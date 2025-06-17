ADVERTISEMENT

If you think work is overrated and appreciate a bit of chaos now and then, FruitBombComics might be just what you need!

The creator behind SayHeySimon brings to life a sassy apple who tackles everyday challenges alongside a bunch of fruity friends. Simon loves to exaggerate situations in absurd ways, but as he says, there’s always a spark of truth hiding in each comic.

So, without further delay, let’s hop into the post and see what topics these fruits have been trying to peel back this time.

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Colorful fruit comics show humor about work and overtime, highlighting fun-filled fruit comics with playful characters.

fruitbombcomics Report

    #2

    Funny fruit comic panels showing a character humorously discussing exam results with a teacher in a playful cartoon style.

    fruitbombcomics Report

    #3

    Cute fruit comics featuring a hamster and apple illustrating humor as a fun source of vitamins and daily needs.

    fruitbombcomics Report

    #4

    Fruit comics humor showing an apple and frog discussing performance and salary with funny charts and expressions.

    fruitbombcomics Report

    #5

    Four-panel fruit comic strip with humorous dialogue illustrating fun-filled fruit comics and humor as a vitamin source.

    fruitbombcomics Report

    #6

    Fruit comics featuring a funny scene of a fruit character accidentally building a green cake train online.

    fruitbombcomics Report

    #7

    Colorful fruit comics showing a cherry cheering up a sad pear with funny, uplifting dialogue in a bright outdoor setting.

    fruitbombcomics Report

    #8

    Colorful fruit and stone characters in a fun-filled comic illustrating humor as a source of vitamins and daily life.

    fruitbombcomics Report

    #9

    Fruit comics featuring humorous fruit characters using a magnifying glass and microscope to find motivation at work.

    fruitbombcomics Report

    #10

    Cartoon fruit characters in a humorous comic strip illustrating fun-filled fruit comics with playful dialogue.

    fruitbombcomics Report

    #11

    Comic strip of fruit and a horse humorously discussing that horses get farted on more than any other animal.

    fruitbombcomics Report

    #12

    Colorful fruit comics with humor featuring playful characters and witty dialogue about tennis nets on a running track.

    fruitbombcomics Report

    #13

    Fruit comics showing a humorous tomato at work, busy scrolling Instagram and annoyed by a phone call.

    fruitbombcomics Report

    #14

    Fun-filled fruit comics featuring a shy fruit character on a bus, using humor as the best source of vitamins.

    fruitbombcomics Report

    #15

    Cute fruit comic by FruitBombComics showing humor and fun in fruit-themed illustrations about work stress and relaxation.

    fruitbombcomics Report

    #16

    Colorful fruit comics featuring a banana and apple with humor, showcasing fun-filled fruit comics and playful fruit characters.

    fruitbombcomics Report

    #17

    Colorful fruit comic panels showing a cherry with anxiety and humor in fun-filled fruit comics artwork.

    fruitbombcomics Report

    #18

    Fun-filled fruit comics showing a smiling character celebrating a successful day without using the quadratic formula.

    fruitbombcomics Report

    #19

    Colorful fruit comic featuring a bee and apple discussing dream jobs with humorous dialogue and office references.

    fruitbombcomics Report

    #20

    Colorful fruit comics featuring humorous office scenes with a frog character in a tie and top hat.

    fruitbombcomics Report

    #21

    Colorful fruit comics by FruitBombComics using humor to highlight everyday struggles with fun-filled fruit characters.

    fruitbombcomics Report

    #22

    Fruit comics featuring playful apple and ladybug characters with humorous dialogue about daily thoughts and surprise visits.

    fruitbombcomics Report

    #23

    Fruit comic panels showing a phone canceling plans to an apple character with humor and colorful illustrations.

    fruitbombcomics Report

    #24

    Fun-filled fruit comic showing an apple outside a window interacting humorously with a person in bed.

    fruitbombcomics Report

    #25

    Colorful fruit comics featuring a snail and apple using humor to highlight fun-filled fruit comic art.

    fruitbombcomics Report

    #26

    Fruit comics featuring a rock and cherry in a humorous motivational speech about Japanese fish and rock bottom.

    fruitbombcomics Report

    #27

    Cartoon fruit comics featuring humor and playful characters with a bear lifting weights and funny dialogue.

