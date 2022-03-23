I am a professional photographer and retoucher. I love to colorize old vintage photos and restore them. Let me know if you have any rare photos you want to restore and colorize!

I am passionate about what I do! Whether you want a beautiful portrait of your children, family, pet, an event or wedding photographer, a high school senior portrait photographer, or just a great business headshot, you can contact me. More information can be found in the links below.

More info: Facebook | Instagram | nedimphotography.com

#1

A Dapper Group On Their Way To Church, Chicago 1940

A Dapper Group On Their Way To Church, Chicago 1940

Nedim Photography
#2

Country Store On A Dirt Road, July 1939, Gordonton, North Carolina

Country Store On A Dirt Road, July 1939, Gordonton, North Carolina

Photograph by Dorothea Lange.

Nedim Photography
LagoonaBlueColleen
LagoonaBlueColleen
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I like this. Sometimes a busy B&W photo can be overwhelming to look at.

11
11points
#3

Family Going On A Trip, Late 1940's

Family Going On A Trip, Late 1940's

Nedim Photography
Buzz Anderson
Buzz Anderson
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They aren't going on a trip, they are moving.

14
14points
#4

Centerville, California. This Youngster Is Awaiting An Evacuation Bus. Evacuees Of Japanese Ancestry Will Be Housed In War Relocation Authority Centers For The Duration

Centerville, California. This Youngster Is Awaiting An Evacuation Bus. Evacuees Of Japanese Ancestry Will Be Housed In War Relocation Authority Centers For The Duration

Nedim Photography
#5

Hayward, California. Members Of The Mochida Family Awaiting The Evacuation Bus. Identification Tags Are Used To Aid In Keeping The Family Unit Intact During All Phases Of Evacuation

Hayward, California. Members Of The Mochida Family Awaiting The Evacuation Bus. Identification Tags Are Used To Aid In Keeping The Family Unit Intact During All Phases Of Evacuation

Nedim Photography
Jane Jane
Jane Jane
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Look at Dad. Somehow I just know he kept his family together.

15
15points
#6

Spacelander Was The Bicycle Of The Future, 1946-1960

Spacelander Was The Bicycle Of The Future, 1946-1960

Nedim Photography
Abigail Ryer
Abigail Ryer
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That does look like it's from the future

15
15points
#7

The Cigarette Industry Began A Strong Marketing Campaign Geared Toward Women Beginning In The 1920s In The United States

The Cigarette Industry Began A Strong Marketing Campaign Geared Toward Women Beginning In The 1920s In The United States

Nedim Photography
#8

Vikki Dougan Turns A Few Heads In 1957

Vikki Dougan Turns A Few Heads In 1957

Nedim Photography
#9

Young Mill Workers In Massachusetts, 1911. Back When There Were No Big Labor Regulations

Young Mill Workers In Massachusetts, 1911. Back When There Were No Big Labor Regulations

The Black and white photo was poor quality but I did the best I could.

Nedim Photography
Perfectly Imperfect
Perfectly Imperfect
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Those poor boys! Didn’t get enough time to be a child!

8
8points
#10

Vintage Bathing Suits, Funny Boys Flexing Muscles On The Beach. Swimsuit Print, 1950's Vintage Photo

Vintage Bathing Suits, Funny Boys Flexing Muscles On The Beach. Swimsuit Print, 1950's Vintage Photo

Nedim Photography
LagoonaBlueColleen
LagoonaBlueColleen
Community Member
1 year ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks like Martin Gore (Depeche Mode) never ages

8
8points
#11

Vintage Photography Print. Army Soldier Cutting Hair

Vintage Photography Print. Army Soldier Cutting Hair

Nedim Photography
Annie
Annie
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm surprised the chair survived in all that rubble

11
11points
#12

Scott Fitzerald And Wife Zelda At Dellwood

Scott Fitzerald And Wife Zelda At Dellwood

Nedim Photography
Annie
Annie
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's an interesting belt he's wearing.

8
8points
#13

Chevrolet - Broken Wheel In Dc 1923

Chevrolet - Broken Wheel In Dc 1923

Nedim Photography
Jane Jane
Jane Jane
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hope the guy inside is okay.

4
4points
#14

Golfer Standing On The Car. 1920's

Golfer Standing On The Car. 1920's

Nedim Photography
Annie
Annie
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well, at least they protected the hood!

4
4points
#15

Sam Snead Plays A Practice Round Barefoot. Snead Was Known For Incredible Athleticism, A Silky Swing, And Homespun Wisdom

Sam Snead Plays A Practice Round Barefoot. Snead Was Known For Incredible Athleticism, A Silky Swing, And Homespun Wisdom

Nedim Photography
#16

Couple With The Buick, California, 1930

Couple With The Buick, California, 1930

Nedim Photography
Sharyn Hay
Sharyn Hay
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I am overwhelmed by the shades of blue.All of the colors are oversaturated. Clothes of the 40s and 50s were not so flamboyant. I remember couples wearing more conservative beige and light brown. The early 50s were a time of pastels and geometric shapes after the big shoulders of the 40s.

41
41points
