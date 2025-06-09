Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
College Student Loses Life After Eating Late Night Snack At Home Days After Graduating
College student in graduation cap and gown smiling outdoors after earning diploma days before late night snack incident.
Health, News

College Student Loses Life After Eating Late Night Snack At Home Days After Graduating

Timothy “Timmy” Howard had a bright future. The 22-year-old had just graduated from the University of Rhode Island (URI) on May 16 with a degree in communication studies. 

But just days after his graduation, everything changed.

A member of the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity, he was lining up a summer internship and making plans for the future.

Highlights
  • 22-year-old Timmy Howard passed away following a severe reaction to peanuts just days after graduating from college.
  • His family is now advocating for food allergy awareness and stronger labeling practices.
  • A fundraiser launched in his honor has already exceeded its goal to support allergy research and education.

However, a sudden allergic reaction in the middle of the night cut the student’s life short.

RELATED:

    A late-night snack became a life-altering tragedy for a 22-year-old URI graduate

    College student wearing graduation gown and stole, smiling outdoors after completing studies at university.

    Image credits: Give A Hand

    On May 24, just over a week after his graduation, Timmy ate a late-night snack at home. It seemed like an ordinary night until he came into his parents’ room, struggling to breathe.

    “He came in and woke us up and said that he couldn’t breathe. At that point, it unfolded very quickly,” Tim Howard, his father, told WWNY TV News

    College student celebrating graduation outdoors, holding diploma in cap and gown with red stole on a sunny day.

    Image credits: Patty Howard/Facebook

    The family reacted quickly, administering Timmy’s EpiPen and calling 911. But despite their efforts, Timmy’s allergic reaction was too far gone. It was later discovered that Timmy’s snack had been contaminated with peanuts, which triggered a severe anaphylactic reaction that ultimately ended the 22-year-old’s life.

    Speaking to NBC 10 WJAR, Patty Howard, Timmy’s mother, described her son as a “positive, upbeat, kind, quiet soul” who was “on the cusp of living his life.”

    College student in graduation gown holding diploma, smiling with a friend outdoors under a clear blue sky.

    Image credits: Julia Howard/Facebook

    She also shared her thoughts in a Facebook post. “Our hearts are broken, and we now have joined a club no one wants to be a part of. Please hug your children a little tighter today, don’t sweat the small stuff, and spread kindness,” Patty wrote.

    The Howard family is on a mission to raise awareness about food allergies to help prevent similar tragedies from happening again

    College student in graduation gown holding diploma, smiling with family outdoors on a sunny day after ceremony.

    Image credits: Patty Howard/Facebook

    The Howard family has been an active presence in the food allergy community, with Timmy’s mother even starting a support group for parents years ago. With Timmy’s passing, the family is now sharing their story in the hope that it will help others.

    Timmy’s sister, Julia, who also lives with food allergies, stated that her brother’s fate reflects a broader issue with food labeling and safety.

    College student in graduation cap and gown holding diploma with family celebrating at outdoor ceremony.

    Image credits: Patty Howard/Facebook

    “It k*lls people. It k*lled my brother,” Julia said. “For companies to realize that putting ‘may contain’ sometimes—knowing what’s in your food, and consumers knowing what’s on the label—I think is really important.”

    Patty Howard echoed her daughter’s sentiment. “We just want to bring awareness to make sure everyone reads labels and really looks at the ingredients.” 

    Family gathered in a cozy restaurant setting, highlighting the college student days after graduating before the late night snack incident.

    Image credits: Patty Howard/Facebook

    “Maybe we can help another family, so they don’t have to go through what we just went through—hell and back,” she added.

    Timmy may be gone, but he is already helping numerous people

    Image credits: Patty Howard/Facebook

    Timmy was an organ donor, and he will help save four lives. According to NBC 10 WAJR, somebody has already received Timmy’s heart.