    fruitbombcomics Report

    #28

    Funny fruit comic showing an apple taking a taxi home humorously, illustrating fun-filled fruit comics with vitamins.

    fruitbombcomics Report

    #29

    Comic strip featuring a cat doctor treating a sick apple and a humorous fruit-themed scene from fruit comics.

    fruitbombcomics Report

    #30

    Cartoon of a frog and apple in a fun-filled fruit comic about humor and vitamins with to-do lists in a fridge.

    fruitbombcomics Report

    #31

    Colorful fruit comics featuring a frog and apple in a humorous scene, showcasing fun-filled fruit comics with playful humor.

    fruitbombcomics Report

    #32

    Fruit comics featuring humorous fruit characters in a virtual meeting discussing office topics with playful expressions.

    fruitbombcomics Report

    #33

    Comic panels featuring fruit characters humorously depicting the need for a day between every day for rest and preparation.

    fruitbombcomics Report

    #34

    Colorful fruit comic panels by artist showing humorous office scenes with apple and pear characters in playful, fun-filled style.

    fruitbombcomics Report

    #35

    Colorful fruit comics featuring humorous dialogue between cute characters, showcasing fun-filled fruit humor in comic style.

    fruitbombcomics Report

    #36

    Comic panels of a frog character humorously calling in healthy and refusing work, part of fruit comics by the artist.

    fruitbombcomics Report

    #37

    Fun-filled fruit comics by artist showing humorous lemon king confronting a critter in colorful outdoor scene.

    fruitbombcomics Report

    #38

    Colorful fruit characters in a humorous comic strip chatting on a phone, showcasing fun-filled fruit comics with playful dialogue.

    fruitbombcomics Report

    #39

    Comic strip featuring fruit characters humorously discussing salary and paying attention in a fun-filled fruit comic style.

    fruitbombcomics Report

    #40

    Comic panel of a fruit-themed humorous scene featuring an apple and a crowned dog in fruit comics style.

    fruitbombcomics Report

    #41

    Colorful fruit comics featuring humorous characters at a funeral, showcasing fun-filled fruit comics with vitamin-themed humor.

    fruitbombcomics Report

    #42

    Fruit comics showing a sad fruit and playful dog with humor and positive vibes in a colorful outdoor setting.

    fruitbombcomics Report

    #43

    Cartoon fruit characters in cars create a humorous fruit comic strip illustrating funny roadside interactions.

    fruitbombcomics Report

    #44

    Fun-filled fruit comic shows a hand holding a smiling fruit with humorous holiday-themed dialogue and a singing character.

    fruitbombcomics Report

    #45

    Fruit comics featuring a cherry and ladybug with playful humor about art and happiness in bright colors.

    fruitbombcomics Report

    #46

    Cartoon fruit characters in a humorous comic scene about work and office life, showcasing fun-filled fruit comics and humor.

    fruitbombcomics Report

    #47

    Comic featuring fun-filled fruit characters in a humorous scene about taking a mid-day nap with time confusion.

    fruitbombcomics Report

    #48

    Colorful fruit comic panels showing a fun conversation between a cherry and a migrating bird about travel and seasons.

    fruitbombcomics Report

    #49

    Funny fruit comic panels by Fruitbombcomics showing humor as the best source of vitamins in playful cartoon style.

    fruitbombcomics Report

    #50

    Funny fruit comic panels showing a cute apple character in bed with playful humor from fruit comics.

    fruitbombcomics Report

    #51

    Colorful fruit comics featuring humorous dialogue between a tomato and a snail in a playful outdoor scene.

    fruitbombcomics Report

    #52

    Colorful fruit comics with humorous characters using scissors and a phone call, showcasing fun-filled fruit comic art.

    fruitbombcomics Report

    #53

    Colorful fruit comic panels showing humorous dialogue about madness and signs, featuring characters with coffee mugs and a cannon labeled freedom.

    fruitbombcomics Report

    #54

    Cartoon bear with chocolate talking to a red apple on a green chair in a fun-filled fruit comics about nutrition.

    fruitbombcomics Report

    #55

    Fruit comics featuring a red fruit and a snail sharing playful and humorous friendship moments in colorful comic panels.

    fruitbombcomics Report

    #56

    Colorful fruit comic strip featuring an apple and frog using humor to highlight fun-filled fruit comics.

    fruitbombcomics Report

