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We've all heard that "if you want something done right, you have to do it yourself." And that’s usually fine when it comes to tasks at work or baking your own birthday cake. But if you want a specific lamp built for your bedroom or a tricked-out bicycle, you might need to acquire some skills before you can get started.  

That’s why it’s so impressive when people actually do manage to finish amazing DIY projects that would have never existed without their out-of-the-box ideas. Here’s a list of posts from r/Maker featuring some of the coolest creations and inventions people have made at home. Enjoy scrolling through, and be sure to upvote the ones that inspire you to channel your inner engineer too!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

I Turned My Son’s Wheelchair Into Bb8 For Star Wars Day And Took Him To Hollywood Studios. This Is Coen In His Bb8 Chair Meeting Bb8

Young boy in custom BB-8 themed wheelchair smiling next to a large BB-8 robot, showcasing hobby creativity and cool design.

crrude Report

8points
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    #2

    I Built A Floor Lamp For My New Apartment

    Unique handmade lamp with industrial pipes, showcasing creativity from people who took a hobby to another level.

    This project was relatively quick. Spent a couple weeks 3D printing the upper and lower parts, laser cutting the pieces (there's jigsaw pieces on the top and bottom you can't see in this pic), 3D printing the hub parts, and stripping and burnishing the pipes. Usually I do custom LEDs but kept this simple and wired up some outlets and put some T10 bulbs inside. A fun project and I really like its steampunk but also a bit refined look. It honestly came out far better than I expected.

    Hedryn Report

    6points
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    #3

    I Made A Semi-Automatic Cooking Robot. It Made Me A *bad* Meal

    Automated cooking machine with robotic arms holding ingredients, showcasing hobbyists taking their craft to another level.

    CircleTect Report

    6points
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    We live in an age where we can have any item delivered to our doorsteps in a matter of days. You don’t even have to buy groceries or make dinner if you’re not in the mood; a courier will bring you whatever you’re craving within the hour. This convenience culture is great sometimes, but it has removed so much friction from our lives that many of us have forgotten how to acquire new skills.

    There’s certainly still value in making something yourself, though. Just look at the Maker subreddit! This group is dedicated to celebrating all sorts of things; as long as you made it yourself, it fits the bill. So we hope that the photos featured here will remind you that you don’t have to order everything off Amazon, pandas. You can always follow a YouTube tutorial and figure out how to make that shelf yourself!    
    #4

    12 Layered Mandala Took Some Hours To Cut, But It Looks Pretty Cool

    Intricate layered wood art showcasing detailed mandala design, exemplifying a hobby taken to another level craftsmanship.

    AimeexTool Report

    6points
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    #5

    I Made My Own Portable Two-Player Arcade Briefcase

    Wooden arcade gaming console crafted by hobbyist, featuring joystick controls and a built-in screen with a retro game displayed.

    tylercap Report

    5points
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    #6

    Amazing Idea

    Creative brush dryer made with a pool noodle, showcasing an inventive hobby project taken to another level.

    prettyvulgar17 Report

    5points
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    If you’re wondering what the benefits are of doing projects yourself, Houzz has got you covered. First, they note that anything you DIY will have a personal touch. You won’t own the exact same pieces from IKEA that everyone else in your life has, and every time you look at that bookcase or table, you’ll remember how hard you worked on it.

    In the same vein, upcycling comes with a sense of accomplishment. Anyone can go to the store and pick something out or order a product from Amazon with just a few clicks. But not everyone has the vision and skills to be able to create something totally unique. You might just become obsessed with that sense of accomplishment and start DIY-ing all the time!

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    #7

    I Designed And Build An Hexagonal Livingroom Lamp. Walnut, LED, Hue Compatible, Upward And Downward Illumination Can Be Controlled Separately

    Hexagonal hanging light fixture made with LED strips demonstrating people who took a hobby to another level.

    bonieP Report

    5points
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    #8

    I Built A Side Table That Automatically Fills A Cup

    Automatic cup-filling side table with glass and button, showcasing creative hobby project and engineering innovation.

    The goal was to make something that feels like a real side table but also has a built-in function instead of just being a random prototype. This version still needs some refinement, but I was happy enough with how the test turned out to share it.

    TheRealCj2706 Report

    5points
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    #9

    An Interactive Desk Lamp Prototype, Exploring Light As Behavior (3D Print + Electronics)

    Handcrafted futuristic lamp glowing with blue and amber lights, showcasing people who took a hobby to another level.

