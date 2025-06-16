“Think You Know Common English Phrases?”: Prove It With This 27-Question Challenge
How good are you at spotting word patterns? This quiz is all about finding the one word that connects two separate phrases. Here, you’ll see two partial phrases with a blank in the middle. Your job is to pick the one word that completes both of them.
Think you can match all 27? Let’s find out! ✍️
"Shield bash" and "fighter man"??!! How are those "common English phrases"? Are they common in American English? Or somewhere else in the world?
Yeah, I've never heard of a shield bash eitherLoad More Replies...
Agree, never heard of them in England - or book-minded, dive bar. They really should run these past native speakers first. There's a Russian tank game that I play that, when a team-mate helps to repair your tank, you can respond with "Gramercy", which hasn't been used since Shakespearean times.
