I’ve Mastered The Skill Of Restoring And Colorizing Vintage Photographs, Here’s The Result (16 Pics)
I am a professional photographer and retoucher. I love to colorize old vintage photos and restore them. Let me know if you have any rare photos you want to restore and colorize!
I am passionate about what I do! Whether you want a beautiful portrait of your children, family, pet, an event or wedding photographer, a high school senior portrait photographer, or just a great business headshot, you can contact me. More information can be found in the links below.
More info: Facebook | Instagram | nedimphotography.com
A Dapper Group On Their Way To Church, Chicago 1940
Country Store On A Dirt Road, July 1939, Gordonton, North Carolina
Photograph by Dorothea Lange.
I like this. Sometimes a busy B&W photo can be overwhelming to look at.
Family Going On A Trip, Late 1940's
Centerville, California. This Youngster Is Awaiting An Evacuation Bus. Evacuees Of Japanese Ancestry Will Be Housed In War Relocation Authority Centers For The Duration
Hayward, California. Members Of The Mochida Family Awaiting The Evacuation Bus. Identification Tags Are Used To Aid In Keeping The Family Unit Intact During All Phases Of Evacuation
Spacelander Was The Bicycle Of The Future, 1946-1960
The Cigarette Industry Began A Strong Marketing Campaign Geared Toward Women Beginning In The 1920s In The United States
Vikki Dougan Turns A Few Heads In 1957
Young Mill Workers In Massachusetts, 1911. Back When There Were No Big Labor Regulations
The Black and white photo was poor quality but I did the best I could.
Those poor boys! Didn’t get enough time to be a child!
Vintage Bathing Suits, Funny Boys Flexing Muscles On The Beach. Swimsuit Print, 1950's Vintage Photo
Looks like Martin Gore (Depeche Mode) never ages
Vintage Photography Print. Army Soldier Cutting Hair
Scott Fitzerald And Wife Zelda At Dellwood
Chevrolet - Broken Wheel In Dc 1923
Golfer Standing On The Car. 1920's
Sam Snead Plays A Practice Round Barefoot. Snead Was Known For Incredible Athleticism, A Silky Swing, And Homespun Wisdom
Couple With The Buick, California, 1930
I am overwhelmed by the shades of blue.All of the colors are oversaturated. Clothes of the 40s and 50s were not so flamboyant. I remember couples wearing more conservative beige and light brown. The early 50s were a time of pastels and geometric shapes after the big shoulders of the 40s.
OP wildly overestimates their own talent. "Mastered" is hardly the word I would choose. The skin tones are flat and unnatural for most of the subjects and the colors wildly oversaturated. Several of them look like they forgot to colorize parts of the photo, creating a jarring effect. Stick with it OP, you have promise. But don't let it be clouded by hubris.
I appreciate the effort. But absolutely agree. I would be highly disappointed if I commissioned worked and received an image that looked like any one of the above.
If you commissioned the artist, you would have stated, what you wanted done !!!
Talking about clouds; what's with all the clouds?
I appreciate the effort, but the colors and shades used aren't very appropriate for that time period/setting.
Very interesting, but the colors were overdone, perhaps there is a reason !!!