    I made an interactive sci-fi desk lamp / prop. This is the third iteration of a small experimental project I've been working on. It started as a design exercise inspired by watching the full Star Wars saga with my kids, exploring how light could feel more diegetic - less like a lamp, more like a contained system or energy core. This version is fully 3D printed and built around a Raspberry Pi Pico RP2040. The main change here is proximity-based brightness control using a ToF sensor, so the lamp reacts to presence rather than direct input. In previous versions, I used an encoder for this purpose. Still very much a prototype - mostly focused on behavior, interaction and fabrication rather than a finished product. Now considering an horizontal variant of this lamp

    Ricardo_Sappia Report

    5points
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    Making things yourself is also a great way to reduce your environmental impact. If you use materials that were on their way to the landfill, you’ll benefit both your home and the planet. Plus, by making something unique, you’ll reduce the demand for cheap, low-quality products sold by huge corporations. It may be convenient to buy those items, but they won’t last a lifetime. It’s better to invest your time and energy into something you’ll truly love.  
    #10

    I Made A Really Cool Lamp And I’m Really Proud Of It!

    Wooden levitating lamp with integrated LED lighting, showcasing a creative hobby turned into a cool handmade project.

    careyi4 Report

    5points
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    #11

    I Made An Eternal Flame In A Tiny Dumpster That Burns Until The End Of The USA "President"

    Green metal dumpster with flames rising inside, showcasing a creative hobby turned into something really cool by 110 people.

    I made this with a couple of friends over the past few months. It’s called the Eternal Trash Fire. We lit it on Inauguration Day and it's been burning ever since (actually on fire, not a metaphor). The plan is for it to continue to burn as long as Trump is president.
    The dumpster is a 1:12-scale model made of 22ga steel. It was designed in CAD, laser cut, bent on a brake, and TIG welded. I'm especially happy with his little wheels! It was tricky to work with such thin material, and I honestly think it would have been easier to make a full-sized dumpster. (And before you ask, yes, I have plenty of experience making gas-fueled appliances and know how to do it safely).
    First pic is right after it was lit, and the last pic is how it looks now, one month later. Most of the rest of the scene (you can't see it all in the photos, but soon!) is made of dyed castable refractory cement (fireproof), then painted with gouache to age it.
    We're live-streaming it on YouTube. I'm not posting the link though so as to not break the no-self-promo rule. Posting from a fresh account since I want to stay anonymous for now.

    eternaltrashfire Report

    5points
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    cam2d2 avatar
    Cammy Mack
    Cammy Mack
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ah, politics. Sanctuary of the feeble minded.

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    #12

    I Made A Motorcycle Gear Hanger Out Of Recycled Parts From My Bike

    Creative motorcycle chain wall hanger with spring holder, turning a hobby into a functional and cool handmade item.

    gaudspd Report

    5points
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    Now, we’ll be honest, not all DIY projects are cheaper than purchasing something from a store. But once you’ve accumulated all the supplies you need, future projects will likely be much friendlier on your wallet than shopping for something brand new. Plus, you have the ability to customize your items to make them exactly how you imagined, whereas you might have wanted to paint or zhuzh up something you bought from IKEA.  
    #13

    Drone That Flies Like An X-Wing From Star Wars

    Hand holding a custom-built drone over water with mountains in the background, showcasing hobby creativity taken to the next level.

    luisengineering Report

    5points
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    #14

    I Made A Rug Of My Cat. I Think It Looks A Little Derpy But It Looks Pretty Close For Being A Rug!

    Side-by-side image of a calico cat and a matching handmade latch hook rug showcasing hobby creativity and craft skills.

    Zaldraz Report

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    #15

    I Made A Cartridge Music Player

    Miniature Boom Boy speaker replica with classic movie cover art, showcasing creative hobby craftsmanship and unique collectibles.

    Being a fan of 80s and 90s gaming tech as well as music, I thought it would be fun to play with the idea: "What if music was sold on cartridges in the 80s?". :-)

    I've designed the PCBs and the case and cartridges and printed them on a Bambu Lab X1-C.

    RexKwonDo77 Report

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    If you’re starting to wonder where exactly to start your DIY journey, we understand; it can be overwhelming. But The DIY Playbook has recommended 13 manageable skills that every homeowner should be able to pick up. First up: knowing how to change your air filter, as this should be done every few months. It’s also important to know the correct hardware to hang things from and how to fill holes in your drywall. And while you’re at it, figuring out how to use a caulk gun is a great idea.

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Neon Dandelion

    Neon light sculpture of a dandelion flower with glowing yellow petals and green leaves on a dark background.

    I love flowers and I took on this little project to recreate one of the most ubiquitous ones that tends to grow absolutely anywhere and everywhere - I think most people see this plant as a weed but a weed is only a plant that’s growing somewhere you don't want it to be :)

    Created using filament LEDs and powered by 24V DC.

    I'm looking to create more flowers of different types and maybe one day work up to creating a whole bouquet! Let me know what you think - I would love to hear what flowers you would like to see created using this medium!

    ohmaigotjoe Report

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    #17

    I Made This Trophies For An Engineering Event, What Do You Think?

