"Seeing Double Edits": 34 Animals Meet Their Younger Selves In Adorable Photo Edits
Pets grow and change so quickly that sometimes it feels like we blink and they’re all grown up. That’s where Mandy Helwege comes in. Through her project, Seeing Double Edits, Mandy blends puppy photos with adult portraits to create heartwarming images that show the journey of our beloved pets in a single frame.
What began with her own Great Dane has now become a service loved by pet owners around the world. From dogs and cats to horses and beyond, Mandy’s edits are a touching way to celebrate the bond we share with our animals and to keep their memories alive forever.
Mandy never set out to start a business; she simply wanted a special keepsake of her own dog, Elliott. “When she was about a year old, I saw someone on Instagram do one for their dog and sent a message asking if they’d be willing to do one for me,” Mandy recalled. But after being disappointed with the result, she decided to try it herself. With her background in art, photography, and Photoshop, she discovered a way to blend the images so they looked natural and meaningful.
Those first edits were just for fun, but friends quickly started asking for their own. Before long, strangers were reaching out too. “Eight months after doing my first transformation edit of my Great Dane, Seeing Double Edits was born,” Mandy shared. Since then, she has created more than 1,300 edits for pet owners all over the world.
Mandy explained that she uses “an average of 75+ individual layer masks to make changes to lighting and color to blend the two images together.” This attention to detail is what allows her edits to feel so realistic—almost as if the puppy and adult pet were in the same moment together.
For Mandy, though, it’s about much more than Photoshop. It’s about connection. “Getting to know and feel the love that so many other pet owners have for their pets has been the most powerful experience for me,” she said. “It’s always been about so much more than just the edit.” Whether she’s celebrating a new puppy with someone or helping a grieving owner remember their best friend, her art captures the love we all feel for our animals.