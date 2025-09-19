ADVERTISEMENT

It’s easy to forget that your parents lived an entire life before you were born. Even if they had you at a young age, they probably still got to experience some wild nights prior to that. And to keep those memories alive, TikTok users have recently been sharing the most iconic photos of their mothers and fathers from their youth.

From pics that look like they should have been on the cover of a magazine to images that might instantly make you nostalgic for the past, we hope you enjoy scrolling through this list, pandas. And be sure to upvote the pics that make you want to go digging through your parents' attic to pull out their old photo albums!

#1

Side-by-side photos showing iconic photos of a mother in her youth and later years, highlighting vintage style and fashion.

y1021_ Report

RELATED:
    #2

    Side-by-side photos showing iconic vintage and recent images of a couple from their youth and present years.

    ssstasyaaa26 Report

    #3

    Iconic photos of parents in their youth showing vintage fashion and unique personal style in nostalgic home settings.

    pon.bon Report

    You may have never considered this before, but your parents were probably cool when they were younger. Yes, before they had diapers to change and children to carpool, they might have been partying hard and enjoying their youth. Just think about the sorts of activities you were getting into at the age of 20. Do you really think that Mom and Dad didn’t try them all first?

    In this particular TikTok trend, it seems like most of the users participating are very young adults, or even teenagers. So they have more access to photos of their mothers and fathers from when they were young than any generation ever has before. As technology has rapidly advanced over the last few decades, it has become easier than ever to snap photos. And now, kids will never have to wonder about what their parents were like in their youth. They can just pull up their old Instagram photos!
    #4

    Side-by-side photos showing two blonde women, highlighting iconic photos of parents in their youth.

    user292902023 Report

    #5

    Young woman posing on a motorcycle and a woman standing outdoors, showcasing iconic photos of parents in their youth.

    room_sewanee Report

    #6

    Side-by-side iconic photos of a woman in her youth and later at the beach, illustrating memorable parent moments.

    joyce.hri Report

    Nowadays, the average person has nearly 2,800 photos in their phone’s camera roll. That’s a bit overwhelming! But because it’s become so easy for us to carry such a large amount of images around in our pockets, some people are actually reverting back to the old school way of looking at their memories: through a photo album.

    Duncan & Stone Paper Co. notes that photo albums are having a resurgence because many of us are looking for a break from the digital world. We spend so many hours staring at screens every single day, we might as well have a way to look at our memories without using a computer or phone.  
    #7

    Two photos showcasing iconic photos of parents in their youth, one in the 90s and one in work attire with a shower cap.

    user103958921 Report

    #8

    Side-by-side iconic photos of a woman in her youth and later, showcasing classic parent youth photo style.

    hartelif Report

    alysha_pursley avatar
    Bewitched One
    Bewitched One
    Community Member
    Premium     2 days ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She looks the same 🤷🏼‍♀️ Edit to add; the same as in still just as gorgeous in both

    #9

    Side-by-side photos showing a woman in her youth and later years, iconic photos of parents in their youth.

    qiuxxs0 Report

    In that same vein, many people long for a return to tangibilty. It seems like everything is done digitally nowadays, from legal documents to photos to restaurant menus. We don’t even need to walk into stores when we can order everything we need online. But it’s refreshing to be able to hold your photos in your hands and see them without having to zoom in on a screen. Plus, you can print them out to whatever size you like and plaster them all over your walls or fill up an entire photo album if you so choose. 
    #10

    Side-by-side photos showing iconic youth portraits of a woman and her mother, highlighting timeless family memories.

    vickyalbb Report

    #11

    Side-by-side photos showing a woman’s iconic youth photo and a recent portrait highlighting timeless features.

    sh.mrrr Report

    alysha_pursley avatar
    Bewitched One
    Bewitched One
    Community Member
    Premium     2 days ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She also looks the same. Man I want these women’s genes

    #12

    Split image showing an iconic photo of a muscular young man and a grown man relaxing with a rabbit, highlighting parents in their youth.

    wriothellette Report

    Another benefit of having physical photo albums is that they’re more reliable than anything stored on a device. If you drop your phone in a lake or it gets stolen while you’re on vacation, there’s a huge risk that your entire camera roll will be toast. But if you print out your photos and have physical copies of all important images, you’ll never have to worry about relying on the cloud or some device that can easily be broken. 
    #13

    Side-by-side photos showing iconic photos of a mother in her youth and later resting with a black cat.

    oliviad4rlene Report

    #14

    Youthful parents captured in iconic photos showcasing unique styles and personality from their past decades.

    sofia_vonha Report

    #15

    Two nostalgic photos showing iconic photos of their parents in their youth, one indoors and one by the sea.

    allabout.riley0 Report

    Something that makes physical photo albums particularly beautiful is the fact that you can give them a personal touch. You choose which images to include, and you get to assemble them however you like. It’s likely that you’ll even feel a stronger emotional connection to the images when you slowly sift through them and decide on how to arrange them. These are memories that might be passed down for generations, so it’s a great idea to assemble them with love and care. Imagine that your future children and grandchildren will be flipping through the pages someday.

