Pets grow and change so quickly that sometimes it feels like we blink and they’re all grown up. That’s where Mandy Helwege comes in. Through her project, Seeing Double Edits, Mandy blends puppy photos with adult portraits to create heartwarming images that show the journey of our beloved pets in a single frame.

What began with her own Great Dane has now become a service loved by pet owners around the world. From dogs and cats to horses and beyond, Mandy’s edits are a touching way to celebrate the bond we share with our animals and to keep their memories alive forever.

More info: Instagram | seeingdoubleedits.com | Facebook | tiktok.com

#1

Adorable animals meet their younger selves in a sweet photo edit featuring a puppy resting on an adult dog.

seeingdoubleedits

Mandy never set out to start a business; she simply wanted a special keepsake of her own dog, Elliott. “When she was about a year old, I saw someone on Instagram do one for their dog and sent a message asking if they’d be willing to do one for me,” Mandy recalled. But after being disappointed with the result, she decided to try it herself. With her background in art, photography, and Photoshop, she discovered a way to blend the images so they looked natural and meaningful.
    #2

    Two curly-haired dogs sitting in a green field with flowers, showcasing animals meeting their younger selves in adorable edits.
    Two curly-haired dogs sitting in a green field with flowers, showcasing animals meeting their younger selves in adorable edits.

    seeingdoubleedits

    #3

    Two dogs sitting on a wooden deck, showing adorable contrast of older and younger animals in photo edits.
    Two dogs sitting on a wooden deck, showing adorable contrast of older and younger animals in photo edits.

    seeingdoubleedits

    Those first edits were just for fun, but friends quickly started asking for their own. Before long, strangers were reaching out too. “Eight months after doing my first transformation edit of my Great Dane, Seeing Double Edits was born,” Mandy shared. Since then, she has created more than 1,300 edits for pet owners all over the world.
    #4

    Two adorable dogs posing outdoors in nature, showcasing a photo edit of animals meeting their younger selves.
    Two adorable dogs posing outdoors in nature, showcasing a photo edit of animals meeting their younger selves.

    seeingdoubleedits

    #5

    Two golden doodle dogs covered with snow, showing adorable animals meet their younger selves in a cute photo edit.

    seeingdoubleedits

    Mandy explained that she uses “an average of 75+ individual layer masks to make changes to lighting and color to blend the two images together.” This attention to detail is what allows her edits to feel so realistic—almost as if the puppy and adult pet were in the same moment together.

    #6

    Two Australian Shepherd dogs in snow, an adult holding a ball and a puppy standing side by side in adorable photo edits.
    Two Australian Shepherd dogs in snow, an adult holding a ball and a puppy standing side by side in adorable photo edits.

    seeingdoubleedits

    #7

    Two chocolate Labrador dogs, one puppy and one adult, sitting among yellow wildflowers in an adorable photo edit.

    seeingdoubleedits

    For Mandy, though, it’s about much more than Photoshop. It’s about connection. “Getting to know and feel the love that so many other pet owners have for their pets has been the most powerful experience for me,” she said. “It’s always been about so much more than just the edit.” Whether she’s celebrating a new puppy with someone or helping a grieving owner remember their best friend, her art captures the love we all feel for our animals.

    #8

    Two black and white dogs wearing matching red plaid bandanas in front of pink flowers, showing animal photo edits.
    Two black and white dogs wearing matching red plaid bandanas in front of pink flowers, showing animal photo edits.

    seeingdoubleedits

    #9

    Two German Shepherd dogs sitting on a path surrounded by greenery, showing adorable seeing double edits effect.
    Two German Shepherd dogs sitting on a path surrounded by greenery, showing adorable seeing double edits effect.

    seeingdoubleedits

    #10

    Great Dane dog and puppy lying on grass, showcasing adorable animals meeting their younger selves in photo edits.

