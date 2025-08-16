ADVERTISEMENT

Minimalism may have ruled interior design in recent years, with its plain walls, muted palettes, and “less is more” philosophy. But sometimes, “more” is exactly what turns a house into a home.

So when Hannah Birss asked people on Threads to share the “wee bit of whimsy” they’ve added to their spaces, the responses were pure delight. From miniature rooms hidden in walls to themed corners and cozy, unexpected DIY projects, these ideas are full of charm. Take a look below and see which ones you might want to try yourself.

#1

Painted My Front Door Pink And It Never Fails To Make Me Smile

Pink vintage-style entryway with stained glass windows, checkerboard floor, and lush green plants as decor pieces.

pilgrim.laura Report

    #2

    Picture In My Kitchen Of My Grandmother And Great Aunt In Their ‘29 Plymouth

    Vintage photograph of two people playing on an old car, evoking nostalgia and unique decor pieces for magical homes.

    kelljean1223 Report

    #3

    I Ripped Out Our Carpet And Gave Us A Book Inspired Wooden Staircase, I Refurbished An Old Carousel Horse For The House, And I Turned Our Son’s Bathroom/Guest Bathroom Into Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion

    Staircase decorated with colorful book-themed risers and eclectic decor pieces adding a magical touch to the home interior.

    Everything in the bathroom is hand painted or hand made : the walls, the portraits, the corridor door 🥰
    Okay, it’s way more than a wee bit. But I’m an artist, and I can’t live any other way..

    Report

    User avatar
    Mantas Kačerauskas
    #4

    I've Added Little Door Hinge Toppers All Around The House – I've Got Teapots And Teacups, Dragons, Cats, Bats, Frogs, Snails, Mushrooms

    Small dragon decor piece perched on a metallic hinge, adding a magical touch to home decor elements.

    lindaarendsdottir Report

    #5

    My Raspberry Pink Ceiling In My Hallway. Because, Why The Heck Not, But Also Because There’s Nobody To Tell Me Not To

    Ceiling light fixture with a decorative shade hanging from a bold red painted ceiling in home decor piece.

    karorockingit Report

    #6

    Painted The Edge Of My Office Door With Some Little Flowers, To Bring Me Some Extra Joy Since I Look At It All Day While I’m Working

    Hand painted floral decor piece on white surface with a blurred dog in the background enhancing home magic.

    _danahardy Report

    I Decant Body Lotion Into Fancy Lidded Jars Because I’m Fabulous

    Cut glass decorative jar with intricate details, adding a magical decor piece to a cozy home setting.

    fancy_pants_3729 Report

    #8

    I Have Rainbow Stairs 🌈

    Colorful painted stair risers in a home staircase with potted plants decorating the corner, adding magical decor pieces charm.

    kellybilsland Report

    I Collect Art Magnets From Museums And Put Them On The Bottom Of My Fridge So My Cat Can See Them😻🖼️

    Cat looking at a collection of miniature paintings, a unique decor piece that made homes a more magical place.

    notreallysuzy Report

    #10

    Took A Bedsheet And Turned Into Stair Runners Using Liquid Starch

    Staircase with colorful magical decor pieces featuring woodland animals and greenery on stair risers in a cozy home.

    kimlovey3 Report

    #11

    I Illustrate Little Hamster Characters Called Hammies - This Way My Daughter Can Pretend They Live In My House! 💞

    Small decorative red fairy door with a heart on a white wall, adding magical decor pieces to a cozy home corner.

    seeneescribbles Report

    #12

    My Bathtub. I’m 64 In An Adult Only Household

    Colorful ocean-themed decor pieces with cute sea creatures arranged inside a bathtub for magical home decoration.

    kevinrapuano Report

    #13

    I Hide Miniature Rooms In My Walls

    Miniature home decor pieces including a black hat on a chair and a detailed bakery setting with magical decor accents.

    bethany_jane Report

    #14

    I Am All About Whimsy. I Painted My Ugly Laundry Room Cabinet Black And Wall Papered The Doors

    Black and white cat-themed decor piece featuring various stylized cat faces, adding a magical touch to home interiors.

    fraochmuir Report

    #15

    Instead Of Putting My Extra Art In Storage, I Hung It All In My Tiniest Bathroom

    Small bathroom decorated with colorful framed artwork and unique decor pieces creating a magical home atmosphere.

