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If you’ve ever been to a magic show, you know how easy it is to be fooled. But the same thing can happen when you’re looking at a screen—no tricks required.

The subreddit ‘Confusing Perspective’ is built entirely around that idea. Its members share photos that make real life seem quite strange.

Whether it’s perfect timing or an oddly placed angle, these images don’t always make sense right away, so give them a second and see if you can “solve” them.

It’s a fun way to check how quickly your brain jumps to the wrong conclusion—and finds its way back.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

You're Not Witnessing A [crime]

Two girls hugging and smiling indoors, creating a confusing photo that looks like a glitch in real life.

[deleted] Report

7points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Nice

    Tree and its reflection in water align perfectly, creating a misleading and confusing photo that looks like a real-life glitch.

    Vlajko9898 Report

    7points
    POST
    #3

    This 'Square' Fire Hydrant In My Neighbourhood Is Actually Round

    Yellow fire hydrant partially shadowed by a red pole, creating a confusing visual effect in a real-life setting.

    Nillows Report

    7points
    POST
    #4

    Schrodinger's Cat

    Empty cardboard box placed near glass door reflecting a confusing scene that looks like a glitch in real life.

    cant_find_name_ Report

    7points
    POST
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    #5

    Looks Like Two Separate Photos

    Autumn leaves on a tree and ground in a cemetery create a misleading and confusing photo that looks like a glitch in real life.

    -What-on-Earth- Report

    7points
    POST
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    #6

    Grandma's Hair Is On Fire

    Elderly woman walking past a chimney with steam creating a misleading and confusing photo that looks like a real-life glitch.

    Quantization Report

    7points
    POST
    dons avatar
    LookASquirrel
    LookASquirrel
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She's just heading to the Michael premier.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #7

    It's Not Photoshoped

    Two dogs lying close together, creating a misleading and confusing photo that looks like a real-life glitch.

    Sunny_IV Report

    7points
    POST
    #8

    Nice Angle

    Bird perched on a street sign wearing a security camera, a misleading and confusing photo that looks like a glitch in real life.

    Long_term99 Report

    6points
    POST
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    #9

    Nice Outfit. (Does This Count?)

    Man wearing blue swimsuit seated at a table in a restaurant, creating a misleading and confusing photo effect.

    ObscureRedditor77 Report

    6points
    POST
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    #10

    That Shoulder Tattoo

    Two people wearing headbands in close conversation with a third person's face appearing oddly positioned, creating a misleading photo effect.

    Calu_T Report

    6points
    POST
    #11

    A Kiss

    Woman and dog appear to be kissing through glass in a misleading and confusing photo that looks like a glitch in real life.

    Kryczka88 Report

    6points
    POST
    #12

    This Photo Is Directly Above The Zebras. The Black Ones Are Shadows

    Zebras casting shadows that look like horses in a misleading and confusing photo resembling a glitch in real life.

    rinlen222 Report

    6points
    POST
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    #13

    Osaka Expo There Is A Hole In The Sky For This Building

    Futuristic building with round shape and smooth gradient walls creating a misleading and confusing photo effect.

    Raxxla Report

    6points
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    #14

    Nobody's Nose?

    Two men appear unusually close, creating a misleading and confusing photo that seems like a glitch in real life.

    OhioCrisis Report

    6points
    POST
    #15

    Carpet At My Work

    Floating black mat at the bottom of the stairs creates a misleading and confusing photo resembling a glitch in real life.

    LonelyBuddhaa Report

    6points
    POST
    aliciawan avatar
    LALALand
    LALALand
    Community Member
    Premium     53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    More like “flying carpet at work”

    2
    2points
    reply

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Dave Is A Big Baby

    Man appears to be sitting in a stroller in a park, creating a misleading and confusing photo that seems like a glitch.

    mij8907 Report

    6points
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    #17

    Invisible Man Walking A Dog

    Blurry photo creating a misleading and confusing glitch-like effect with a headless vest and a dog on a leash outdoors at night

    PaaYv Report

    6points
    POST
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    #18

    Wish My Girl Could Hold Me Like This🥲

    Two people embracing outdoors, creating a misleading and confusing photo that seems like a glitch in real life.