    Awards featuring circuit boards and gears symbolizing people who took a hobby to another level and made cool creations.

    diegodsdc Report

    5points
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    #18

    My Latest Weekend Project: Over-Engineering A Solution To The Sun Shining In My Eyes

    Man wearing glasses outdoors with a bright green oversized glove as a creative hobby project in a casual setting

    Dry-Pay6654 Report

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    If you’re scared of power tools, now’s the time to conquer that fear. Because The DIY Playbook says operating a power drill is something we should all know how to do. And another simple one is knowing how to turn off the water, gas, and electricity in your home. If there’s ever an emergency, you’d better know how to use a fire extinguisher. And you might want to pick up some basic plumbing skills if you want to avoid paying a plumber hundreds of dollars every time there's a minor leak.
    #19

    Wife Is A Special Ed. Teacher In Washington And Will Be Working From Home For The Next Couple Months. She Asked For A Standing Desk, I Had Scrap Wood. Boom

    Handcrafted wooden furniture on a desk showcasing creativity and skill from people who took a hobby to another level.

    erikhenao32 Report

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    #20

    When I Need To Tap Threads, I Really Rely On It

    Hands using a precision leveling tool for a hobby project, showcasing people who took a hobby to another level and made something cool.

    Magnetic Tapping Guide

    Ensures my tapping is vertical.

    Successful-Monk-638 Report

    4points
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    #21

    I Made An iPhone 13 Pro Case That Holds A Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W

    Smartphone attached to a custom Raspberry Pi device showcasing creative hobbyist technology innovation.

    I wanted to share a fun project I’ve been working on recently.

    I designed and 3D-printed a case called iBerry – it’s basically an iPhone 13 Pro case with a built-in slot for a Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W. The Pi sits in on the back, with access to GPIO, microSD, HDMI, and USB.

    Right now it’s fully compatible with the iPhone 13 Pro, but the plan is to expand it to fit all iPhone models in the future.

    Currently, my version is printed in PLA, but i have plan to make it in aluminum for durability and a more premium feel.

    The idea is to have a portable device connected to your phone via SSH, powered by an external battery, so you can carry a mini hacking/automation setup in your pocket.

    Matteo6134 Report

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    One task that you might actually consider fun is painting the walls of your home, as long as you know how to do it properly. And don’t forget that cleaning the outside requires knowing how to operate a power washer. To master all these DIY skills, you’ll want to have a well-stocked toolbox. And although it’s unpleasant, you should probably know how to fix minor toilet issues. Finally, a smart DIY-er knows their limits. Sometimes, it’s better just to hire a contractor. 
    #22

    Steampunk Mechanical Arm For My Son’s Halloween Costume

    Mechanical steampunk-style claw and flamethrower prop, showcasing creative hobby craftsmanship in detailed metalwork.

    Artificer_Thoreau Report

    4points
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    #23

    Got Sick Of Fumbling Around Whenever Plugging In Power, USB, Etc. So I Made Port Labels For My Laptop

    Laptop ports close-up showing USB, HDMI, and audio jacks, representing technology hobbies taken to another level.

    ForeverWinter Report

    4points
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    #24

    Project - 3D Printed Hybrid Bike Frame

    Bicycle crafted with wood frame and black components, showcasing a hobby taken to another level with creative design.

    I’ve been working on a DIY bike project for a while now and finally have a rideable prototype (V0.2). It’s built with 3D-printed PA12-CF lugs and bamboo veneer tubes from MOSO, all bonded together with epoxy. I wanted to see if a home-built frame with printed lugs could actually hold up in real riding conditions, and so far it's been surprisingly solid.

    The lugs are printed on a Creality K2 Max in PA12-CF with full infill, printed slowly for strength. I didn’t try to hide the layer lines, so the texture is still visible. The bamboo tubes are CNC-milled MOSO N-Vision veneer tubes. They’re lightweight, straight, and fit nicely into the lug sockets.

    Test riding so far:

    I’ve done around 30 km on it on asphalt, cobblestones, and a bit of off-road. (All on safe non-traffic places and wearing protection) The frame feels stiff, tracks straight, and didn’t make any strange noises. No cracks or issues with the lugs or the bonding. The epoxy joints actually feel like they’ve stiffened a bit over time, maybe because the real cure time was longer than the datasheet suggests.

    I am fully aware the frame will break eventually, just curious when. I honestly think the seatlug will crack first. Due the flexible nature of Nylon, I don't expect it to break suddenly.

    I don’t have a rear brake mounted yet, so riding it is a bit more exciting than usual. Also the drivetrain rattles because the rear gear is old and I put a new chain on it, so the teeth and chain don’t match perfectly. But the important part, the printed lugs, are holding up better than expected.

