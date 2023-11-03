ADVERTISEMENT

The corporate world is cut-throat. We’re supposed to be as professional as possible when interviewing for jobs, hustle hard to climb the career ladder, and ensure that we don’t make any mistakes along the way. Meanwhile, companies are out there on social media sharing hilarious typos, and CEOs are sending emails with two words signed "from my iPhone."

So we took a trip to the Corporate Facepalm subreddit to find some of the funniest examples of fails that companies have been shamed for online. We hope you enjoy scrolling through this list of questionable content, and be sure to upvote the pics that you find particularly embarrassing!

Bmw - Be More Wicked

KamalHasa Report

23 minutes ago

The massive negative publicity caused BMW to back down from this idea. Just as CarPlay in my M2 is no longer subscription, but included.

Ridiculous

allergic-toeveryting Report

I Have No Words

dismallyWalk Report

Nowadays, a social media presence is a necessity for any business, but that doesn’t mean they’re all experts at managing one yet. Following corporate accounts online can often feel similar to following your grandparents. They don’t always understand the trends and current slang, and they seem to often post things without proofreading.

That’s why groups like the Corporate Facepalm subreddit are so entertaining. This community states that it’s “for all the ridiculous things your company does” and features plenty of “silly social media mishaps from large companies.” And clearly, many people enjoy shaming corporations online, as this group has amassed an impressive 160k members since its creation in 2015.  
Do Local News Stations Count?

r1cybuster Report

Washington Post, *facepalm*

dstreetb Report

Just Now On Uber Eats

Mckeag343 Report

Corporate Facepalm was created 8 years ago, so the idea of companies being bad at using the internet is certainly not new. Yet for some reason, many of them seem to have improved very little over the years. In 2018, the BBC shared an article featuring some of the worst fails companies have had online, citing that the UK pub chain Wetherspoons actually decided to shut down their social media altogether, as it was a “distraction” for its staff.

Microsoft also had their own unfortunate incident after they created a chatbot for Twitter in 2016, named Tay, that was curated for 18 to 24-year-olds online. Things quickly took a turn, however, when Tay began tweeting racist and anti-semitic views. It took less than 24 hours for Tay to be deactivated.   
I'm No Economist, But I Don't Think That's What "Free" Means

RonPolyp Report

Gotta Love Corporate

LewiRock Report

Blue-Tick Paywall Verification Causing Absolute Chaos At Twitter

Swaghetti-Yolonaise- Report

According to Lyndsay Menzies, chief executive of digital marketing agency 8 Million Stories, one of the things companies should keep in mind when building their online presence is having a consistent brand personality across all platforms. "One of the things that annoys people is the different types of voice companies have in different areas," she told the BBC. 

They also have to remember that social media sites are created for individuals in mind, not businesses, so they might have to get creative with making sure their content is attractive to their customer base.

This Website Forcing You To Subscribe To Their Spam

lejayon Report

anthonymorrissey avatar
Shetland Tony
Shetland Tony
Community Member
1 hour ago

Opt out is illegal in the UK but everyone still does it. Laws are not for the 1%

Local Bagel Shop Owner Pretending To Be Employee Responding To Employee And Customer Abuse Claims

homestuckinmybed Report

eggsplosion420 avatar
BrownTabby
BrownTabby
Community Member
28 minutes ago

She must be a gay black man who can personally say that Obama did nothing for her.

Holup

rainbowarriorhere Report

ortaduchess avatar
Stephanie Did It
Stephanie Did It
Community Member
1 hour ago

The people's wa genitalia didn't really need an Insta page, did it?

Navigating the complex world of social media can be difficult for anyone, let alone an entire company. I would struggle if I was tasked with making a YouTube video, and nothing makes me feel older than hearing about TikTok trends months after they’ve passed, since I don’t have the app myself. But if they can find a way to succeed on these platforms, social media can be an extremely valuable tool for companies. 
Post Pandemic Hr

I_am_Eggcellent Report

I Don't Think They Can Eat The Same Food

Irishbrutis Report

solaceinrage avatar
solace in rage
solace in rage
Community Member
52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yeah that would leave one or both unhappy. Cats can't taste sweet flavors and need taurine and fats, their food is very high calorie. Dogs need more support from the grains and veggies side of the food pyramid. If a dog eats a bit of your cats food or vice versa it is no big deal, but a diet meant for one of them will not be nutritious to the other over a long term diet.

