This Artist Creates Fun-Filled Fruit Comics That Prove Humor Is The Best Source Of Vitamins (30 New Pics)Interview With Artist
If you’ve been around here before, you might already be familiar with FruitBombComics, Simon’s (SayHeySimon) playful series about a very expressive apple. With simple yet clever humor, these comics turn everyday moments into something unexpectedly funny.
Simon’s been creating these little fruit-filled adventures for a while now, and they never fail to bring a smile. Whether it’s a silly mishap or a relatable struggle, his comics remind us that even the smallest things in life can be entertaining.
More info: Instagram | Facebook | Youtube | Ko-fi | X
Bored Panda got in touch with Simon again to dive deeper into his humorous comic series. His comics feature fruit characters navigating everyday challenges like procrastination and awkward social encounters. We asked Simon if there’s a particular scenario he's drawn that resonates with him personally and feels especially relatable. "I think many of the work-related situations in my comics will be kinda familiar to most of us. I always show everything in an absurd way, but there is certainly a little spark of truth in every comic I have drawn. My favorite situation is actually when Apple's boss tries to reach him by phone or email but Apple doesn't want to respond. This is actually a situation that I often experience during work. *giggles*"
When asked if humor is a good way to address common struggles like relationship misunderstandings or the frustrations of adulting, Simon shared that he tends to approach many things with a sense of humor. "I would generally describe myself as a very relaxed person, probably often too relaxed. I, therefore, naturally take a lot of things with humor, as I think that laughing or smiling is always the best way to lighten a potentially annoying situation. I often try to think like a child, which is not easy as an adult, as children can often laugh with each other again within minutes after an argument. In that sense, they are actually wonderful role models for us adults."
In FruitBombComics, the apple and other fruit characters often struggle with going to work or facing responsibilities. We asked Simon if he'd ever felt that way in his own life. "Of course, I often wish I was a kid again where my biggest worry was which video game I should play next... To be honest, I use almost every free minute to draw my comics and animations, often right before or after work. I have to structure and plan the part of the day after work, but that's totally okay for me.
Often, even though I'm very tired, I love turning the ideas in my mind into reality as comics. What also motivates and drives me are often the reactions of the people who read my stuff. Making people smile or even laugh with my silly drawings and animations makes me happy, too!"
To see more of Simon's hilarious FruitBombComics and keep up with his latest creations, be sure to check out his social media channels: Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and X!
