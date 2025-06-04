ADVERTISEMENT

Jeremyville is an Australian artist based in New York, known for his heartwarming and poetic comics that touch on themes like mental health, love, and personal growth. His work offers comfort to readers by addressing life's challenges with empathy and care.

"I approach the comic stories more like a song, or a poem, rather than a throwaway gag cartoon. I don’t call them cartoons, I think they’re something else. Like a short story, or a scene from a movie. A vignette of a feeling," Jeremy shared with Bored Panda.

More info: Instagram | jeremyville.com | Facebook

#1

Poetic cartoon panels showing a bee finding comfort and rest from a flower to a gentle resting person.

jeremyville Report

Jeremy created a unique comic style that’s simple and short, like a haiku, to share messages about personal growth and positive change. This is just one part of the art he makes. He also works on large public sculptures around the world, paintings, museum shows, and a street art project called #JeremyvilleCSA. Since starting that project in 2010, he and his team have made around 5,000 of these messages, each one meant to inspire or make people think.

“My aim has always been to use art as a way to find answers for my own problems in life," the artist explained when asked what first drew him to cartooning. "Then, to convey the messages for others to relate to, and bring them into their own life."
    #2

    Illustration of poetic cartoon showing a person dropping worries at the door of tomorrow to find comfort during challenging times.

    jeremyville Report

    #3

    Poetic cartoon panels showing a blue figure with a purple character symbolizing mind, life, and perspective offering comfort.

    jeremyville Report

    Jeremy explained that his ideas often come from half-remembered dreams, fleeting emotions, or something he notices in nature. "I saw 2 birds in love once, on my windowsill, and that became the essence for a comic I drew. It’s the little things in life that are beautiful, those small moments. Our hopes, our desires for change, for love. That’s what I draw inspiration from."
    #4

    Poetic cartoon illustrating comfort and encouragement for those navigating challenging times with hope and effort.

    jeremyville Report

    #5

    Poetic cartoon panels showing a person climbing, skateboarding on the moon, illustrating comfort and movement during challenging times.

    jeremyville Report

    "Find your own unique way of expressing those things in you, that are left unsaid, and hidden," Jeremy reflects. "It could be poetry, drawing, craft, anything. By finding this tool to express who we are, it reveals the truth about ourselves, sets us free, and reveals our journey forward in this life."
    #6

    Colorful poetic cartoon showing a person entering a head, climbing stairs, and looking through an eye for comfort and reflection.

    jeremyville Report

    #7

    Cartoon artist creates poetic drawings offering comfort and hope to those navigating challenging times.

    jeremyville Report

    #8

    Poetic cartoons by artist showing daily moments offering comfort to those navigating challenging times in blue and pink tones.

    jeremyville Report

    #9

    Poetic cartoon illustrating a person choosing a difficult path for growth and comfort during challenging times.

    jeremyville Report

    #10

    Illustration of poetic cartoons showing a character offering comfort through a symbolic black star-shaped portal.

    jeremyville Report

    #11

    Poetic cartoons offering comfort through simple, heartfelt scenes for those navigating challenging times.

    jeremyville Report

    #12

    Poetic cartoons in blue and red characters offering comfort and hope through challenging times with a rising sun and hugs.

    jeremyville Report

    #13

    Poetic cartoon panels show a character finding comfort and peace while resting and riding a large dolphin at sunset.

    jeremyville Report

    #14

    Poetic cartoon showing a comforting massage and brunch with a croissant, offering warmth during challenging times.

    jeremyville Report

    #15

    Poetic cartoon showing a purple character growing a flower from tears, offering comfort during challenging times.

    jeremyville Report

    #16

    Poetic cartoon shows a person adopting and bonding with a lobster, symbolizing comfort during challenging times.

    jeremyville Report

    #17

    Poetic cartoon panels show a comforting journey from distant thoughts to a warm embrace, offering solace during challenging times.

    jeremyville Report

    #18

    Poetic cartoon showing a character creating music from the moon to offer comfort during challenging times.

    jeremyville Report

    #19

    Poetic cartoon series showing a woman finding comfort and connection after stepping through a record player.

    jeremyville Report

    #20

    Poetic cartoons by an artist offering comfort through colorful, imaginative scenes for those navigating challenging times.

    jeremyville Report

    #21

    Cartoon panels show comforting scenes of connection and happiness, illustrating poetic cartoons offering comfort in challenging times.

    jeremyville Report

    #22

    Colorful poetic cartoon showing a figure with a record for a head finding comfort and joy through music.

    jeremyville Report

    #23

    Poetic cartoon panels by artist showing comfort and friendship during challenging times with simple colorful illustrations.

    jeremyville Report

    #24

    Poetic cartoons showing a person overcoming hardship and finding comfort, offering hope during challenging times.

    jeremyville Report

    #25

    Poetic cartoon panels showing a character surfing waves, entering a door, climbing stairs, and working at a desk offering comfort in tough times.

    jeremyville Report

    #26

    Poetic cartoon panels showing a character finding comfort and growth in nature during challenging times.

    jeremyville Report

    #27

    Poetic cartoons by artist depict comforting scenes of a white character in nature, offering support during challenging times.

    jeremyville Report

    #28

    Poetic cartoons by artist depict two characters climbing a cliff and finding comfort through music in challenging times.

    jeremyville Report

    #29

    Cartoon panels showing a person comforting and embracing surreal melting figures and a dog at sunset.

    jeremyville Report

    #30

    Colorful poetic cartoon panels show a character finding comfort through imaginative scenes with a large green dog companion.

    jeremyville Report

