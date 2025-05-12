ADVERTISEMENT

Photography is a tool that people use in different ways. And this time, we are eager to share August Östberg’s immersive photographic journey.

Creative since childhood, August eventually picked up a camera and began exploring. From desaturated, high-contrast shots to photo manipulations, he experimented with various styles. Now, he shares that he strives to create visuals which don't really exist. “Good visual lies that at first glance you believe but the more you look you start questioning,” wrote August.

Hop into the post to see which images make you stop and take a closer look.

#1

Surreal creative photo manipulation of a woman standing by the sea with her face obscured by flowing hair.

augustostberg Report

Bored Panda reached out to August to learn more about him.

First of all, he shared: “An obsession with creating worlds has been at the center of my life for as long as I’ve been able to hold a pen.

“I grew up in the countryside of southern Sweden, where not much was happening, so I had to come up with my own ways to stay entertained—most of which involved creating things.

“As I got older, I jumped between various (failed) career attempts: comic book artist, filmmaker, animator, painter. I loved it all, but none of it ever turned into a real job. Eventually, I ended up studying advertising and landed a job at an agency in New York straight out of school.

“Over the next ten years, I bounced between New York, Paris, San Francisco, Stockholm, and Copenhagen. Now I’m back in southern Sweden. Still creating every day. But these days, my biggest passion is game development.

“Oh yeah—and being a dad.”
    #2

    Blue house blending into the sky with clouds in a creative photo manipulation inviting surreal reality.

    augustostberg Report

    #3

    Creative photo manipulation showing a cow with parts of its body blending into the sky and clouds on a hillside.

    augustostberg Report

    August shared more about what first drew him into the world of artistry.

    “As I mentioned before, I had a lot of spare time and not much to do, so creating became my way of keeping myself entertained.

    “I read tons of comics and was obsessed with video games (especially Zelda), but my fondest memories are of drawing my own ideas—what a comic book character or a Zelda boss could be—and then spending hours writing “world lore” about how these characters were connected to something bigger than just the drawings themselves.

    “I still have those old sketches and sometimes go back to laugh at the poorly spelled madness.”
    #4

    Woman with long hair standing in tall dry grass field, a creative photo manipulation evoking surreal reality.

    augustostberg Report

    #5

    Surreal photo manipulation of a skyscraper emerging through thick clouds under a vivid turquoise sky.

    augustostberg Report

    We also asked August to tell us more about the essence or underlying theme of his photos.

    “When I first got into photography, we were in the streetwear era, where the dominant style was desaturated and overly contrasted. I quickly got bored of it and started making colorful images with low contrast, aiming to show as much of the picture as possible.

    “But as that style grew more popular, my own work began to feel like a predictable formula. So I started manipulating my photos—to create images you couldn’t make with just a camera,” wrote August.

    #6

    Multiple overlapping faces of a woman with eyes closed created using creative photo manipulation techniques.

    augustostberg Report

    #7

    Sailboat on curved ocean blending into surreal sky created with creative photo manipulations.

    augustostberg Report

    We wondered if August has a specific process he follows when creating. He shared a sneak peek behind the photos.

    “I rarely plan out my photo shoots in advance. I shoot on auto mode and don’t fixate on getting the perfect capture. I often joke that I’m a terrible photographer but a great retoucher—and that’s where most of the important work happens.

    “My images are often collages of several photos I’ve taken, combined to create a world that doesn’t exist—but very well could have.”

    #8

    White car floating in a bright blue sky with clouds, showcasing creative photo manipulations and surreal reality elements.

    augustostberg Report

    #9

    Black car reflecting bright blue sky and white clouds, showcasing creative photo manipulations in a surreal reality style.

    augustostberg Report

    As for the audience’s take away, August shared his hopes: “I hope people feel like they’re seeing something for the first time.

    “Originality has always been important to me—probably to my own detriment, since I think my painting and comic book days could have benefited from a little more theft.”

    Lastly, August added: “I’ve been solo-developing a video game for nearly five years now, so if you like my style and love indie games, follow me on Instagram—exciting news is coming soon.”

