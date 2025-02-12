And if you’re interested in the past too, we’ve got the perfect list for you down below. Bored Panda has searched far and wide to find photos of fascinating antique and vintage objects that we just don’t see everyday anymore. From money that’s no longer in circulation to magazine clippings from the 1960s, you’re sure to find something new (yet simultaneously old!) on this list. Enjoy scrolling through these items that could be in museums, and be sure to upvote your favorite blasts from the past!

We’re not all lucky enough to have relatives that have held onto relics from the past for decades. My grandma did save me a few vintage dresses and some gorgeous pieces of jewelry, but I would give anything to take a peek into her home 50 years ago.

#1 The Bible That Saved My Great-Great Grandfather In WW I Share icon

#2 Theodore Roosevelt's Diary Entry On The Day Both His Mother And His Wife Died, Both In The Same House 11 Hours Apart. His Wife Had Given Birth Two Days Earlier Share icon

#3 An Eerily Accurate Ad From 1996 I Found In An Advertising Book Share icon

There's something about items from the past that just makes them so much more magical than what we have in stores today. The quality is often much better, there's a charm that most antique items possess, and even simple objects like toasters seem to be artifacts when they look nothing like what we use nowadays. Not to mention the fact that shopping vintage is much better for the environment. And you're likely to take home high quality items that were made to last if you buy something that's been around for decades. Unfortunately, we don't all have access to amazing thrift stores and fabulous estate sales in our area. But with the internet at your disposal, I promise you can find amazing old items with just a little bit of digging!

#4 My Grandma's Teacup Was Made In Occupied Japan Share icon

#5 In 1962, An Italian Magazine Published A Story Previewing What The World Could Look Like In 2022 Share icon

#6 I Inherited This Toaster From The 1920s Around 10 Years Ago And It Has Worked Great Every Single Day Share icon

Now, you probably don't want to buy everything gently-used. Socks and underwear should be purchased brand new, and if the item you're looking for didn't exist decades ago, it's unlikely that you'll inherit one from your grandmother. But according to Veranda Lifestyle and Design Group, there are some objects that we should always try to purchase vintage if possible. First up on the list is oil paintings. These can be great conversation starters, and they'll always stand out from pieces that are being painted today. Plus, if you find something you love that's not in perfect condition, there are plenty of art restoration services that would be happy to fix it up for you.

#7 I Found My Mom’s Michael Jackson Ticket From 1984 Share icon

#8 Came Across Old Correspondence Letters From A Soldier To My Grandma Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 I Found Anti Nixon Propaganda From 1974 Share icon

Veranda also recommends shopping vintage for rugs. Rugs from the past are likely to be made from much nicer materials than newer ones, as they were probably handwoven and dyed with vegetables. They’re usually also stunning and can completely transform a space. Rugs are often expensive anyway, so if you’re going to shell out, you might as well find a unique piece that you love, rather than buying the same one from IKEA that all of your friends own.

#10 16th Century Ring That Unfolds Into An Astronomical Sphere Share icon

#11 This Old Kodak Film Container Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#12 Stair Dust Corners Introduced At The End Of The 19th Century To Make Sweeping Easier. They Keep Dust From Accumulating In The Corners Share icon

If you’re on the hunt for a wooden table or bed frame, Veranda recommends that you search for a vintage one first. The materials used today are often lower quality, and if you buy something new, it’s probably not going to be made from solid wood. A classic, old piece that has stood the test of time will likely be much more beautiful and durable than what’s on the market today.

#13 Doodles In 1878, By My Great Great Grandfather Share icon

#14 I Work In The Underground World And Dug Up This Really Old Lysol Bottle Share icon

#15 This Is The Forever Burning Light Bulb. A Single Light Bulb That Has Been Burning Almost Continuously Since 1901 In Livermore, California. It Will Soon Be 125 Years Old Share icon

Light fixtures are also pieces that you might want to shop vintage for. This is another thing that they just don’t make like they used to! Vintage light fixtures often have so much charm, and they’ll be one of a kind. They can be the perfect way to spice up a space, and even if the wires connected aren’t working anymore, a professional electrician should be able to fix that in no time. ADVERTISEMENT

#16 My Australian Grandpa's Passport Was Still Under The British Jurisdiction Share icon

#17 Envelope Of My Old Concert Stubs From The 70s I Found Behind My Dresser Yesterday Share icon

#18 I Got To Use A Mold-A-Matic Machine Today. It's A Machine From The 60s That Makes A Plastic Souvenir Toy On Demand Share icon

If you already have a dining room table but you’re in need of chairs, Veranda says vintage is the way to go. You can find funky, upholstered chairs that you’ll never see in shops today. Or you can keep the wood frame and swap out the cushions for something with a more modern pattern. Either way, these chairs should be durable, beautiful and perfect for hosting dinner party guests.