    EmojiJoe Report

    6points
    POST
    #19

    Thought They Were Lifting Him Up

    Group of four people posing in front of a red car, creating a misleading and confusing photo that seems like a glitch in real life

    Emlux Report

    6points
    POST
    #20

    Old Lady Impaled By Pool Noodle

    Elderly woman in pool with blue noodle appearing to go through her neck in a misleading and confusing photo glitch.

    E-OfHouse-Jeffurious Report

    6points
    POST
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    #21

    Camouflage Tram !!!

    Misleading photo of a tilted building and tram in an urban cityscape creating a confusing glitch-like effect.

    kanxzz Report

    6points
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    #22

    Floating Head (No Dogs Were Harmed For This Pic)

    Dog laying with head on ground, appearing to be a misleading and confusing photo that seems like a glitch in real life.

    warux2 Report

    6points
    POST
    #23

    That’s One Tall Baby

    A misleading photo where a baby appears to have long adult legs, creating a confusing real-life glitch effect.

    wjdhay Report

    6points
    POST
    #24

    And For My Next Magic Trick... [not Oc]

    Ginger cat lying on a patterned rug with a bone-shaped object, a misleading photo that looks like a real-life glitch.

    Balunzo23 Report

    6points
    POST
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    #25

    Dog With A Pinecone

    Shiba Inu dog outdoors holding a pinecone in its mouth, creating a misleading and confusing glitch-like photo effect.

    anonymous_sfdol Report

    6points
    POST
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    #26

    Man With Tiny Arm

    Two men talking at a crowded event with red cans and informational displays creating a misleading photo glitch effect.

    LiiiLoisiane_-_ Report

    6points
    POST
    #27

    Rug Depth Perception

    Fabric draped on a chair back casting a shadow that creates a misleading and confusing photo effect in real life.

    bbd4589 Report

    6points
    POST
    #28

    I Think One Of My Cats Might Be A Bit Overweight

    Two tabby cats on a red chair creating a misleading and confusing photo that seems like a glitch in real life.

    ThaDignity Report

    6points
    POST
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    #29

    Big Seagull

    Seagull perched on railing against blue sky, a misleading and confusing photo that seems like a glitch in real life.

    jhn96 Report

    6points
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    #30

    Kitchen Countertop Looks Like A Carpet

    Hand holding a key in an empty room with a marble countertop and wooden floor creating a misleading photo illusion.

    maiyess Report

    6points
    POST
    #31

    Caught My Cat Mid-Evolution

    Cat lying stretched out on bed with a toy monkey creating a misleading and confusing photo that seems like a glitch in real life.

    Haunting-Trip-6068 Report

    6points
    POST
    #32

    Sky Is The Same Color As The Building

    Tangled power lines over a store and parked cars creating a misleading and confusing photo that seems like a glitch in real life.

    Opening_Bit_8386 Report

    6points
    POST
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    #33

    Can Anyone Figure This One Out??

    Two white dogs lying together creating a misleading and confusing photo that looks like a real life glitch.

    hey_Imokie Report

    6points
    POST
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    #34

    I Was Scared For A Second

    Close-up of a person with a distorted face effect, creating a misleading and confusing photo that looks like a glitch.

    Lnava2 Report

    6points
    POST
    #35

    Broken Down Boxes At My Work Looks Like A Poorly Done Photoshop

    Cardboard boxes appear to be floating on a ramp, creating a misleading and confusing photo that seems like a glitch in real life.

    thesmashingsouls Report

    6points
    POST
    #36

    This Baby Polar Bear’s Face Looks Like It Was Photoshopped To It’s Mother’s Side

    Polar bear with an unusual pose showing its baby hidden in its fur, a misleading and confusing photo resembling a real-life glitch.

    Character-Q Report

    6points
    POST
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    #37

    Mind Your Own Business Human

    Dog's face aligned perfectly with a person's body on a bus, creating a misleading and confusing photo that seems like a real-life glitch.