    Some basic details:

    - PA12-CF printed lugs (full infill)
    - Bamboo N-Vision tubes
    - Standard BSA bottom bracket
    - Tapered head tube
    - PA12-CF printed dropouts
    - Frame weight is 1.85 kg
    - Printer: Creality K2plus

    What’s next:

    I’ve started designing a version specifically for indoor smart trainers like the Kickr Core. That one will have a more reinforced rear triangle, Some aluminium lasercut parts for enforcing the dropoutss - thicker lug walls, and a fixed front setup to handle the lateral forces during sprints on a trainer.

    If anyone here has experience mixing composites with FDM parts or has ideas for improving printed lugs, I’d love to hear it. I can share more photos or details if helpful.

    CodeCritical5042 Report

    4points
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    Are you feeling inspired by these impressive creations, pandas? Keep upvoting the ones that you wish you could make yourself, and let us know in the comments below what your next DIY project will be. Then, if you’re looking for another article from Bored Panda featuring similar creations, look no further than right here!
    #25

    Halo Odst Helmet With Backlit Rgbs And Switchable Transparency Visor

    Person wearing a detailed futuristic helmet, showcasing a hobby taken to another level with impressive craftsmanship.

    Pretty hyped about this one, the visor needed 20VDC but that kept smoking out Arduino nanos so I used a DC to DC step down transformer to power my Arduino, visor and RGBs off the same battery source

    plemaster01 Report

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    #26

    10-Foot, 16-Wheel Skateboard

    Long custom skateboard with multiple sets of wheels shown on grass and a person riding the extended skateboard on pavement.

    Corythebory92 Report

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    #27

    Custom Made Soldering Station, Built From A British Army Artillery Case. Wip

    Metal toolbox converted into a detailed hobby workstation with tools, flexible arms, and a magnifying light on a wooden table.

    whoopdawhoop12345 Report

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    #28

    I Made A Backpack From Unnecessary Jeans, What Do You Think?

    Person wearing a unique denim backpack made by someone who took a hobby to another level and created something cool.

    Free-Doughnut-683 Report

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    #29

    I Made A Huge Planter In Place Of An Eye Sore

    Before and after images showing a creative garden transformation with raised wooden planters by a hobbyist.

    clothespinguy Report

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    #30

    Got Asked To Make Some Life Sized Mario Warp Pipes For A Local Cinema Promo

    Three men inside giant green pipes in a workshop, showing creative hobby projects taken to another level.

    whitebum Report

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    #31

    An E-Ink Conference Badge I Made W/ Nfc To Share My Portfolio

    Close-up of a personalized tech event badge showcasing hobbyists who took their passion to another level with creative projects.

    Still a work in progress, hoping to add more features, and make it more polished.

    I added an NFC module on the back that lets me share my portfolio when I tap it on a phone.

    shay_yeet_torn Report

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    #32

    So This Is Interior Wall Light / Sculpture I Made As Final Exam Piece On My Secondary School Of Applied Arts - Blacksmithing

    Intricate metal wall art casting patterned light, showcasing creativity and skill in people who took a hobby to another level.

    Karl_Metalworks Report

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    #33

    I Made A Superfancy Bow A While Ago, Its Using Springs Instead Of The Regular Bow-Limbs

    Intricate custom crossbow crafted by a hobbyist, showcasing creativity and skill taken to another level in this cool design.

    Was Actually Made For A Collector Guy As A Prop, But It Punched Through Wooden Plates Like They Are Whip Cream! Two 40kg Springs On Each Side. Made Of Aluminium And Brass.

    LaserGadgets Report

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    #34

    Your Next Smart Home Device Is A $30 Used Kindle

    Smart digital home display showing weather, events, meals, cleaning tasks, and delivery status, highlighting creative hobby projects.

    lankybutmacho Report

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    #35

    I Make The Fifth Element Stones

    Four carved stone sculptures with geometric and wave patterns, showcasing people who took a hobby to another level.

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    #36

    Scratch Built Loom, My Son Built This In Middle School Solving One Problem At A Time. Design By Building!

    Wooden mechanical weaving loom crafted by a hobbyist showcasing advanced DIY skills and creative hobby projects.

    Engineer-Double Report

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    #37

    I Wanted To Try Combining Wood And 3D Printing

    Custom wooden and metal phone stand crafted by hobbyists, showcasing creative design and advanced DIY skills.

    reddit.com Report

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    #38

    I Made Myself A Rocket Lamp Like The One Going Around Reddit A Few Months Ago

    Industrial-style custom lamp with metal cage and pipe elements, showcasing people who took a hobby to another level.

    daats_end Report

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    #39

    I Designed An Arch Light For My Paint Station

    Creative hobby workspace with detailed miniature painting supplies and LED arch light, showcasing skill and dedication.

    reddit.com Report

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    #40

    I Made This Walnut Pencil Tray, What Do You Think?

