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People say beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and dare we say, they're absolutely right. It takes a special kind of superpower to see beauty even in the darkest places. The nighttime is, after all, quite scary and gloomy if you don't look at it through the right lens.

It takes an even more special person to capture it beautifully and intricately, though. Not everyone has the skills or knowledge to make a photo look absolutely mesmerizing. But if you're talented enough, you might just be able to make even the most mundane-looking alleyway at night seem absolutely whimsical, and today's photo selection does exactly that.

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#1

AI Can’t Replicate My Photographs

AI Can’t Replicate My Photographs

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    #2

    There Was A Final Boss In Sendai

    There Was A Final Boss In Sendai

    m_dada_i , m_dada_i Report

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    #3

    This Is A Completely Unedited Photo My Wife Took Last Night At The Rammstein Concert

    This Is A Completely Unedited Photo My Wife Took Last Night At The Rammstein Concert

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    Some photographers manage to capture exactly what it feels like to be out and about at night — the beauty of the night sky and the cinematic solitude that comes with it. But ultimately, what most people feel at this time is closer to fear, and a kind of emptiness that comes with the unknown. There’s actually a scientific explanation for this feeling.

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    Human beings are diurnal. We live and thrive in daylight and ultimately need the sun to survive and get vitamin D, which helps keep us stable (or, well, as stable as we can be). Because of this, studies suggest we feel most vulnerable at night. Our vision is reduced, which puts us at a disadvantage, and our bodies instinctively react to darkness, even if we find it beautiful.
    #4

    A Ghost Mushroom On My Farm In Australia

    A Ghost Mushroom On My Farm In Australia

    Ghost mushrooms (Omphalotus nidiformis) come out each year on my regenerating bush block in Australia. These mushrooms glow in the dark by their own light production. They do not need to be illuminated in any way and do not need to store energy from daytime light. Their biochemistry intrinsically generates light. You can find them in dark forests by their soft green glow. They typically grow on fallen, rotting logs and trees.

    This is not how these mushrooms look. Their glow is much fainter. I have used a very long exposure to capture and exaggerate the glow, the same technique I use when photographing stars at night.

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    #5

    After Enjoying Warm Weather The Last Few Weeks It Is Time To Visit The Cold Of The Far North Again

    After Enjoying Warm Weather The Last Few Weeks It Is Time To Visit The Cold Of The Far North Again

    maxrivephotography Report

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    #6

    I Was On A Boat Last Night, And The Ocean Looked Scary

    I Was On A Boat Last Night, And The Ocean Looked Scary

    Myzzelf0 Report

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    Psychologically, there’s also a natural brain response to the dark that can lead to a stronger sense of fear at night. Experts call it “pareidolia,” or the tendency to see specific images in random or ambiguous visual patterns. For example, you might look at a coat rack in the dark and immediately think it’s a burglar standing in your home.

    Your brain automatically overreacts and jumps to the worst-case scenario as a way of preparing for a potential threat, even when there’s no real danger to begin with. So yeah, if you’ve ever thought being afraid of the dark was irrational or something only kids experience, well, you couldn't be more wrong.

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    #7

    I Wander The Streets Of Toronto At Night, Looking For Cinematic Moments. This Is What I Found

    I Wander The Streets Of Toronto At Night, Looking For Cinematic Moments. This Is What I Found

    boravsbora Report

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    #8

    Rome Colosseum Last Night

    Rome Colosseum Last Night

    zmachz , zmachz Report

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    #9

    Rode Out To The Northernmost Point Of South America — A Desolate Desert Peninsula. This Is Why They Call Motorcycles Freedom Machines

    Rode Out To The Northernmost Point Of South America — A Desolate Desert Peninsula. This Is Why They Call Motorcycles Freedom Machines

    caliform Report

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    Historically, our relationship with the night has always been quite complex. The common childhood belief that there are monsters under the bed isn’t as irrational as it may seem, either. In fact, historians trace many of these fears back to the way the human mind fills in the gaps created by darkness. Well, allow us to explain.