    Ivexxe Report

    6points
    POST
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    #38

    The Airplane Has Not Fallen Over

    Multiple Delta airplanes at airport gates with one airplane seemingly tilted as a misleading photo glitch.

    ZealousidealToe9416 Report

    5points
    POST
    #39

    Cat And Its Shadow

    Two cats on a marble floor creating a misleading and confusing photo that looks like a glitch in real life.

    flynnthefish Report

    5points
    POST
    #40

    The Islands Look Like They're Hovering

    Aerial view of small islands in the ocean with bright clouds, creating a misleading and confusing photo that seems like a glitch.

    LostEconomy6824 Report

    5points
    POST
    jenrhoades avatar
    GenuineJen
    GenuineJen
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oof... right in the Thalassophobia.

    0
    0points
    reply
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    #41

    Mirror For Sale

    Antique mirror reflecting a patterned stone floor, creating a misleading and confusing photo that looks like a real-life glitch.

    Phx-Jay Report

    5points
    POST
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    #42

    That Guy In The Top Left Is Really Sticking His Neck Out To Be A Fan

    Crowd of sports fans in stadium wearing red and blue jerseys, a selfie with a smiling shirtless man and group behind him.

    DerekPope Report

    5points
    POST
    #43

    The City Of Giants

    City skyline at sunset with silhouettes of people appearing like a glitch in real life, creating a misleading and confusing photo.

    WingofTech Report

    5points
    POST
    #44

    This River In Latvia Looks Like A Crocodile Crawling Into The Sea

    Aerial view of a beach where a river of dark water flows into the sea, creating a misleading and confusing natural photo.

    Geofferz Report

    5points
    POST
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    #45

    Those Pants Look Great On Him

    Two people standing behind stacked jeans with a mannequin wearing jeans creating a misleading photo glitch effect.

    Legitimate-Contact75 Report

    5points
    POST
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    #46

    The Feet Are Pressed In The Sand, Not Sculpted…

    Footprints in sand showing toes but appearing sculpted, a misleading and confusing photo that seems like a glitch in real life.

    Ewallux Report

    5points
    POST
    #47

    Truck Delivering A New Hedge

    Flatbed truck parked under a roof with a large hedge on its bed, creating a misleading and confusing photo effect.

    sunnyjum Report

    5points
    POST
    #48

    Wormhole Window

    Intricate stained glass ceiling with colorful patterns and faces creating a misleading and confusing photo effect.

    SSouter Report

    5points
    POST
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    #49

    Peg Leg Boi

    Confusing photo of a dog perched on a stool that makes it look like a glitch in real life with missing legs.

    UrbanAchievers6371 Report

    5points
    POST
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    #50

    3D Burnout

    Tire burnout marks on pavement creating a misleading and confusing photo that looks like a 3D glitch in real life.

    AloneDirector1376 Report

    5points
    POST
    #51

    Friends Holding Hands

    Three people wearing masks sitting by a lake, creating a misleading and confusing photo that seems like a glitch in real life.

    [deleted] Report

    4points
    POST
    #52

    People Really Do Take Anything Out On The Road In Michigan

    Airplane on a rural road creating a misleading and confusing photo that seems like a glitch in real life.

    ajaknna Report

    4points
    POST
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    #53

    TV Is Level But Looks Off

    Large flat screen TV mounted in living room appearing to float, creating a misleading and confusing photo glitch effect.

    Friendly_Length825 Report

    4points
    POST
    toujincthlu avatar
    Toujin C'Thlu
    Toujin C'Thlu
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm more curious about the Gameboy on the wall

    1
    1point
    reply
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    #54

    They’re All The Same Height

    Three women in bright swimwear pose with a bull-shaped float in a misleading and confusing photo that looks like a real-life glitch.

    Good-Preparation-884 Report

    4points
    POST
    #55

    Ghost Rider Reboot

    Motorcyclist on a red dirt bike appears headless, creating a misleading and confusing real-life glitch photo effect.

