No matter if you worked in retail years ago, or if it is your reality to this day, the dread of customer service is ingrained in your brain for life. From dealing with unhinged customers to management nightmares, Stephen Beals always hits the right spot when it comes to his humorous observations.

A true creative powerhouse, behind “Adult Children” comics, Stephen has been making daily cartoons for years. His endless ideas and dedication to the craft are undeniable. But even the most passionate artists face real-life challenges. Here’s a message from Stephen himself: “I love being read and love my readers. If you like a creator and are able to, consider supporting them through their Patreon or website. I've been able to occasionally pay for food and shelter this way. Nobody is trying to get rich. We just want to do what we love and entertain you.”

So, without further ado, let’s hop into the post, and for more information, read the rest of the interview with the artist below.

More info: Instagram | stbeals.com | Facebook | x.com | gocomics.com

#1

Comic strip humorously depicting a wet retail worker realizing he's not scheduled to work today.

Since we’ve been sharing Stephen’s comics since 2021, we were wondering how they have evolved over time.

“I've abandoned so many elements that there should be a Lost Creative Ideas Shelter. Please, won't you adopt a discarded idea today? Little Timmy the cashier needs a home. The comic was always just a fun way to draw out observational ideas. I loved to write about the workplace, but there were so many strips about workplaces that I held back. I don't think I would change anything. The pandemic offered a release valve to write about retail during that horrible time, so it all worked out. 
    #2

    Retail comics by Stephen Beals show a cashier dealing with odd customers, highlighting the humor in retail work.

    #3

    Comic about working in retail by Stephen Beals. An older man and employee discuss changes at the service desk.

    Just an idea, but what if "Adult Children" got adapted into an animated series, but the artist had zero control over it, what’s the absolute worst creative decision they could make?

    Stephen shared his opinion: “Besides setting it on Mars? The spacesuits and gravitational differences could be interesting, but it would be a different show. There are so many ways to mess up a show with the writing, that it's hard to pick one. I think the voice casting is the quickest way to mess up an animated show. I don't envy casting directors.”
    #4

    Comic of retail workers exchanging breaks, highlighting humor in retail customer interactions.

    #5

    Comic by Stephen Beals shows a retail worker discussing plans to relax, capturing humor in retail life.

    Sometimes, we as the readers would never even notice some small details that artists internally agonize over. Stephen shared what bothers him the most: “I was just talking to a friend about this. The character's head. Most companies have model sheets for their characters. The head is very important. If you get the head wrong, people will notice immediately. It's the first thing readers point out in comic books when a new artist takes over. You could put six fingers on every hand and possibly get away with it, but if you get the head wrong, you're doomed.”

    #6

    Comic by Stephen Beals humorously depicting a retail employee misunderstanding a customer's conversation.

    #7

    Hilarious retail comic by Stephen Beals shows couple confused by store remodel and pleasantly surprised by new arrangement.

    Lastly, we asked, what’s a completely ridiculous hill Stephen is willing to die on when it comes to comics, humor, or art in general?

    He wrote: “The old writers' adage of ‘show me, don't tell me’. I hear from a lot of would-be writers who will totally die on that hill. Writers are never supposed to explain what they can show. I have plenty of examples that show the contrary, but my favorite is the character of Kramer on the show Seinfeld. Michael Richards, playing Kramer, was so funny explaining a scene that they were going to film, that the best move was telling instead of showing. I like exceptions to rules. And hills. No dying is necessary.”

    #8

    Retail comic by Stephen Beals shows humorous conversation about loving your job while working in a store setting.

    #9

    Hilarious comic by Stephen Beals captures funny retail-like conversation about hair at a restaurant.

    #10

    Comic by Stephen Beals humorously depicting two retail workers discussing their overlapping break schedules.

    #11

    Comic illustrating funny retail work moments by Stephen Beals, featuring an employee hesitant to shop at his workplace.

    #12

    Retail comic by Stephen Beals depicting staff's humorous reaction to customer complaints during a store remodel.

    #13

    Comic about working in retail by Stephen Beals, featuring humorous dialogue between a cashier and a customer.

    #14

    Comic by Stephen Beals illustrating a funny retail work scenario with two people discussing missed calls and texting.

    #15

    Comic strip by Stephen Beals humorously depicting retail work during a snowstorm with staff and a trapped employee.

    #16

    Funny comic by Stephen Beals depicting a humorous retail work scenario about leaving on time.

    #17

    Comic about working in retail by Stephen Beals, highlighting the contrast between customer and manager preferences.

    #18

    Comic strip about working in retail; humorous dialogue on customer service and management challenges by Stephen Beals.

    #19

    Comic illustration humorously depicting a customer discussing egg prices with a retail worker.

    #20

    Comic by Stephen Beals humorously depicting a retail job scene with employees discussing social media and phone use.

    #21

    Cartoon depicting a retiree working in retail for fun, capturing humorous aspects of retail life.

    #22

    Comic about retail work by Stephen Beals; a mom discussing her cheerleading past with her child at a desk.

    #23

    Retail comic by Stephen Beals: characters discuss snowmobiles and sledding humor with a child in a stormtrooper outfit.

    #24

    Comic about working in retail during a snowstorm, featuring a humorous exchange between two employees on a break.

    #25

    Comic strip depicting retail workers stuck at work due to a storm, finding humor in the situation.

    #26

    Comic of a customer at a retail counter arguing with employees, humorously capturing retail work frustrations.

    #27

    Comic strip humorously depicting a retired worker returning to a retail job, interacting with younger employees.

    #28

    Comic about working in retail, showcasing a humorous exchange between a manager and employee.

    #29

    Comic about working in retail by Stephen Beals, featuring a humorous dialogue with a customer holding a bottle at checkout.

    #30

    Retail comic by Stephen Beals: A worker humorously explains cantaloupe sales to a customer at the store.

    #31

    Comic strip depicting hilarious teamwork situations in retail by Stephen Beals.

    #32

    Comic by Stephen Beals capturing a funny retail interaction about work and dating.

    #33

    Comic about working in retail shows a conversation at a pharmacy closed for lunch, highlighting customer frustration.

    #34

    Comic illustration capturing the humor of working in retail with characters discussing small talk at a store counter.

    #35

    Retail comic by Stephen Beals: Customer complains about missing staff and gas door issue, demands manager.

    #36

    Comic by Stephen Beals humorously depicting a customer's struggle with card payment in retail.

    #37

    Comic about working in retail by Stephen Beals, featuring a cheerleader at a counter with a weary coworker.

    #38

    Comic strip illustrating hilarious retail interactions, featuring two characters humorously discussing tasks at a desk.

    #39

    A comic by Stephen Beals humorously captures the quirks of working in retail, depicting a humorous conversation.

    #40

    Retail comic by Stephen Beals with two characters discussing an apology over a table in a break room.

