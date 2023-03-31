This Company Created A Mini Pool Table For Cats, And They Love It

Your feline friends do not only sleep but like to play (mostly at night) as well. And sure, there are plenty of your usual toys every cat owner has, but have you ever heard about a pool table for cats?

Well, let us introduce you to the Meownooker Cat Toy Set. This set includes a miniature table with felt top and felted pool balls filled with catnip for your cats to be invested in. And when the cat doesn’t feel like playing, the table also doubles as a bed.

More info: vetreskanyc.com | Instagram | Facebook

This company has designed a unique mini pool table for cats that is sure to delight feline enthusiast

Brought to you by Vetreska. This boundary-pushing pet design brand was founded in 2017 by Donald Kng and Nico Li who met while studying at the New York Fashion Institute of Technology. Vetreska combines fun, fashion, and functionality to take pet product design to a whole new level!

The set features playful cue sticks that double as wands, along with snooker balls infused with catnip to enhance the play experience

The table is made from high-quality materials and is sturdily constructed.

Not only that, but the billiard table also functions as a cozy bed, perfect for those more tranquil moments

And once your kitty is feeling like it is time for a nap, they can stretch out on the soft felt table top for a well-deserved snooze!

The hemp rope table legs allow kitty to get their scratch on.

Here’s what some satisfied customers have had to say about this exciting new cat toy:

“Worth the amount. Surfy and so pretty. My cats love it.”

“My cat absolutely loved this!! The details on this pool table are incredible! I have gotten so many compliments on it! Would definitely recommend it for your sweet kitty.”

Have you ever considered to get your cat a pool table before?

“Love this as we are avid pool players.”