior and interior views of a cozy cottage core home featuring rustic wooden beams and vintage décor elements.

    ExcellentMedicine358 Report

    #45

    I Stumbled Upon This Cute Watermill, Thought You Might Like It :)

    Small wooden cottage with floral decorations and water wheel surrounded by lush greenery and natural landscape in cottage core aesthetics.

    EweBaba Report

    #46

    Thanks To Everyone Who Commented On The Granny Lamp You Were Right It’s Definitely Cute!

    Vintage floral lamp on white shelf with books and framed art, showcasing cozy cottage core aesthetics in home decor.

    Strawberry_002 Report

    #47

    I Drew These Two Little Mushroom Dudes And Thought They Would Fit In Here

    Pencil sketch of whimsical woodland creatures fishing by a pond, capturing charming cottage core aesthetics.

    LegalChef4115 Report

    #48

    My To-Do List Is Done

    Toad writing in bed in a cozy room illustrating whimsical cottage core aesthetics with soft pastel colors.

    thinkfastandgo Report

    #49

    I Hand Engraved This Bee Mirror

    Person holding ornate vintage mirror with engraved bees and floral designs, showcasing cottage core aesthetics.

    Kat_Berg Report

    #50

    Marie Antoinette’s Queen Hamlet At The Palace Of Versailles! Truly A Fairytale

    Collage of charming cottages and a donkey in lush gardens showcasing cottage core aesthetics in natural sunlight.

    v5nusrul3d Report

    #51

    This Pic Of My Spouse And I At The Renfaire Felt Fitting For This Sub ❤️

    Couple dressed in cottage core aesthetics outfits standing by a large tree in a whimsical outdoor setting.

    bunnytoadstool Report

    #52

    Let's Go Forage In The Fields Together

    Woman in a cottage core aesthetics inspired crochet dress and mushroom hat holding a basket of crocheted flowers.

    OrnateCheese Report

    #53

    Got Married 🌻🌻🌻🌻💍💍

    Woman in a pink lace dress with floral crown standing outdoors next to a black dog wearing a service vest, cottage core aesthetics.

    Strawberry4shortcake Report

    #54

    Fairy Makeup Look

    Woman with purple hair and floral crown showcasing whimsical cottage core aesthetics makeup and style indoors.

    SadDegree4974 Report

    #55

    :) Hello This Is What I'm Wearing Today

    Person wearing a pastel pink dress with ribbons and accessories, showcasing cottage core aesthetics in a cozy indoor setting.

    xanonna Report

    #56

    Afternoon Tea At Home

    Cozy cottage core aesthetics with floral teacups, homemade cake, sandwiches, scones, and fresh flowers on a wooden table.

    PlantEnthusiastNYC Report

    #57

    Was Told To Also Post This Here! Made It Myself!

    Woman in a floral dress posing in a cozy living room featuring cottage core aesthetics and natural decor elements.

    Shammeths Report

    #58

    Over The Garden Wall Costume 100% Self-Made + Shoulder Buddies

    Person in cottage core outfit with pumpkin head outdoors and close-up of vintage-inspired collar and frog accessory

    RedsReferences Report

    #59

    They Grow In Our Yard Every Year And I Call Them Gnome Homes. I’m So Proud And Protective 🍄

    Red and white spotted mushrooms growing on green grass, showcasing magical cottage core aesthetics in nature.

    Abusty-Ballerina- Report

    #60

    Made A Flower Crown For Her 💜🩷

    Dog wearing a flower crown outdoors at sunset, embodying cottage core aesthetics with a peaceful rural background.

    squidgeyww Report

    #61

    Why Can’t All Perfume Bottles Be This Cute !!

    Hand holding whimsical glass figurines including a snail, caterpillar, acorn, and mouse reflecting cottage core aesthetics.

    hydralice Report

    #62

    A Winter Elopement In My Homemade Dress 💛

    Couple dancing by the sea and close-up of a woman holding flowers showcasing cottage core aesthetics style.

    EllaHarp Report

    #63

    This Is My Outfit For Today :)

    Person wearing a floral layered dress with a cardigan and purse, showcasing cottage core aesthetics style indoors.

    xanonna Report

    #64

    My Woodland Wedding!

