In FruitBombComics, the apple and other fruit characters often struggle with going to work or facing responsibilities. We asked Simon if he'd ever felt that way in his own life. "Of course, I often wish I was a kid again where my biggest worry was which video game I should play next... To be honest, I use almost every free minute to draw my comics and animations, often right before or after work. I have to structure and plan the part of the day after work, but that's totally okay for me.

ADVERTISEMENT

Often, even though I'm very tired, I love turning the ideas in my mind into reality as comics. What also motivates and drives me are often the reactions of the people who read my stuff. Making people smile or even laugh with my silly drawings and animations makes me happy, too!"