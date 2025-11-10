Combine Two Basic Acrylic Pouring Techniques To Create A Beautiful Abstract Landscape

ADVERTISEMENT

This painting looks like the sky melting into a river of thoughts. The top part breathes; the bottom part moves. It feels alive—like a landscape that remembers something.

I created this piece using two basic acrylic pouring techniques: a Flip Cup on the upper part of the canvas to form the sky, and a Wandering Straight Pour on the bottom to shape the land and its quiet, flowing movement.

Today, I had a clear intention: to create a landscape-like scene—fluid but guided. Yes, the paint still has its own character. But I guided it. I watched where it wanted to move and nudged it toward the landscape I saw in my mind. So, if you want to create something that feels like a place, not just a puddle of colors, this is a good approach to try.

Thank you for being here with me. Let’s keep creating worlds out of paint.

Many of you have reached out to me over the years, asking where you can see my work in person. Until now, that has been a huge challenge.

Now, I’m so glad to tell you that some of my pieces are in the United States! You can see them—and believe me, they look so much better up close and in person!

I’m thrilled to be able to share them with all of you who have followed and supported me. The ocean between the U.S. and Europe has meant my work has stayed here while so many of you are there. But now, I finally have the opportunity to share them with you.

They’re displayed in a local gallery not far from Philadelphia, in Bristol, Pennsylvania—the Bristol Galleria.

The Galleria is open on weekends between 12 and 6. It’s an intimate space featuring beautiful work by resident artists—and I’m now one of them!

Please make a weekend outing if you’re interested, and let me know your thoughts when you see the pieces up close. I would love and value your feedback.