    PrA2107 Report

    4points
    POST
    #56

    My Mom Shhh’d Me So I Wouldn’t Scare Away The ‘Birds’ She Was Trying To Zoom In On

    Four birds perched on a shopping cart give a misleading and confusing photo that seems like a glitch in real life.

    friedeggjellyfish Report

    4points
    POST
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    #57

    Giant Blackbird, Or Open Car Hood?

    Crow perched on a car hood creates a misleading photo that seems like a glitch in real life in a parking lot.

    AgincourtSalute Report

    4points
    POST
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    #58

    Car Crash

    Black Mercedes car seemingly collided with a tree growing through its hood in misleading and confusing photo.

    Hairy_Ghostbear Report

    4points
    POST
    #59

    Stairs

    Staircase with carpet pattern creating a confusing optical illusion that looks like a glitch in real life.

    LiiiLoisiane_-_ Report

    4points
    POST
    #60

    Sky Looks Like A River

    Traffic lights showing red and green simultaneously at dusk, a misleading photo that seems like a glitch in real life.

    dreamwall Report

    4points
    POST
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    #61

    Two Planes Crashing Into Eachother

    Two Cathay Pacific planes appear confusingly overlapped on the runway, creating a misleading and glitch-like photo effect.

    Styrofoam_boy109 Report

    4points
    POST
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    #62

    A Horse Split

    White horse facing a wall with its head visible through a small window in a misleading and confusing photo.

    YoggieD Report

    4points
    POST
    #63

    New Look

    A bird with red and black feathers perched on a person's shoulder creating a misleading and confusing photo effect.

    Mysterious-Length511 Report

    4points
    POST
    #64

    Smoking Dog, Photo By Paolo Belloni

    Dog’s head looks like a person holding a cigarette at a window in a misleading and confusing photo.

    YoggieD Report

    4points
    POST
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    #65

    The Glass Reflection On Top Of The Örebro Water Tower Looks Like A UFO Is Approaching

    Reflection of a tower on window clouds create a misleading and confusing photo that looks like a glitch in real life.

    Dr_Zeraox Report

    4points
    POST
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    #66

    Shocked Doing Laundry Because I Have No Pets

    Black cat hiding among clothes inside a dryer, creating a misleading and confusing photo that seems like a glitch in real life.

    LopsidedEquipment177 Report

    3points
    POST
    #67

    Street To Rooftop Parking

    Aerial view of a sleek modern parking lot with cars lined up, creating a misleading and confusing photo illusion.

    Ultrachickenn Report

    3points
    POST
    #68

    The Goal Is Facing Two Sides Simultaneously

    A confusing photo showing a soccer goal that appears to float above the grass behind a pool fence at sunset.

    pizzeta86 Report

    3points
    POST
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    #69

    Cat Or Pig?

    Pig blending into greenery, creating a misleading and confusing photo that looks like a glitch in real life.

    warux2 Report

    3points
    POST
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    #70

    Yep, I Thought It Was A Cone Too

    Young man in an orange shirt and striped beanie making a gesture with his hands in a misleading and confusing photo.

    Glass-Fan111 Report

    3points
    POST
    #71

    Van Parked On A Grey Pavement

    Yellow vintage van parked under a tree creating a misleading and confusing photo that seems like a glitch in real life.

    shaybay12 Report

    3points
    POST
    #72

    Something Wrong With My Cat

    Tabby cat appearing to have two back ends due to a wall hole, creating a misleading and confusing photo glitch effect.

    dreadware8 Report

    3points
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    #73

    Sinkholes In China Look Like Giant Rocks

    Aerial view of misleading and confusing photos showing large crater-like formations near industrial buildings.

    CrispyMiner Report

    3points
    POST
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    #74

    Irl Low Spec Shadow Render

    Close-up of a laptop with a charging cable glowing green, creating a misleading and confusing photo effect.

    Opening_Bit_8386 Report

    3points
    POST
    #75

    Someone Explain

    Close-up of a ladybug on a human foot creating a misleading and confusing photo that seems like a glitch in real life

    BLUE-sky-coming Report

    3points
    POST
    #76

    Where’s His Head Tho

    Shadow on pavement looks like a bald man drinking from a juice box, creating a misleading and confusing photo illusion.

