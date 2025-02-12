ADVERTISEMENT

We’re not all lucky enough to have relatives that have held onto relics from the past for decades. My grandma did save me a few vintage dresses and some gorgeous pieces of jewelry, but I would give anything to take a peek into her home 50 years ago.

And if you’re interested in the past too, we’ve got the perfect list for you down below. Bored Panda has searched far and wide to find photos of fascinating antique and vintage objects that we just don’t see everyday anymore. From money that’s no longer in circulation to magazine clippings from the 1960s, you’re sure to find something new (yet simultaneously old!) on this list. Enjoy scrolling through these items that could be in museums, and be sure to upvote your favorite blasts from the past!

#1

The Bible That Saved My Great-Great Grandfather In WW I

Hand holding an old, worn book with a hole in the cover, showcasing a unique find among cool-old-things.

Moerder_Gesicht Report

    #2

    Theodore Roosevelt's Diary Entry On The Day Both His Mother And His Wife Died, Both In The Same House 11 Hours Apart. His Wife Had Given Birth Two Days Earlier

    Old diary entry saying "The light has gone out of my life" in a vintage notebook; a fascinating piece among cool-old-things.

    Gummy_Joe Report

    savannahnewman avatar
    Montanavanna
    Montanavanna
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Aw man, the pain in those words. Ya know our historical figures have done some real shittay things. They have also done some good things. Teddy was instrumental in creating the national park system. The very one and its laws we can utilize today to keep em protected. He was also pretty ruthless with his Native removal policies. What we need, really really need, is some humility, accountability, empathy and serious honesty about where we have been, we we are and where everything is headed. Cut the spin. We see through it, it will not work on us anymore. We are stronger together. We are the people we have been waiting for.

    #3

    An Eerily Accurate Ad From 1996 I Found In An Advertising Book

    Black and white print ad featuring a woman with reflective quote on future inflation, representing Cool-Old-Things theme.

    Stormageadon Report

    There’s something about items from the past that just makes them so much more magical than what we have in stores today. The quality is often much better, there’s a charm that most antique items possess, and even simple objects like toasters seem to be artifacts when they look nothing like what we use nowadays.

    Not to mention the fact that shopping vintage is much better for the environment. And you’re likely to take home high quality items that were made to last if you buy something that’s been around for decades. Unfortunately, we don’t all have access to amazing thrift stores and fabulous estate sales in our area. But with the internet at your disposal, I promise you can find amazing old items with just a little bit of digging!

    #4

    My Grandma's Teacup Was Made In Occupied Japan

    Person holding vintage cup with "Made in Occupied Japan" marking, a classic example of cool-old-things.

    madeinjapan89 Report

    #5

    In 1962, An Italian Magazine Published A Story Previewing What The World Could Look Like In 2022

    Vintage illustration of people in individual mini-cars with domes on a city street; a depiction of cool-old-things.

    DRMontgomery Report

    jnogrimes avatar
    UncleJohn3000
    UncleJohn3000
    Community Member
    Premium     48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Two people with duct tape could dash through that crowd and string them together like fish, all taped in their bubbles. You could even make a competition out of it.

    #6

    I Inherited This Toaster From The 1920s Around 10 Years Ago And It Has Worked Great Every Single Day

    Vintage toaster on a marble counter, glowing red with a slice of bread. Cool-Old-Things.

    BenderSimpsons Report

    Now, you probably don’t want to buy everything gently-used. Socks and underwear should be purchased brand new, and if the item you’re looking for didn’t exist decades ago, it's unlikely that you'll inherit one from your grandmother. But according to Veranda Lifestyle and Design Group, there are some objects that we should always try to purchase vintage if possible.

    First up on the list is oil paintings. These can be great conversation starters, and they’ll always stand out from pieces that are being painted today. Plus, if you find something you love that’s not in perfect condition, there are plenty of art restoration services that would be happy to fix it up for you.

    #7

    I Found My Mom’s Michael Jackson Ticket From 1984

    Vintage concert ticket from 1984, part of Cool-Old-Things collection, encased in a clear plastic frame.

