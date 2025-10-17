ADVERTISEMENT

With over 10,000 single-panel comics and countless laughs under his belt, Dave Blazek proves that clever humor never goes out of style. His long-running comic series ‘Loose Parts’ turns the absurdities of everyday life into sharp, witty, and wonderfully unexpected punchlines – the kind that make you laugh first and think later.

For this post, we’ve gathered some of our favorite strips from Blazek’s official Facebook page, where he regularly shares his slightly twisted takes on the world around us.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | loosepartscomic.com

#1

Absurd comic panel by Dave Blazek showing cartoon characters in a bar, featuring a camouflaged chameleon hiding inside.

    #2

    Absurd comic by Dave Blazek showing a coffee shop worker offering a muffin with a coffee cup on top as a new drink.

    #3

    Cartoon by Dave Blazek shows two bears with a pole vault stick at a zoo, illustrating absurd humor in comics.

    #4

    Three sloths at a bar in a 30 hilariously absurd comics by veteran cartoonist Dave Blazek style cartoon.

    #5

    Absurd comic by Dave Blazek showing a waiter serving a couple with a humorous vegetarian peas joke.

    #6

    Cartoon of a cow at a tattoo shop with prime rib marking, a humorous comic by Dave Blazek featuring absurd comic art.

    #7

    Cartoonist Dave Blazek comic shows a man painting a sign reading Director of Homeland Insecurity with a humorous caption.

    #8

    Cartoonist Dave Blazek’s absurd comic showing a parody band called The Dung Beatles with poop-shaped characters playing instruments.

    #9

    Absurd comic by veteran cartoonist Dave Blazek showing a couple humorously holding opposite ends of a broken chair.

    #10

    Cartoon Viking characters roasting marshmallows over fire in a hilariously absurd comic by Dave Blazek.

    #11

    Cartoon surgeons operating in a comedic scene from the absurd comics series by veteran cartoonist Dave Blazek.

    #12

    Black and white comic by Dave Blazek showing two Vikings waving to three men while holding a staff with a hand on top for absurd intimidation.

    #13

    Cartoon by Dave Blazek shows a woman talking to a large bug at a dinner table in a hilariously absurd comic style.

    #14

    Cartoon by Dave Blazek showing two birds humorously discussing chicken fingers as if they were press-on nails.

    #15

    Absurd comic by Dave Blazek showing a headless man with a hook, a doctor, and a concerned woman discussing progress.

    #16

    Black and white comic by Dave Blazek showing a customer and store clerk discussing affordable, well-made saws humorously.

    #17

    Comic by Dave Blazek showing a restaurant scene where a squid-faced diner complains about undercooked calamari.

    #18

    Absurd comic by Dave Blazek shows a dog looking at complex calculus on a chalkboard with a man asking what it sees.

    #19

    Absurd comic by Dave Blazek showing characters in a zombie theme with one reading a newspaper titled Zombituaries.

    #20

    Comic by Dave Blazek showing a surgeon holding a tiny worker with a hammer beside a patient on an operating table.

    #21

    Cartoon by Dave Blazek showing a man at a fast food counter with meat taps labeled for different meats.

    #22

    Absurd comic by Dave Blazek showing a man shooing away a bison with the caption Mild Phil the other Hickok boy.

    #23

    Absurd comic by Dave Blazek showing a beaver delivering energy drinks to new neighbors, causing sleeplessness.

    #24

    Cartoon by Dave Blazek shows a couple at dinner with a man hiding a large bag behind his chair, absurd comic style.

    #25

    Cartoon comic by Dave Blazek showing cows as scientists discussing unusual materials in a lab setting.

    #26

    Cartoon by Dave Blazek showing a man sitting on a stool next to a pile of ashes in a hilariously absurd comic style.

    #27

    Cartoonist Dave Blazek's comic showing a man accepting awards at the American Agoraphobia Awards ceremony.

    #28

    Cartoon by Dave Blazek showing a man at a party wearing a shirt that says Save the Plain White T-Shirt.

    #29

    Comic by Dave Blazek showing a man with fairy wings at a bar humorously discussing absurd loose parts and appendices.

    #30

    Absurd comic by Dave Blazek showing two shark-like creatures dining at a table, one sneezing mid-meal.

