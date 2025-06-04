Artist Creates 30 Poetic Cartoons Offering Comfort To Those Who May Be Navigating Challenging Times (New Pics)Interview With Artist
Jeremyville is an Australian artist based in New York, known for his heartwarming and poetic comics that touch on themes like mental health, love, and personal growth. His work offers comfort to readers by addressing life's challenges with empathy and care.
"I approach the comic stories more like a song, or a poem, rather than a throwaway gag cartoon. I don’t call them cartoons, I think they’re something else. Like a short story, or a scene from a movie. A vignette of a feeling," Jeremy shared with Bored Panda.
Jeremy created a unique comic style that’s simple and short, like a haiku, to share messages about personal growth and positive change. This is just one part of the art he makes. He also works on large public sculptures around the world, paintings, museum shows, and a street art project called #JeremyvilleCSA. Since starting that project in 2010, he and his team have made around 5,000 of these messages, each one meant to inspire or make people think.
“My aim has always been to use art as a way to find answers for my own problems in life," the artist explained when asked what first drew him to cartooning. "Then, to convey the messages for others to relate to, and bring them into their own life."
Jeremy explained that his ideas often come from half-remembered dreams, fleeting emotions, or something he notices in nature. "I saw 2 birds in love once, on my windowsill, and that became the essence for a comic I drew. It’s the little things in life that are beautiful, those small moments. Our hopes, our desires for change, for love. That’s what I draw inspiration from."
"Find your own unique way of expressing those things in you, that are left unsaid, and hidden," Jeremy reflects. "It could be poetry, drawing, craft, anything. By finding this tool to express who we are, it reveals the truth about ourselves, sets us free, and reveals our journey forward in this life."