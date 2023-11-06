ADVERTISEMENT

Imagine, you are browsing online for an item you like and, there it is, exactly what you were looking for sold at a completely reasonable price. But once you add it to cart and go to check out, you see the price rise, sometimes even double.

That is because you forgot that on top of the price of the item you will also be charged for the service, the booking, the processing, the delivery, and maybe even get a sneaky tip added on top of it all. That is, of course, the ever-enraging additional fees.

These days they are everywhere. You get them with your food delivery, your hotel, and even at your hairdresser’s. So, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that additional fees can also be charged with your rent, which is exactly what happened in the story below. Read on to see how they were added and how the tenant maliciously complied to avoid them.

Additional fees are everywhere these days. According to this story, they can even be added to such a basic essential as rent

Image credits: cottonbro studio (not the actual photo)

Fortunately, the author of this story found a clever way to not only avoid the extra charges but also make their rent payments more of a burden for the property manager

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: August de Richelieu (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image source: AccumulatedStress

The author offered more details on the story in the comment section

Many commentators offered similar stories that have happened to them

ADVERTISEMENT