    Mechanical pencil displayed on a wooden tray, showcasing creativity and skill from people who took a hobby to another level.

    adampatterson Report

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    #41

    Designed And Built A “Retro Time Travel Wrist Device” For A Commercial

    Handheld electronic device with screen and colorful buttons, showcasing creative hobby projects taken to another level.

    reddit.com Report

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    #42

    Today I Made A Floppy Disk Chandelier

    Unique hanging lamp made from repurposed floppy disks, showcasing creativity in hobby projects turned really cool designs.

    makerchad Report

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    #43

    Designed, Laser Cut And Hand Stitched A Leather Mask For Halloween

    Person wearing a custom black leather mask with glowing red lights, showcasing a hobby taken to another level creativity.

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    #44

    Just Some Helmets I Have Made Over The Last Month And A Half

    Five Iron Man helmets in various styles and colors displayed on a gray surface, showcasing hobby craftsmanship.

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    #45

    I Just Finished A Window Mounted Bird Feeder That I Can Refill From Inside

    Window-mounted modern bird feeder crafted by hobbyist, showcasing creativity and skill in unique handmade designs.

    bauer-power Report

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    #46

    Spent The Last Few Days Working On These Six Handbags. What Do You Think?

    Handcrafted leather bags in various colors displayed on cutting mats, showcasing creative hobby elevated to artisan level.

    SideStreetLeather Report

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    #47

    My Wife Asked For A Fruit Bowl Where She Can Keep Hard And Soft Fruit Separate. Made Form Black Walnut And Sycamore

    Three-tier wooden fruit stand holding lemons, bananas, and apples, crafted by people who took a hobby to another level.

    JiggsysShed Report

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    #48

    After Learning About The Magic Wheelchair Program At Nation Of Makers, Our Makerspace Built This Fire Truck For A Wheelchair Bound Kid’s Halloween Costume. Complete With Working Lights And Bubbles. He Loved It!

    Group wearing matching orange shirts standing behind a detailed miniature fire truck showcasing hobby craftsmanship skills.

    spacefem Report

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    #49

    How Would You Even Make Something Like This?

    Large outdoor water fountain shaped like an open book, showcasing creative hobby projects taken to another level.

    Virtual-Hyena-9198 Report

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    #50

    I Made This Wooden Wall And Wrapped These Columns With Steel! What Do You Think?!

    Curved wooden fence with metal top in a landscaped yard next to a modern garage showing hobby craftsmanship.

    pillageTHENburn Report

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    #51

    I Made A Lamp Out Of A Skateboard!

    Skateboard repurposed as a unique light fixture with artistic patterns, showcasing creative hobby turned cool design.

    keuerle Report

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    eeyore163_1 avatar
    Heather Menard
    Heather Menard
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have one guy sells them for 60 bucks

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    #52

    Pocket-Sized Guitar

    Hand holding a custom-made black device with a USB-C port and a white joystick, showcasing a hobby taken to another level.

    A fully functional, pocket-sized guitar built from scratch in 48 hours at REDHackathon in shanghai. Six capacitive touch "strings" respond to finger contact to trigger chords. A joystick selects the configuration, a rotary encoder scrolls groups. It actually plays music. The stack: ESP32-S3, ES8311 audio codec, 240x240 SPI LCD, IMU, RTC, 11 RGB LEDs. All in one hand. Polished enough to ship. Tactile feedback feels real, and it has instant "wait, what is that?" party energy. Guitar players would love it. With proper influe͏ncer marke͏ting, this goes vi͏ral. Well-deserved.

    Puzzled_Fix8887 Report

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    #53

    I've Been Working On This Harp-Like Instrument For A Few Months Now. Almost Finished!

    Person playing a unique wooden instrument, showcasing creativity and skill in hobby turned to next level achievement.

    musicstuffivemade Report

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    #54

    My Son Wanted To Be A Tusken Raider For Halloween. Since They're Scavengers I Figured I Could Make It Instead Of Buying It

    Two people in detailed Halloween costumes showcasing creativity, illustrating how a hobby can be taken to another level.

    rdear Report

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    #55

    1:2 Scale Eagle Lunar Module - Cardboard And Ply Constructed By Me

    Cardboard model of a lunar lander showcasing creativity and skill in hobby projects taken to another level.

    MrTomBuck Report

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    #56

    I 3D Printed Molds To Cast These Concrete Speakers

    Unique spherical speakers crafted by a hobbyist, showcasing creativity and skill in audio design and craftsmanship.

    TimberWestDesign Report

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    #57

    Maple And Walnut Edge Grain Cutting Board I Made

    Wooden striped cutting board showcasing craftsmanship of people who took a hobby to another level and made something really cool.

    pOOkies_revenge Report

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    #58

    3-D Printed Magnetic Sweeper

    Close-up of a green manual lawn aerator with wheels, showcasing creative hobby tools made by passionate people.