    #16

    Side-by-side iconic photos of a woman in her youth and adulthood, showcasing timeless style and personality.

    enricoo_ghezzi/ Report

    #17

    Side-by-side photos showing iconic youthful and recent portraits of a woman, illustrating parents in their youth.

    eternalnight312 Report

    #18

    Split image showing an iconic photo of parents in their youth and a woman with a floral crown outdoors, celebrating heritage.

    uwuo_ax Report

    Parents tend to keep some secrets from their kids, just like most kids don’t reveal everything they’ve ever done to their parents either. But being open about your youth and sharing some of your most cherished memories with your kids might help them feel even closer to you. After all, we’ve all been an angsty teenager who believes that mom and dad couldn’t possibly understand what we’re going through. But the reality is that they’ve probably been in the exact same situation at some point. And they might even have photographic evidence to prove it! 

    #19

    Side-by-side photos showing a woman in youth and later life, highlighting iconic photos of parents through the years.

    neeed_me_ Report

    #20

    Split image featuring an iconic photo of a smiling young woman from parents' youth and a current selfie outdoors.

    aelita__23__ Report

    #21

    Side-by-side photos showing iconic young parents, one posing indoors in vintage style, the other smiling outdoors in a white sweater.

    dierotica Report

    kellyh_wilder avatar
    Kelly H. Wilder
    Kelly H. Wilder
    Community Member
    1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The first pic could be s young Abby from the original NCIS...man, I adored that character!

    If you’re lucky enough to have parents who are still alive, don’t hesitate to ask them if they’ve got any photos from their youth lying around. Whether it’s a picture of them with their prom date or some photos from their college graduation, it’s always fascinating to see what our parents were up to before we came along. And these snippets into their past might make you realize that you have much more in common with Mom and Dad than you previously thought! 

    #22

    Young woman in a vintage photo kissing her mother, and another woman playing guitar outdoors in a summer dress, iconic parents photos.

    dzilkaz Report

    lindacowley avatar
    Auntriarch
    Auntriarch
    Community Member
    2 days ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So maybe it's like The Picture of Dorian Grey, but instead of a painting ageing in place of the person, it's a guitar?

    #23

    Side-by-side photos showing iconic parents in their youth and present day, highlighting memorable moments and style.

    alena9502 Report

    caroline_kimber avatar
    NapQueen
    NapQueen
    Community Member
    2 days ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why are a lot of these photos inclusive of provocative poses? :(

    #24

    Side-by-side comparison of a young woman outside and an older woman indoors showing iconic photos of parents in their youth.

    tihiro_17 Report

    Are you enjoying these photos of parents absolutely slaying in their youth, pandas? Keep upvoting the pics that you find most iconic, and let us know in the comments below if you have any photos of your own mother or father that deserve a spot on this list too. Then, if you’d like to check out another Bored Panda article featuring parents who were probably even cooler than their kids, look no further than right here!

    #25

    Two iconic photos of a woman in her youth, one standing outdoors and one sitting on a motorcycle.

    repostideasss Report

    meganboswell avatar
    Megalodon Meg
    Megalodon Meg
    Community Member
    2 days ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    D**n those low rise jeans were the bane of my teen years 😆 Couldn't bend, or walk, or exist comfortably lol

    #26

    Young woman with vampire teeth in vintage photo and two women in maroon dresses posing outside, iconic photos of parents youth.

    tololom Report

    alysha_pursley avatar
    Bewitched One
    Bewitched One
    Community Member
    Premium     2 days ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Also LOVE their dresses, and the red heads hair, and mom has just gotten even more gorgeous with age

    Vote comment up
    #27

    Side-by-side comparison of an iconic photo of a woman in her youth and a recent photo of her holding roses indoors.

