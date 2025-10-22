83 Magical And Whimsical Examples Of Cottage Core Aesthetics
As the leaves change color and the wind gets that very specific, pre-winter chill, people turn to their personal comforts, tea, blankets and perhaps that one show that they rewatch around this time of year again and again. As it turns out, there is an entire genre of home design devoted to creating this feeling of warmth.
We’ve gathered some of the best “cottagecore” pictures just in time for fall. So get comfortable, prepare to fight the yearning to run off into the woods, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments down below.
Found The Prettiest Shop Ever Today!
Wild Garlic And Spring
Sharing Our Fairytale Cottage With You!
Made A Victoria Sponge Cake With My Fave Mold. Filled With Strawberry Jam Made By My Neighbor And Homemade Whipped Cream
Just Baked This Apple Pie 🍂
I Made Kitchen Bags As A Gift For My Mom 🌸 What Do You Think?
My Elopement Dress
My Cottagecore Wedding Dress
One Last Moment Of Appreciation Before The Holiday Decor Comes Down
Was Doing Some Late Night Zillow Scrolling When I Found This Waterfront Fairytale Cottage In Wisconsin
Went To Summerland Yesterday Morning And Felt Like A Hobbit In The Meadows
Monet’s Actual Home And Garden
Strawberry Dinner Set
My Front Yard Is A Field Of Wild Violets This Year 😍❤️
Wore This Out To An Afternoon Tea Event
Painted The Chest My Father-In-Law Made For Us!
Does My New Keyboard Qualify?
An Endearing Little Picture Made To Be A Gift For A One Year Old That She Can Hopefully Treasure Forever. Based On An Illustration From Foxwood Tales By Brian Paterson, This Is An Embroidered Rendition Using Watercolour, Thread And Silk Ribbon
Bought This IKEA Storage Unit Ages Ago But Hated All The White. Finally Got The Guts Make Some Changes!
I Love The Golden Light Hour!
Snowy Cottage
My House Was Built In The 40s. All Of The Knobs On The Kitchen Cabinets Have Herbs Or Flowers In Them
Just Closed On My Dream Home!🏡
I Made My Wedding Dress!
I Got Dressed Up For No Reason Other Than To Feel Like A Princess :)
🍄🍄🍄
I Thrifted A 70s Vintage Prairie Dress In A Plus Size For $2???
Women's clothing sizes are insane. a) there's absolutely no consistency b) there's a size 0 ... which should refer to something with no size aka non-existent! c) what's this plus size bullshıt for that dress? d) does plus sizing now imply *minus* sizing? Sizes smaller than size 0? Can anybody make this madness make sense?