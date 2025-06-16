ADVERTISEMENT

Alison Zai is a comic artist whose work stands out for its mix of humor, emotion, and strange charm. Her comics often feature odd little creatures caught in quiet moments of confusion, joy, or sadness. She takes everyday thoughts and feelings and turns them into scenes that are both funny and strangely comforting.

Zai’s style is simple but unmistakable: bold lines, bright colors, and playful melancholy. Whether she’s showing the awkwardness of being alive or the weirdness of love and creativity, Zai’s work speaks to the parts of life that are hard to explain but easy to feel.

More info: Instagram