#19 My Dad Worked On A Dam In Iraq In The 80s, He Received This Medal From Saddam Hussein Upon Completion Share icon

#20 Scored A Space Age 1970s Electrohome Saturn Record Player While Thrifting - It's Got A Huge Bubble Dome, And It Works Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#21 This Corner Piano Share icon

Finally, if you are in need of cute glassware, look no further than your city’s antique shops. There are countless designs with cute, whimsical patterns, colored glass and more that will look adorable in your glass cabinets. These fun glasses are perfect for entertaining or bringing some sunshine to your morning glass of orange juice. Plus, you can usually still find these in sets. And if you take great care of the glass, they’ll look as good as new!

#22 My Granddad's Identity Card From When He Was A Prisoner Of War In Guernsey During WW II Share icon

#23 World War Bayonet Under The Asphalt While At Work On A Football Ground Share icon

#24 February 9, 1920, My Grandfather Wanted To Be A Cartoonist. He Worked For The Railroad Instead, Sending Home Many Letters Share icon

We hope you’re enjoying this list of items from the past, pandas! Keep upvoting all of your favorites, and let us know in the comments below what the best antique find you’ve ever taken home was. Then, if you’d like to check out another Bored Panda article featuring similar old objects, we’ve got another list for you right here!

#25 My 1959 Frigidaire Custom Imperial Share icon My dream stove. I wanted a vintage stove for the longest time, and when this one popped up in my favorite color (for $400, no less) I made the four hour drive and shoved it in the back of my Honda Element and drove it right back home. She’s a dream. Works perfectly. Takes three grown men to move her, but she’s worth it.



#26 The 1956 Hospital Bill From When My Mom Was Born. 6 Day Hospital Stay, $107.55 Total Share icon

#27 Found A Very Large Floppy Disk When Cleaning Out The Old IT Guy's Office Share icon

#28 A Soldier's Diary Entry On The Day The War Ended Share icon

#29 Worlds Oldest Pairs Of Levi's Jeans Found In A Goldmine 136 Years Later Share icon

#30 Look What My Nana Found Going Through Her Old Bathroom Essentials Share icon My Nana found these perfume nips going through an old box of bathroom essentials and I was absolutely fascinated! She says they have to be at least 50+ years old by now. I'm tempted to use one on my wedding day next year.



#31 Bought A Dresser Off Marketplace And Found Some Vintage Goodies & “The Gloves I Wore To My Wedding 7-22-1949” Share icon

#32 TWA Air Hostess Requirements From The Mid '40s Share icon

#33 Still Going, 60’s Microwave Oven Share icon

#34 Yet Another Stanley Insulated Jug. But This One Is About 100 Years Old Share icon

#35 Our "Top-Off" Jar & Bottle Opener From The 1930's Still Gets Frequent Use Share icon

#36 Still Using Grandma's 1940's Egg Poacher For My Morning Breakfast Share icon

#37 Found A Game From 1960 With All The Pieces Share icon

#38 I Found A 1943-45 10 Peso Japanese "Invasion Note" From When The Japanese Invaded The Philippines Share icon

#39 My Great Aunt Had A Japanese Hunting License Share icon

#40 This History Book Of World War 1 From Before There Was A Second War Share icon

#41 An Ad To Buy A Squirrel Monkey For Less Than $20 In A Comic Book From The 60s Share icon

#42 $10,000 Bill & 3 Cent Bill Share icon

#43 The 100,000 Dollar Bill. Although 42,000 Were Printed, Only 12 Remain In Existence And It’s Illegal To Own One Share icon

#44 113 Years Ago The Press Reported Climate Change Share icon

#45 A 58 Year Old Prediction Came True Share icon

#46 Here's The Actual First Image Of Coca Cola Back In The 1880's When It Was Dispensed By Chemist Share icon

#47 Hospital Bill From 1936 For Birth Of Baby (My Grandmother) Share icon

#48 This Vintage Sugar Bowl With Tongs Built In The Lid Share icon

#49 Vintage Post Office Box Coin Bank From The 50s. 6.99$ At A Local Thrift Store Share icon

#50 This 117+ Year Old Coffee Grinder From Peugeot (Yes The Car Maker) Share icon

#51 Gillette - The Best A Man Can Get Share icon

#52 Came Across A Stack Of 1908 Congressional Records While Installing Insulation In The Attic Of Our Old House Share icon

