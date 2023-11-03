85 Times Corporations Failed So Hard, They Got Shamed Online
The corporate world is cut-throat. We’re supposed to be as professional as possible when interviewing for jobs, hustle hard to climb the career ladder, and ensure that we don’t make any mistakes along the way. Meanwhile, companies are out there on social media sharing hilarious typos, and CEOs are sending emails with two words signed "from my iPhone."
So we took a trip to the Corporate Facepalm subreddit to find some of the funniest examples of fails that companies have been shamed for online. We hope you enjoy scrolling through this list of questionable content, and be sure to upvote the pics that you find particularly embarrassing!
Bmw - Be More Wicked
Ridiculous
I Have No Words
Nowadays, a social media presence is a necessity for any business, but that doesn’t mean they’re all experts at managing one yet. Following corporate accounts online can often feel similar to following your grandparents. They don’t always understand the trends and current slang, and they seem to often post things without proofreading.
That’s why groups like the Corporate Facepalm subreddit are so entertaining. This community states that it’s “for all the ridiculous things your company does” and features plenty of “silly social media mishaps from large companies.” And clearly, many people enjoy shaming corporations online, as this group has amassed an impressive 160k members since its creation in 2015.
Do Local News Stations Count?
Washington Post, *facepalm*
Just Now On Uber Eats
Corporate Facepalm was created 8 years ago, so the idea of companies being bad at using the internet is certainly not new. Yet for some reason, many of them seem to have improved very little over the years. In 2018, the BBC shared an article featuring some of the worst fails companies have had online, citing that the UK pub chain Wetherspoons actually decided to shut down their social media altogether, as it was a “distraction” for its staff.
Microsoft also had their own unfortunate incident after they created a chatbot for Twitter in 2016, named Tay, that was curated for 18 to 24-year-olds online. Things quickly took a turn, however, when Tay began tweeting racist and anti-semitic views. It took less than 24 hours for Tay to be deactivated.
I'm No Economist, But I Don't Think That's What "Free" Means
Gotta Love Corporate
Blue-Tick Paywall Verification Causing Absolute Chaos At Twitter
According to Lyndsay Menzies, chief executive of digital marketing agency 8 Million Stories, one of the things companies should keep in mind when building their online presence is having a consistent brand personality across all platforms. "One of the things that annoys people is the different types of voice companies have in different areas," she told the BBC.
They also have to remember that social media sites are created for individuals in mind, not businesses, so they might have to get creative with making sure their content is attractive to their customer base.
This Website Forcing You To Subscribe To Their Spam
Opt out is illegal in the UK but everyone still does it. Laws are not for the 1%
Local Bagel Shop Owner Pretending To Be Employee Responding To Employee And Customer Abuse Claims
She must be a gay black man who can personally say that Obama did nothing for her.
Holup
The people's wa genitalia didn't really need an Insta page, did it?
Navigating the complex world of social media can be difficult for anyone, let alone an entire company. I would struggle if I was tasked with making a YouTube video, and nothing makes me feel older than hearing about TikTok trends months after they’ve passed, since I don’t have the app myself. But if they can find a way to succeed on these platforms, social media can be an extremely valuable tool for companies.
Post Pandemic Hr
I Don't Think They Can Eat The Same Food
Yeah that would leave one or both unhappy. Cats can't taste sweet flavors and need taurine and fats, their food is very high calorie. Dogs need more support from the grains and veggies side of the food pyramid. If a dog eats a bit of your cats food or vice versa it is no big deal, but a diet meant for one of them will not be nutritious to the other over a long term diet.
Walmart Does Not Like When You Point Out They're Ripping People Off
Perhaps they should refer to their own handing writing tips
When it comes to the pros of using social media, Commercient explains that there are relatively low marketing costs; you can easily increase brand awareness and sales; website traffic will likely be increased, as well as rankings on search engines; it allows companies the opportunity to build relationships with customers; it allows an opportunity to conduct market research about customers; and it’s an easy way to improve networking.
I Heard The Siren For A Second And Then It Started Making A Loud Ringing Sound And I Can't Seem To Shut It Off
This Super Cringey CEO Posting A Selfie Crying After Firing An Employee
It’s A Little Weird That They Put Bacon On An Impossible Burger, Right?
On the other hand, however, there are obviously risks associated with companies (or anyone for that matter) having an online presence. There’s a chance the company with find itself with bad publicity; they may need additional resources/new hires to manage the social media accounts; social media requires regular monitoring; it will be a waste of time if it’s not actually adding any value to the business; there’s a risk of unwanted or inappropriate attention from trolls; and it can create an increased risk of being hacked or having sensitive information leaked.
The Bath & Body Works Jobs Website 👀
Because bbworksjobs would have been too out of the box
Job Advert For A Local Hotel
Another potential downside of having a social media presence is that customers will often use these platforms to complain about their experiences with companies. Similarly to writing reviews, I’m not often inspired to boast about a great flight that I had on X. But if I have a horrible experience with delays or cancellations at the last minute, I will be a bit more likely to @ the company online. This can be useful if they’ll actually help customers out, but when there’s nothing the social media marketing team can do about real-life issues, it can backfire.
Dear Firstname, From Identity Week
Pfizer Campaign To Recruit Drug Testers Has Been "Yolo"
Amazon & Imdb Censoring Reviews Less Than 6/10 For Their New Billion Dollar Show Lotr Rings Of Power
Being a human is inherently embarrassing at times, so it’s likely that many of us can relate to accidentally posting a hilarious typo or sharing something that we probably should have kept to ourselves. But when you’re at work and trying to market a specific brand, it’s important to be a bit more careful about what you post. Or don’t! The rest of us will just have a field day mocking you about it for years to come!
Well That Was Fast
Advertising Your Company Name On A Memorial Post
This doesn't seem bad. How else would they identify who it was from?
Maybe Should Have Picked A Different Name
Are these photos reminding you how much you hate corporations, pandas? We hope you’re getting a kick out of all of these fails, and please keep upvoting the pics that you find particularly embarrassing. Let us know in the comments below what the worst corporate fails you’ve ever witnessed were, and then if you’re interested in checking out even more of these pics, you can find Bored Panda’s last article on the same topic right here!
This Is Why No One Wants To Work...corporate Miscommunication Even Goes Down To Recruiter Level. And They Reached Out To Me
Booking Apologizing For Sending Me An Ad For Pride Events
Friendly’s Being Very Friendly Lately
Open A High Interest Credit Card To Pay For Your Unplanned Baby!
Where does the ad indicate that the pregnancy is unplanned?
Bypassing Alcohol Laws With One Simple Flow Chart
I Guess They’re Right
Was Not Expecting The First Meme To Be From Mealpal Tbh
Ulta Promo Email. Considering Kate Spade Died By Hanging, This Isn’t The Best Tagline
There’s A Typo In The Biggest Word On The Whole Post, Just How?
what is a school shadow and why do you need to employ them?