    JoeyMogul Report

    #8

    Came Across Old Correspondence Letters From A Soldier To My Grandma

    Illustrated sketches of six characters with descriptions on vintage paper, related to Cool-Old-Things.

    destinyvendetta Report

    Hisseefit
Community Member
    Hisseefit
    Hisseefit
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The name “Mick” was actually a derogatory term or ethnic slur to call someone of Irish descent, especially if they were of the catholic faith.

    #9

    I Found Anti Nixon Propaganda From 1974

    A novelty Nixon dollar bill encased in a frame, representing Cool-Old-Things with unique vintage charm.

    maverxpf9 Report

    Veranda also recommends shopping vintage for rugs. Rugs from the past are likely to be made from much nicer materials than newer ones, as they were probably handwoven and dyed with vegetables. They’re usually also stunning and can completely transform a space. Rugs are often expensive anyway, so if you’re going to shell out, you might as well find a unique piece that you love, rather than buying the same one from IKEA that all of your friends own.
    #10

    16th Century Ring That Unfolds Into An Astronomical Sphere

    Cool old things: a gold astronomical ring that unfolds into a spherical armillary design on a neutral background.

    reddit.com Report

    #11

    This Old Kodak Film Container

    Hand holding a vintage Kodak film canister, showcasing a piece of cool old things.

    nickaytaytay Report

    #12

    Stair Dust Corners Introduced At The End Of The 19th Century To Make Sweeping Easier. They Keep Dust From Accumulating In The Corners

    Vintage staircase detail with corner dust guards, showcasing Cool-Old-Things design and craftsmanship.

    adamlatif4 Report

    If you’re on the hunt for a wooden table or bed frame, Veranda recommends that you search for a vintage one first. The materials used today are often lower quality, and if you buy something new, it’s probably not going to be made from solid wood. A classic, old piece that has stood the test of time will likely be much more beautiful and durable than what’s on the market today.
    #13

    Doodles In 1878, By My Great Great Grandfather

    Old book with vintage sketches and text, showcasing cool-old-things in a nostalgic manner.

    electrolytebitch Report

    #14

    I Work In The Underground World And Dug Up This Really Old Lysol Bottle

    A person holding a vintage brown glass bottle with engraved writing, showcasing cool-old-things.

    reddit.com Report

    savannahnewman avatar
    Montanavanna
    Montanavanna
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My husband works underground, driller. He brings me amazing crystals. That is cool. Old glass is hard to find intact in the wild. Before municipal trash collection people had a personal dump on their property. You can still find them out on larger pieces of land. But people would either bury the refuse or burn it. Often glass got broken up. Very cool.

    #15

    This Is The Forever Burning Light Bulb. A Single Light Bulb That Has Been Burning Almost Continuously Since 1901 In Livermore, California. It Will Soon Be 125 Years Old

    Old incandescent light bulb glowing warmly, showcasing vintage charm.

    mercurynews.com Report

    savannahnewman avatar
    Montanavanna
    Montanavanna
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It can be done, we can stop consuming the planet. Our consumption of the world is killing us. Check out the documentary The Lost Civilization, its free on Tubi. Dr. Steven Greer outlines many technologies that are much better than our current models, what happened to their develoent and most importantly why they are suppressed and who would want to do such things. Although I am certain we all know the who. A big point he made was that they failed because in the stages where there were patents filed the inventors would leave out key components out of fear or worry the credit would not be given and others. This allowed the suppressors to shut it down easily, or steal and then deny access and hide it. In many instances these inventors and creators and engineers and builders met mysterious ends. Dr. Greer recommends this tech be open source and readily available so anyone can utilize them. Their hiding away of these innovations is criminal! No fooking more! We see you!

    Light fixtures are also pieces that you might want to shop vintage for. This is another thing that they just don’t make like they used to! Vintage light fixtures often have so much charm, and they’ll be one of a kind. They can be the perfect way to spice up a space, and even if the wires connected aren’t working anymore, a professional electrician should be able to fix that in no time.  

    #16

    My Australian Grandpa's Passport Was Still Under The British Jurisdiction

    Cool-old-things: Vintage British passport from the Commonwealth of Australia on a stone surface.

    amphibbian Report

    #17

    Envelope Of My Old Concert Stubs From The 70s I Found Behind My Dresser Yesterday

    A collection of vintage concert tickets showcasing cool old things on a dark fabric background.

