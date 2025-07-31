ADVERTISEMENT

If you’ve ever survived a shift in retail, this comic series might hit way too close to home - in the best way possible. Back on Bored Panda for the 11th time, STBeals delivers a fresh batch of painfully relatable and laugh-out-loud strips that perfectly capture the chaos of everyday life.

From entitled customers and clueless managers to messy toddlers and exhausted parents, STBeals finds humor in the madness with simple, expressive art and spot-on timing. The struggles are real… but at least you can laugh through them.

Scroll down to see if you can find a piece of your own life in one of these panels. And if you’d like to check out earlier strips by this cartoonist, be sure to browse our previous posts.

More info: Instagram | stbeals.com | Facebook | x.com | gocomics.com

#1

Comic strip humorously illustrating the chaos of work and everyday life through a frustrating customer service wait.

stbeals Report

    #2

    Comic strip illustrating the chaos of work and everyday life through humorous dialogue about a missing shipment.

    stbeals Report

    #3

    Comic panels showing the chaos of work with a janitor negotiating break time and facing staff pressure humorously.

    stbeals Report

    #4

    Comic strip humorously capturing everyday life chaos with a woman questioning egg safety and prices at a grocery store counter.

    stbeals Report

    #5

    Comic strip humorously capturing the chaos of work and everyday life with staff shortages and self-checkout frustrations.

    stbeals Report

    #6

    Comic showing the chaos of work and everyday life with sick employees and minimal staffing at a checkout counter.

    stbeals Report

    #7

    Comic strip showing office workers humorously depicting the chaos of work and everyday life at a service desk.

    stbeals Report

    #8

    Two coworkers humorously discuss the confusing communication and chaos of work and everyday life in a comic strip.

    stbeals Report

    #9

    Comic strip humorously capturing the chaos of work and everyday life with a man forgetting his PIN and wife's birthday.

    stbeals Report

    #10

    Comic panels showing a conversation about work stress and money issues, capturing the chaos of work and everyday life.

    stbeals Report

    #11

    Comic strip showing a humorous work scene about missing bathrooms, highlighting chaos of work and everyday life.

    stbeals Report

    #12

    Comic strip illustrating the chaos of work with a customer service interaction and corporate policy frustrations.

    stbeals Report

    #13

    Comic showing a woman struggling with a noisy shopping cart, capturing work and everyday life chaos humor.

    stbeals Report

    #14

    Comic strip showing a humorous retail transaction that captures the chaos of work and everyday life situations.

    stbeals Report

    #15

    Comic strip showing a humorous work conversation that captures the chaos of work and everyday life humor.

    stbeals Report

    #16

    Comic panels humorously capturing the chaos of work and everyday life through customer and employee interactions.

    stbeals Report

    #17

    Comic strip showing a couple debating grocery prices, humorously capturing the chaos of work and everyday life.

    stbeals Report

    #18

    Comic illustrating the chaos of work with employees humorously discussing pointless meetings and office management challenges.

    stbeals Report

    #19

    Woman in virtual meeting comic illustrating the chaos of work and everyday life with humorous dialogue on contribution.

    stbeals Report

    #20

    Comic illustrating the chaos of work with a humorous exchange about unpredictable schedules and employees’ futures.

    stbeals Report

    #21

    Older man and woman in a comic discussing work attitude and retirement, capturing the chaos of everyday life humor.

    stbeals Report

    #22

    Cartoon depicting the chaos of work and everyday life with characters humorously discussing being mentally closed.

    stbeals Report

    #23

    Comic panels humorously capturing the chaos of work and everyday life with office messages, meetings, and distractions.

    stbeals Report

    #24

    Comic showing workplace chaos with an older woman threatening a young employee over a computer in an office setting.

    stbeals Report

    #25

    Comic depicting the chaos of work and everyday life, showing a woman frustrated by long waiting times at a service desk.

    stbeals Report

    #26

    Comic strip depicting hilarious work chaos as an employee discusses quitting for better pay, schedule, and benefits with coworkers.

    stbeals Report

    #27

    Comic showing a humorous conversation about work, capturing the chaos of everyday life and funny workplace moments.

    stbeals Report

    #28

    Comic panels showing the chaos of work and everyday life with cats, breakfast, and office humor.

    stbeals Report

    #29

    Comic strip humorously capturing the chaos of work and everyday life with a witty office conversation about supplies.

    stbeals Report

    #30

    Comic strip illustrating work chaos with two employees discussing struggles, trust, and company dynamics in a humorous office setting.

    stbeals Report

    #31

    Comic strip humorously capturing the chaos of work with a sleeping employee and an out-of-order computer at the office.

    stbeals Report

    #32

    Comic showing the chaos of work life with a humorous online meeting between an employee and her boss.

    stbeals Report

    #33

    Comic panels showing humorous chaos at a store, capturing the chaos of work and everyday life with witty dialogue.

    stbeals Report

    #34

    Two women having a comic conversation at a store counter, capturing the chaos of work and everyday life humor.

    stbeals Report

    #35

    Comic strip showing humorous work and everyday life chaos with characters discussing upgrading an old rotary telephone.

    stbeals Report

    #36

    Two coworkers humorously discuss chaotic work emergencies and personal life conflicts in a comic about work and everyday life.

    stbeals Report

    #37

    Comic strip showing coworkers humorously dealing with work chaos, highlighting the stress of bad customers and shift coverage.

    stbeals Report

    #38

    Comic showing the chaos of work life with a cranked customer struggling with self-checkout humor.

    stbeals Report

    Cartoon depicting the chaos of work life with staff problems and humorous office conversations about incentives and shifts.

    stbeals Report

    #40

    Comic strip showing workplace chaos with characters discussing rules, honesty, and asking Siri for the definition of a liar.

    stbeals Report

    #41

    Two coworkers humorously discuss the chaos of work and everyday life, highlighting exhaustion and financial struggles.

    stbeals Report

    #42

    Comic strips hilariously capturing the chaos of work life with bright colors, confusing pay, and quirky employee conversations.

    stbeals Report

    #43

    Stbeals Is Back On Bored Panda With More Brutally Honest Comics About Retail Work And Raising Kids (New Pics)

    stbeals Report