    His fraternity brothers at Phi Kappa Psi are also making sure his legacy grows. As noted by the Daily Mail, the fraternity has launched a fundraiser in Timmy’s name to benefit FARE (Food Allergy Research & Education), the nation’s leading nonprofit dedicated to food allergy awareness, advocacy, education and research.

    Young college student wearing sunglasses and a backpack standing outdoors near a road, days after graduating.

    Image credits: Dignity Memorial

    According to the group, proceeds from the fundraiser will go directly towards advancing anaphylaxis research and treatment options, supporting education programs in schools and communities, promoting life-saving awareness and emergency preparedness, and advocating for stronger food allergy policies and labeling laws.

    On the fundraiser’s page, Timmy’s brothers at the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity described him as a person who was “driven, kind, and deeply loved by family, friends, and everyone who had the joy of knowing him.” The group also stated that Timmy was “the person you could always count on to listen—really listen.”

    Young college student standing outside in garden wearing navy sweatshirt and gray sweatpants on a sunny day.

    Image credits: Patty Howard/Facebook

    “His positivity was quiet but powerful, and his heart was as genuine as they come. He truly was one of the good ones—gentle, thoughtful, and full of love for others,” the fundraiser read.

    Timmy’s fundraiser had a goal of $25,000 when it was launched. As of writing, the fundraiser has already reached $27,612 from 629 donors, surpassing its target.

    Netizens shared their shock over Timmy’s tragic tale, with many highlighting the dangers of food allergies

    Comment expressing heartbreak over a college student who tragically lost life due to food allergies after graduation.

    Comment expressing sympathy after a college student loses life following a late night snack at home.

    Comment from Karin Woodward expressing sorrow over a college student loses life after eating late night snack incident.

    A college student expressing fear and frustration while discussing severe food allergies affecting daily life at home.

    Comment expressing condolences and heartbreak over a college student losing life after eating a late night snack.

    Comment expressing condolences from Sanja Mehic Mohammed, mentioning severe PN and TN allergies in children and cautioning vigilance.

    Text post by Sally Stern expressing heartbreak over a fatal incident involving a college student after a late night snack.

    Comment expressing sorrow over the loss of a college student after eating a late night snack at home.

    Commenter Deb Dirreen expressing concern about the dangers of allergies related to late night snacks for college students.

    User comment expressing sadness about a college student losing life shortly after graduating at home after eating a late night snack.

    Comment expressing sympathy for a college student who lost life after eating a late night snack at home days after graduating.

    Text excerpt showing a person's comment about parenting fears, related to a college student losing life after eating late night snack.

    User comment expressing heartbreak and concern for family after college student loses life following late night snack at home.

    Comment expressing grief over a college student’s sudden death after eating a late night snack at home.

    Jessica Page expressing heartbreak over college student losing life due to late night snack at home after graduation.

    Comment expressing deep sadness about a college student losing life due to food allergies after eating a late night snack at home.

    Alt text: Comment expressing grief over a tragic incident involving a college student losing life after eating a late night snack at home.

    Comment discussing concerns about allergy labeling and its impact after a college student loses life from a late night snack.

    Comment expressing heartbreak and fear about a college student losing life after eating a late night snack at home.

    Comment expressing distress and concern about a college student losing life after eating a late night snack at home.

    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What a bloody irritating article. Sure, tragic and all, but nowhere is it stated what exactly he ate and whether it was incorrectly labelled. . . Reading between the lines it would appear that it probably did say "may contain nuts" on the label, he just didn't read it. I'm sure they would be making even more of a fuss if it did not. Very sad, but nobody's fault but his own.

    User avatar
    POST
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What a bloody irritating article. Sure, tragic and all, but nowhere is it stated what exactly he ate and whether it was incorrectly labelled. . . Reading between the lines it would appear that it probably did say "may contain nuts" on the label, he just didn't read it. I'm sure they would be making even more of a fuss if it did not. Very sad, but nobody's fault but his own.