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    As we all know, electricity has existed for a long time, but the modern lightbulb wasn’t perfected until the 1870s. So, you can imagine just how long, dark, and mysterious nights once felt. Because of this, the brain would naturally create “monsters” to explain unfamiliar shapes, missing details, or strange sounds hidden in the dark.
    #10

    Family Member's Work Conference Dinner The Other Night, Suspended By A Crane

    Family Member's Work Conference Dinner The Other Night, Suspended By A Crane

    Met76 Report

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    #11

    Night At Yosemite

    Night At Yosemite

    Racemepls Report

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    #12

    Colleagues And I Capturing Bats At Night

    Colleagues And I Capturing Bats At Night

    MauricioMariona Report

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    Some of the pictures in this thread, however, aren’t illuminated by electricity at all, but rather by natural environmental lighting, like snowy mountains reflecting moonlight or glowing mushrooms that appear almost fluorescent in photos. And that’s because, well, they actually are.

    While it might seem weird to us normies to see glowing mushrooms, biologists have been studying these fungal species for years and have identified several reasons why they glow. Mostly, they use light instead of scent, unlike flowers, to attract pollinators and other creatures that help spread their spores. They even have internal clocks that tell them when it’s time to “call” these helpers.

    #13

    This Picture I Got Of A Night Market In Bangkok

    This Picture I Got Of A Night Market In Bangkok

    SqaueEarthConspiracy Report

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    #14

    I Took Advantage Of The Wet And Warm Weather Last Night

    I Took Advantage Of The Wet And Warm Weather Last Night

    Went for a little photo walk through the downtown.

    nick_wons Report

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    #15

    Blue Hour With Peanut

    Blue Hour With Peanut

    My cat Peanut is watching the sky go dark over the Gold Coast, Australia.

    Ced_Rapsicum Report

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    Other photos, however, aren’t lit naturally and instead rely on either neon signs or the LED lights that most cities use, replacing the warmer high-pressure sodium lights of the past. Because of this, experts have raised concerns about a growing modern issue: light pollution caused by ALAN (artificial light at night).

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    Studies show that the widespread use of artificial lighting not only hides the stars but also disrupts the planet’s carbon balance. This happens because plants, microbes, and even animals can become confused about the time of day, causing them to release more carbon dioxide through respiration than they normally would.

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    #16

    Taken On The Canadian Praries But Kinda Looks Like It's The Moon

    Taken On The Canadian Praries But Kinda Looks Like It's The Moon

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    #17

    Petrol Station After A Good Downpour

    Petrol Station After A Good Downpour

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    But remember, not everything is bad. We are only humans after all, and we've even managed to take these artificial lights and turn them into something akin to art. Making a gas station look mesmerizing, or even a cactus in the middle of the desert, only goes to show how humans are able and capable of being creative and talented.

    I'll bet some of these even evoke quite a feeling inside you. Maybe a sense of nostalgia from when you might have seen the northern lights years ago, or just the feeling that you're in the middle of nature, breathing in clear air. With that said, which one of these night pics was your favorite, and why? Let us know below!
    #18

    Night Before I Left NYC

    Night Before I Left NYC

    Felt like it, mirrored walls inside an observatory facing the Empire State Building.

    Toregen103 Report

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    #19

    Last Night's Rare Summer Solstice Full Moon Balancing On The Statue Of Liberty's Torch

    Last Night's Rare Summer Solstice Full Moon Balancing On The Statue Of Liberty's Torch

    JKastnerPhoto Report

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    #20

    This Is What The Earth Looks Like During A Stormy Night From Space

    This Is What The Earth Looks Like During A Stormy Night From Space

    NASA Report

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    #21

    My Friend And I Drove To The Old Severn Bridge To Get Some Photos Of His Car Last Night

    My Friend And I Drove To The Old Severn Bridge To Get Some Photos Of His Car Last Night

    not__stealthy Report

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    #22

    My Pic Of The Eiffel Tower

    My Pic Of The Eiffel Tower

    dishesRdone Report

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    #23

    Beautiful Ski Slopes

    Beautiful Ski Slopes

    Doe79prvtToska Report

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    #24

    Mother Earth Putting On A Show Again. Can You Feel The Energy?

    Mother Earth Putting On A Show Again. Can You Feel The Energy?

    chileno_hikertron Report

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    #25

    Took This Photo Of A Neighbor Kid As A Giant Storm Was Passing The Other Night

    Took This Photo Of A Neighbor Kid As A Giant Storm Was Passing The Other Night

    SoulcrateSucka Report

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    #26

    It’s Funny How The Dark Feels Softer Here

    It’s Funny How The Dark Feels Softer Here

    Picture was taken from a bench where you can sit and watch the boats go by.