    [deleted] Report

    3points
    POST
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    #77

    Tracing Design Looks Like It Overlaps

    Red paper with irregular flower-shaped outlines, creating a misleading and confusing photo that seems like a glitch in real life.

    FancyFeline23 Report

    3points
    POST
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    #78

    Really Excited To Kick The Ball 😳

    Newspaper photo showing a misleading and confusing glitch-like image of soccer players overlapping during a match.

    DressNo6983 Report

    3points
    POST
    #79

    Huge Suit

    Man in suit on TV screen with flag behind him, part of misleading and confusing photos that seem like a glitch in real life

    jhks30 Report

    3points
    POST
    #80

    This Building Having Trouble Loading Textures

    Tall building with unusual reflection appears like a glitch, surrounded by urban construction and cityscape under clear sky

    carla2lee Report

    3points
    POST
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    #81

    This Reporter Confuses Her Audience

    TV news anchors appear merged in a misleading photo, creating a confusing glitch-like effect in real life.

    VectorChing101 Report

    3points
    POST
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    #82

    Window Balconies Anyone,

    Building facade in San Francisco casting confusing geometric shadows that create a misleading and glitch-like visual effect.

    VentureIntoVoid Report

    3points
    POST
    #83

    Found On R/Ptohocritique

    Underwater discarded shopping cart with a bird flying above, creating a misleading and confusing photo effect.

    Rimbo90 Report

    3points
    POST
    #84

    I Swear I Don't Have Little T-Rex Arms

    Group of people in a close hug at an event creating a misleading and confusing photo that seems like a glitch in real life

    Venokris Report

    3points
    POST
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    #85

    Oh No There's A Hole In The Cat

    Black cat lying on carpet with a shaved patch on its side, creating a misleading and confusing photo glitch effect.

    SamMac62 Report

    3points
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    #86

    Tiny Feet

    Person wearing leopard print shoes standing on a patterned carpet creating a misleading and confusing visual glitch effect.

    420Eski-Grim Report

    3points
    POST
    #87

    Mandog

    Man lying on couch with dog’s body, creating a misleading and confusing photo that seems like a glitch in real life.

    sxmilliondollarman Report

    3points
    POST
    #88

    Wooly Snake

    Black dog lying on carpet with distorted face creating a misleading photo that looks like a glitch in real life.

    sh0tgunben Report

    3points
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    #89

    Caution Tape Not Helping

    Grocery store aisle with a mirrored pillar creating a confusing photo that seems like a glitch in real life.

    icleanjaxfl Report

    3points
    POST
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    #90

    Special Doggo

    Close-up of a black dog with yellow eyes showing sharp teeth in a misleading and confusing photo that looks like a glitch in real life

    ArmokPL Report

    3points
    POST
    #91

    Biblically Accurate Cat

    A misleading photo showing a cat appearing to have multiple legs, creating a confusing glitch-like effect.

    PaaYv Report

    3points
    POST
    #92

    Grasshopper Destroys Town

    A misleading and confusing photo of a giant insect appearing to walk on a road, creating a real-life glitch effect.

    Ordinary-Roll9306 Report

    3points
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    #93

    These Are Not Mountains But Rather The Grand Canyon

    A satellite view of rugged mountainous terrain with deep valleys creating a misleading and confusing photo effect.

    thelierama Report

    3points
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    #94

    Curling Stones In The Back Somehow Look Bigger

    Curling stones arranged in a way that creates a misleading and confusing photo that seems like a glitch in real life.

    Trabalhomem Report

    3points
    POST
    #95

    This Is Not Picture-In-Picture

    Basketball player appearing to float in midair, creating a misleading and confusing photo that seems like a real-life glitch.

    never1st Report

    3points
    POST
    #96

    Of Fried Puppies

    Three brown puppies and one white fluffy puppy lying in a cage creating a misleading and confusing photo that seems like a glitch in real life

    arinawe Report

    3points
    POST
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    #97

    Tzuyu And Chaeyoung Of Twice Share A Moment On Stage

    Two young women posing on stage with casual outfits, capturing a moment that seems like a misleading and confusing photo.