#53 Memory Tickler Of Household Requirements (Circa 1930's) Share icon

#54 Found A Civil War Printing Block In The Garden Today Share icon

#55 Very Old Potato Chip Packaging Claims They Are Healthy Share icon

#56 I Have A Old TV Remote From The Late 1960s Share icon

#57 This 101 Year Old Copy Of National Geographic. Including An Article About How Amazing The Telephone Is, And Canadians Going Off To Fight In "The War" Share icon

#58 My Grandfather's Army-Issued Lighter From WW II Share icon

#59 My Grandfather's Metal Social Security Card Share icon

#60 A Book My Dad Was Issued When He Joined The Army In 1958 Share icon

#61 Found A Very Old Photo Of A Computer When Clearing Out My Grandmother's House Share icon

#62 Great, Great, Great, Grandfather's Civil War Draft Notice Share icon

#63 My Grandpa Has Manual Fire Extinguishers In His House Share icon

#64 In The 70s Car Hammocks For Babies Were A Thing Share icon

#65 My College Dorm Room, 1985 Share icon

#66 Grandpa Showed Me This $1000 Bill That He Owned For More Than 30 Years Share icon

#67 Today While Sorting Through My Grandma’s Attic, I Happened To Discover My Great-Great-Grandfather's Italian Passport And Ticket To America Share icon

#68 My Grandma Still Has Her Yugoslav Passport Share icon

#69 A LEGO Brick From 1949 Can Still Connect With A Brand New LEGO Brick From 2025 Share icon

#70 Ad For A 4-Bedroom Home In 1958 Share icon

#71 I’m A Funeral Director And A Lady I Cared For Was A Seamstress For The Playboy Bunnies. She Had A Bunch Of Cool Old Playboy Memorabilia At The Wake, But This Was My Favorite Share icon

#72 This Is So Cool. 1937 Ss Cig Case With Smokes Still Inside Share icon

#73 My 1960s Sword Cocktail Stick (Penny For Scale) Share icon

#74 Valentine's From 1956, Belonging To A Child Named Frances. There Were Over 50 Kept Inside The Crayon-Colored Envelope Share icon

#75 This 40s Magazine Advertising Cheese On Apple Pie Share icon

#76 Grandad's Cigarette Dispenser, Around A 100 Years Old And Still Works Share icon

#77 My 22-Year Old Kenesis Keyboard With The New One I Just Bought Share icon

#78 World's First Automatic Coffee Machine. 1952. Been In The Family For 70 Years. Still Works Perfectly Share icon

#79 Paper Found Among My Late Grandmother’s Belongings Talking About The Armistice Ending WW I Share icon

#80 Graffiti By Prisoners In 1800s. Canterbury, England Share icon

#81 My Deceased Great Uncle’s (Secret) Undesirable Discharge From The Vietnam War Share icon

#82 112-Year-Old Vaccine Cards Share icon

#83 My Mother Has A Magnet From Amazon 24 Years Ago When They Only Sold Books Share icon

#84 My Great Grandmother's Diary. She Was Born In 1900 And Lived In New York City Share icon

#85 My Grandfather's (Now My) Dresser Share icon

#86 Vietnam War Draft Notice Share icon

#87 Vintage Needle Work Skills School Project Share icon

#88 204 Year Old Miniature Bible Share icon Passed down through the family and managed to survive moves through 2 continents 3 countries and a half dozen cities throughout those years.



#89 This 100-Year-Old Perfume Bottle That Glows Under Blacklight Share icon

#90 These Cooking Spoons Are 60 Years Old And Still In Use By My Mother Share icon

#91 A Mastercard From The 70s Share icon

#92 Found This In My Mom’s Closet While Cleaning The Other Day Share icon

#93 John Steinbeck's Witty Letter To Marilyn Monroe Share icon

#94 Hand-Drawn Ship's Route Map From Bremen, Germany, 1910. What Is It Called? Share icon

#95 Bought A Book And Found A Bookmark Share icon

#96 I Found This Incredible Diary Of A Barnum & Bailey Worker From 1975- There’s Over 100 Pages Of Entries Detailing His Adventures- By Far The Coolest Thing I’ve Ever Found Share icon

#97 My Mom’s 49 Year Old Mixer Share icon

#98 The House Of Representatives Votes 304-89 In Favor Of Approving The 19th Amendment, Which Granted Women The Right To Vote Share icon

#99 Let Me Present To You A 70 Year Old Washing Machine From 1954 Share icon What doesn't it do - heat water, pump water in or out, add detergent, end automatically, spin clothes.



What does it do - move clothes around, work after 70 years!



#100 My Library Got Gifted A 160 Year Old Webster Dictionary Share icon