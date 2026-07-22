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Some mothers of the bride have opinions. Strong ones. About the flowers, the venue, the cake, the seating chart, and approximately every other decision that was never theirs to make. Most of the time the family grits their teeth, smiles through it, and gets on with the day. Most of the time.

One mother of the bride decided that if she could not control the wedding, she would take matters into her own hands, and what unfolded between the rehearsal dinner and the ceremony is the kind of story that gets told at family gatherings for decades. The bride slept through all of it. So, eventually, did the mother of the bride.

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Some mothers of the bride have opinions about every detail of a wedding that was never theirs to plan

Image credits: Gemali Martinez / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Helen had been ignored at every turn during the planning process, and by the time the rehearsal dinner arrived, she had decided to stop asking and start acting

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Image credits: Valeriia Miller / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

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Her first act was to break the heads off all the flowers, and next she would try to get the bride’s stepfather involved, despite him being banned from the wedding

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Image credit: Kampus Production / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The groom’s brother stepped in and ensured that Helen was well sauced, at which point she would confess to all her crimes

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Image credit: Liza Summer / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Another unforgivable one was that she added coconut frosting to the wedding cake even though the bride was allergic to it, and she tampered with the food

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Image credits: BrigadoonRoseFall

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The family stepped in and tried to undo all of her sabotage attempts in the wee hours of the morning before the wedding, and Helen was passed out through the whole ceremony

The wedding was being held at a donated venue, and the cooking and the cleanup were also covered, meaning the bride and groom had very little to actually pay for. The bride, Alice, had designed everything herself, including a cake, the flower arrangement of sunflowers and orange and yellow roses, and a menu she was happy with.

Her mother, Helen, had opinions about all of it, and nobody was listening, which was making her progressively angrier. The first act of sabotage happened just before the rehearsal dinner. The groom’s brother, Fred, got a bad feeling when Helen slipped away and followed her to find her in the kitchen having snapped the heads off every single sunflower.

Fred texted the family member who had supplied the flowers and arranged for fresh replacements to arrive early the next morning. Crisis one handled without the bride ever knowing. While Fred was dealing with the flowers, the narrator was dealing with something considerably more dangerous. Helen was on the phone to Alice’s stepfather, arranging that he walk Alice down the aisle.

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The narrator stepped into her space and made clear that this man would not be arriving. Helen backed down when she saw the look in their eyes. George, the groom’s brother, appeared with a drink, steered Helen away, and began the most productive long game of the evening, keeping her glass full while listening sympathetically to her complaints.

By drink four, Helen had confessed to the sunflowers, to putting a known allergen for the bride on the cake, and tampering with the food. The family got wind of this and set off at 4 AM to gather all new supplies to fix everything she destroyed. By the time Alice woke up and started getting into her dress, every trace of the night’s chaos was erased.

Helen slept through the entire ceremony, and Alice had the wedding she had planned. Alice was then told the full story by every family member who had played a part, and she cried. She is now a wedding planner, and by all accounts an absolute fortress between brides and anyone who tries to pull what her mother pulled.

Image credits: Curated Lifestyle / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

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Setting boundaries with a toxic mother requires clarity, consistency, and the willingness to enforce consequences without over-explaining yourself. Experts advise keeping the language direct and brief, focusing on controlling your own reactions rather than trying to change hers, and treating boundaries as non-negotiable.

The Baltimore Therapy Center makes the point that cutting off a parent is not something anyone does lightly. They compare it to cutting off your legs, because parents are integral to who you are, whether you like it or not. The bar for that decision should be high, and the process should involve exhausting every other option first. Alice did not cut her mother off impulsively, but it was well overdue.

What Alice did with all of that, becoming a wedding planner and using her experience to be an absolute fortress for other brides, is what psychologists call post-traumatic growth. Taking the deepest pain as a catalyst for purpose, reframing the narrative, and finding meaning in the experience rather than just surviving it.

She did not let what her mother did define her wedding or her life. She let it define her career, in the best possible way. Let’s hope none of the mother-of-the-bride encounters in her new job come anywhere close to what she had endured, and that a minor tiff over a seating chart is the worst of it.

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Do you have a wedding horror story that comes close to this? Share it with us in the comments!

The mental health page, Toxic Mom Recovery, shed some more light on why daughters completely cut off their toxic mothers

People flooded the comments section with adoration for the family, and every part that people played to pull off the wedding

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