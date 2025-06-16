ADVERTISEMENT

Alison Zai is a comic artist whose work stands out for its mix of humor, emotion, and strange charm. Her comics often feature odd little creatures caught in quiet moments of confusion, joy, or sadness. She takes everyday thoughts and feelings and turns them into scenes that are both funny and strangely comforting.

Zai’s style is simple but unmistakable: bold lines, bright colors, and playful melancholy. Whether she’s showing the awkwardness of being alive or the weirdness of love and creativity, Zai’s work speaks to the parts of life that are hard to explain but easy to feel.

More info: Instagram

#1

Comic featuring a strange little creature discovering a hole labeled the same mistake, conveying weirdly understood emotions.

alisonzai Report

    #2

    Comic featuring strange little creature with awkward humor expressing rejection and strange emotions on a cliff.

    alisonzai Report

    #3

    Two comics featuring strange little creatures, one with a bear wearing a focus mask and another with hands typing on a laptop.

    alisonzai Report

    #4

    Comic panels featuring a pink creature and a talking peach from comics with strange little creatures feeling weirdly understood.

    alisonzai Report

    #5

    Two strange little creatures at a table discussing vulnerability and emotional pain in a colorful comic strip.

    alisonzai Report

    #6

    Pink comic character sitting at a desk talking about mind and feeling incredibly dangerous in strange little creatures comic.

    alisonzai Report

    #7

    Comic featuring a strange little creature curious about dirt, highlighting quirky moments from comics with weirdly understood creatures.

    alisonzai Report

    #8

    Orange strange little creature questions life choices on laptop, then presses a button labeled Indulge Anyways in colorful comic.

    alisonzai Report

    #9

    Comic panels showing strange little creatures climbing a snowy mountain, expressing feelings of wanting to be real and hope.

    alisonzai Report

    #10

    Comic panel showing a strange little pink creature seeing a glowing orb and speaking about obtaining something now.

    alisonzai Report

    #11

    Two-panel comic featuring a strange little green creature enjoying doing nothing, capturing weirdly understood emotions.

    alisonzai Report

    #12

    Two strange little creatures hugging on a picnic blanket with cheese and a basket, showing a weirdly understood relationship.

    alisonzai Report

    #13

    Pink strange little creature lying on a rug by the water, speaking about undervaluing themselves in a comic style.

    alisonzai Report

    #14

    Comic panel featuring a strange little pink creature feeling shy and admiring beautiful people at a table with cake.

    alisonzai Report

    #15

    Comic panels showing a strange little orange creature on a rooftop expressing feelings of independence and understanding.

    alisonzai Report

    #16

    Two strange little creatures share drinks by a campfire in a comic about feeling weirdly understood.

    alisonzai Report

    #17

    Two strange little creatures shaking hands with flowers on their heads, showing mutual understanding of incompatible vibes.

    alisonzai Report

    #18

    Comic panels featuring strange little creatures discussing feelings of being misunderstood and craving connection.

    alisonzai Report

    #19

    Comic strip with strange little creatures and a cat showing awkward enthusiasm and feeling weirdly understood.

    alisonzai Report

    #20

    Orange comic character checking watch, expressing frustration, representing strange little creatures that feel weirdly understood.

    alisonzai Report

    #21

    Comic panels featuring a strange little pink creature and an orange cat, illustrating weirdly understood emotions and interactions.

    alisonzai Report

    #22

    Comic panels featuring a strange little pink creature interacting with a brain on fire, expressing feelings of being weirdly understood.

    alisonzai Report

    #23

    Comic panels showing a character drawing a strange little creature, reflecting on creation and identity in a surreal style.

    alisonzai Report

    #24

    Comic panels of strange little creatures with a butterfly and flowers expressing unusual feelings of understanding.

    alisonzai Report

    #25

    Bright orange comic creature with a yellow face against blue background asking about tenderness in a strange little creatures comic.

    alisonzai Report

    #26

    Comic panels featuring a strange little creature thinking about cookies, choice overload, and feeling emotionally understood.

    alisonzai Report

    #27

    Green dinosaur-like creature listening to a small fish in a comic featuring strange little creatures feeling understood.

    alisonzai Report

    #28

    Colorful comic panel featuring a strange little creature and a pink figure expressing eternal love, highlighting weirdly understood feelings.

    alisonzai Report

    #29

    Comic panel showing strange little creatures in a bedroom, illustrating comics featuring weirdly understood creatures.

    alisonzai Report

    #30

    Comic featuring strange little creatures with quirky dialogue about anxiety and feeling weirdly understood in colorful panels.

    alisonzai Report

    #31

    Comic panel featuring strange little creatures, one offering the world and the other declining, expressing awkward feelings.

    alisonzai Report

    #32

    Two colorful comics featuring strange little creatures sharing cake and expressing happiness outdoors on a picnic blanket.

    alisonzai Report

    #33

    Pink cartoon creature in pool enjoying a strange drink in a comic featuring unusual little creatures.

    alisonzai Report

    #34

    Two strange little creatures with simple shapes in colorful panels, one interacting and the other quietly reflecting by a fire.

    alisonzai Report

    #35

    Comic panels showing a strange little creature cat lying in grass with a sun, conveying feeling weirdly understood.

    alisonzai Report

    #36

    Comic panels featuring strange little creatures including a witch stirring a cauldron and a talking bird expressing feelings.

    alisonzai Report

    #37

    Comic panels featuring strange little creatures communicating in a colorful room, capturing quirky and weirdly understood moments.

    alisonzai Report

    #38

    Comic strip featuring strange little creatures, a bear and crocodile, discussing media consumption and corn farming videos.

    alisonzai Report

    #39

    Comic featuring strange little creatures discussing mental struggles and feeling weirdly understood through their dialogue.

    alisonzai Report

    #40

    Comic featuring a strange little yellow creature distracted by time, humorously illustrating procrastination in strange little creatures comics.

    alisonzai Report

