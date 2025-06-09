College Student Loses Life After Eating Late Night Snack At Home Days After Graduating

ADVERTISEMENT

Timothy “Timmy” Howard had a bright future. The 22-year-old had just graduated from the University of Rhode Island (URI) on May 16 with a degree in communication studies.

But just days after his graduation, everything changed.

A member of the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity, he was lining up a summer internship and making plans for the future.

Highlights 22-year-old Timmy Howard passed away following a severe reaction to peanuts just days after graduating from college.

His family is now advocating for food allergy awareness and stronger labeling practices.

A fundraiser launched in his honor has already exceeded its goal to support allergy research and education.

However, a sudden allergic reaction in the middle of the night cut the student’s life short.

A late-night snack became a life-altering tragedy for a 22-year-old URI graduate

Image credits: Give A Hand

On May 24, just over a week after his graduation, Timmy ate a late-night snack at home. It seemed like an ordinary night until he came into his parents’ room, struggling to breathe.

“He came in and woke us up and said that he couldn’t breathe. At that point, it unfolded very quickly,” Tim Howard, his father, told WWNY TV News.

Image credits: Patty Howard/Facebook

The family reacted quickly, administering Timmy’s EpiPen and calling 911. But despite their efforts, Timmy’s allergic reaction was too far gone. It was later discovered that Timmy’s snack had been contaminated with peanuts, which triggered a severe anaphylactic reaction that ultimately ended the 22-year-old’s life.

Speaking to NBC 10 WJAR, Patty Howard, Timmy’s mother, described her son as a “positive, upbeat, kind, quiet soul” who was “on the cusp of living his life.”

Image credits: Julia Howard/Facebook

She also shared her thoughts in a Facebook post. “Our hearts are broken, and we now have joined a club no one wants to be a part of. Please hug your children a little tighter today, don’t sweat the small stuff, and spread kindness,” Patty wrote.

The Howard family is on a mission to raise awareness about food allergies to help prevent similar tragedies from happening again

Image credits: Patty Howard/Facebook

The Howard family has been an active presence in the food allergy community, with Timmy’s mother even starting a support group for parents years ago. With Timmy’s passing, the family is now sharing their story in the hope that it will help others.

Timmy’s sister, Julia, who also lives with food allergies, stated that her brother’s fate reflects a broader issue with food labeling and safety.

Image credits: Patty Howard/Facebook

“It k*lls people. It k*lled my brother,” Julia said. “For companies to realize that putting ‘may contain’ sometimes—knowing what’s in your food, and consumers knowing what’s on the label—I think is really important.”

Patty Howard echoed her daughter’s sentiment. “We just want to bring awareness to make sure everyone reads labels and really looks at the ingredients.”

Image credits: Patty Howard/Facebook

“Maybe we can help another family, so they don’t have to go through what we just went through—hell and back,” she added.

Timmy may be gone, but he is already helping numerous people

Image credits: Patty Howard/Facebook

Timmy was an organ donor, and he will help save four lives. According to NBC 10 WAJR, somebody has already received Timmy’s heart.

His fraternity brothers at Phi Kappa Psi are also making sure his legacy grows. As noted by the Daily Mail, the fraternity has launched a fundraiser in Timmy’s name to benefit FARE (Food Allergy Research & Education), the nation’s leading nonprofit dedicated to food allergy awareness, advocacy, education and research.

Image credits: Dignity Memorial

According to the group, proceeds from the fundraiser will go directly towards advancing anaphylaxis research and treatment options, supporting education programs in schools and communities, promoting life-saving awareness and emergency preparedness, and advocating for stronger food allergy policies and labeling laws.

On the fundraiser’s page, Timmy’s brothers at the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity described him as a person who was “driven, kind, and deeply loved by family, friends, and everyone who had the joy of knowing him.” The group also stated that Timmy was “the person you could always count on to listen—really listen.”

Image credits: Patty Howard/Facebook

“His positivity was quiet but powerful, and his heart was as genuine as they come. He truly was one of the good ones—gentle, thoughtful, and full of love for others,” the fundraiser read.

Timmy’s fundraiser had a goal of $25,000 when it was launched. As of writing, the fundraiser has already reached $27,612 from 629 donors, surpassing its target.

Netizens shared their shock over Timmy’s tragic tale, with many highlighting the dangers of food allergies

