It takes an even more special person to capture it beautifully and intricately, though. Not everyone has the skills or knowledge to make a photo look absolutely mesmerizing. But if you're talented enough, you might just be able to make even the most mundane-looking alleyway at night seem absolutely whimsical, and today's photo selection does exactly that.

People say beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and dare we say, they're absolutely right. It takes a special kind of superpower to see beauty even in the darkest places. The nighttime is, after all, quite scary and gloomy if you don't look at it through the right lens.

#1 AI Can’t Replicate My Photographs

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#2 There Was A Final Boss In Sendai

#3 This Is A Completely Unedited Photo My Wife Took Last Night At The Rammstein Concert

Some photographers manage to capture exactly what it feels like to be out and about at night — the beauty of the night sky and the cinematic solitude that comes with it. But ultimately, what most people feel at this time is closer to fear, and a kind of emptiness that comes with the unknown. There’s actually a scientific explanation for this feeling. ADVERTISEMENT Human beings are diurnal. We live and thrive in daylight and ultimately need the sun to survive and get vitamin D, which helps keep us stable (or, well, as stable as we can be). Because of this, studies suggest we feel most vulnerable at night. Our vision is reduced, which puts us at a disadvantage, and our bodies instinctively react to darkness, even if we find it beautiful.

#4 A Ghost Mushroom On My Farm In Australia Ghost mushrooms (Omphalotus nidiformis) come out each year on my regenerating bush block in Australia. These mushrooms glow in the dark by their own light production. They do not need to be illuminated in any way and do not need to store energy from daytime light. Their biochemistry intrinsically generates light. You can find them in dark forests by their soft green glow. They typically grow on fallen, rotting logs and trees.



This is not how these mushrooms look. Their glow is much fainter. I have used a very long exposure to capture and exaggerate the glow, the same technique I use when photographing stars at night.



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#5 After Enjoying Warm Weather The Last Few Weeks It Is Time To Visit The Cold Of The Far North Again

#6 I Was On A Boat Last Night, And The Ocean Looked Scary

Psychologically, there’s also a natural brain response to the dark that can lead to a stronger sense of fear at night. Experts call it “pareidolia,” or the tendency to see specific images in random or ambiguous visual patterns. For example, you might look at a coat rack in the dark and immediately think it’s a burglar standing in your home. Your brain automatically overreacts and jumps to the worst-case scenario as a way of preparing for a potential threat, even when there’s no real danger to begin with. So yeah, if you’ve ever thought being afraid of the dark was irrational or something only kids experience, well, you couldn't be more wrong. ADVERTISEMENT

#7 I Wander The Streets Of Toronto At Night, Looking For Cinematic Moments. This Is What I Found

#8 Rome Colosseum Last Night

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#9 Rode Out To The Northernmost Point Of South America — A Desolate Desert Peninsula. This Is Why They Call Motorcycles Freedom Machines

Historically, our relationship with the night has always been quite complex. The common childhood belief that there are monsters under the bed isn’t as irrational as it may seem, either. In fact, historians trace many of these fears back to the way the human mind fills in the gaps created by darkness. Well, allow us to explain. ADVERTISEMENT As we all know, electricity has existed for a long time, but the modern lightbulb wasn’t perfected until the 1870s. So, you can imagine just how long, dark, and mysterious nights once felt. Because of this, the brain would naturally create “monsters” to explain unfamiliar shapes, missing details, or strange sounds hidden in the dark.

#10 Family Member's Work Conference Dinner The Other Night, Suspended By A Crane

#11 Night At Yosemite

#12 Colleagues And I Capturing Bats At Night

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Some of the pictures in this thread, however, aren’t illuminated by electricity at all, but rather by natural environmental lighting, like snowy mountains reflecting moonlight or glowing mushrooms that appear almost fluorescent in photos. And that’s because, well, they actually are. While it might seem weird to us normies to see glowing mushrooms, biologists have been studying these fungal species for years and have identified several reasons why they glow. Mostly, they use light instead of scent, unlike flowers, to attract pollinators and other creatures that help spread their spores. They even have internal clocks that tell them when it’s time to “call” these helpers.

#13 This Picture I Got Of A Night Market In Bangkok

#14 I Took Advantage Of The Wet And Warm Weather Last Night Went for a little photo walk through the downtown.



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#15 Blue Hour With Peanut My cat Peanut is watching the sky go dark over the Gold Coast, Australia.



Other photos, however, aren’t lit naturally and instead rely on either neon signs or the LED lights that most cities use, replacing the warmer high-pressure sodium lights of the past. Because of this, experts have raised concerns about a growing modern issue: light pollution caused by ALAN (artificial light at night). ADVERTISEMENT Studies show that the widespread use of artificial lighting not only hides the stars but also disrupts the planet’s carbon balance. This happens because plants, microbes, and even animals can become confused about the time of day, causing them to release more carbon dioxide through respiration than they normally would.

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#16 Taken On The Canadian Praries But Kinda Looks Like It's The Moon

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#17 Petrol Station After A Good Downpour

But remember, not everything is bad. We are only humans after all, and we've even managed to take these artificial lights and turn them into something akin to art. Making a gas station look mesmerizing, or even a cactus in the middle of the desert, only goes to show how humans are able and capable of being creative and talented. I'll bet some of these even evoke quite a feeling inside you. Maybe a sense of nostalgia from when you might have seen the northern lights years ago, or just the feeling that you're in the middle of nature, breathing in clear air. With that said, which one of these night pics was your favorite, and why? Let us know below!