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    #59

    I Made A Boba Fett Helmet Out Of 94% Cardboard!

    Detailed model helmet and lightsaber displayed on a desk, showcasing creativity and skill in hobby projects.

    Alex_TheJedi Report

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    #60

    A Bike-Themed Pizza Cutter I Made

    Unique pizza cutter made from a bicycle disc brake rotor showcasing hobby creativity taken to another level.

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    #61

    3D Printed Bd-1 From Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order. Painted And Weathered. Weeks Of Work Finally Done And Pleased

    Small detailed robot model with red and white parts standing on dry leaves, showcasing a hobby taken to another level.

    Jerthechief Report

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    #62

    Made A 3D-Printed Printing Press

    Close-up of a custom-built metalworking press showcasing impressive craftsmanship from a hobby elevated to another level.

    wittkensis Report

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    #63

    I 3D Printed Molds To Cast This Concrete Tabletop Fire Feature

    Geometric tabletop fire pit with black stones, showcasing a hobby taken to another level with a creative flame design.

    TimberWestDesign Report

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    #64

    My Second Sculpture Is Finished

    Mechanical robotic arm model created by a hobbyist, showcasing intricate metalwork and engineering craftsmanship.

    A Full Metal Arm (550 Hrs Almost 3ft / 1m Tall), Made Of Countless Selfmade Parts Plus Antique Typewriter Parts (Black) And Industrial Spare Parts (2 Larger Alu Parts) Plus An Old East German Carburator. There Are 2 Angles That Can Be Locked In Place By A Mechanism.

    LaserGadgets Report

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    #65

    Had A "Lightbulb" Moment, Filament Leds

    Framed neon light bulb artwork on a red background showcasing creativity from people who took a hobby to another level.

    ohmaigotjoe Report

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    #66

    I Made This Copper Salt Spirit Lamp For Halloween

    Three small glass bottles with green liquid, one ignited with a blue flame, showcasing a hobby taken to another level.

    FraserBuilds Report

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    #67

    Made These Sword Earrings Out Of Clear Acrylic! Let Me Know What Ya Think!

    Hand holding sword-shaped earrings, showcasing creative hobby craftsmanship and unique handmade designs.

    ritualsofanoni Report

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    #68

    Case For Nintendo Switch

    Handmade leather pouch crafted by a hobbyist elevating their skills to create something really cool.

    Leather-board Report

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    #69

    Cornet Lamp

    Unique lamp made from a polished trumpet with a fabric shade on a wooden table showing creative hobby transformation.

    ApprehensiveInvite29 Report

    3points
    POST
    #70

    A Pair Of Boxjoint Pliers I Made In A Class Last Year

    Rustic blacksmith pliers on a wooden workbench showcasing hobby tools taken to another level craftsmanship.

    vellar88 Report

    3points
    POST
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    #71

    My Wife Is Pregnant With Our First. My Dad Made Us A Tardis Wardrobe For The Nursery, And It’s Amazing. The Light On Top Flashes. And Yes - It’s Bigger On The Inside

    Blue police box replica crafted as a hobby project, showcasing impressive creativity and attention to detail indoors.

    AversaS Report

    3points
    POST
    #72

    Rail Road Spike Fisherman

    Metal sculpture of a person fishing, showcasing creativity and skill in turning a hobby into a cool handmade art piece.

    Scatterbrained88 Report

    3points
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    #73

    Kegerator Is Finished! Beer Is On Tap

    Hand pump beer dispenser setup on a black fridge, showcasing a unique hobby turned into a cool craft project.

    Netwelle Report

    3points
    POST
    #74

    Just Finished Up This Bench Unit Behind Our Pool. It Has Storage Inside, And Power For Charging Phones And Speakers

    Custom wooden outdoor bench with colorful pillows, showcasing hobby craftsmanship taken to another level.

    that_guy_who_builds Report

    3points
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    #75

    Mud Kitchen From Scrap Wood

    Young child playing with a handmade wooden toy kitchen, showcasing creativity and hobby skills taken to another level outdoors.

    TheGrantAlexander Report

    3points
    POST
    #76

    All She Deserved Was A Piece Of Firewood For Valentines Day

    Wood carving hobby turned art, showcasing a realistic red rose intricately carved from a single piece of wood.

    mcburke55 Report

    3points
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    #77

    I Made A Lamp

    Handcrafted wooden desk lamp with a minimalist design, showcasing creativity and skill from hobbyists who made something really cool.

    aschroh618 Report

    3points
    POST
    #78

    I Made A Outdoor Lounge Chair From Old Office Chair

    Side-by-side image of a basic chair transformed into a stylish wooden lounge chair, showcasing hobby craftsmanship skills.

    Dmisak Report

    3points
    POST
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    #79

    Made This Tilt Out Trash Cabinet

    Handcrafted wooden trash bin with a tilt-out door, showcasing creative design by hobbyists who made something really cool.

