“Are You Insane?”: DIL Jealous Of MIL’s Weight Loss, Wants To Tell Everyone She Uses Injections For It

People often share their weight loss journey on social media, and no one should be the judge of it, as it’s something personal that people choose to do. Well, sometimes, jealousy brings out the worst in people and they behave in a very questionable manner, don’t you think so?

This woman certainly did after she saw a medical device that looked like an Epi-pen in her mother-in-law’s fridge, assumed she was using it for weight loss, and wanted to call her out in front of the whole family. Netizens, however, felt it was extremely horrid of her to do so as it was none of her business!

No one should be the judge of a person’s weight loss journey, least of all, their own family

The poster found a medical device in her mother-in-law’s fridge and assumed it was an injection that she used for weight loss

Her mother-in-law has recently lost a lot of weight and has been posting her journey and hard work for it on social media

The poster was jealous of her weight loss and wanted to confront her in front of the whole family about using the injections

In today’s story, people online had no sympathy for the original poster (OP) after she revealed what she wanted to do out of jealousy. She tells us that she was visiting her in-laws over the weekend and they have an open house policy, where guests are free to go and take what they want.

When OP went to make herself a drink, she found a medical item that looked like an Epi-pen stashed in the fridge and Googled it to find out that it was a weight-loss injection pen. Then she goes on to explain that her mother-in-law has lost a lot of weight and she has been posting a lot on social media about how she’s working hard in the gym.

Now, the poster immediately linked that the woman must be taking the weight loss injections as she had been a bit evasive about how she lost so much weight. It has been observed that weight-loss medication is not the easy answer to losing weight, but it also requires physical exercise and a proper diet, too.

When the poster said that she was thinking of outing her mother-in-law in front of the whole family for using it and lying about it, folks online felt it was completely horrid. They said that it was not a lie as it’s pretty clear that taking medications is not the only way to lose weight, and even if she did use it, it was clearly none of OP’s business.

She also informed us that her father-in-law is diabetic and he has also lost a lot of weight lately, to the point that her mother-in-law was concerned about him. Research says that weight-loss injections are effective for many people who enjoy eating sweet foods as it was shown to be able to reduce obesity among diabetics by at least 10%.

People pointed out that it could also belong to her father-in-law, but she was quick to jump to the conclusion that it was her mother-in-law’s. However, she herself revealed that she was jealous of her weight loss.

OP informed us that she had recently had a baby and she is also jealous of her sister-in-law who also had a baby but started going to the gym to get fit again. Some people pointed out that exposing or accosting her mother-in-law out of jealousy would be quite an awful thing to do.

According to Psychology Today, jealousy can compel someone to attempt to lower the person’s self-confidence. It seems like she was trying to undermine the woman in front of everyone by confronting her about the stashed medication.

Some people also commented that it was not particularly “hidden” inside the fridge, so there was a possibility that other people knew about it, and if she spoke it out loud, she would just make a fool of herself. Overall, almost everyone agreed that it was a bad idea to do what she was thinking.

Some even shamed her and claimed that she was also goading people who were on weight-loss medication, but she justified it by mentioning that her mother-in-law expects honesty from the rest of the family but she was not honest about this. However, folks simply came to the conclusion that she shouldn’t do it as it would be very unkind and it might also anger her partner.

Do you think so too? What advice would you give to someone who is taking such actions out of jealousy? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Folks online were stumped by her jealousy and they didn’t shy away from telling her that it was none of her business