    KuppyKup28 Report

    #18

    I Got To Use A Mold-A-Matic Machine Today. It's A Machine From The 60s That Makes A Plastic Souvenir Toy On Demand

    Mold-A-Matic vintage machine in blue, showcasing a retro design, used for creating souvenir molds. Cool-Old-Things exhibit.

    glc_2814 Report

    If you already have a dining room table but you’re in need of chairs, Veranda says vintage is the way to go. You can find funky, upholstered chairs that you’ll never see in shops today. Or you can keep the wood frame and swap out the cushions for something with a more modern pattern. Either way, these chairs should be durable, beautiful and perfect for hosting dinner party guests.
    #19

    My Dad Worked On A Dam In Iraq In The 80s, He Received This Medal From Saddam Hussein Upon Completion

    Cool-Old-Things: Antique gold coin with intricate engravings and design on a stone surface.

    Soft_Statistician188 Report

    #20

    Scored A Space Age 1970s Electrohome Saturn Record Player While Thrifting - It's Got A Huge Bubble Dome, And It Works

    Cool-old-things: vintage record player with a sleek design, featuring a transparent lid, on a metallic pedestal stand.

    JustAskingTA Report

    #21

    This Corner Piano

    Old wooden organ with unique L-shaped design and ornate carvings, representing cool old things in a vintage setting.

    jarjarguy Report

    Finally, if you are in need of cute glassware, look no further than your city’s antique shops. There are countless designs with cute, whimsical patterns, colored glass and more that will look adorable in your glass cabinets. These fun glasses are perfect for entertaining or bringing some sunshine to your morning glass of orange juice. Plus, you can usually still find these in sets. And if you take great care of the glass, they’ll look as good as new!
    #22

    My Granddad's Identity Card From When He Was A Prisoner Of War In Guernsey During WW II

    An old identification card with a black and white photo, showcasing Cool-Old-Things.

    pimack Report

    #23

    World War Bayonet Under The Asphalt While At Work On A Football Ground

    Rustic knife resting on person's lap, showcasing a piece of cool-old-things from history.

    reddit.com Report

    #24

    February 9, 1920, My Grandfather Wanted To Be A Cartoonist. He Worked For The Railroad Instead, Sending Home Many Letters

    Vintage envelope with hand-drawn illustration, ink bottle, and handwriting.

    Ignorantsportsguy Report

    We hope you’re enjoying this list of items from the past, pandas! Keep upvoting all of your favorites, and let us know in the comments below what the best antique find you’ve ever taken home was. Then, if you’d like to check out another Bored Panda article featuring similar old objects, we’ve got another list for you right here!
    #25

    My 1959 Frigidaire Custom Imperial

    Vintage pink stove with ovens open, showcasing retro design. Cool-Old-Things in a cozy kitchen setting with a fluffy cat nearby.

    My dream stove. I wanted a vintage stove for the longest time, and when this one popped up in my favorite color (for $400, no less) I made the four hour drive and shoved it in the back of my Honda Element and drove it right back home. She’s a dream. Works perfectly. Takes three grown men to move her, but she’s worth it.

    schmisschmina Report

    #26

    The 1956 Hospital Bill From When My Mom Was Born. 6 Day Hospital Stay, $107.55 Total

    Old hospital bill from Indiana, 1956, listing charges for room, laboratory, and delivery—classic example of cool-old-things.

    stefanielaine Report

    #27

    Found A Very Large Floppy Disk When Cleaning Out The Old IT Guy's Office

    Hand holding a vintage Sony writable disk, showcasing cool-old-things technology.

    Mkall Report

    #28

    A Soldier's Diary Entry On The Day The War Ended

    Open vintage diary with handwritten entries, showcasing cool-old-things on a wooden desk next to a metal pen.

    Gryff401 Report

    #29

    Worlds Oldest Pairs Of Levi's Jeans Found In A Goldmine 136 Years Later

    Gloved hands handling vintage jeans, representing cool-old-things.