Walmart Does Not Like When You Point Out They're Ripping People Off

redditmodshvsmolpp Report

When it comes to the pros of using social media, Commercient explains that there are relatively low marketing costs; you can easily increase brand awareness and sales; website traffic will likely be increased, as well as rankings on search engines; it allows companies the opportunity to build relationships with customers; it allows an opportunity to conduct market research about customers; and it’s an easy way to improve networking.
I Heard The Siren For A Second And Then It Started Making A Loud Ringing Sound And I Can't Seem To Shut It Off

MeEvilBob Report

This Super Cringey CEO Posting A Selfie Crying After Firing An Employee

independent_hustler Report

It’s A Little Weird That They Put Bacon On An Impossible Burger, Right?

MuffMagician Report

adam_jeff avatar
Adam Jeff
Adam Jeff
Community Member
4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not necessarily. More and more people are reducing their meat consumption for environmental reasons, while not going vegetarian.

On the other hand, however, there are obviously risks associated with companies (or anyone for that matter) having an online presence. There’s a chance the company with find itself with bad publicity; they may need additional resources/new hires to manage the social media accounts; social media requires regular monitoring; it will be a waste of time if it’s not actually adding any value to the business; there’s a risk of unwanted or inappropriate attention from trolls; and it can create an increased risk of being hacked or having sensitive information leaked.  

The Bath & Body Works Jobs Website 👀

RosieGold84 Report

Frida Kahlo Is Rolling In Her Mfking Grave

angryswisscheese Report

Job Advert For A Local Hotel

Opfaff Report

Another potential downside of having a social media presence is that customers will often use these platforms to complain about their experiences with companies. Similarly to writing reviews, I’m not often inspired to boast about a great flight that I had on X. But if I have a horrible experience with delays or cancellations at the last minute, I will be a bit more likely to @ the company online. This can be useful if they’ll actually help customers out, but when there’s nothing the social media marketing team can do about real-life issues, it can backfire. 
Dear Firstname, From Identity Week

Accomplished-Day3067 Report

Pfizer Campaign To Recruit Drug Testers Has Been "Yolo"

[deleted] Report

Amazon & Imdb Censoring Reviews Less Than 6/10 For Their New Billion Dollar Show Lotr Rings Of Power

oedimoose Report

Being a human is inherently embarrassing at times, so it’s likely that many of us can relate to accidentally posting a hilarious typo or sharing something that we probably should have kept to ourselves. But when you’re at work and trying to market a specific brand, it’s important to be a bit more careful about what you post. Or don’t! The rest of us will just have a field day mocking you about it for years to come!
Well That Was Fast

gaudiocomplex Report

Advertising Your Company Name On A Memorial Post

Molahc Report

ortaduchess avatar
Stephanie Did It
Stephanie Did It
Community Member
49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This doesn't seem bad. How else would they identify who it was from?

Maybe Should Have Picked A Different Name

TheUnexpectedBosun Report

Are these photos reminding you how much you hate corporations, pandas? We hope you’re getting a kick out of all of these fails, and please keep upvoting the pics that you find particularly embarrassing. Let us know in the comments below what the worst corporate fails you’ve ever witnessed were, and then if you’re interested in checking out even more of these pics, you can find Bored Panda’s last article on the same topic right here!
This Is Why No One Wants To Work...corporate Miscommunication Even Goes Down To Recruiter Level. And They Reached Out To Me

what_tha_frack Report

jameskramer avatar
James016
James016
Community Member
35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not always miscommunication, sometimes they flat out lie

Booking Apologizing For Sending Me An Ad For Pride Events

ahmelkady Report

artturf avatar
XenoMurph
XenoMurph
Community Member
8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Advertising "pride" but hiding it from some clients, kinda dilutes the message.

