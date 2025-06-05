ADVERTISEMENT

In Pakistan, truck art isn’t just about making vehicles look good — it’s a vibrant, detailed tradition full of color, meaning, and cultural pride. Now, one artist is giving this iconic folk art a fresh twist by bringing it from the highways to the streets — literally.

Haider Ali, a talented Pakistani truck artist, transforms ordinary objects into stunning, hand-painted works of art. Using bold colors, floral patterns, and intricate designs, he turns shoes, cars, scooters, and even building walls into something truly unique and meaningful.

Scroll down and explore a collection of some of his best work.