    DrunkenWeasel Report

    #30

    Look What My Nana Found Going Through Her Old Bathroom Essentials

    Vintage perfume set in glass vials, labeled "Selected Famous Perfumes," with instructions for use. Cool-old-things.

    My Nana found these perfume nips going through an old box of bathroom essentials and I was absolutely fascinated! She says they have to be at least 50+ years old by now. I'm tempted to use one on my wedding day next year.

    reddit.com Report

    #31

    Bought A Dresser Off Marketplace And Found Some Vintage Goodies & “The Gloves I Wore To My Wedding 7-22-1949”

    Collection of cool-old-things including lace gloves, vintage key, and sewing kit displayed on a wooden surface.

    georgemcday Report

    #32

    TWA Air Hostess Requirements From The Mid '40s

    Cool-old-things: Vintage TWA hostess qualifications poster with specific age, height, weight, and education requirements.

    3ngine3ar Report

    #33

    Still Going, 60’s Microwave Oven

    Retro electronic cooking device with a shiny metal dome, a perfect example of cool-old-things in vintage kitchens.

    Squintl Report

    #34

    Yet Another Stanley Insulated Jug. But This One Is About 100 Years Old

    A hand holding a vintage Stanley thermos jug, showcasing the bottom engraving. Cool-old-things collectible item.

    otterland Report

    #35

    Our "Top-Off" Jar & Bottle Opener From The 1930's Still Gets Frequent Use

    Old jar opener with a yellow handle on a pickle jar.

    YouWillHaveThat Report

    #36

    Still Using Grandma's 1940's Egg Poacher For My Morning Breakfast

    Old egg poacher on stove with two raw eggs in metal cups, showcasing cool-old-things.

    jomamma2 Report

    #37

    Found A Game From 1960 With All The Pieces

    Vintage Hi-Ho Cherry-O board game with colorful cherries and spinner, a classic example of cool-old-things.

    ogrizzled Report

    #38

    I Found A 1943-45 10 Peso Japanese "Invasion Note" From When The Japanese Invaded The Philippines

    Worn ten pesos note issued by the Japanese government, representing cool-old-things, with a historical design.

    HERMANNATOR85 Report

    #39

    My Great Aunt Had A Japanese Hunting License

    Vintage document titled "Japanese Hunting License" with offensive content, promoting World War II-era sentiments.

    reddit.com Report

    #40

    This History Book Of World War 1 From Before There Was A Second War

    Red vintage book titled "History of the World War," symbolizing cool old things, on a wooden table.

    Wertbert1 Report

    #41

    An Ad To Buy A Squirrel Monkey For Less Than $20 In A Comic Book From The 60s

    Vintage ad featuring a squirrel monkey for sale by mail, highlighting Cool-Old-Things from the past.

    majtomby Report

    #42

    $10,000 Bill & 3 Cent Bill

    Framed display of cool old things: U.S. largest and smallest legal tender currency notes.

    tenfoldtyler Report

    #43

    The 100,000 Dollar Bill. Although 42,000 Were Printed, Only 12 Remain In Existence And It’s Illegal To Own One

    Old $100,000 bill with Woodrow Wilson, displayed in a glass case.

    __Player_1__ Report

    #44

    113 Years Ago The Press Reported Climate Change

    1912 newspaper headline about coal affecting climate, showcasing cool-old-things with early awareness of climate change.

    trsklad Report

    #45

    A 58 Year Old Prediction Came True

    Newspaper article showcasing early mobile phone concept, with a woman holding a prototype. Cool-Old-Things.

    StevenMaurer Report

    savannahnewman avatar
    Montanavanna
    Montanavanna
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Far from the future..horses a**e! They have been capable of way the hell more way earlier than we have been led to believe.

    #46

    Here's The Actual First Image Of Coca Cola Back In The 1880's When It Was Dispensed By Chemist

    Old Coca-Cola jug with vintage label, representing cool-old-things.

