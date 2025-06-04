Jeremy created a unique comic style that’s simple and short, like a haiku, to share messages about personal growth and positive change. This is just one part of the art he makes. He also works on large public sculptures around the world, paintings, museum shows, and a street art project called #JeremyvilleCSA. Since starting that project in 2010, he and his team have made around 5,000 of these messages, each one meant to inspire or make people think.

“My aim has always been to use art as a way to find answers for my own problems in life," the artist explained when asked what first drew him to cartooning. "Then, to convey the messages for others to relate to, and bring them into their own life."