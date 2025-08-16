So when Hannah Birss asked people on Threads to share the “wee bit of whimsy” they’ve added to their spaces, the responses were pure delight. From miniature rooms hidden in walls to themed corners and cozy, unexpected DIY projects, these ideas are full of charm. Take a look below and see which ones you might want to try yourself.

Minimalism may have ruled interior design in recent years, with its plain walls, muted palettes, and “less is more” philosophy. But sometimes, “more” is exactly what turns a house into a home.

#1 Painted My Front Door Pink And It Never Fails To Make Me Smile Share icon

#2 Picture In My Kitchen Of My Grandmother And Great Aunt In Their ‘29 Plymouth Share icon

#3 I Ripped Out Our Carpet And Gave Us A Book Inspired Wooden Staircase, I Refurbished An Old Carousel Horse For The House, And I Turned Our Son’s Bathroom/Guest Bathroom Into Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion Share icon Everything in the bathroom is hand painted or hand made : the walls, the portraits, the corridor door 🥰

Okay, it’s way more than a wee bit. But I’m an artist, and I can’t live any other way..

#4 I've Added Little Door Hinge Toppers All Around The House – I've Got Teapots And Teacups, Dragons, Cats, Bats, Frogs, Snails, Mushrooms Share icon

#5 My Raspberry Pink Ceiling In My Hallway. Because, Why The Heck Not, But Also Because There’s Nobody To Tell Me Not To Share icon

#6 Painted The Edge Of My Office Door With Some Little Flowers, To Bring Me Some Extra Joy Since I Look At It All Day While I’m Working Share icon

#7 I Decant Body Lotion Into Fancy Lidded Jars Because I’m Fabulous Share icon

#8 I Have Rainbow Stairs 🌈 Share icon

#9 I Collect Art Magnets From Museums And Put Them On The Bottom Of My Fridge So My Cat Can See Them😻🖼️ Share icon

#10 Took A Bedsheet And Turned Into Stair Runners Using Liquid Starch Share icon

#11 I Illustrate Little Hamster Characters Called Hammies - This Way My Daughter Can Pretend They Live In My House! 💞 Share icon

#12 My Bathtub. I’m 64 In An Adult Only Household Share icon

#13 I Hide Miniature Rooms In My Walls Share icon

#14 I Am All About Whimsy. I Painted My Ugly Laundry Room Cabinet Black And Wall Papered The Doors Share icon

#15 Instead Of Putting My Extra Art In Storage, I Hung It All In My Tiniest Bathroom Share icon

#16 My Paintings 😊 Share icon

#17 I Add Florals To Everything And Get Custom Knobs For My Furnitures 🤍 Share icon

#18 Turning My Daughters’ Room Into A Cozy Beatrix Potter Style Cottage Share icon

#19 My 4 Grandchildren Are Represented By Fairies In The Shower Room Mural Share icon

#20 For My Bougie Birds 💓 Share icon

#21 The Landlord Hired Me To Paint This Apartment Complex And I Think The Whole Block Got Whimsical Share icon

#22 I Love These Animal Lamps More Than I Can Say Share icon

#23 Add A Disco Ball! Share icon

#24 In My Kitchen Share icon

#25 Lamp Was A Gift Made By A Neighbour, Lives There All The Time Share icon

#26 Three Words: Glitter Front Door Share icon

#27 From The Conservatory To The Living Room Share icon

#28 Painted A Chalk Wall In The Water Closet 😅 We Play Tic Tac Toe And Leave Each Other Notes Share icon

#29 When I Find Vintage Velvet Paintings Of My Dogs Ancestors Share icon

#30 Hand Stenciled Stars Onto My Guest Bathroom Ceiling Share icon

#31 Meet Mildred ☺️ She Needs Some Work But She's A Dream Come True Share icon

#32 I Had This Stained Glass Made For Our House Share icon

#33 I Didn’t Want Our Pantry To Be Boring So I Made The Tile Myself In A Shape Complementary To The Leaves Of The Wallpaper Share icon

#34 Bedroom Ceiling My Husband Painted. There Are Glow In The Dark Stars Too! Share icon

#35 Pez Wall!!! Share icon

#36 This Hides My Ugly Gas Meter Share icon

#37 My Favorite Way To Add A Whimsical Touch To My House Is With Handpainted Furniture 🥰 I Love To Give Thrifted Pieces New Life! Share icon

#38 I Painted Soot Sprites A Few Places Here And There For My Kids. We Love Them Share icon

#39 I Sorted The Books By Color And Tucked In Lots Of Little Treasures, Like Crystals, Pottery, And Plants. Kitty Sleeping In The Window Ads Some Whimsy Too Share icon

#40 I Painted A Mini-Mural Over My Front Door Including The Address Share icon

#41 I Turned My Office Door Into A Hidden Room Bookcase (Put Contact Paper On The Door 😊) Share icon

