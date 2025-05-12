ADVERTISEMENT

Photography is a tool that people use in different ways. And this time, we are eager to share August Östberg’s immersive photographic journey.

Creative since childhood, August eventually picked up a camera and began exploring. From desaturated, high-contrast shots to photo manipulations, he experimented with various styles. Now, he shares that he strives to create visuals which don't really exist. “Good visual lies that at first glance you believe but the more you look you start questioning,” wrote August.

Hop into the post to see which images make you stop and take a closer look.

More info: Instagram