    Couple holding hands walking through a sunlit forest path, embodying cottage core aesthetics in nature.

    fourchamberedheart Report

    #65

    I Wore My Pea Dress Out 🫛

    Woman in a floral cottage core dress with a straw hat walking a dog in a lush green garden setting.

    LaceyBambola Report

    #66

    Sleepytime Tea, Anyone?

    Ceramic teapot shaped like a bear in pajamas holding a tray of tea and cookies, cottage core aesthetics decor.

    sfishie1973 Report

    #67

    Swapping Out Cabinet Handles

    Ornate vintage and modern cabinet handles on wooden doors showcasing cottage core aesthetics in a whimsical kitchen setting.

    MrsJayneAnne Report

    #68

    Thought You All Might Appreciate My Garden Wedding Nails

    Hand with whimsical insect nail art including a snail, spider, and ladybug, showcasing cottage core aesthetics style.

    Specialist-Strain502 Report

    #69

    I Made An “Autumn Goddess” Pumpkin Spice Dress Cake

    Dress-shaped cake decorated with autumn leaves and flowers, embodying cottage core aesthetics and natural beauty.

    inspiredtotaste Report

    #70

    I Rarely See Plus Sized Fashion Here. So Here Is My Mushroom Inspired Outside

    Woman wearing a red pinafore dress and floral sweater standing outdoors in a sunny setting showcasing cottage core aesthetics.

    Bunnystrawbery Report

    #71

    Wearing My Embroidered Bow 🌿

    Black fabric bow with delicate green and white floral embroidery, showcasing cottage core aesthetics in a whimsical style.

    LaMeredrine Report

    #72

    My Beloved Kitchen In My 1800's House

    Cozy kitchen interior with cottage core aesthetics featuring wooden countertops, vintage fridge, and pastel shelving.

    Beautiful-Wheel-319 Report

    #73

    Someone Said That My Cat And Thrifted Art Collection Would Be Appreciated Here

    Cozy living room featuring cottage core aesthetics with vintage artwork, green velvet sofa, and floral patterned rug with cat.

    Juicy_Q_ Report

    #74

    Seven Dozen Homemade Floral Petit Fours For My Sil’s Upcoming Wedding

    Small square cakes with white icing and edible flowers on a floral plate showcasing cottage core aesthetics.

    scotchandsage Report

    #75

    Thrift Finds

    Ceramic canisters with mushroom designs in warm tones, capturing a whimsical cottage core aesthetic for kitchen decor.

    t_ha_l_i_a Report

    #76

    Would You Consider My Tattoo Art Cottagecore?

    Collage of cottage core tattoos including ivy-covered window, fox, windmill, and two deer, showcasing whimsical cottage core aesthetics.

    LucidInvitation Report

    #77

    Painted My White Headphones!

    Over-ear headphones with hand-painted floral and bird designs showcasing cottage core aesthetics on a wooden surface.

    HornlessUnicorn Report

    #78

    A Knit And Crochet Dress I Made Recently 🧚🏼‍♀️

    Crocheted white dress with floral accents on a mannequin showcasing cottage core aesthetics in a whimsical setting.

    blurtics Report

    #79

    DIY, My Own Flower Crown, And I'm Pleased With The Outcome ✨😌💐

    Young woman with colorful flower crown and glowing makeup, embodying magical cottage core aesthetics with natural braided hair.

    Exotic_Use_2533 Report

    #80

    Did I Just Bake Myself A Black Forest Cake At Midnight? Why Yes, Yes I Did

    Chocolate cherry cake with whipped cream, set against a warm cozy background reflecting cottage core aesthetics.

    Amodernhousehusband Report

    #81

    I Made These Centerpieces For My Wedding This Past Weekend. I Called It "Garden Library"

    Stack of vintage books decorated with moss and wildflowers, showcasing a rustic cottage core aesthetic centerpiece design.

    StantheLumberjack Report

    #82

    My Little Baby In Her Cottagecore Hats 🍓🐸

    Black cat wearing whimsical crochet hats, capturing charming and cozy cottage core aesthetics in a playful setting.

    rachbeesus Report

    #83

    My Outfit For Valentine’s Afternoon Tea 💕

    Woman wearing a white cottage core dress with puff sleeves and a heart-shaped purse, capturing cottage core aesthetics style.

    angelicribbon Report

