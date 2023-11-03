ADVERTISEMENT

The corporate world is cut-throat. We’re supposed to be as professional as possible when interviewing for jobs, hustle hard to climb the career ladder, and ensure that we don’t make any mistakes along the way. Meanwhile, companies are out there on social media sharing hilarious typos, and CEOs are sending emails with two words signed "from my iPhone."

So we took a trip to the Corporate Facepalm subreddit to find some of the funniest examples of fails that companies have been shamed for online. We hope you enjoy scrolling through this list of questionable content, and be sure to upvote the pics that you find particularly embarrassing!