    #10

    Surreal photo manipulation of a red car in a red field with sheep grazing under a bright blue sky.

    augustostberg Report

    #11

    Single orange cloud floating in a vibrant blue and yellow sky, showcasing creative photo manipulations and surreal reality elements.

    augustostberg Report

    #12

    Surreal hallway with warped walls and doors, showcasing creative photo manipulations that invite us to a surreal reality.

    augustostberg Report

    #13

    White horse grazing in a surreal, colorful field with creative photo manipulations and dreamy cloudscape background.

    augustostberg Report

    #14

    Person paddling a boat on a lake under a rainbow with creative photo manipulations inviting surreal reality.

    augustostberg Report

    #15

    Small bird appearing trapped in chain-link fence, showcasing creative photo manipulation with surreal reality effects.

    augustostberg Report

    #16

    Man smiling against a vibrant blue sky with creative photo manipulations showing clouds behind his head in a surreal style.

    augustostberg Report

    #17

    Surreal creative photo manipulation of a distorted house with warped architectural features under a bright sky.

    augustostberg Report

    #18

    Surreal creative photo manipulation showing a glowing light rising from the ocean horizon against a vibrant sky.

    augustostberg Report

    #19

    Herd of black and white cows standing on surreal red grass under a blue sky in creative photo manipulations.

    augustostberg Report

    #20

    Golden arches under a vibrant sky, showcasing creative photo manipulations that invite us to a surreal reality.

    augustostberg Report

    #21

    Building covered with dense green ivy and a perfectly round tree in front under a bright blue sky, creative photo manipulation.

    augustostberg Report

    #22

    Couple sitting on a bench with a city skyline at sunset, showcasing creative photo manipulations and surreal reality elements.

    augustostberg Report

    #23

    Surreal photo manipulation of an abandoned gas station with an airplane flying low under a vibrant sky.

    augustostberg Report

    #24

    Reflection of cityscape and sky on building windows creating creative photo manipulations with surreal reality effect.

    augustostberg Report

    #25

    Silhouette of a woman looking at the ocean horizon at sunset, a creative photo manipulation evoking surreal reality.

    augustostberg Report

    #26

    Yellow NYC taxis parked against a bright yellow building under a clear blue sky in a creative photo manipulation scene.

    augustostberg Report

    #27

    Surreal photo manipulation of two people close together, featuring soft pastel colors and dreamy lighting effects.

    augustostberg Report

    #28

    Airplane wing with creative photo manipulations showing a surreal rainbow light effect in a bright sky view.

    augustostberg Report

    #29

    Vintage car with a reflective rear window showing a surreal sky, showcasing creative photo manipulations art.

    augustostberg Report

    #30

    Surreal photo manipulation of a floating, dissolving brick chimney with a bird perched against a blue sky with clouds.

    augustostberg Report

    #31

    Flock of birds flying against a vibrant surreal sky with creative photo manipulations highlighting surreal reality.

    augustostberg Report

    #32

    Silhouette of a man on the beach at dusk with vibrant orange clouds in a creative photo manipulation surreal reality scene.

    augustostberg Report

    #33

    Surreal photo manipulation of people on rocky shore with glowing orange clouds and ocean waves at sunset.

    augustostberg Report

    #34

    Yellow school buses lined up behind a fence under a blue sky with clouds, featuring creative photo manipulation.

    augustostberg Report

    #35

    Dark horse grazing in a surreal red grass field by the ocean under a vibrant blue sky in creative photo manipulations

    augustostberg Report

    #36

    Street lamp and pink bridge structure against a deep blue sky with a single soft cloud in creative photo manipulations.

    augustostberg Report

    #37

    Family watching a surreal sunset through a ferry window, showcasing creative photo manipulations and surreal reality elements.

    augustostberg Report

    #38

    Person standing under arched stone windows overlooking ocean at sunset in a creative photo manipulation surreal reality scene.

    augustostberg Report

    #39

    Car windshield filled with colorful flowers as a creative photo manipulation inviting surreal reality.

    augustostberg Report

    #40

    Red airplanes performing aerial stunts with smoke trails against a clear blue sky, showcasing creative photo manipulations.

    augustostberg Report