    Noam_Prosper Report

    3points
    POST
    #80

    I Made A Kentucky Stick Chair To Complement The Angular Look Of My Tiny Cabin

    Handcrafted wooden chair and uniquely designed tiny house showcasing hobby craftsmanship taken to another level outdoors.

    BigGuyInATinyHouse Report

    3points
    POST
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    #81

    Ring I Made Yesterday. I Think It Is My Nicest One Yet

    Handcrafted wire-wrapped ring with a green gemstone, showcasing creative hobby skills taken to another level.

    robert_allen_jewelry Report

    3points
    POST
    #82

    Wheelthrown And Hand Sculpted Pottery

    Handcrafted green pottery and ceramic art showing people who took a hobby to another level and made something really cool.

    EphraimPottery Report

    3points
    POST
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    #83

    Made This Field Notes Cover From Buffalo Leather - Wonderful Leather! It Was Awesome To Work With It:)

    Leather journal and pen placed on a green canvas backpack, showcasing craftsmanship by people who took a hobby to another level.

    NatKodama Report

    3points
    POST
    #84

    I Finally Finished A Project! This Is My New Bench Power Supply

    DIY electronic device with digital display and control k**b on a workbench, showcasing hobbyist creativity and skill.

    I feel like this is the first project in a very long time that I actually saw through to the end and I wanted to share my joy with the community i love :) Not as impressive as most of the builds here, but I am proud of this one

    Nurburger1 Report

    2points
    POST
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    #85

    I Built A Tool That Turns Real Objects Into Accurate Svg/Dxf Files Using Just A Phone Photo Multi-Discipline Project

    Electronic caliper shown in a box and measured on a test surface by people who took a hobby to another level.

    I’ve been working on a small tool for laser cutting, CNC, and makers, and I wanted to share an early preview to get some feedback before I release it everywhere.

    Basically, the tool converts any real object into a millimetre-accurate SVG/DXF using just a phone photo and an A4 sheet for scale.

    Here’s an example using a digital caliper case →

    I take a photo of the object on an A4 sheet

    The software detects the sheet + corrects perspective

    It extracts the object outline and generates a clean, ready-to-cut file

    Most-Geologist-9547 Report

    2points
    POST
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    #86

    St. Louis Gateway Arch

    Miniature metal arch sculpture built in a backyard driveway, showcasing creativity from people who took a hobby to another level.

    remake_grim_fandango Report

    2points
    POST
    #87

    Spy/Hack Box

    Portable electronic device inside a protective case with circuit boards, wires, and controls showing hobby taken to another level innovation.

    Saw someone post their In-box Computer, & unable to post photos in comments… So a new post was Made.

    Here it is… my Hack box. In it fits: •A 7” touch screen on the outer case •Runs off Raspberry Pi 3B + •A silly Flipper Zero Named “Kasumi” •Cases contain A CC1101,NRF24,&IR Blaster. •Also in the cases, GPIO wires including 2 Specifically for Sentry Safe Access. •2 Blank re-writable RFID cards •USB w/Linux OS •USB Rubber Ducky •USB Keylogger •A PortaHack RF with 3 Antennas & headphones. •128gb blank memory card •IPhone lighting Memory stick •64gb body spy cam

    If I am missing anything lmk!? I’m looking into getting a Chameleon Ultra, M5 Stick, Pawnagotchi, & a Esp32 Lora running meshtastic… If anyone has any experience with these or any regrets buy them, I’d love to hear the input.

    BoyMeatsWorld710 Report

    2points
    POST
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    #88

    My Brother And I Made A Giant Crossbow Out Of Pvc Pipe And Painted It To Look Like A Nerf Weapon So We Could Chase Inflatable Dinosaurs Around A Field, As You Do

    Red pickup truck on grass with a large homemade mechanical device in the bed, showing hobby innovation taken to another level.

    BrothersMake Report

    2points
    POST
    #89

    The Barrow Chair (Tm)

    Rustic chair made from a repurposed metal seat and wooden legs, showcasing hobby craftsmanship at another level.

    kylefuckyeah Report

    2points
    POST
    #90

    3D Printer Star Wars Droid

    Wooden robot model sitting on a couch wearing a party hat and holding a toy gun, showcasing hobby craftsmanship.

    RangoMajor Report

    2points
    POST
    #91

    I Make These Airplane Wing Tables From Scratch Using .050” Aluminum Sheet

    Custom metal desk with polished aluminum top and industrial-style legs, showcasing hobby craftsmanship taken to another level.

    Chris-Powell Report

    2points
    POST
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    #92

    I Made A Miniature (Mostly Correct) Van From The Movie Onward Using A Fire Rescue Van Model Kit And Some 3D Printed Parts I Made

    Miniature model van painted with a space theme, displayed on a stand, showcasing hobby craftsmanship taken to another level.

