Dave Contra’s comics feel like strange little dreams you can’t quite shake off. They’re sharp and often take a turn into something dark, weird, or oddly meaningful. One minute you’re laughing at a talking dog, and the next, you’re thinking about death, the universe, or how plumbing systems are just metaphors for life. It’s humor with a shadow — a bit of grim reaper energy lurking quietly in the background.

Dave’s comics might look playful, but the ideas behind them go deep. He has a way of turning simple, absurd setups into something that hits a little harder than expected. Whether it’s a cryptic joke about existence or a cartoon character having a quiet crisis, these comics stay with you — even if you’re not sure exactly what it is you’re feeling.

More info: Instagram | davecontra.com | x.com | patreon.com

#1

Darkly twisted comic by Dave Contra featuring the Grim Reaper talking about collecting the dead and visiting the living.

Dave Contra shared thoughts on knowing when a comic is done, the evolving presence of death in his work, and how some pieces begin with an image that won’t leave him alone.

The artist mentioned that he knows a comic is complete when he finishes the last drawing. "This is because I do all the writing first and then panel-beat the hell out of it before I even start the drawing process. I learned this the hard way early on because I used to start the drawings first and then had all sorts of problems when it came to writing the text bubbles. But I still definitely post things and then notice mistakes after it’s too late.

Another thing is I get lots of 'help' from people on Instagram or Reddit who correct my grammar or 'historical accuracy.' Sometimes the advice is hilarious, they'll tell me why my comic is inaccurate or physically impossible. I mean, they're just comics — I figure I'm allowed to bend reality a little."

    #2

    Darkly twisted comic by Dave Contra showing a kid playing Xbox and eating cake with a witch at a burning house.

    #3

    Darkly twisted comic by Dave Contra showing a man aging at his desk while dreaming of a Bahamas vacation.

    Some of Dave's work feels like it's not just observing life, but quietly shadowing it with a reminder of its end. We wondered if his relationship with the concept of death has shifted since he began making comics. "Actually, yes," the artist responded. "It's weird because I go through phases where I don't fear it, and become comfortable with the idea of it. And then I go through phases where I am absolutely deceived by it.

    I think when I started doing comics, I was OK in general with death, despite the obvious sadness and emptiness of it all. Nowadays, perhaps because I think about it way too much, my relationship with the concept of extinction is perhaps a very confused one. I guess it's a concept that can be explored forever without ever reaching any satisfying conclusions. At least not without buying into a religion or something. But I can't see myself doing that."
    #4

    Comic by Dave Contra featuring a praying mantis and a person, blending dark humor with playful Nintendo 64 gaming scenes.

    #5

    Darkly twisted comic by Dave Contra showing a one-way space trip and loneliness in a distant spaceship years later.

    Dave shared that his comics can start with a visual — an image he can't shake. "Actually, I'm currently writing a comic that originates from a sound (wind going through leaves in a tree). Sometimes I will be watching a movie, and I will get an idea based on what I might feel if I were the main character going through what he/she is going through. Other times, I will pull comics directly out of my own life experiences and memories. And sometimes I just turn my daily thoughts into comics. I always have my phone ready to take down notes so I don't lose the ideas. As sad as it may sound, my Gmail inbox is 80% emails to myself — comic ideas."
    #6

    Darkly twisted comic by Dave Contra showing a couple’s life journey from youth to old age and their evolving love.

    #7

    Comic strip by Dave Contra showing a man building a treehouse, reflecting on life in darkly twisted humor style.

    Dave just released a new comic book, "YOU ARE DERANGED FOR THIS," a compilation of what he feels are his best comics from the past four years since this all began. "It's a bit of a beast — 312 pages — and is available now on Amazon. The title is actually my favorite Reddit comment of all time. I did a comic called 'BYE MAX' where a guy chooses to kill his dog to save money on vet bills. That has proven to be one of my all-time most reported/complained about comics. One guy just replied with the comment 'You are deranged for this,' and I mentally banked it."
    #8

    Darkly twisted comic by Dave Contra showing a conversation that turns surreal with a miniature flying figure.

    #9

    Darkly twisted comic by Dave Contra showing a man reflecting on a small ecosystem tank and existence beyond it.

    #10

    Darkly twisted comic by Dave Contra showing a surreal story of a person stuck inside an owl’s head at night.

    #11

    Darkly twisted comic panels by Dave Contra featuring a man in bed reflecting on anger and finding peace.

    #12

    Darkly twisted comic by Dave Contra showing cavemen asking the fire about the future with a humorous modern twist.

    #13

    Darkly twisted comic panels by Dave Contra showing a man’s survival journey and existential questions on a deserted island.

    #14

    Comic by Dave Contra showing a young singer, a teen writing lyrics, and an old woman reflecting by a river.

    #15

    Darkly twisted comic by Dave Contra showing a man with a staircase face and surreal stairway scenes inside him.

    #16

    Darkly twisted comic by Dave Contra showing a mattress store scene with unexpected surreal humor and characters.

    #17

    Darkly twisted comics by Dave Contra showing contrasts between past rural life and future urban loneliness.

    #18

    Darkly twisted comic by Dave Contra showing a man flying with a pelican while saying I have no friends.

    #19

    Darkly twisted comic by Dave Contra showing two friends chatting and a bear entering a public building unexpectedly.

    #20

    Comic panels by Dave Contra showing a darkly twisted story with the king of pizza losing power, love, and facing loneliness.

    #21

    Darkly twisted comic by Dave Contra shows an old man facing death, memories fading, and falling into darkness.

    #22

    Comic strip by Dave Contra depicting a darkly twisted conversation between a boy and a pipe-stain spirit.

    #23

    Darkly twisted comic by Dave Contra showing a grandma eating weed cookies and hallucinating in a humorous style.

    #24

    Darkly twisted comic by Dave Contra shows a futuristic mind-uploading pyramid overlooking a city with a surreal twist.