    Imakeyoulaughlongtime Report

    gcruz29 avatar
    Gdawg
    Gdawg
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My mom has one of these from some where in New York

    #47

    Hospital Bill From 1936 For Birth Of Baby (My Grandmother)

    Old hospital bill from Brunswick General Hospital, Amityville, dated 1936, showcasing Cool-Old-Things in medical history.

    dogfur Report

    #48

    This Vintage Sugar Bowl With Tongs Built In The Lid

    Cool-old-things: Vintage sugar cube dispenser being opened by a hand, filled with white and brown sugar cubes.

    JammyApricots Report

    #49

    Vintage Post Office Box Coin Bank From The 50s. 6.99$ At A Local Thrift Store

    Cool old vintage post office lockbox with intricate design, open on one side, and a commemorative plaque on the other.

    cocoacacoconut Report

    #50

    This 117+ Year Old Coffee Grinder From Peugeot (Yes The Car Maker)

    Vintage coffee grinder with a wooden base and metal handle, showcasing cool-old-things style on a speckled countertop.

    gnaark Report

    #51

    Gillette - The Best A Man Can Get

    Vintage Gillette safety razor in a worn case, showcasing cool old things.

    Von_Lehmann Report

    #52

    Came Across A Stack Of 1908 Congressional Records While Installing Insulation In The Attic Of Our Old House

    Stacks of vintage Congressional Record pages on a wooden table, representing cool old things.

    bma600 Report

    #53

    Memory Tickler Of Household Requirements (Circa 1930's)

    Cool-old-things: Vintage household requirements memory tickler with labeled sliding tabs for groceries.

    reddit.com Report

    #54

    Found A Civil War Printing Block In The Garden Today

    A small, aged paper fragment with faint text, representing cool-old-things, on a wooden surface.

    NotSupere Report

    #55

    Very Old Potato Chip Packaging Claims They Are Healthy

    A vintage tin of "New Era" potato chips, showcasing nostalgic packaging, exemplifying Cool-Old-Things.

    rocketzlaunch Report

    #56

    I Have A Old TV Remote From The Late 1960s

    Vintage Zenith TV remote with white buttons; a prime example of cool-old-things, resting in a person's hand.

    AlainasBoyfriend Report

    savannahnewman avatar
    Montanavanna
    Montanavanna
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    People of a certain generation call this a clicker, now you know why. My father in law called and still calls it a twit he doesn't remember why he uses that term.

    #57

    This 101 Year Old Copy Of National Geographic. Including An Article About How Amazing The Telephone Is, And Canadians Going Off To Fight In "The War"

    Vintage 1916 National Geographic Magazine on a carpeted floor, representing cool old things.

    DebunkedTheory Report

    #58

    My Grandfather's Army-Issued Lighter From WW II

    Hand holding a vintage metal lighter with engravings, showcasing Cool-Old-Things charm and intricate design.

    Rosalia_R Report

    #59

    My Grandfather's Metal Social Security Card

    A vintage metal Social Security card with engraved details, representing cool-old-things.

    GratuitousFisherman Report

    #60

    A Book My Dad Was Issued When He Joined The Army In 1958

    Old Department of the Army manual, FM 31-21, titled "Guerilla Warfare and Special Forces Operations," dated May 1958.

    Random_lurker234 Report

    #61

    Found A Very Old Photo Of A Computer When Clearing Out My Grandmother's House

    A vintage computer setup on a desk, showcasing cool-old-things from a past era.

    RaZrTech1 Report

    #62

    Great, Great, Great, Grandfather's Civil War Draft Notice

    Draft notice from 1863 issued by the Provost Marshal's Office, showcasing historical cool-old-things.

    kidkatdonur7 Report

    #63

    My Grandpa Has Manual Fire Extinguishers In His House

    Vintage fire extinguisher bulb with labels, showcasing cool-old-things.

    Huntman102 Report

    #64

    In The 70s Car Hammocks For Babies Were A Thing

    Vintage car hammock for babies, showcasing a unique retro product from Cool-Old-Things collection.

    karvaturrini Report

    #65

    My College Dorm Room, 1985

    Cool-old-things in a retro room with vintage TV, lamp, posters, and cassette player on a wooden dresser.

    youdiejoe Report

    #66

    Grandpa Showed Me This $1000 Bill That He Owned For More Than 30 Years

    Hand holding a vintage one thousand dollar bill, showcasing cool old things.