    Curtiscrafts Report

    2points
    POST
    #93

    I Made A Security Camera Bot

    Wooden marionette with a modern camera head hanging on a string, showcasing creative hobby craft elevated to art level.

    liamoco123 Report

    2points
    POST
    #94

    Made A "Mini Desk Lamp Thingy"

    Handcrafted wooden lamp glowing warmly on a table next to a small potted plant, showcasing hobby craftsmanship.

    1lankyape Report

    2points
    POST
    #95

    A Charcuterie Board Made From 100% Recycled Plastic Bottle Caps

    Handcrafted green marbled resin board held in hand, showcasing a hobby elevated to another level with cool craftsmanship.

    BrothersMake Report

    2points
    POST
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    #96

    I Made A Chess Set And Needed A Container For The Board And Pieces. I Designed This In Fusion 360 And Then 3D Printed It. Inserts Are Next. All Designed, Just Have To Order Filament To Print Them

    Detailed handcrafted wooden crate with metal accents, showcasing creativity and craftsmanship from hobby enthusiasts.

    deadfallpro Report

    2points
    POST
    #97

    I Made This Ash Yarn Bowl For My Wife

    Handcrafted yarn bowl holding black yarn, showcasing creativity of people who took a hobby to another level.

    JiggsysShed Report

    2points
    POST
    #98

    Refurbished Free Library For My Son's School

    Outdoor free little library with books on a sunny day, showing creative hobby projects taken to another level

    Aggravating-Share297 Report

    2points
    POST
    #99

    Wife Wanted The Restoration Hardware Coffee Table. $260 And It Came Out Decent

    Handcrafted wooden coffee table with turned legs and storage shelf, showcasing a hobby turned into a creative project.

    CVMercantile Report

    2points
    POST
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    #100

    I Built An 8-Foot Tall Whimsical Bookcase From Plywood, Lauan, Poplar, And Padauk. This Was A Fun Build And My Wife Absolutely Loves It!

    Man proudly presenting a uniquely shaped custom bookshelf, showcasing creativity and skill in hobby craftsmanship.

    AtomicDairy Report

    2points
    POST
    #101

    Finished Making My Beat Up Old Crane & Son Piano Into A Gin Bar!

    Upright piano transformed into a creative bar display with bottles and glasses, showcasing hobby taken to another level.

    joebro120 Report

    2points
    POST
    #102

    DIY 7 Day "Quarantine Clock" I Designed And Laser Cut

    Wooden wall clock with engraved pandemic-themed words, showcasing creativity by someone who took a hobby to another level.

    Fisherck Report

    2points
    POST
    #103

    Get Into Woodcarving!

    Two hand-carved Santa Claus figures showcasing hobby craftsmanship with detailed paint and texture on a checkered surface.

    JohnnyTheLayton Report

    1point
    POST
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    #104

    I Built A Stirling Engine Road Roller Using 3D Print And Lathe Machine

    Miniature steam engine model with detailed orange wheels and functional components built by hobbyist creating something really cool.

    Self designed all parts and FDM 3d printed

    Aluminium machined 2mm wall thickness cylinder to be used as displacer piston

    SS310 sheet for cold junction

    SS degreased ball bearings for smooth low friction operation

    Ethanol as fuel while cold water at cold junction 6. Took around 2 to 3 weeks to finalise the design 7. A fun home project, time well spent

    Model is inspired from vintage Steam traction engines

    Simpleymake_toys Report

    1point
    POST
    #105

    I Built A 4ft Axolotl Puppet

    Person proudly holding a large, handmade pink axolotl plush, showcasing a hobby turned impressive creation.

    Imadeurthingapuppet Report

    1point
    POST
    #106

    Made This Lamp With Concrete, What Do You Think?

    Modern handmade lamp with a large bulb and concrete base, showcasing creative hobby craftsmanship and unique design skills.

    diegodsdc Report

    1point
    POST
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    #107

    Made A Cyberpunk Grenade (Inert)

    Miniature g*****e keychain crafted with precision showing creative hobby taken to another level.

    reddit.com Report

    1point
    POST
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    #108

    Made Some Recycled Hdpe Plastic Scales For This High Carbon Steel Chef’s Knife. Love The Marbled Effect!

    Close-up of a custom knife handle showing craftsmanship and creativity by people who took a hobby to another level.

    BrothersMake Report

    1point
    POST
    #109

    I Made This Table

    Handcrafted wooden coffee table with metal frame in a cozy living room, showcasing hobby woodworking skills creatively.

    reddit.com Report

    1point
    POST
    #110

    Wooden Tie I've Made For Special Occasions

    Man wearing a dark patterned jacket and white shirt with a wooden tie featuring blue circular designs, showcasing hobby creativity.

    bishyrascal Report

    1point
    POST
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