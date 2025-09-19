People Share 47 Photos Of Their Parents Being Absolute Icons When They Were Young
It’s easy to forget that your parents lived an entire life before you were born. Even if they had you at a young age, they probably still got to experience some wild nights prior to that. And to keep those memories alive, TikTok users have recently been sharing the most iconic photos of their mothers and fathers from their youth.
From pics that look like they should have been on the cover of a magazine to images that might instantly make you nostalgic for the past, we hope you enjoy scrolling through this list, pandas. And be sure to upvote the pics that make you want to go digging through your parents' attic to pull out their old photo albums!
You may have never considered this before, but your parents were probably cool when they were younger. Yes, before they had diapers to change and children to carpool, they might have been partying hard and enjoying their youth. Just think about the sorts of activities you were getting into at the age of 20. Do you really think that Mom and Dad didn’t try them all first?
In this particular TikTok trend, it seems like most of the users participating are very young adults, or even teenagers. So they have more access to photos of their mothers and fathers from when they were young than any generation ever has before. As technology has rapidly advanced over the last few decades, it has become easier than ever to snap photos. And now, kids will never have to wonder about what their parents were like in their youth. They can just pull up their old Instagram photos!
Nowadays, the average person has nearly 2,800 photos in their phone’s camera roll. That’s a bit overwhelming! But because it’s become so easy for us to carry such a large amount of images around in our pockets, some people are actually reverting back to the old school way of looking at their memories: through a photo album.
Duncan & Stone Paper Co. notes that photo albums are having a resurgence because many of us are looking for a break from the digital world. We spend so many hours staring at screens every single day, we might as well have a way to look at our memories without using a computer or phone.
She looks the same 🤷🏼♀️ Edit to add; the same as in still just as gorgeous in both
In that same vein, many people long for a return to tangibilty. It seems like everything is done digitally nowadays, from legal documents to photos to restaurant menus. We don’t even need to walk into stores when we can order everything we need online. But it’s refreshing to be able to hold your photos in your hands and see them without having to zoom in on a screen. Plus, you can print them out to whatever size you like and plaster them all over your walls or fill up an entire photo album if you so choose.
Another benefit of having physical photo albums is that they’re more reliable than anything stored on a device. If you drop your phone in a lake or it gets stolen while you’re on vacation, there’s a huge risk that your entire camera roll will be toast. But if you print out your photos and have physical copies of all important images, you’ll never have to worry about relying on the cloud or some device that can easily be broken.
Something that makes physical photo albums particularly beautiful is the fact that you can give them a personal touch. You choose which images to include, and you get to assemble them however you like. It’s likely that you’ll even feel a stronger emotional connection to the images when you slowly sift through them and decide on how to arrange them. These are memories that might be passed down for generations, so it’s a great idea to assemble them with love and care. Imagine that your future children and grandchildren will be flipping through the pages someday.
Parents tend to keep some secrets from their kids, just like most kids don’t reveal everything they’ve ever done to their parents either. But being open about your youth and sharing some of your most cherished memories with your kids might help them feel even closer to you. After all, we’ve all been an angsty teenager who believes that mom and dad couldn’t possibly understand what we’re going through. But the reality is that they’ve probably been in the exact same situation at some point. And they might even have photographic evidence to prove it!
The first pic could be s young Abby from the original NCIS...man, I adored that character!
If you’re lucky enough to have parents who are still alive, don’t hesitate to ask them if they’ve got any photos from their youth lying around. Whether it’s a picture of them with their prom date or some photos from their college graduation, it’s always fascinating to see what our parents were up to before we came along. And these snippets into their past might make you realize that you have much more in common with Mom and Dad than you previously thought!
So maybe it's like The Picture of Dorian Grey, but instead of a painting ageing in place of the person, it's a guitar?
Are you enjoying these photos of parents absolutely slaying in their youth, pandas? Keep upvoting the pics that you find most iconic, and let us know in the comments below if you have any photos of your own mother or father that deserve a spot on this list too. Then, if you’d like to check out another Bored Panda article featuring parents who were probably even cooler than their kids, look no further than right here!
D**n those low rise jeans were the bane of my teen years 😆 Couldn't bend, or walk, or exist comfortably lol
Also LOVE their dresses, and the red heads hair, and mom has just gotten even more gorgeous with age
Beautiful eyes in both, though I’m not sure the hair in the second suits her as well as that bold bright red did. She looked like a firecracker in the one so I feel that red suits her lol though I don’t know her
Looks better in the second pic. Don't get me wrong, she's hardly hideous in the first, but she looks very stylish in the second. Very put together outfit and makeup etc.
Thought I commented on all of these that mom is still hot lol cause they’re all aging like fine wine!
Plumped lips?!¿!
I believe she’s the blonde in the older pic right? They just look like they have similar facial features, mainly the nose that makes me think so but couldn’t tell you for sure. Maybe the OP said, off to check the original post
That's an interesting cut on the coat (left pic). 70's, or 70's themed party?
All these beauties have awesome racks!
Yes please, thank you for shielding my poor virgin eyes from moms cleavage… ya know, the buttcrack of a woman’s chest edit to add /s + /j
I’m looking at the “parents” photos and wondering why they still look so young to me … and then my age comes crashing on down on me 🥺🥺
Similar for me...how can people that clearly shared the same decade of youth as my siblings and I have teen/adult children?Load More Replies...
Same here. My friends have a baby daughter. Well, she's a little kid now. Oh, wait a second; she's 31! What happened?
Never ever assume your parents or grandparents didn’t have lives before you were born, when they were young and before they settled down to married life. They did. Of boy, they did. Many of them were the same kind of wild child then as you are now—-where TF did you think you got that from?
That is quite often exactly how they 'just know' that you are up to something. They remember doing the same thing, and using the same weak attempt as hiding it, that you are. And you are going to be able to do the same 'mind reading' too, given time...Load More Replies...
My daughter and i recently posted pics nearly 20 years apart on reddit. Everyone was shockingly nice. Ive never expected the extent but one thing that came up alot was how much younger i look now than at 17/18 and i really do but people were trying to figure out why and decided my extreme tan and black hair and teenage parenting did it. Those days so many of us where tanning constantly and i love black hair but its harsh. Its interesting how changing styles do that. Like if we look at 30something moms and dads in the 60s alot of their hairstyles make them look like their in their 60s!