    courtenayr Report

    #16

    My Paintings 😊

    Hand holding a round decor piece featuring a colorful coastal landscape painting with flowers and ocean waves.

    gulfcoastacrylics1 Report

    #17

    I Add Florals To Everything And Get Custom Knobs For My Furnitures 🤍

    Green decorated dresser with floral knobs and matching mirror, a unique decor piece enhancing a magical home space.

    thedoodlearchitect Report

    #18

    Turning My Daughters’ Room Into A Cozy Beatrix Potter Style Cottage

    Hand-painted floral decor piece on white wall above green striped furniture, adding a magical home decor touch.

    carolynsimpsonsmith Report

    #19

    My 4 Grandchildren Are Represented By Fairies In The Shower Room Mural

    Decor piece featuring a nature scene with birds, flowers, and wildlife on ceramic tiles enhancing a home’s magical decor.

    fdctamu Report

    #20

    For My Bougie Birds 💓

    Pink multi-compartment decor piece filled with seeds and mealworms, enhancing homes with magical decor charm.

    bobbyelynn Report

    #21

    The Landlord Hired Me To Paint This Apartment Complex And I Think The Whole Block Got Whimsical

    Colorful mural decor piece with animals and plants enhancing outdoor home space under a bright sky

    the.crazy.tiger Report

    #22

    I Love These Animal Lamps More Than I Can Say

    Cozy bedroom featuring magical decor pieces including illuminated animal lamps and artistic wall hanging for a warm ambiance.

    kellyrsheephotography Report

    #23

    Add A Disco Ball!

    Cozy living room with magical decor pieces creating sparkling light effects on ceiling and a cat on wooden floor.

    brinagervais Report

    #24

    In My Kitchen

    Decor piece artwork of a black cat baking with a rolling pin, adding a magical touch to home decor.

    blackbunnyfibers Report

    #25

    Lamp Was A Gift Made By A Neighbour, Lives There All The Time

    Leg lamp decor piece with fringe shade, phrenology head sculpture, and eclectic home decor on wooden sideboard.

    thatetcgirl Report

    #26

    Three Words: Glitter Front Door

    Front door with glittery purple decor piece and a golden hello sign, enhancing the magical home decor vibe.

    youhavetimetowaste Report

    #27

    From The Conservatory To The Living Room

    Colorful beaded curtain decor piece hanging below a dramatic exit sign enhancing home interiors.

    flowers_from_the_mountain Report

    #28

    Painted A Chalk Wall In The Water Closet 😅 We Play Tic Tac Toe And Leave Each Other Notes

    Small bathroom decor pieces including floating wooden shelves with plants, framed art, and candles enhancing home magic.

    briaojordan Report

    #29

    When I Find Vintage Velvet Paintings Of My Dogs Ancestors

    Small white dog sitting next to a framed painting of a similar dog on a green velvet surface in home decor setting.

    hollys_amazing_journey Report

    #30

    Hand Stenciled Stars Onto My Guest Bathroom Ceiling

    Bathroom with magical star decorated ceiling and mystical celestial shower curtain as unique decor pieces for home.

    lovely.lady_mae Report

    #31

    Meet Mildred ☺️ She Needs Some Work But She's A Dream Come True

    Vintage decorative statue lamp with intricate detailing, one of the magical decor pieces enhancing home ambiance.

    writer.s_meyer Report

    #32

    I Had This Stained Glass Made For Our House

    Stained glass decor pieces on front door and side panels creating a magical colorful light effect in the home entryway.

    hindle.marie Report

    #33

    I Didn’t Want Our Pantry To Be Boring So I Made The Tile Myself In A Shape Complementary To The Leaves Of The Wallpaper

    Cozy kitchen space featuring unique decor pieces with wooden shelves, patterned backsplash, and vibrant wallpaper accents.

    beachum_clayworks Report

    #34

    Bedroom Ceiling My Husband Painted. There Are Glow In The Dark Stars Too!

    Ceiling decor piece painted with clouds creating a magical atmosphere in a home interior with a white ceiling fan.

    ajonesot Report

    #35

    Pez Wall!!!

