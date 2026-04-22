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If you’ve ever been to a magic show, you know how easy it is to be fooled. But the same thing can happen when you’re looking at a screen—no tricks required.

The subreddit ‘Confusing Perspective’ is built entirely around that idea. Its members share photos that make real life seem quite strange.

Whether it’s perfect timing or an oddly placed angle, these images don’t always make sense right away, so give them a second and see if you can “solve” them.

It’s a fun way to check how quickly your brain jumps to the wrong conclusion—and finds its way back.