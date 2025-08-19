ADVERTISEMENT

Dave Blazek is the cartoonist behind "Loose Parts," a long-running single-panel comic that has been published daily for over two decades. Known for twisting ordinary situations into sharp, surreal punchlines, his work thrives on absurdity, unexpected turns, and talking animals that feel just a little too human.

Blazek has drawn more than 10,000 comics to date and recently released a new collection, "Amusing Thingies," featuring 220 of his best cartoons from the past three years. As he puts it, "I just want to be relentlessly clever and funny. My cartoons are meant to be safe islands in a world beset by angst and the pressures of life." By leaning into digital tools like a Cintiq screen and Photoshop, he continues to refine his process while keeping his humor as sharp and strange as ever.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | loosepartscomic.com | x.com