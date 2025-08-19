ADVERTISEMENT

Dave Blazek is the cartoonist behind "Loose Parts," a long-running single-panel comic that has been published daily for over two decades. Known for twisting ordinary situations into sharp, surreal punchlines, his work thrives on absurdity, unexpected turns, and talking animals that feel just a little too human.

Blazek has drawn more than 10,000 comics to date and recently released a new collection, "Amusing Thingies," featuring 220 of his best cartoons from the past three years. As he puts it, "I just want to be relentlessly clever and funny. My cartoons are meant to be safe islands in a world beset by angst and the pressures of life." By leaning into digital tools like a Cintiq screen and Photoshop, he continues to refine his process while keeping his humor as sharp and strange as ever.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | loosepartscomic.com | x.com

#1

Cartoon of two praying mantises at a table, one saying Nice try, illustrating new comics with unexpected twists by Dave Blazek.

    #2

    Polar bears on ice, one wearing a camo shirt, in a humorous comic by Dave Blazek featuring unexpected comic twists.

    #3

    Comic scene with two men tied to posts and wood at their feet, showing unexpected twists in comics by Dave Blazek.

    #4

    Man assembling IKEA wöter box surrounded by hydrogen and oxygen tanks in a comic with unexpected twists by Dave Blazek

    #5

    A humorous comic by Dave Blazek showing an anteater sitting in a trophy room with empty mounted plaques.

    #6

    Two robots in a gallery puzzled by a distorted CAPTCHA, illustrating unexpected twists in comics by Dave Blazek.

    #7

    Bar cartoon featuring a bartender offering a nightcap to a gnome and a bull, illustrating new comics with unexpected twists.

    #8

    Two snails reading a book in bed titled about nearby places in a comic with unexpected twists by Dave Blazek.

    #9

    Hammer character at a bar speaking about being pulled out of the house in a comic by Dave Blazek with unexpected twists.

    #10

    Cartoon from 20 new comics with unexpected twists by Dave Blazek showing a blind man with guide dogs, one dog speaking.

    #11

    Surgical team in an operating room with one holding a long intestine rope in this new comic with unexpected twists by Dave Blazek

    #12

    Cartoon by Dave Blazek showing a farmer passing an eye exam with an unexpected twist in this comics series.

    #13

    Scientists discuss inconclusive maze data while observing mice on a rooftop deck in a new comic with unexpected twists.

    #14

    Cartoon showing obsessive compulsive leaf raking with perfectly stacked leaf piles in a comic by Dave Blazek.

    #15

    Comic by Dave Blazek showing a hospital prank with an anesthesiologist and nurse waking a patient unexpectedly.

    #16

    Comic showing a unicorn blind date with a horse disguised as a unicorn, featuring unexpected twists by Dave Blazek.

    #17

    Cartoon comic by Dave Blazek showing a zucchini feeling uncool among socializing cucumbers with unexpected twists.

    #18

    Cartoon of reindeer with one saying I hate this part, featuring unexpected twists in new comics by Dave Blazek.

    #19

    Pilot and bird in airplane cockpit, discussing circling the airport and unexpected twists in comic style by Dave Blazek.

    #20

    Comic showing two horses dining at a table, with one horse commenting on the other's untouched side dishes, humorous twist.

