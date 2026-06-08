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Dave Blazek’s comics are the kind of single-panel gags that don’t need much space to land a joke. With just one scene, a sharp line, and a well-timed absurd twist, his cartoons turn everyday situations into something comedic. Whether it’s people, animals, objects, or the occasional completely ridiculous scenario, his work has that classic newspaper-comic energy with a modern sense of humor.

Bored Panda has featured Blazek’s work several times before, including a separate collection focused on his hospital and medical-themed “Loose Parts” comics. This time, we’re returning to his broader mix of funny, random, and cleverly strange single-panel cartoons.

So, scroll down to enjoy the latest batch of Dave Blazek’s comics, upvote your favorites, and let us know in the comments which one caught you off guard the most.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | loosepartscomic.com