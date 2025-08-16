93 Decor Pieces That Made Peoples Homes A More Magical Place
Minimalism may have ruled interior design in recent years, with its plain walls, muted palettes, and “less is more” philosophy. But sometimes, “more” is exactly what turns a house into a home.
So when Hannah Birss asked people on Threads to share the “wee bit of whimsy” they’ve added to their spaces, the responses were pure delight. From miniature rooms hidden in walls to themed corners and cozy, unexpected DIY projects, these ideas are full of charm. Take a look below and see which ones you might want to try yourself.
Painted My Front Door Pink And It Never Fails To Make Me Smile
Picture In My Kitchen Of My Grandmother And Great Aunt In Their ‘29 Plymouth
I Ripped Out Our Carpet And Gave Us A Book Inspired Wooden Staircase, I Refurbished An Old Carousel Horse For The House, And I Turned Our Son’s Bathroom/Guest Bathroom Into Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion
Everything in the bathroom is hand painted or hand made : the walls, the portraits, the corridor door 🥰
Okay, it’s way more than a wee bit. But I’m an artist, and I can’t live any other way..
I've Added Little Door Hinge Toppers All Around The House – I've Got Teapots And Teacups, Dragons, Cats, Bats, Frogs, Snails, Mushrooms
My Raspberry Pink Ceiling In My Hallway. Because, Why The Heck Not, But Also Because There’s Nobody To Tell Me Not To
Painted The Edge Of My Office Door With Some Little Flowers, To Bring Me Some Extra Joy Since I Look At It All Day While I’m Working
I Decant Body Lotion Into Fancy Lidded Jars Because I’m Fabulous
I Have Rainbow Stairs 🌈
I Collect Art Magnets From Museums And Put Them On The Bottom Of My Fridge So My Cat Can See Them😻🖼️
Took A Bedsheet And Turned Into Stair Runners Using Liquid Starch
I Illustrate Little Hamster Characters Called Hammies - This Way My Daughter Can Pretend They Live In My House! 💞
Hammies live in our house but they don’t have doors leading to Narnia.
My Bathtub. I’m 64 In An Adult Only Household
I Am All About Whimsy. I Painted My Ugly Laundry Room Cabinet Black And Wall Papered The Doors
Instead Of Putting My Extra Art In Storage, I Hung It All In My Tiniest Bathroom
Gives people something to look at while they're doing their business. Why not?
My Paintings 😊
I Add Florals To Everything And Get Custom Knobs For My Furnitures 🤍
Oh, this is unusual and can add whimsy to so many things! Love it!
Turning My Daughters’ Room Into A Cozy Beatrix Potter Style Cottage
My 4 Grandchildren Are Represented By Fairies In The Shower Room Mural
For My Bougie Birds 💓
The Landlord Hired Me To Paint This Apartment Complex And I Think The Whole Block Got Whimsical
I Love These Animal Lamps More Than I Can Say
Add A Disco Ball!
In My Kitchen
Lamp Was A Gift Made By A Neighbour, Lives There All The Time
Three Words: Glitter Front Door
From The Conservatory To The Living Room
Ha! I would not be able to resist giving a twirl as I went into the room.
Painted A Chalk Wall In The Water Closet 😅 We Play Tic Tac Toe And Leave Each Other Notes
When I Find Vintage Velvet Paintings Of My Dogs Ancestors
Hand Stenciled Stars Onto My Guest Bathroom Ceiling
Meet Mildred ☺️ She Needs Some Work But She's A Dream Come True
My aunt had one of these in her home and it fascinated me as a child. When it's operating, oil beads run down the lines, giving it a glow. Hope you get it running!
I Had This Stained Glass Made For Our House
I Didn’t Want Our Pantry To Be Boring So I Made The Tile Myself In A Shape Complementary To The Leaves Of The Wallpaper
Bedroom Ceiling My Husband Painted. There Are Glow In The Dark Stars Too!
This Hides My Ugly Gas Meter
My Favorite Way To Add A Whimsical Touch To My House Is With Handpainted Furniture 🥰 I Love To Give Thrifted Pieces New Life!
I Painted Soot Sprites A Few Places Here And There For My Kids. We Love Them
I Sorted The Books By Color And Tucked In Lots Of Little Treasures, Like Crystals, Pottery, And Plants. Kitty Sleeping In The Window Ads Some Whimsy Too
I Painted A Mini-Mural Over My Front Door Including The Address
I Turned My Office Door Into A Hidden Room Bookcase (Put Contact Paper On The Door 😊)
Didn’t Paint My Oak Cabinets And Added A Wall Mural :)
I Love My Yarn Wall!
My Husband Is A Plumber So We Hung Outhouse Pics In Our Wc
I Have This Picture Hanging In My Bathroom 💩
Porch Goose With Rotating Seasonal Outfits
My Mural, My Daughter And I Put Up On The Stairway Wall
We Made This Wisteria Tree In My Daughters Room That I Love Sitting Under (There Are Also Hanging Twinkly Lights At Night)
The Wallpaper In My Home Office
I Turned A Corner Cabinet Into A Wine Cabinet And Used Old Corks As The Base
I Did A Butterfly Wall In My Living Room That Brings Me So Much Joy
This Is The Wall Where I Hang Drawings I Do Of My Husband
3D Painted Books For My Flower Garden 💖
I Find Dead And Dying Butterflies, Etc And Give Them A New Life In Jars With Pretty Flowers And Stuff
Nice. Their lives are so brief, and they bring so much beauty.
A Press For Champagne Bell 🥂 🍾
Tardis Door
Made Myself A Weird Corner. Sea And Aerial Plants
I Had Been Wanting To Paint A Design That Extended To The Ceiling And Our Front Entryway Was In Need Of A Little Fun. It’s Practically Neon Coral, But It’s A Good Mood Boost As You Head Out For The Day!
My Wonderful Wife’s Idea
The Shelves Behind Me In My Work Space Have All My Trinkets. They Are All Visible On Zoom
Not Hung Up Yet, But A Weevil On A Bicycle! Yes, It Is Real😭
Googly Eyes
I Cross-Stitch
Bunch Of Random Frames All Spray Painted Black. Art Postcards Framed And Arranged
My Orange Window Frame In The Kitchen
Floor To Ceiling Art - Makes Me Feel Like I’m In A Gallery On The Way Get Breakfast
My Skull Collection; I Buy 1 Skull A Year During Halloween Season. Been Doing This For 15+ Years Now
This Is Up Year Round In Our Guest Bathroom. We Also Go Crazy With Halloween Decor Every Year
Every Year I Do Some Big Halloween Build. During Covid I Built Things To Hand Out Candy From A Distance. This Is From 3 Years Ago
This Bad Boy That My Aunt Made In The Early 1970’s. It’s Not Officially Christmas Time Until He Makes His Appearance
My Favourite Print ☺️
I Added A Tiny Door/Fairy Door 🚪🧚🏾♀️🥰
Grade 5 School Auction Art Project
Painted Wonky Doors
A Friend Of Mine Is A Mosaic Artist And She Created This With "Shiny Trinkets". He Sits In My Entry Way
My Dark Academia/Green Witch Inspired Half Bath
Really dark colors in a small space adds so much intimate atmosphere. Love the blue and gold!