Dad Of Five Says His Brother Is Lucky To Travel So Much, Doesn’t Like The Reason Why

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The Brits have their own unique sense of humor, and it often involves self-deprecation and playful insults delivered with a straight face. Siblings in particular have no problem tearing into each other, and laughing about it afterwards. But regardless of where you’re from, there’s a fine line between jokingly teasing someone down and putting them down in deeply offensive way.

That might be what one man did when he responded to his brother’s rant about not having enough money to go on multiple vacations a year. The guy, who has two kids himself, told his older brother that he should have considered not having five kids if he wanted to live the ‘good life.’ It hasn’t gone down well.

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These brothers enjoy a bit of ‘British banter’ and generally, they take it on the chin

Image credits: korrawinj (not the actual photo)

But one may have gone a bit too far by telling his sibling that he shouldn’t have had five kids

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Image credits: New Africa (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: Turbulent-Wolf9461

Here’s what it really costs to raise a child, according to experts

It’s no secret that raising children costs a lot of money. According to the Brookings Institution the average middle-income family with two children will spend around $310,605 on a child born in 2015 up to age 17 in 2032.

Housing is the most expensive part, with mortgages/rent, taxes, insurance, repairs, utilities, maintenance, and household goods costing an average of $26,266. With the median household income in the United States at $83,730 in 2024, this is quite a huge chunk.

Food is the second largest expense.

“At the low end, a family of four spends about $12,158 per year on food at home. At the high end, they spend about $20,018 per year on food,” revealsInvestopedia. “That’s around 24% of their income based on the median household income of $83,730.”

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On average, between 6% and 20% of the total cost of raising a child goes towards childcare. This can vary depending on the type of care needed, the number of children who need care, and where the family lives. But according to Investopedia, costs range from $5,357 for school-age home-based care in small counties to $17,171 for infant center-based care in large counties.

The experts at LendingTree say that for families with children under 5, childcare costs are by far the highest expense. They say that parents in Hawaii pay an average of $40,342 per year, while families in Maryland and Massachusetts pay $36,419 and $34,247, respectively.

Besides the above costs, there’s also education, transportation, healthcare and insurance, clothing, extracurricular activities, sports and hobbies, and family trips or vacations.This leaves little left for many parents when it comes to things like long-term savings for emergency funds, college, or retirement.

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Some analysts believe that the cost of raising children has become unmanageable.

“It just turns a really challenging situation into an almost unmanageable one for people, and that’s why we see so many people factoring in finances when it comes to deciding whether to start a family or how many kids they might have,” says Matt Schulz, chief consumer finance analyst at LendingTree.

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“Truth hurts”: many felt he hit the nail on the head

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Some felt there was nothing wrong with his comment, and nothing wrong with his brother having five kids

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He later provided some more details in response to curious netizens

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“Insufferable”: some felt the man was way out of line

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