    diannameow Report

    alysha_pursley avatar
    Bewitched One
    Bewitched One
    Community Member
    Premium     2 days ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Beautiful eyes in both, though I’m not sure the hair in the second suits her as well as that bold bright red did. She looked like a firecracker in the one so I feel that red suits her lol though I don’t know her

    #28

    Side-by-side photos showing iconic photos of parents in their youth and a current image of a mother with her baby.

    vinkalss Report

    #29

    Side-by-side images showing iconic photos of a woman in her youth and her modern-day portrait for parent nostalgia.

    satory_gojo4 Report

    bored_nurse avatar
    Wendy
    Wendy
    Community Member
    Premium     1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Very pretty lady in both pics - natural AF ♥

    #30

    Side-by-side comparison of iconic photos showing a young woman and her mother in their youth under colorful lighting.

    bulka_1302 Report

    #31

    Two iconic photos of parents in their youth, one indoors with long blonde hair, and one outdoors near a river sculpture.

    aaaaaa_ks Report

    #32

    Young woman in vintage outfit sitting on a chair, paired with a recent selfie, showcasing iconic photos of parents youth.

    locksii3 Report

    #33

    Two women in stylish outfits, one posing indoors and the other enjoying coffee outside, showcasing iconic photos of parents.

    evvassh Report

    davidmorgan_6 avatar
    David Morgan
    David Morgan
    Community Member
    1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looks better in the second pic. Don't get me wrong, she's hardly hideous in the first, but she looks very stylish in the second. Very put together outfit and makeup etc.

    #34

    Side-by-side photos showing an iconic photo of a mom in her youth and a current photo of her outdoors.

    mwvss14 Report

    #35

    Side-by-side iconic photos of a woman from her youth in 2001 and a recent image in 2025 showing aging and style changes.

    m3uipsd Report

    #36

    Side-by-side images showing iconic photos of a mother in her youth and her daughter in modern attire.

    kristina_kiselik1 Report

    alysha_pursley avatar
    Bewitched One
    Bewitched One
    Community Member
    Premium     2 days ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Thought I commented on all of these that mom is still hot lol cause they’re all aging like fine wine!

    #37

    Young woman posing near a tree in striped crop top and jeans, part of iconic photos of parents in their youth collection.

    aamalka1 Report

    #38

    Young couple poses in a humorous 2000s photo alongside a modern portrait, part of iconic parents youth photos collection.

    lyizanator3000 Report

    #39

    Two side-by-side photos showing iconic photos of parents in their youth and their adult daughters today outdoors.

    selya_a.0 Report

    alysha_pursley avatar
    Bewitched One
    Bewitched One
    Community Member
    Premium     2 days ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I believe she’s the blonde in the older pic right? They just look like they have similar facial features, mainly the nose that makes me think so but couldn’t tell you for sure. Maybe the OP said, off to check the original post

    #40

    Two vintage-style photos showcasing iconic pictures of parents in their youth, one indoors and one in a wheat field.

    hyyyyyyyyi1 Report

    davidmorgan_6 avatar
    David Morgan
    David Morgan
    Community Member
    1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's an interesting cut on the coat (left pic). 70's, or 70's themed party?

    #41

    Side-by-side photos showing iconic photos of parents in their youth on the left and a modern selfie on the right.

    s_artemevaa Report

    gailfox1967 avatar
    Gailforce
    Gailforce
    Community Member
    Premium     1 day ago

    All these beauties have awesome racks!

    #42

    Side-by-side photos showing iconic youth photos of a woman and a modern-day portrait in a park setting.

    lixie9064 Report

    #43

    Father and daughter sharing a fun moment with drinks and a vintage black and white photo by the lake showcasing iconic parent photos.

    wtf.taasha Report

    #44

    Two women posing in iconic photos of their parents in their youth, one dressed in a costume outdoors and one indoors.

    ki.raaa8 Report

    #45

    Side-by-side photos showing iconic photos of parents in their youth and a present-day portrait.

    laurax01.04 Report

    alysha_pursley avatar
    Bewitched One
    Bewitched One
    Community Member
    Premium     2 days ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yes please, thank you for shielding my poor virgin eyes from moms cleavage… ya know, the buttcrack of a woman’s chest edit to add /s + /j

    #46

    Side-by-side photos showing iconic photos of parents in their youth and mom now holding bouquets of flowers.

    vagstq Report

    #47

    Side-by-side photos showing a woman’s iconic youth and present-day look, highlighting iconic photos of parents.

    mary.drean_ Report