    Cozy kitchen with wooden table and chairs, vintage microwave, coffee maker, and colorful decor pieces on wall shelves.

    tpryor Report

    #36

    This Hides My Ugly Gas Meter

    Decor piece with floral design and French text placed among green plants along a home exterior wall.

    kpbean Report

    #37

    My Favorite Way To Add A Whimsical Touch To My House Is With Handpainted Furniture 🥰 I Love To Give Thrifted Pieces New Life!

    Decor piece featuring hand-painted floral design on a bamboo half-moon table enhancing magical home decor.

    foxwillowart Report

    #38

    I Painted Soot Sprites A Few Places Here And There For My Kids. We Love Them

    Black fuzzy decor pieces with eyes and colorful stars, placed in a home corner adding magical home decoration charm.

    madalynnruth Report

    #39

    I Sorted The Books By Color And Tucked In Lots Of Little Treasures, Like Crystals, Pottery, And Plants. Kitty Sleeping In The Window Ads Some Whimsy Too

    Cozy window nook with cat, plants, and colorful books among decor pieces creating a magical home atmosphere.

    anna_elizabeth_reed Report

    #40

    I Painted A Mini-Mural Over My Front Door Including The Address

    House entrance with decorative glass door and artistic decor piece displaying number 104 above the doorframe.

    ryan.miller.art Report

    #41

    I Turned My Office Door Into A Hidden Room Bookcase (Put Contact Paper On The Door 😊)

    Door decorated with a bookshelf decal featuring old books, a unique decor piece that makes homes more magical and cozy.

    kira24_7 Report

    #42

    Didn’t Paint My Oak Cabinets And Added A Wall Mural :)

    Cozy kitchen with magical decor pieces including painted wall designs, wooden cabinets, and a green kitchen island with flowers.

    framedflorals Report

    #43

    I Love My Yarn Wall!

    Colorful rolled fabric decor pieces arranged in a rainbow pattern on a blue wall, enhancing home magical decor vibes.

    cfmommee Report

    #44

    My Husband Is A Plumber So We Hung Outhouse Pics In Our Wc

    Rustic framed decor pieces hanging on a pale wall above a toilet, adding magical charm to the home interior.

    kellu314 Report

    #45

    I Have This Picture Hanging In My Bathroom 💩

    Person sitting at a desk surrounded by decor pieces that create a magical home atmosphere with unique bird sculptures and framed art.

    katrinefiz_ Report

    #46

    Porch Goose With Rotating Seasonal Outfits

    Goose decor piece dressed in yellow polka dot swimsuit and hat, adding a magical touch to home decor.

    absedlock Report

    #47

    My Mural, My Daughter And I Put Up On The Stairway Wall

    Woman standing at the bottom of stairs with colorful artistic wall decor piece adding a magical touch to the home interior.

    cindylougb2 Report

    #48

    We Made This Wisteria Tree In My Daughters Room That I Love Sitting Under (There Are Also Hanging Twinkly Lights At Night)

    Floral wall decor piece with pink and white flowers creating a magical home atmosphere above a wooden chair.

    maddss_km Report

    #49

    The Wallpaper In My Home Office

    Wooden bookshelf with books and a TV in front of a vibrant floral wallpaper decor piece in a cozy home setting.

    baltimorebah Report

    #50

    I Turned A Corner Cabinet Into A Wine Cabinet And Used Old Corks As The Base

    Home bar decorated with wine corks and hanging glassware, showcasing unique decor pieces for a magical home atmosphere.

    lgarner1230 Report

    #51

    I Did A Butterfly Wall In My Living Room That Brings Me So Much Joy

    Butterfly wall decor with string lights creating a magical atmosphere in a cozy living room setup.

    katykatt14 Report

    #52

    This Is The Wall Where I Hang Drawings I Do Of My Husband

    Wall decorated with framed portrait and various colorful hand-drawn decor pieces creating a magical home atmosphere

    benjaminlaynecookies Report

    #53

    3D Painted Books For My Flower Garden 💖

    Colorful garden decor pieces made homes more magical with vibrant flowers lining a brick wall in a lush green yard.

    nikkichadwickart Report

    #54

    I Find Dead And Dying Butterflies, Etc And Give Them A New Life In Jars With Pretty Flowers And Stuff