    CasuallyCoastal Report

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    #27

    Took This On A Street Just Off Shibuya Last Night - Had To Stop On The Crossing, But I Feel It Was Worth It

    Took This On A Street Just Off Shibuya Last Night - Had To Stop On The Crossing, But I Feel It Was Worth It

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    #28

    I Was In Seoul During The Monsoon Season And I Took This Photo Of The City At Night

    I Was In Seoul During The Monsoon Season And I Took This Photo Of The City At Night

    then0mads0ul Report

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    #29

    Fog & The City

    Fog & The City

    bobs_cinema Report

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    #30

    I Visited Norway Last Week To See The Northern Lights. Saw Them Four Nights In A Row! This Was Night One

    I Visited Norway Last Week To See The Northern Lights. Saw Them Four Nights In A Row! This Was Night One

    This was my second time visiting Norway and I absolutely love it there. I hope I'm Norwegian in my next life!

    cmickey67 Report

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    #31

    I Spent Four Days Camping Out In The Remote Algerian Sahara - Just Me And A Local Guide. I Took A Million Photos But This One Was My Favourite

    I Spent Four Days Camping Out In The Remote Algerian Sahara - Just Me And A Local Guide. I Took A Million Photos But This One Was My Favourite

    xe3to Report

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    #32

    Aurora Australis Last Night, Phillip Island

    Aurora Australis Last Night, Phillip Island

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    #33

    Tokyo Tower At Night

    Tokyo Tower At Night

    arnaubalo Report

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    #34

    Strawberry Moon Over Port Of Vancouver - The Moon Rise Last Night Was Not A Disappointment. At Ambleside Park

    Strawberry Moon Over Port Of Vancouver - The Moon Rise Last Night Was Not A Disappointment. At Ambleside Park

    Sworldguy Report

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    #35

    A Peaceful Lonely Night

    A Peaceful Lonely Night

    Recently, I realized that I really actually enjoy this kind of "loneliness", when you're alone by yourself, just taking a walk, but it doesn't feel sad, it feels peaceful. This is my attempt at putting that feeling into a picture. I'm not quite sure how to put the feeling into words, though. Does anyone know what I mean?

    teemusphoto , teemu.jpeg Report

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    #36

    A Glimpse Of Uzbekistan

    A Glimpse Of Uzbekistan

    The cities of Khiva, Samarkand, and Bukhara are the three primary cities people travel to when visiting Uzbekistan. I didn’t quite know what to expect when traveling here, but anybody who is up for an adventure should seriously consider adding this country to their wishlist.

    magelen Report

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    #37

    Wandering Around Kyoto At Night

    Wandering Around Kyoto At Night

    Honestly, it got really creepy in this area. This is near a very popular tourist spot, but I only saw a couple of people on my way down to the main street during this time.

    derpyplop Report

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    #38

    First Time Backpacking - Solo In A Thunderstorm

    First Time Backpacking - Solo In A Thunderstorm

    I’ve been really excited about backpacking after marinating in corporate hell for the last few months, and finally decided to just go for it - woke up Wednesday morning, cancelled all my meetings, took the train from NYC to Tuxedo, then hiked 5 miles to Tom Jones Shelter in Harriman State Park! I assumed the route I chose would be pretty easy, but I completely underestimated the effects of carrying nearly 1/3 of my body weight in high heat and humidity. Ended up bailing out to the nearest road after one night, but learned some valuable lessons and can’t wait to do it again!

    ad_lumen Report

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    #39

    Lava At Night

    Lava At Night

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    #40

    Top View Of A Night Dive

    Top View Of A Night Dive

    I thought it looked pretty cool.