    Sam18840 Report

    #67

    Today While Sorting Through My Grandma’s Attic, I Happened To Discover My Great-Great-Grandfather's Italian Passport And Ticket To America

    Old passport pages showing a black-and-white portrait and stamps, illustrating vintage travel documents. Cool-old-things.

    dmikuska12 Report

    #68

    My Grandma Still Has Her Yugoslav Passport

    A vintage Yugoslavian passport being held, featuring emblem and text, representing cool-old-things.

    foxtrotgd Report

    #69

    A LEGO Brick From 1949 Can Still Connect With A Brand New LEGO Brick From 2025

    Red and blue vintage building bricks on a wooden surface, representing cool-old-things.

    YodasChick-O-Stick Report

    #70

    Ad For A 4-Bedroom Home In 1958

    Cool-Old-Things: Vintage Levittown house advertisement featuring a classic suburban home with trees, promoting affordability and charm.

    1950sManoutoftime2 Report

    gcruz29 avatar
    Gdawg
    Gdawg
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Holy CHEAP. I don't get the whole taxes thing I mean i get some of it but I'm only a kid lol

    #71

    I’m A Funeral Director And A Lady I Cared For Was A Seamstress For The Playboy Bunnies. She Had A Bunch Of Cool Old Playboy Memorabilia At The Wake, But This Was My Favorite

    Vintage Playboy key necklace on a chain, displayed on a black cloth and held in a hand, illustrating cool-old-things.

    merlinie Report

    #72

    This Is So Cool. 1937 Ss Cig Case With Smokes Still Inside

    Cool-old-things: Vintage cigarette case with cigarettes secured by a strap, displayed on a wooden surface.

    Yoshwa1985 Report

    #73

    My 1960s Sword Cocktail Stick (Penny For Scale)

    Intricate vintage sword holder with mini swords, showcasing cool old things in detailed metalwork design.

    reddit.com Report

    #74

    Valentine's From 1956, Belonging To A Child Named Frances. There Were Over 50 Kept Inside The Crayon-Colored Envelope

    Vintage Valentine's Day cards with playful designs and characters, representing cool-old-things.

    lifebyabby Report

    #75

    This 40s Magazine Advertising Cheese On Apple Pie

    Vintage Pillsbury ad featuring apple pie with cheese, promoting pie crust mix. Cool-Old-Things theme for nostalgic appeal.

    matman89 Report

    #76

    Grandad's Cigarette Dispenser, Around A 100 Years Old And Still Works

    A vintage wooden doghouse cigarette dispenser showcasing cool old things.

    GuavaOdd1975 Report

    #77

    My 22-Year Old Kenesis Keyboard With The New One I Just Bought

    Cool-old-things: Two vintage ergonomic keyboards on a bed, one black and one white, both with unique key layouts.

    edsuom Report

    #78

    World's First Automatic Coffee Machine. 1952. Been In The Family For 70 Years. Still Works Perfectly

    Vintage Russell Hobbs coffee pot with a glass lid on a kitchen counter; a cool-old-thing collectible.

    skaapjagter Report

    #79

    Paper Found Among My Late Grandmother’s Belongings Talking About The Armistice Ending WW I

    Antique newspaper announcing the end of war, a remarkable piece among cool-old-things representing historical news events.

    reddit.com Report

    #80

    Graffiti By Prisoners In 1800s. Canterbury, England

    Engraved wooden panel showcasing historical names and dates, exemplifying cool-old-things.

    Ellie_A_K Report

    #81

    My Deceased Great Uncle’s (Secret) Undesirable Discharge From The Vietnam War

    Undesirable discharge certificate from 1971, an example of cool old things related to military history.

    gspear3 Report

    #82

    112-Year-Old Vaccine Cards

    Old vaccination and inspection cards from historical travels, showcasing Cool-Old-Things.

    metsrule008 Report

    #83

    My Mother Has A Magnet From Amazon 24 Years Ago When They Only Sold Books

    Blue vintage-style Amazon magnet with Cicero quote, representing cool old things.

    manlybrian Report

    #84

    My Great Grandmother's Diary. She Was Born In 1900 And Lived In New York City

    Diary entry dated August 2, 1917, showcasing handwriting from the past, a perfect example of cool old things.

    pecamash Report

    #85

    My Grandfather's (Now My) Dresser

    Vintage dresser with ornate details and a date stamp, showcasing cool-old-things in a warmly lit room.