    Handcrafted decor piece featuring an orange butterfly and dried flowers, adding a magical touch to home spaces.

    www.threads.com Report

    #55

    A Press For Champagne Bell 🥂 🍾

    Cozy home bar area with pink velvet stools, decorative vases, and whimsical decor pieces enhancing the magical home ambiance.

    callalovescollecting Report

    #56

    Tardis Door

    Blue police box door decor piece installed in home hallway, adding a magical and unique decorative touch.

    andita.mosquita Report

    #57

    Made Myself A Weird Corner. Sea And Aerial Plants

    Abstract wall art and hanging plants decorating a cozy corner, highlighting decor pieces that enhance magical home spaces.

    dushrece Report

    #58

    I Had Been Wanting To Paint A Design That Extended To The Ceiling And Our Front Entryway Was In Need Of A Little Fun. It’s Practically Neon Coral, But It’s A Good Mood Boost As You Head Out For The Day!

    Cozy entryway with magical home decor pieces featuring abstract orange wall art and functional storage solutions.

    taniahbergen Report

    #59

    My Wonderful Wife’s Idea

    Staircase with colorful patterned tile decor pieces enhancing a home’s magical and artistic interior design.

    peterversion56 Report

    #60

    The Shelves Behind Me In My Work Space Have All My Trinkets. They Are All Visible On Zoom

    Magical decor pieces including folklore book, tarot guide, candle, and vintage-style figurines creating a magical home atmosphere.

    calm Report

    #61

    Not Hung Up Yet, But A Weevil On A Bicycle! Yes, It Is Real😭

    Framed wall art decor piece featuring a colorful beetle on a red bicycle, adding a magical touch to home decor.

    llexxingtonn Report

    #62

    Googly Eyes

    Googly eyes added to black coffee maker lid creating a playful decor piece in a home kitchen setting.

    artbycedar Report

    #63

    I Cross-Stitch

    Cross-stitch decor piece with dinosaurs and a meteor, featuring humorous text, adding a magical touch to home decor.

    debbywilson1214 Report

    #64

    Bunch Of Random Frames All Spray Painted Black. Art Postcards Framed And Arranged

    Modern kitchen with wooden floors and ceiling, large island, and decor pieces enhancing a magical home atmosphere.

    intrepidsalamander Report

    #65

    My Orange Window Frame In The Kitchen

    Orange window frame with a white roller blind, pendant light above, and framed wall art, a unique decor piece for magical homes.

    staudt.diane Report

    #66

    Floor To Ceiling Art - Makes Me Feel Like I’m In A Gallery On The Way Get Breakfast

    Wall gallery of framed art and prints decorating a home staircase, showcasing unique decor pieces for a magical atmosphere.

    georginawestleyartdesign Report

    #67

    My Skull Collection; I Buy 1 Skull A Year During Halloween Season. Been Doing This For 15+ Years Now

    Halloween-inspired decor pieces featuring skulls, skeletons, and gothic elements that made peoples homes more magical.

    mortal.dread Report

    #68

    This Is Up Year Round In Our Guest Bathroom. We Also Go Crazy With Halloween Decor Every Year

    Shower curtain with a magical space-themed design featuring a cat holding a taco and a slice of pizza decor piece.

    engelmary Report

    #69

    Every Year I Do Some Big Halloween Build. During Covid I Built Things To Hand Out Candy From A Distance. This Is From 3 Years Ago

    A man stands near a fog-emitting castle decor piece that adds a magical ambiance to a home setting.

    arturio_emerys Report

    #70

    This Bad Boy That My Aunt Made In The Early 1970’s. It’s Not Officially Christmas Time Until He Makes His Appearance

    Crocheted Santa Claus wall decor piece hanging on beige wall adding a magical home decoration touch.

    migadamacdaddy Report

    #71

    My Favourite Print ☺️

    Vintage wooden side table with lamp, decorative tray, and unique wall art creating magical home decor ambiance.

    claudetteyyt Report

    #72

    I Added A Tiny Door/Fairy Door 🚪🧚🏾‍♀️🥰

    Small red decorative door installed on white interior wall near floor, adding magical decor piece to home ambiance.

    dyetta Report

    #73

    Grade 5 School Auction Art Project

    Colorful miniature decor pieces arranged on a shelf, adding charm and magic to homes with unique design elements.