    Kikifluff13 Report

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    #41

    Did An Audible "Whoa" After I Saw This View For The First Time

    Did An Audible "Whoa" After I Saw This View For The First Time

    teemusphoto Report

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    #42

    Uzbekistán By Night

    Uzbekistán By Night

    egnogra Report

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    #43

    My Night Photography Style

    My Night Photography Style

    anuvrat__ Report

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    #44

    Half An Hour Before Sunrise

    Half An Hour Before Sunrise

    johannes_moths Report

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    #45

    The Winter Night Sky Of Finland

    The Winter Night Sky Of Finland

    boi_thats_my_yeet Report

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    #46

    I Drove Into A Deep Winter Forest At Night, And It Looks Like In Some Stephen King Story

    I Drove Into A Deep Winter Forest At Night, And It Looks Like In Some Stephen King Story

    PageD0WN , PageD0WN Report

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    #47

    Panama Canal At Night, The Lights On The Sea Are Boats Waiting For Their Turn To Go Through

    Panama Canal At Night, The Lights On The Sea Are Boats Waiting For Their Turn To Go Through

    Imaginary-Ocelot-167 Report

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    #48

    Millions Of Stars Shine Bright Above Mount St Helens On A Clear Summer Night

    Millions Of Stars Shine Bright Above Mount St Helens On A Clear Summer Night

    celica90 Report

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    #49

    The Blood Moon Over London

    The Blood Moon Over London

    RangerLongTorpedo Report

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    #50

    London At Night Is Something Else

    London At Night Is Something Else

    Mad_Man420 Report

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    #51

    In The City - Chromatics

    In The City - Chromatics

    the_phenomenal_alexander Report

    8points
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    #52

    F-35 Lightning II Fighter Jets Conduct The First Ever Night-Time Flight Trials Aboard The Royal Navy Aircraft Carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth

    F-35 Lightning II Fighter Jets Conduct The First Ever Night-Time Flight Trials Aboard The Royal Navy Aircraft Carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth

    Dane Wiedmann Report

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    #53

    To Take Something Different From The Classic Petra At Night

    To Take Something Different From The Classic Petra At Night

    cumacevikphoto Report

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    #54

    Supermoon, Or Strawberry Moon, From Prague On Tuesday Night

    Supermoon, Or Strawberry Moon, From Prague On Tuesday Night

    regularsteven Report

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    #55

    Night Dive With Whale Sharks

    Night Dive With Whale Sharks

    South Maldives - two medium-sized whale sharks visited us for about three hours.

    Scuba_Diver5 Report

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    #56

    The Crescent Moon Is Rising Behind Camlica Mosque, June 2, 2024

    The Crescent Moon Is Rising Behind Camlica Mosque, June 2, 2024

    johannes_moths Report

    8points
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    #57

    Something Comforting To Me About The Lights Being Surrounded By The Darkness Of The Ozark Mountains

    Something Comforting To Me About The Lights Being Surrounded By The Darkness Of The Ozark Mountains

    Childish_Canbino Report

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    #58

    The Sun Is Behind, The Dark Is Ahead

    The Sun Is Behind, The Dark Is Ahead

    eddysteadygo Report

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    #59

    Fire In East St. Louis Looks Like A Scene From A Movie

    Fire In East St. Louis Looks Like A Scene From A Movie

    OopsIArted Report

    8points
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    #60

    Giraffes At Night

    Giraffes At Night

    LyricalWillow , LyricalWillow Report

    8points
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    #61

    Dark At 4:30 Pm

    Dark At 4:30 Pm

    oqomodo Report

    7points
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    #62

    Came Home Late One Night, And A Neighbor Had This Light On

    Came Home Late One Night, And A Neighbor Had This Light On

    avm95 Report

    7points
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    #63

    The Water Droplets On My Iris Make It Look Like A Starry Night Sky

    The Water Droplets On My Iris Make It Look Like A Starry Night Sky

    88mica88 Report

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    #64

    Sunrise In Alice Springs, Nt, Australia

    Sunrise In Alice Springs, Nt, Australia

    Semajiscool Report

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    #65

    I Took This Photo Of A Cat At My University On A Foggy Night

    I Took This Photo Of A Cat At My University On A Foggy Night

    _rchr Report

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    #66

    Taken In The Middle Of The Night, The Only Light Is From The Full Moon. Cantal, France

    Taken In The Middle Of The Night, The Only Light Is From The Full Moon. Cantal, France

    ElFarfadosh Report

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    #67

    Remembering One Of My Favorite Photos I've Ever Taken. The Moon Shining On An Iceberg During My First Expedition To East Greenland

    Remembering One Of My Favorite Photos I've Ever Taken. The Moon Shining On An Iceberg During My First Expedition To East Greenland

    alexcstro Report

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    #68

    A Starry Night In Yosemite Looking Over Tunnel View

    A Starry Night In Yosemite Looking Over Tunnel View

    whatsaustindoin Report

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