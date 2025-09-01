ADVERTISEMENT

Pets grow and change so quickly that sometimes it feels like we blink and they’re all grown up. That’s where Mandy Helwege comes in. Through her project, Seeing Double Edits, Mandy blends puppy photos with adult portraits to create heartwarming images that show the journey of our beloved pets in a single frame.

What began with her own Great Dane has now become a service loved by pet owners around the world. From dogs and cats to horses and beyond, Mandy’s edits are a touching way to celebrate the bond we share with our animals and to keep their memories alive forever.

More info: Instagram | seeingdoubleedits.com | Facebook | tiktok.com