Friendly’s Being Very Friendly Lately

Pancerules Report

Open A High Interest Credit Card To Pay For Your Unplanned Baby!

PicnicLife Report

lyone_fein avatar
Lyone Fein
Lyone Fein
Community Member
2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Where does the ad indicate that the pregnancy is unplanned?

Bypassing Alcohol Laws With One Simple Flow Chart

famousxrobot Report

I Guess They’re Right

Lilpokey396 Report

Was Not Expecting The First Meme To Be From Mealpal Tbh

DnD-Newbie Report

Ulta Promo Email. Considering Kate Spade Died By Hanging, This Isn’t The Best Tagline

RosieGold84 Report

There’s A Typo In The Biggest Word On The Whole Post, Just How?

dabear51 Report

carol-z-blyth avatar
Beanz' Mum
Beanz' Mum
Community Member
9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

what is a school shadow and why do you need to employ them?

Mealpal Marketing Email With The Subject Line 'This Is So Cringe Lol'

RamenTheory Report

Reddits New Avatars 👀 The Prices

NewExcersizee Report

Build-A-Bear Forgot To Black Out The $22 Price Tag, Asks For $37

punkminkis Report

Charity Neglected To Check Their Email Text Before They Hit Send

Happier_ Report

roxy-eastland avatar
Roxy222uk
Roxy222uk
Community Member
21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Give violence the finger is an absolutely idiotic campaign message anyway. The accidental text at the end is far more meaningful and would make the email worth actually receiving.

Hp Printer Refusing To Even Recognise A Genuine Hp Ink Cartridge That Came With The Printer, Bought New. Funny, It Was Just Out Of Cyan Last Time It Wouldn’t Print In Black And White

RobertoDeBagel Report

Thought This Belonged Here

ThadyExists Report

Refreshingly Honest Or Confused?

Lots_of_Trouble Report

Offer Ends In 77.194 Years

kahrabaaa Report

Long Hours, High Intensity

Tylerjordan1994 Report

Zaxbys Thinks That Placing An Earth Logo And Green Straw Proves That They Are “Green” … Styrofoam Cup And Plastic Straw

doob22 Report

Oops

Ishiey123 Report

Spoiler Alert!

HorseRadish98 Report

Microsoft Slipping Up. Found This On The Xbox Status Page

yeahcartwright Report

An Honest Ad By Semrush

four321zero Report

Delta Having A Tough Day

Cid-Zeke Report

ladedah10 avatar
Ladedah
Ladedah
Community Member
43 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Am I the only one loving the fact that Daisy gave it right back??? I'm sure that whatever needed fixing was not daisy's fault. Call someone out like a jerk, get the response you deserve. 🤷‍♀️

Never Forget The Time Klm India Tweeted A "Fun Fact" About Fatality Rates On Aircraft For #tuesdaytrivia

SundayRed Report

Wow

blue_gunner Report

Breaking News

GoinFerARipEh Report

Very Unfortunate Truncation

[deleted] Report

Got That Email Scheduled To Send Out, Boss

SauceOfTheBoss Report

Today Show’s Social Media Manager Is About To Get Fired

fireflygirl1013 Report

Chris Pratt Would Like A Word

Smegma_Butter Report

Just Got In Trouble For Sending This “Unprofessional” Email To A Colleague, Love The Corporate World

mack_daddy_01 Report

Wait…what? #papajohns #greadycorp

thebankroll Report

Twitter Is Confused, It Hurt Itself In Confusion

Swaghetti-Yolonaise- Report

Who Needs Refunds For Broken Items When A 5$ Credit Will Suffice?

Beck_ Report

Elon's Numbers Look A Little Made Up

Croissants Report

Got This Today. Divided When They Should Have Multiplied

tom_bacon Report

Reddits Disastrous Attempt At Being Wholesome

Matt_da_Phat