Dave Contra shared thoughts on knowing when a comic is done, the evolving presence of death in his work, and how some pieces begin with an image that won’t leave him alone.

The artist mentioned that he knows a comic is complete when he finishes the last drawing. "This is because I do all the writing first and then panel-beat the hell out of it before I even start the drawing process. I learned this the hard way early on because I used to start the drawings first and then had all sorts of problems when it came to writing the text bubbles. But I still definitely post things and then notice mistakes after it’s too late.

Another thing is I get lots of 'help' from people on Instagram or Reddit who correct my grammar or 'historical accuracy.' Sometimes the advice is hilarious, they'll tell me why my comic is inaccurate or physically impossible. I mean, they're just comics — I figure I'm allowed to bend reality a little."