We reached out to Susan Abbott to get a glimpse into her creative process and the inspiration behind her beautiful works. Talking about the origins of her career as a painter, Susan Abbott shared that her father, a painter who had studied at Cornell University and in New York City, played a significant role in her artistic journey. Growing up, she was surrounded by his art books and watercolors that adorned their home. There were also plenty of art supplies around, including sample paper books from printers that her dad brought home from his work as a commercial artist (what we now call 'graphic design'). From an early age, she filled these books with her own drawings.

"I didn’t have formal painting classes until I was a teenager, but my parents always encouraged my art activities," Abbott told us. "My mother was very skilled with textile craft and taught me how to sew, knit, and embroider. Like most artists, I enjoyed making things and working with my hands as a kid. Like most children growing up in the 60s, I spent much of my free time outdoors exploring the creeks and woods of my neighborhood, and those early experiences in nature continue to inform my imaginative life and work as an artist."