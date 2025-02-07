ADVERTISEMENT

If you’ve been around here before, you might already be familiar with FruitBombComics, Simon’s (SayHeySimon) playful series about a very expressive apple. With simple yet clever humor, these comics turn everyday moments into something unexpectedly funny.

Simon’s been creating these little fruit-filled adventures for a while now, and they never fail to bring a smile. Whether it’s a silly mishap or a relatable struggle, his comics remind us that even the smallest things in life can be entertaining.

#1

Humorous comic by artist shows a frog boss praising teamwork, while secretly searching for open jobs online.

fruitbombcomics Report

Bored Panda got in touch with Simon again to dive deeper into his humorous comic series. His comics feature fruit characters navigating everyday challenges like procrastination and awkward social encounters. We asked Simon if there’s a particular scenario he's drawn that resonates with him personally and feels especially relatable. "I think many of the work-related situations in my comics will be kinda familiar to most of us. I always show everything in an absurd way, but there is certainly a little spark of truth in every comic I have drawn. My favorite situation is actually when Apple's boss tries to reach him by phone or email but Apple doesn't want to respond. This is actually a situation that I often experience during work. *giggles*"
    #2

    Humorous comic by artist showing a tomato character avoiding plans due to a heavy "workflow" mug, then online quiz distraction.

    fruitbombcomics Report

    #3

    Humorous comic by artist featuring a cat, a red character, and playful dialogue that might "make your cheeks dance."

    fruitbombcomics Report

    When asked if humor is a good way to address common struggles like relationship misunderstandings or the frustrations of adulting, Simon shared that he tends to approach many things with a sense of humor. "I would generally describe myself as a very relaxed person, probably often too relaxed. I, therefore, naturally take a lot of things with humor, as I think that laughing or smiling is always the best way to lighten a potentially annoying situation. I often try to think like a child, which is not easy as an adult, as children can often laugh with each other again within minutes after an argument. In that sense, they are actually wonderful role models for us adults."
    #4

    Humorous comic by artist FruitBombComics about a depressed character needing a mental health walk with an apple.

    fruitbombcomics Report

    #5

    Humorous comic by artist with a dog and apple interacting, promoting productivity with playful dialogue.

    fruitbombcomics Report

    In FruitBombComics, the apple and other fruit characters often struggle with going to work or facing responsibilities. We asked Simon if he'd ever felt that way in his own life. "Of course, I often wish I was a kid again where my biggest worry was which video game I should play next... To be honest, I use almost every free minute to draw my comics and animations, often right before or after work. I have to structure and plan the part of the day after work, but that's totally okay for me.

    Often, even though I'm very tired, I love turning the ideas in my mind into reality as comics. What also motivates and drives me are often the reactions of the people who read my stuff. Making people smile or even laugh with my silly drawings and animations makes me happy, too!"
    #6

    Humorous comic featuring fruit characters discussing the benefits of breaking off friendships before Christmas.

    fruitbombcomics Report

    #7

    Humorous comic with a talking apple discussing realistic New Year's resolutions with a snail on a table.

    fruitbombcomics Report

    To see more of Simon's hilarious FruitBombComics and keep up with his latest creations, be sure to check out his social media channels: Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and X!
    #8

    Humorous comic by artist showing a snail and energy drink mishap, with playful expressions and bright colors.

    fruitbombcomics Report

    #9

    Humorous comic by artist showing quirky characters discussing giving up, featuring a snail, apple, and frog in playful scenes.

    fruitbombcomics Report

    #10

    Humorous comic by artist shows an apple character eagerly uploading art, tracking likes over 24 hours.

    fruitbombcomics Report

    #11

    Humorous comic depicting a character frustrated by office printer errors, eventually screaming into a pillow at home.

    fruitbombcomics Report

    #12

    Humorous comic by artist featuring snails discussing sleep and parenthood, designed to "make your cheeks dance."

    fruitbombcomics Report

    #13

    Humorous comic by fruitbombcomics showing a frog boss ignoring an office fire to reflect on a humorous to-do list.

    fruitbombcomics Report

    #14

    Humorous comic by artist featuring a round character reviewing 2024 goals with playful accomplishments.

    fruitbombcomics Report

    #15

    Artist's humorous comic featuring Santa and a talking ornament, showcasing witty dialogue.

    fruitbombcomics Report

    #16

    Humorous comics with fruit characters celebrating New Year's Eve, featuring playful and colorful illustrations.

    fruitbombcomics Report

    #17

    Humorous comic by artist featuring a fruit attempting to gain social media followers, highlighting a playful twist.

    fruitbombcomics Report

    #18

    Humorous comics featuring a snail and fruit character sharing friendship and laughter.

    fruitbombcomics Report

    #19

    Humorous comic by artist featuring animals discussing impressive feats and work antics in playful settings.

    fruitbombcomics Report

    #20

    Humorous comic depicting fruit characters discussing being late for work with multiple alarms.

    fruitbombcomics Report

    #21

    Comical comic strip featuring character conversations about overcoming challenges, created by artist known for humorous artwork.

    fruitbombcomics Report

    #22

    Humorous comic by artist featuring animals and fruit characters in a playful storyline.

    fruitbombcomics Report

    #23

    Humorous comic featuring a snail and an apple having a playful conversation about friendship, by artist Fruitbomb Comics.

    fruitbombcomics Report

    #24

    Humorous comic by artist featuring an apple and mouse having a playful conversation, capturing funny moments and expressions.

    fruitbombcomics Report

    #25

    Humorous comic with a snail discussing introversion and veganism with a red fruit character in bright colors.

    fruitbombcomics Report

    #26

    Humorous comic featuring a conversation between a red fruit and a frog about not being born in France.

    fruitbombcomics Report

    #27

    Humorous comic by artist featuring animated fruits having a playful conversation.

    fruitbombcomics Report

    #28

    Humorous comic strip featuring a character in bed enjoying a view outside the window with a satisfied expression.

    fruitbombcomics Report

    #29

    Humorous comic by artist featuring a character in various scenarios, expressing exaggerated reactions to unexpected outcomes.

    fruitbombcomics Report

    #30

    Humorous comic by an artist with a bee, fruit, and snowman discussing therapy, warmth, and sunlight needs.

    fruitbombcomics Report

