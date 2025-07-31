ADVERTISEMENT

If you’ve ever survived a shift in retail, this comic series might hit way too close to home - in the best way possible. Back on Bored Panda for the 11th time, STBeals delivers a fresh batch of painfully relatable and laugh-out-loud strips that perfectly capture the chaos of everyday life.

From entitled customers and clueless managers to messy toddlers and exhausted parents, STBeals finds humor in the madness with simple, expressive art and spot-on timing. The struggles are real… but at least you can laugh through them.

And if you'd like to check out earlier strips by this cartoonist, be sure to browse our previous posts.