    seeingdoubleedits

    #11

    Two Border Collies, an adult and a puppy, lying together in a cozy bed showcasing adorable animal photo edits.
    Two Border Collies, an adult and a puppy, lying together in a cozy bed showcasing adorable animal photo edits.

    seeingdoubleedits

    #12

    Two adorable boxer dogs, an adult and a puppy, together in a backyard showing animals meet their younger selves.

    seeingdoubleedits

    #13

    Adult and puppy dogs sitting on a leaf-covered wooden bridge, illustrating adorable animals meeting their younger selves.

    seeingdoubleedits

    #14

    Adult and puppy dog posing together outdoors in a heartwarming animal photo edit showing younger selves.

    seeingdoubleedits

    #15

    Two dogs with similar markings sit together on green grass, showcasing adorable animal photo edits of younger selves.
    Two dogs with similar markings sit together on green grass, showcasing adorable animal photo edits of younger selves.

    seeingdoubleedits

    #16

    Adult dog and puppy playing together on grass, showcasing adorable animals meeting their younger selves in photo edits.

    seeingdoubleedits

    #17

    Girl holding ribbons stands next to two reddish-brown cows, illustrating animals meeting their younger selves in photo edits.

    seeingdoubleedits

    #18

    Two curly brown dogs, one adult and one puppy, sitting on grass with autumn leaves, showcasing adorable animal photo edits.

    seeingdoubleedits

    #19

    Two black dogs, one adult and one puppy, sitting on grass in a field, showcasing adorable animal photo edits.

    seeingdoubleedits

    #20

    Large black dog sitting on grass next to smaller puppy, showing adorable animal double photo edit of younger selves.

    seeingdoubleedits

    #21

    Two white dogs with red collars on a misty beach, showcasing adorable animal photo edits with younger selves.

    seeingdoubleedits

    #22

    Great Dane dog and puppy with black and white spots sitting on autumn leaves, showcasing adorable animal photo edits.
    Great Dane dog and puppy with black and white spots sitting on autumn leaves, showcasing adorable animal photo edits.

    seeingdoubleedits

    #23

    Husky dog and its puppy sitting together on a rocky trail, showcasing adorable animals meeting their younger selves.
    Husky dog and its puppy sitting together on a rocky trail, showcasing adorable animals meeting their younger selves.

    seeingdoubleedits

    #24

    A fluffy tabby cat lying on carpet next to a smaller kitten, showing adorable animals meeting their younger selves.

    seeingdoubleedits

    #25

    Two dogs with heterochromia sitting on a yellow chair, representing adorable animals meeting their younger selves in photo edits.

    seeingdoubleedits

    #26

    Black dog and its puppy sitting on a forest path, showing adorable edits of animals meeting their younger selves.

    seeingdoubleedits

    #27

    Two cats inside a cozy cat house illustrating adorable animals meet their younger selves photo edits.

    seeingdoubleedits

    #28

    Four Labrador retrievers of different ages on a red blanket in a field, showcasing adorable animal photo edits.

    seeingdoubleedits

    #29

    Golden retriever adults and puppies meet their younger selves in adorable photo edits with flower crowns in the snow.

    seeingdoubleedits

    #30

    German Shepherd dog sitting outdoors with its adorable puppy, illustrating animals meeting their younger selves in photo edits.

    seeingdoubleedits

    #31

    Great Dane dog and puppy together, showcasing adorable animal photo edits with younger and older versions side by side.

    seeingdoubleedits

    #32

    Tabby cat and kitten side by side on a cat tree, showcasing adorable animals meeting their younger selves photo edit.

    seeingdoubleedits

    #33

    Large fluffy dog sitting on grass next to its younger self puppy in an adorable animal photo edit.

    seeingdoubleedits

    #34

    Two Labrador dogs lying on grass showing adorable animal photo edits with younger and older versions together.
    Two Labrador dogs lying on grass showing adorable animal photo edits with younger and older versions together.

    seeingdoubleedits