#42 Didn’t Paint My Oak Cabinets And Added A Wall Mural :) Share icon

#43 I Love My Yarn Wall! Share icon

#44 My Husband Is A Plumber So We Hung Outhouse Pics In Our Wc Share icon

#45 I Have This Picture Hanging In My Bathroom 💩 Share icon

#46 Porch Goose With Rotating Seasonal Outfits Share icon

#47 My Mural, My Daughter And I Put Up On The Stairway Wall Share icon

#48 We Made This Wisteria Tree In My Daughters Room That I Love Sitting Under (There Are Also Hanging Twinkly Lights At Night) Share icon

#49 The Wallpaper In My Home Office Share icon

#50 I Turned A Corner Cabinet Into A Wine Cabinet And Used Old Corks As The Base Share icon

#51 I Did A Butterfly Wall In My Living Room That Brings Me So Much Joy Share icon

#52 This Is The Wall Where I Hang Drawings I Do Of My Husband Share icon

#53 3D Painted Books For My Flower Garden 💖 Share icon

#54 I Find Dead And Dying Butterflies, Etc And Give Them A New Life In Jars With Pretty Flowers And Stuff Share icon

#55 A Press For Champagne Bell 🥂 🍾 Share icon

#56 Tardis Door Share icon

#57 Made Myself A Weird Corner. Sea And Aerial Plants Share icon

#58 I Had Been Wanting To Paint A Design That Extended To The Ceiling And Our Front Entryway Was In Need Of A Little Fun. It’s Practically Neon Coral, But It’s A Good Mood Boost As You Head Out For The Day! Share icon

#59 My Wonderful Wife’s Idea Share icon

#60 The Shelves Behind Me In My Work Space Have All My Trinkets. They Are All Visible On Zoom Share icon

#61 Not Hung Up Yet, But A Weevil On A Bicycle! Yes, It Is Real😭 Share icon

#62 Googly Eyes Share icon

#63 I Cross-Stitch Share icon

#64 Bunch Of Random Frames All Spray Painted Black. Art Postcards Framed And Arranged Share icon

#65 My Orange Window Frame In The Kitchen Share icon

#66 Floor To Ceiling Art - Makes Me Feel Like I’m In A Gallery On The Way Get Breakfast Share icon

#67 My Skull Collection; I Buy 1 Skull A Year During Halloween Season. Been Doing This For 15+ Years Now Share icon

#68 This Is Up Year Round In Our Guest Bathroom. We Also Go Crazy With Halloween Decor Every Year Share icon

#69 Every Year I Do Some Big Halloween Build. During Covid I Built Things To Hand Out Candy From A Distance. This Is From 3 Years Ago Share icon

#70 This Bad Boy That My Aunt Made In The Early 1970’s. It’s Not Officially Christmas Time Until He Makes His Appearance Share icon

#71 My Favourite Print ☺️ Share icon

#72 I Added A Tiny Door/Fairy Door 🚪🧚🏾‍♀️🥰 Share icon

#73 Grade 5 School Auction Art Project Share icon

#74 Painted Wonky Doors Share icon

#75 A Friend Of Mine Is A Mosaic Artist And She Created This With "Shiny Trinkets". He Sits In My Entry Way Share icon

#76 My Dark Academia/Green Witch Inspired Half Bath Share icon

#77 Added These Dinos To Our Lil Half Bath Lolol Share icon

#78 Dinosaur And Peeps Pottery (I Also Have A Shark And Owl Not Pictured)! Share icon

#79 I Wrapped An Ugly Chandelier With Colorful Yarn Share icon

#80 The Answer’s Orange. It’s Always Orange. And A Daft Floor Share icon

#81 Got Arches Painted On The Main Wall In Our Apartment Share icon

#82 Our House Is Full Of Weird And Whimsy. This One Is In Our Guest Bathroom Share icon

#83 These Are Only Two Examples. Most Of My House Is Nothing But Whimsy And Whatever Makes Me Happy Share icon

#84 Our Book Nook Has A Staircase Of Old Maps Share icon

#85 My Daughter’s Hand Painted Bathroom Share icon

#86 I Have Party Animals In Various Cabinets Share icon

#87 For Our Guests Share icon

#88 I Hung The Mcdonald’s Hercules Plates On My Wall Share icon

#89 Stuffed Grapes And Display Of Wine Stoppers Share icon

#90 This Is Just The Bedroom/ PC Stream Room Share icon

#91 All The Single Socks Share icon

#92 Year Round Halloween Decor. My Husband Is A Halloween Fanatic And Horror Movie Lover Share icon

#93 Added A Cute Little Curtain Over My Dishwasher! Made Things Look Cheerier Share icon