#18 Night Before I Left NYC Felt like it, mirrored walls inside an observatory facing the Empire State Building.



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#19 Last Night's Rare Summer Solstice Full Moon Balancing On The Statue Of Liberty's Torch

#20 This Is What The Earth Looks Like During A Stormy Night From Space

#21 My Friend And I Drove To The Old Severn Bridge To Get Some Photos Of His Car Last Night

#22 My Pic Of The Eiffel Tower

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#23 Beautiful Ski Slopes

#24 Mother Earth Putting On A Show Again. Can You Feel The Energy?

#25 Took This Photo Of A Neighbor Kid As A Giant Storm Was Passing The Other Night

#26 It’s Funny How The Dark Feels Softer Here Picture was taken from a bench where you can sit and watch the boats go by.



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#27 Took This On A Street Just Off Shibuya Last Night - Had To Stop On The Crossing, But I Feel It Was Worth It

#28 I Was In Seoul During The Monsoon Season And I Took This Photo Of The City At Night

#29 Fog & The City

#30 I Visited Norway Last Week To See The Northern Lights. Saw Them Four Nights In A Row! This Was Night One This was my second time visiting Norway and I absolutely love it there. I hope I'm Norwegian in my next life!



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#31 I Spent Four Days Camping Out In The Remote Algerian Sahara - Just Me And A Local Guide. I Took A Million Photos But This One Was My Favourite

#32 Aurora Australis Last Night, Phillip Island

#33 Tokyo Tower At Night

#34 Strawberry Moon Over Port Of Vancouver - The Moon Rise Last Night Was Not A Disappointment. At Ambleside Park

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#35 A Peaceful Lonely Night Recently, I realized that I really actually enjoy this kind of "loneliness", when you're alone by yourself, just taking a walk, but it doesn't feel sad, it feels peaceful. This is my attempt at putting that feeling into a picture. I'm not quite sure how to put the feeling into words, though. Does anyone know what I mean?



#36 A Glimpse Of Uzbekistan The cities of Khiva, Samarkand, and Bukhara are the three primary cities people travel to when visiting Uzbekistan. I didn’t quite know what to expect when traveling here, but anybody who is up for an adventure should seriously consider adding this country to their wishlist.



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#37 Wandering Around Kyoto At Night Honestly, it got really creepy in this area. This is near a very popular tourist spot, but I only saw a couple of people on my way down to the main street during this time.



#38 First Time Backpacking - Solo In A Thunderstorm I’ve been really excited about backpacking after marinating in corporate hell for the last few months, and finally decided to just go for it - woke up Wednesday morning, cancelled all my meetings, took the train from NYC to Tuxedo, then hiked 5 miles to Tom Jones Shelter in Harriman State Park! I assumed the route I chose would be pretty easy, but I completely underestimated the effects of carrying nearly 1/3 of my body weight in high heat and humidity. Ended up bailing out to the nearest road after one night, but learned some valuable lessons and can’t wait to do it again!



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#39 Lava At Night

#40 Top View Of A Night Dive I thought it looked pretty cool.



#41 Did An Audible "Whoa" After I Saw This View For The First Time

#42 Uzbekistán By Night

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#43 My Night Photography Style

#44 Half An Hour Before Sunrise

#45 The Winter Night Sky Of Finland

#46 I Drove Into A Deep Winter Forest At Night, And It Looks Like In Some Stephen King Story

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#47 Panama Canal At Night, The Lights On The Sea Are Boats Waiting For Their Turn To Go Through

#48 Millions Of Stars Shine Bright Above Mount St Helens On A Clear Summer Night

#49 The Blood Moon Over London

#50 London At Night Is Something Else

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#51 In The City - Chromatics

#52 F-35 Lightning II Fighter Jets Conduct The First Ever Night-Time Flight Trials Aboard The Royal Navy Aircraft Carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth

#53 To Take Something Different From The Classic Petra At Night

#54 Supermoon, Or Strawberry Moon, From Prague On Tuesday Night

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#55 Night Dive With Whale Sharks South Maldives - two medium-sized whale sharks visited us for about three hours.



#56 The Crescent Moon Is Rising Behind Camlica Mosque, June 2, 2024

#57 Something Comforting To Me About The Lights Being Surrounded By The Darkness Of The Ozark Mountains

#58 The Sun Is Behind, The Dark Is Ahead

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#59 Fire In East St. Louis Looks Like A Scene From A Movie

#60 Giraffes At Night

#61 Dark At 4:30 Pm

#62 Came Home Late One Night, And A Neighbor Had This Light On

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#63 The Water Droplets On My Iris Make It Look Like A Starry Night Sky

#64 Sunrise In Alice Springs, Nt, Australia

#65 I Took This Photo Of A Cat At My University On A Foggy Night

#66 Taken In The Middle Of The Night, The Only Light Is From The Full Moon. Cantal, France

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#67 Remembering One Of My Favorite Photos I've Ever Taken. The Moon Shining On An Iceberg During My First Expedition To East Greenland