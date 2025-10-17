ADVERTISEMENT

With over 10,000 single-panel comics and countless laughs under his belt, Dave Blazek proves that clever humor never goes out of style. His long-running comic series ‘Loose Parts’ turns the absurdities of everyday life into sharp, witty, and wonderfully unexpected punchlines – the kind that make you laugh first and think later.

For this post, we’ve gathered some of our favorite strips from Blazek’s official Facebook page, where he regularly shares his slightly twisted takes on the world around us.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | loosepartscomic.com