    JKastnerPhoto Report

    #86

    Vietnam War Draft Notice

    Selective Service induction notice from 1965; a piece of Cool-Old-Things showcasing military history documentation.

    heyarnold94 Report

    #87

    Vintage Needle Work Skills School Project

    Red vintage scrapbook and an embroidery sample, showcasing cool old things.

    luanneclatterbuck Report

    #88

    204 Year Old Miniature Bible

    Cool-old-things: A miniature antique Bible from 1812, featuring a handwritten note inside, held by a person with painted nails.

    Passed down through the family and managed to survive moves through 2 continents 3 countries and a half dozen cities throughout those years.

    ilikebiggbosons Report

    #89

    This 100-Year-Old Perfume Bottle That Glows Under Blacklight

    Vintage green glass perfume bottle glowing in a box, with pump attached, showcasing cool-old-things.

    SleepingWillows Report

    #90

    These Cooking Spoons Are 60 Years Old And Still In Use By My Mother

    Three cool old wooden spoons in front of a pot, showcasing vintage kitchenware charm.

    ChrissssToff Report

    #91

    A Mastercard From The 70s

    A vintage Master Charge card from The National Shawmut Bank, an example of cool-old-things.

    CaptainTabor Report

    #92

    Found This In My Mom’s Closet While Cleaning The Other Day

    Old newspaper featuring Abraham Lincoln, a fascinating piece of cool-old-things showcasing historical articles and illustrations.

    clementine2718 Report

    #93

    John Steinbeck's Witty Letter To Marilyn Monroe

    Letter from John Steinbeck to Marilyn Monroe, dated April 28, 1955, showcasing Cool-Old-Things.

    ellieanstruther Report

    #94

    Hand-Drawn Ship's Route Map From Bremen, Germany, 1910. What Is It Called?

    Cool-old-things: Vintage Bremen map with ship route from 1910, featuring handwritten notes and nautical details.

    ThriftStoreUnicorn Report

    #95

    Bought A Book And Found A Bookmark

    Vintage Bob Hope Show ticket from 1966, a nostalgic piece among cool-old-things, displayed on a book page.

    sgtbenjamin Report

    #96

    I Found This Incredible Diary Of A Barnum & Bailey Worker From 1975- There’s Over 100 Pages Of Entries Detailing His Adventures- By Far The Coolest Thing I’ve Ever Found

    Cool-old-things: 1975 Ringling Bros tour booklet and diary, featuring handwritten notes and vintage circus schedules.

    kazoogod420 Report

    #97

    My Mom’s 49 Year Old Mixer

    Hand holding a vintage Sunbeam electric mixer, a classic example of cool old things in kitchen appliances.

    TacTownMBox Report

    #98

    The House Of Representatives Votes 304-89 In Favor Of Approving The 19th Amendment, Which Granted Women The Right To Vote

    Vintage legislative document proposing women's suffrage amendment, showcasing cool-old-things from early 20th century America.

    caroliner416 Report

    #99

    Let Me Present To You A 70 Year Old Washing Machine From 1954

    Vintage Miele washing machine with wringer, showing interior drum detail. A great example of cool old things from the past.

    What doesn't it do - heat water, pump water in or out, add detergent, end automatically, spin clothes.

    What does it do - move clothes around, work after 70 years!

    Okinawa808 Report

    #100

    My Library Got Gifted A 160 Year Old Webster Dictionary

    Cool-Old-Things: Vintage edition of Dr. Webster's Unabridged Dictionary, showing title page and preface, worn and aged appearance.

    Esutan Report

    #101

    Vintage Recycling: When The Spine Fell Off This 1878 Book, I Noticed That The Lining Appears To Be Part Of An Old Magazine Cover

    Old, worn book with detached spine showcasing vintage design, exemplifying cool-old-things.

    Ginger_Grumpybunny Report

