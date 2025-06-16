“Think You Know Common English Phrases?”: Prove It With This 27-Question Challenge

ADVERTISEMENT

How good are you at spotting word patterns? This quiz is all about finding the one word that connects two separate phrases. Here, you’ll see two partial phrases with a blank in the middle. Your job is to pick the one word that completes both of them.

Think you can match all 27? Let’s find out! ✍️

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Brainy Center and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

RELATED:

Share icon

Image credits: PublicDomainPictures