    kym_lorraine_porter Report

    #74

    Painted Wonky Doors

    Door with painted decorative 3D panels creating a unique and magical decor piece in a home interior hallway.

    jatrainey Report

    #75

    A Friend Of Mine Is A Mosaic Artist And She Created This With "Shiny Trinkets". He Sits In My Entry Way

    Decor piece of a steampunk bird lamp with gears and cogs, adding a magical touch to home decor pieces.

    fromboisewithlove Report

    #76

    My Dark Academia/Green Witch Inspired Half Bath

    Elegant bathroom decor pieces featuring a gold-framed mirror, brass fixtures, and artistic wall decorations for a magical home ambiance.

    ashbash2585 Report

    #77

    Added These Dinos To Our Lil Half Bath Lolol

    Vibrant floral wallpaper with three framed decor pieces and decorative bottles enhancing a magical home space.

    layyyne_n_m Report

    #78

    Dinosaur And Peeps Pottery (I Also Have A Shark And Owl Not Pictured)!

    Colorful ceramic decor pieces including bunnies, a purple tulip, and a green dinosaur on a home mantle shelf.

    abbycatjacks Report

    #79

    I Wrapped An Ugly Chandelier With Colorful Yarn

    Colorful chandelier wrapped in vibrant yarn, a unique decor piece adding a magical touch to home interiors.

    henandchickknits Report

    #80

    The Answer’s Orange. It’s Always Orange. And A Daft Floor

    Bright yellow radiator as a unique decor piece enhancing the magical feel of a cozy home interior.

    osb_bore Report

    #81

    Got Arches Painted On The Main Wall In Our Apartment

    Living room with modern decor pieces including geometric wall art and stylish furniture enhancing a magical home ambiance.

    getkrissed Report

    #82

    Our House Is Full Of Weird And Whimsy. This One Is In Our Guest Bathroom

    Embroidered decor piece with colorful floral and bird designs and humorous text in a black round frame for magical homes.

    phoenixfireart Report

    #83

    These Are Only Two Examples. Most Of My House Is Nothing But Whimsy And Whatever Makes Me Happy

    Colorful decor pieces of snails and plants made from building blocks displayed on a table enhancing magical home decor.

    theandreak Report

    #84

    Our Book Nook Has A Staircase Of Old Maps

    Staircase with wooden steps and map-patterned decor pieces on risers creating a magical home atmosphere.

    booksandink Report

    #85

    My Daughter’s Hand Painted Bathroom

    Colorful rainbow floor and wall decor piece in a vintage-style bathroom transforming home interiors magically.

    jillianmallen Report

    #86

    I Have Party Animals In Various Cabinets

    Small sheep decor piece in a turquoise sweater and party hat adds a magical touch to home shelf display.

    deejaxon Report

    #87

    For Our Guests

    Bright green toilet seat and matching bath mat in a vintage tiled bathroom, a unique home decor piece.

    dirkberckvens Report

    #88

    I Hung The Mcdonald’s Hercules Plates On My Wall

    Decor pieces featuring Disney Hercules character plates displayed on a wall, creating a magical home atmosphere.

    the.bris.knees_ Report

    #89

    Stuffed Grapes And Display Of Wine Stoppers

    Plush purple velvet grape decor piece on a kitchen counter enhancing magical home decor style.

    shellb20902 Report

    #90

    This Is Just The Bedroom/ PC Stream Room

    Dragon skull decor piece with blue fairy lights and faux flowers in a rustic pot enhancing magical home decor.

    william.keener.5 Report

    #91

    All The Single Socks

    Laundry basket labeled for single socks, a practical decor piece that made homes a more magical place with organization charm.

    jenniferwhitefordwrites Report

    #92

    Year Round Halloween Decor. My Husband Is A Halloween Fanatic And Horror Movie Lover

    Modern kitchen with Halloween-themed decor pieces including skeleton towels enhancing a magical home atmosphere.

    thetastelesshome Report

    #93

    Added A Cute Little Curtain Over My Dishwasher! Made Things Look Cheerier

    Blue and white checkered fabric decor piece covering a dishwasher, adding cozy charm to home interiors.

    atinyowl Report