    StrategicCarry Report

    3points
    POST
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    #98

    That Arm

    Child with an unusually long arm giving a thumbs-up at a table, an example of misleading and confusing photos.

    cremaster2 Report

    3points
    POST
    #99

    A Steaming Head

    Elderly woman walking past a chimney with steam creating a misleading and confusing photo that seems like a glitch in real life.

    Monsur_Ausuhnom Report

    3points
    POST
    #100

    Be Careful When Leaving Your Cat Out In The Sunlight Too Long

    White fluffy cat blending with a fur-like blanket on a bed, creating a misleading and confusing photo that seems like a glitch.

    TrumpsDoubleChin Report

    3points
    POST
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    #101

    The Hallway Of This Hotel

    Hotel hallway with a warped carpet pattern creating a misleading and confusing photo that looks like a real-life glitch.

    icleanjaxfl Report

    3points
    POST
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    #102

    French Police Floating Around

    Three police officers standing by a police van, creating a misleading photo that seems like a glitch in real life

    Whoami_bin Report

    3points
    POST
    #103

    Fuzzy Thighs

    Person holding sandwich with mate cup between legs appears like a confusing photo glitch in real life.

    dphats818 Report

    3points
    POST
    #104

    When Your Innie And Outie Start To Bleed Together

    Office cubicles reflected in a window create a misleading and confusing photo that looks like a real-life glitch at sunset.

    icleanjaxfl Report

    3points
    POST
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    #105

    A Floating Handrail

    Submerged railing in clear lake water creates a misleading and confusing photo that looks like a glitch in real life.

    marsupilamoe Report

    3points
    POST
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    #106

    I Thought These Were 2 Different Pictures Cut In The Middle

    Soccer players celebrating a goal with fans cheering in the background in a scene that seems like a real-life glitch.

    DreamswapNightmare Report

    3points
    POST
    #107

    I Thought He Was Standing On One Leg

    Man dressed in black standing with hands in pockets, smiling on a gray carpet with a subtle background glitch effect.

    Grand-Marsupial-3833 Report

    3points
    POST
    #108

    The Sphinx, But Dog

    Child with dog's body and woman hugging, a misleading and confusing photo that seems like a glitch in real life.

    SinisterVeteran Report

    3points
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    #109

    Another Melting Cat

    Cat with elongated body leaning on table, creating a misleading and confusing photo that looks like a glitch in real life.

    shitoupek Report

    3points
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    #110

    Dad Dog Mid Lick Makes Its Puppy Look Like It Has A Beak

    Black dog licking a puppy's face, creating a misleading and confusing photo that seems like a glitch in real life.

    Practical-State3449 Report

    3points
    POST
    #111

    This Is A Single Photo

    Subway station with a split perspective creating a misleading and confusing photo that looks like a glitch in real life.

    YoggieD Report

    3points
    POST
    #112

    Look Who's Pregnant

    Person with glasses holding sonogram photo and showing a pregnant belly, a misleading and confusing photo.

    Sad-Kiwi-3789 Report

    3points
    POST
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    #113

    The Fire Breathing Cat

    A photo of a dog appearing to breathe fire due to a sunset, a misleading and confusing photo resembling a real-life glitch.

    Monsur_Ausuhnom Report

    2points
    POST
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    #114

    Cloudy With A Chance Of Snowballs

    Child in a green jacket appears to levitate a snowball in a snowy outdoor setting, creating a misleading and confusing photo effect.

    Good-Insurance-2157 Report

    2points
    POST
    #115

    Wife And I Taking A Maternity Picture From A Pose She Saw Online. Our Arms Got A Bit Jumbled

    Two people posing closely with hands placed on a red floral dress, creating a misleading and confusing photo effect.

    Tyler0903 Report

    2points
    POST
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